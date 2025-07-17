Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Teach Her A Lesson”: Florida Woman Attacks Driver Who Ran Over Chicken To Avenge Its Passing
Florida woman with serious expression, involved in incident attacking driver over chicken being run over.
Crime, Society

“Teach Her A Lesson”: Florida Woman Attacks Driver Who Ran Over Chicken To Avenge Its Passing

A Florida woman hunted a driver down and attacked her for allegedly running over a chicken.

Cynthia Diaz Sosa, 38, was arrested for trying to teach the “victim” a “lesson” during the road rage incident.

Despite being thrown behind bars, several netizens called Cynthia a “hero.”

“Some may say unhinged, I say the bird got justice!” the internet said.

  • Cynthia Diaz Sosa, 38, was arrested for an alleged road rage incident.
  • The Florida woman chased down another driver for running over a chicken.
  • “Cynthia wanted to ‘teach her a lesson,’” cops said.
  • Several netizens sided with Cynthia and were ready to pay for her bail.
    A Florida woman hunted a driver down and attacked her for allegedly running over a chicken

    Group of chickens pecking grass in a yard, related to Florida woman attacking driver who ran over chicken story.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The bizarre incident unfolded on July 9 when Cynthia was driving through Petronia Street and stumbled upon the doomed bird on the road.

    Investigators said she stopped her Toyota Corolla at an intersection to let the “chicken cross the road.”

    Within moments, another driver approached the intersection and began honking at Cynthia.

    The driver then overtook her and wound up driving over the chicken’s path, thus crushing the unsuspecting bird under her wheels.

    Monroe County sheriff vehicle parked by the water, related to Florida woman attack on driver over chicken incident.

    Image credits: MCSO – Florida Keys

    Cynthia “was stopped in traffic … waiting to let a chicken cross the road, when [the victim] began honking at her and later passed her, running over the chicken,” the Key West Police Department said in the arrest report, as quoted by Law&Crime.

    An enraged Cynthia went after the driver to avenge the chicken’s passing.

    Cynthia Diaz Sosa stopped her vehicle to “let a chicken cross the road”

    Close-up of a Florida woman involved in a viral incident after attacking driver who ran over chicken to avenge its passing

    Image credits: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

    The road rage suspect “followed her because she was angry that she k*lled the chicken. Cynthia later got out of her vehicle and approached [the victim’s] driver’s door, attempting to open it,” the arrest report said. “They began fighting over the door.”

    The tense confrontation led to Cynthia brandishing her bear mace.

    “Cynthia wanted to ‘teach her a lesson,’ so she pulled out her bear mace and sprayed it into the vehicle, spraying Perla directly in the face while she was seated inside,” cops said.

    The revenge-exacting woman then jumped back in her car and sped away.

    A fellow driver overtook Cynthia’s Toyota Corolla and wound up crushing the bird under her wheels

    Chicken crossing a rural road near debris and parked cars, illustrating Florida woman attacking driver who ran over chicken.

    Image credits: Xiuhao Lin/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Comment from Ruby Seal discussing speciesism and comparing a chicken to a dog in an online social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously referencing a chicken crossing the road in a viral Florida woman incident.

    Authorities were alerted about the incident and began searching for Cynthia’s Toyota Corolla, which was described as having Florida tags.

    Meanwhile, the “victim” was given medical attention at the scene.

    Another passenger was with her at the time of the incident.

    She told cops she “was on her way to pick up her child from daycare” when she found Cynthia’s car allegedly blocking the road.

    Residential street in Florida with parked cars and palm trees relating to Florida woman attacking driver over chicken incident

    Image credits: Google Maps

    Comment from Katherine Ann Taylor on Florida woman attacks driver who ran over chicken to avenge its passing, discussing response to animal harm.

    Comment on social media post with user profile picture, showing text about a Florida woman angry over a driver running over a chicken.

    “[The victim] later got around the car and proceeded to her destination while the black vehicle followed her,” cops wrote in the report.

    “Once [the victim] was approaching the intersection of Emma St. and Olivia St., the black vehicle jumped in front of [the victim’s car],” they continued.

    Cops eventually spotted Cynthia’s vehicle and pulled her over.

    She was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of burglary with assault or battery.

    “Did they figure out why the chicken crossed the road?” one netizen commented online 

    Woman angrily yelling from car window, illustrating Florida woman attack after driver ran over chicken incident.

    Image credits: AntonioDiaz/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Comment on social media about Florida woman attacking driver after chicken is run over, saying the bird got justice.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the news, with some siding with the charged woman.

    “She’s a hero,” one said, while another quipped, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them carry bear mace instead.”

    “She’d be called a hero if it was a dog instead, speciesism at its finest,” one said.

    Another wrote, “I don’t see a problem with this response to someone deliberately unaliving an animal.”

    Humorous road signs showing a chicken before and after, near a road with a white van approaching, Florida woman attack context.

    Image credits: David Clode/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Many were ready to offer her financial support for the legal proceedings.

    “I’ll pitch in for bail money,” one said.

    Others simply roasted the situation.

    “Someone ate chicken nuggies that day!” one said.

    “I mean… I ain’t saying she right… but I am saying I’d bail her out,” said one among the many who came to Cynthia’s defense 

    Florida woman confronts driver in a road scene with rooster and hen crossing asphalt street to avenge chicken incident

    Image credits: Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Another commented, “Why did the chicken cross the… NO!!! GARY!!! Now he’s chicken nuggets.”

    The state of Florida ranks among the top states in the US for road rage incidents, which include tailgating, excessive honking, and brake checking (intentionally braking in an abrupt manner to startle or intimidate a following vehicle).

    Moreover, data shows that a person is injured or loses their life every 18 hours in the US due to road rage, WFTV.com reported last year.

    Many sided with the arrested woman and were ready to pay for her bail

    Comment from Sherry Michelle Malaverparada expressing the need to pool resources for her bail in a social media post.

    Comment by Timothy McMullen discussing restocking mace supply after a Florida woman attacks driver involved in chicken incident.

    Comment supporting Florida woman who attacked driver after chicken was run over, calling for driver punishment and donations.

    Comment reading "She's a good Human" with a profile picture of a person wearing a red cap and black shirt in an online discussion.

    Text screenshot of a social media comment sharing a story about witnessing a truck driver intentionally trying to hit a rabbit.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Not all heroes wear capes with 9.1K likes.

    Comment about a chicken crossing the road joke, referencing Florida woman attacking driver over chicken incident.

    Facebook comment by Justin Lee Krahenbuhl saying "Well, dude kinda earned it lol" with 1.6K likes in a light blue comment box.

    Facebook comment by Ramiro Vera Jr. expressing support for woman avenging chicken by attacking driver who ran it over.

    Comment from Shawnee Granat saying she wouldn’t be mad at the Florida woman attacking driver who ran over chicken.

    Comment by Cosette Lindsay reacting to a driver stopping for a bird instead of speeding past in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Dee Harris asking Phoebe Buffay if it is her.

    Comment from Preston Yip about people defending a Florida woman who attacked a driver after a chicken was run over.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    rogierklop avatar
    Roger9er
    Roger9er
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Killing an animal because you have no patience? Pay the price.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do we have to have horrible stuff like this on BP? A tale of two dreadful people. Yuck.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
