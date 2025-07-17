“Teach Her A Lesson”: Florida Woman Attacks Driver Who Ran Over Chicken To Avenge Its Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida woman hunted a driver down and attacked her for allegedly running over a chicken.

Cynthia Diaz Sosa, 38, was arrested for trying to teach the “victim” a “lesson” during the road rage incident.

Despite being thrown behind bars, several netizens called Cynthia a “hero.”

“Some may say unhinged, I say the bird got justice!” the internet said.

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The bizarre incident unfolded on July 9 when Cynthia was driving through Petronia Street and stumbled upon the doomed bird on the road.

Investigators said she stopped her Toyota Corolla at an intersection to let the “chicken cross the road.”

Within moments, another driver approached the intersection and began honking at Cynthia.

The driver then overtook her and wound up driving over the chicken’s path, thus crushing the unsuspecting bird under her wheels.

Image credits: MCSO – Florida Keys

Cynthia “was stopped in traffic … waiting to let a chicken cross the road, when [the victim] began honking at her and later passed her, running over the chicken,” the Key West Police Department said in the arrest report, as quoted by Law&Crime.

An enraged Cynthia went after the driver to avenge the chicken’s passing.

Cynthia Diaz Sosa stopped her vehicle to “let a chicken cross the road”

Image credits: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

The road rage suspect “followed her because she was angry that she k*lled the chicken. Cynthia later got out of her vehicle and approached [the victim’s] driver’s door, attempting to open it,” the arrest report said. “They began fighting over the door.”

The tense confrontation led to Cynthia brandishing her bear mace.

“Cynthia wanted to ‘teach her a lesson,’ so she pulled out her bear mace and sprayed it into the vehicle, spraying Perla directly in the face while she was seated inside,” cops said.

The revenge-exacting woman then jumped back in her car and sped away.

A fellow driver overtook Cynthia’s Toyota Corolla and wound up crushing the bird under her wheels

Image credits: Xiuhao Lin/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Authorities were alerted about the incident and began searching for Cynthia’s Toyota Corolla, which was described as having Florida tags.

Meanwhile, the “victim” was given medical attention at the scene.

Another passenger was with her at the time of the incident.

She told cops she “was on her way to pick up her child from daycare” when she found Cynthia’s car allegedly blocking the road.

Image credits: Google Maps

“[The victim] later got around the car and proceeded to her destination while the black vehicle followed her,” cops wrote in the report.

“Once [the victim] was approaching the intersection of Emma St. and Olivia St., the black vehicle jumped in front of [the victim’s car],” they continued.

Cops eventually spotted Cynthia’s vehicle and pulled her over.

She was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of burglary with assault or battery.

“Did they figure out why the chicken crossed the road?” one netizen commented online

Image credits: AntonioDiaz/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Netizens had mixed reactions to the news, with some siding with the charged woman.

“She’s a hero,” one said, while another quipped, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them carry bear mace instead.”

“She’d be called a hero if it was a dog instead, speciesism at its finest,” one said.

Another wrote, “I don’t see a problem with this response to someone deliberately unaliving an animal.”

Image credits: David Clode/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Many were ready to offer her financial support for the legal proceedings.

“I’ll pitch in for bail money,” one said.

Another wrote, “Lemme know what homegirls bond is, I’ll bail her out.”

Others simply roasted the situation.

“Someone ate chicken nuggies that day!” one said.

“I mean… I ain’t saying she right… but I am saying I’d bail her out,” said one among the many who came to Cynthia’s defense

Image credits: Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Another commented, “Why did the chicken cross the… NO!!! GARY!!! Now he’s chicken nuggets.”

The state of Florida ranks among the top states in the US for road rage incidents, which include tailgating, excessive honking, and brake checking (intentionally braking in an abrupt manner to startle or intimidate a following vehicle).

Moreover, data shows that a person is injured or loses their life every 18 hours in the US due to road rage, WFTV.com reported last year.

Many sided with the arrested woman and were ready to pay for her bail

