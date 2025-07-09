Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mass Outrage Over Baby Who Passed Away After Mom Left Him In The Car To Get Lip Filler
Baby held by adult hands outdoors symbolizing mass outrage over baby left in car and passed away.
Crime, Society

Mass Outrage Over Baby Who Passed Away After Mom Left Him In The Car To Get Lip Filler

It’s something you hear about other people doing: leaving a small child in a hot car while they run an errand. 

Yet, despite how common it is, it often ends tragically.

The latest instance happened in Bakersfield, California, about two hours north of Los Angeles, when Maya Hernandez left her two small children in a vehicle while she got lip filler injections.

Highlights
  • The mother of two is in police custody after leaving her kids in a hot car, resulting in the passing of her youngest child
  • Experts say a hot vehicle is like an oven and is especially dangerous for small children
  • This isn’t the first time such an incident has happened, as dad in AZ faces a life sentence

One of her children did not make it out alive.

RELATED:

    Maya Hernandez left her two babies in a hot car for 2.5 hours

    Young woman with dark hair wearing red shirt and posing indoors, related to mass outrage over baby left in car for lip filler.

    Image credits: Maya Hernandez / Facebook

    Pregnant woman taking a mirror selfie, highlighting mass outrage over baby who passed away after mom left him in the car.

    Image credits: Maya Hernandez / Facebook

    A few weeks after her 20th birthday, Hernandez said she went to the Always Beautiful Med Spa to get a lip filler procedure that would take approximately two and a half hours.

    Apparently, without a babysitter, Hernandez had initially texted the spa to ask if her two children, aged 2 and 1, were allowed to join her, according to a media report.

    The woman who performed the lip injection texted: “Sure if you don’t mind them waiting in the waiting room, Hun,” WKBN reports.

    Instead, Hernandez made a different decision, one that would prove fatal.

    “He gets red easily”: Hernandez thought her 1 YO son was ok when she found him beet red

    Mother holding baby outdoors in a field, related to mass outrage over baby who passed away after being left in car.

    Image credits: Maya Hernandez / Facebook

    Silver car parked with rear door open, showing child car seat inside, while a man stands nearby by gated area.

    Image credits: KGET News / YouTube

    According to police, when Hernandez’s lip filler was finished, she returned to her car and found her 2-year-old soaked in sweat, and that her 1-year-old “was red”. 

    Media say Hernandez wasn’t concerned at first because “he gets red easily”, but she became worried when he started having a seizure.

    She then went back into the spa with her kids to ask for help and to call 911, the emergency police number in the U.S.A.

    Memorial candles and photo of baby at vigil amid mass outrage over infant left in car during mom's lip filler appointment

    Image credits: 23ABC News | KERO / YouTube

    Reports say Hernandez initially thought leaving the kids in the car would be okay. She had left them crackers, candy, milk, and her cellphone propped up so they could watch videos.

    What she didn’t count on was that the car’s engine would shut off after an hour.

    “She was certain that her car would stay on”: Police say Hernandez thought it would be ok

    Woman with braided hair seen from side in a courtroom setting related to baby passing away after mom left him in the car for lip filler

    Image credits: ABC30 Action News / YouTube

    Comment expressing sadness and anger over mass outrage related to baby who passed away after being left in car.

    Comment by Frank W. Bartlett condemning neglect in baby passing away case, highlighting outrage over incident.

    According to WKBD, who spoke to the Bakersfield Police Department, Hernandez’s vehicle, a Toyota Corolla Hybrid, was parked facing west during the hottest part of the day.

    Still, police say, Hernandez did not think it would be dangerous to leave the kids in the car.

    “She stated she was certain that her car would stay on with the air conditioning running the whole time she was gone, because she had been in her car for extended periods of time before and had even slept in her car,” WKBD quotes police as saying.

    Young couple in graduation gowns holding a baby, related to mass outrage over baby who passed away in car incident.

    Image credits: ABC30 Action News / YouTube

    Vehicle and car service experts have told the Bakersfield police that “the engine of an unattended Toyota Corolla Hybrid’s air conditioner can shut off after one hour.”

    The temperature inside Hernandez’s vehicle was 101 degrees, according to media reports. 

    Many parents make the snap decision to leave their kids in the car, thinking it’s harmless

    Young couple sitting closely together, smiling, related to mass outrage over baby left in car incident.

    Image credits: Maya Hernandez / Facebook

    Two young children outdoors smiling, fundraising page showing donations for baby who passed away after being left in car.

    Image credits: Help Us Bring Amillio Home / gofundme

    It’s not uncommon for parents to dash into a store and leave their kids in the car for a brief moment.

    Many times, parents feel it’s faster because unloading a child from a car seat and packing them into a stroller can be cumbersome and time-consuming.

    It’s clear that the family of the child, Amillo Gutierrez, is heartbroken. A GoFundMe campaign started by the child’s paternal grandmother is asking for support. The page reads, in part: “My grandson was only one year old when his mom left him and his 2-year-old brother alone in her car.”

    Young mother holding two toddlers outdoors, highlighting mass outrage over baby left in car for lip filler appointment.

    Image credits: Katie Martinez / Facebook

    Local media reports that Katie Martinez found out that her grandson had passed after her son, who is incarcerated, called her from jail. On the GoFundMe page, Martinez says Amillo was  “loved by so many,” and that their “lives will not be the same.” She added that “your dad loves you so much; you did not deserve this.”

    Regardless of the fact that Hernandez seemingly never meant to harm her children, kids’ advocacy groups around the world all agree that it’s never ok to leave a child in a vehicle, even for a quick minute.

    Smiling baby lying on adult’s lap outdoors, illustrating mass outrage over baby left in car incidents.

    Image credits: 23ABC News | KERO / YouTube

    According to the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide, which works to reduce preventable injuries to children ages 0-19, the number of children who perish inside hot vehicles is insanely high.

    “Every nine days, a child d**s from being left unattended in a hot car. These d**ths were preventable. As summer temperatures rise, more kids are at risk,” their website says.

    “A hot car is like an oven”: Experts explain why hot vehicles are so dangerous

    Baby supported by adult hands outdoors, relating to mass outrage over baby left in car to get lip filler.

    Image credits: Katie Martinez / Facebook

    Experts say a car in the sun works like an oven: it absorbs the heat transmitted by the sun’s rays, and doesn’t allow this heat to escape, producing a kind of greenhouse effect that raises the temperature constantly, faster and faster.

    According to the Spanish Pediatric Association, a small child aged between one and five can lose their life within 30 to 60 minutes if locked in the car in summer, without ventilation.

    That’s because small children “accumulate more heat, faster” than adults and because very small children, aged 0-1, don’t sweat as much, and can’t release the heat from their bodies. 

    Christopher Scholtes from Arizona left his 2-year-old in a hot car while he played video games

    Mugshot of man with mustache and blurred background alongside a young girl in a white coat and pink polka dot leggings.

    Image credits: Pima County Jail

    Stories abound about similar situations. 

    In Arizona, a father of three is awaiting trial for leaving his 2-year-old daughter asleep in the back of his running car last August while he played video games.

    Christopher Scholtes faces first-degree m**der and child abuse charges after he told police that he left his 2-year-old daughter in the back of his car in the driveway of his home because she was napping and he didn’t want to wake her up.

    Scholtes then played video games for three hours inside his house, apparently forgetting that his daughter was asleep in the hot car.

    When his wife finally came home and discovered their daughter was still in the car, it was too late. 

    Image credits: Abby Blabby- True Crime & News / Facebook

    Media say Scholtes told police that he was aware that his car, a Honda Acura MDX, did have an automatic shut-off feature. 

    But he apparently forgot about it at the time. 

    Scholtes was allowed to join his two remaining daughters and his wife for a vacation in Maui earlier this year.

    Scholtes refused a plea deal for second-degree murder charges and could be sentenced to life after his trial in October.

    Netizens are outraged that parents continue to neglect their children in this way

    Comment expressing outrage over baby who passed away after mom left him unattended in the car for lip filler.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing outrage over baby who passed away after being left in car during lip filler appointment.

    Comment expressing outrage over a baby passing away after being left alone in the car by the mother.

    Comment expressing hope for maximum sentence for mom involved in baby passing after being left in car.

    Comment from Carrie Colvin expressing outrage over babies left in a car by a self-centered mother causing tragedy.

    Comment by Kay Sullivan expressing heartbreak over baby who passed away after being left in car during mom's lip filler appointment.

    Comment expressing outrage over baby passing away after being left in car while mom got lip filler.

    Comment expressing outrage over a baby left in a car, describing the act as cruel and selfish.

    Comment by Julie Foster expressing outrage over leaving a baby in the car, related to mass outrage over baby death.

    Comment by Nathan Lee Shaw expressing concern about the frequent occurrence of incidents involving babies left in cars.

    Comment from Maegan Koren Wagnon criticizing a mother after baby passed away from being left in car during lip filler appointment.

    Comment from social media user Cassidy Glascock expressing concern about dangers of leaving child in a hot car amid mass outrage.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over the suffering of a baby who passed away after being left in a car.

    Comment expressing mass outrage over baby left in car while mom got lip filler, mentioning poor baby and God bless.

    Comment by Susan Gregory expressing anger about mother leaving baby in car causing mass outrage over baby passing away after lip filler visit.

    User comment expressing outrage over baby death after mom left him in car to get lip filler treatment.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone who is 20 and thinks they need lip filler is clearly too self-absorbed to parent children responsibly. Thanks goodness my parents were normal.

    zarapryse avatar
    Digital Fantasy
    Digital Fantasy
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one got me. Little angel passed away so horribly. The law won't do any "justice", so I'm hoping someone nearby will take his matter into their own hands. It terrifies me how easy it is for anyone to have children, no matter how incapable and useless they are.

