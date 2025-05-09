Doctor On Vacation With Husband After He Left Toddler To Pass In Hot Car While He Played Video Game

A 37-year-old man was convicted of first-degree m–rder after leaving his two-year-old child in the car to nap in Arizona last year — but a shocking update reveals he is now on vacation with his wife in Hawaii.

In July of 2024, tragedy struck when Christopher Scholtes left his daughter, Parker, unattended in his 2023 Honda Acura SUV as the temperature soared to an unimaginable 109℉ (43℃), The former had been “distracted” as he gamed on his PlayStation, with the vehicle eventually shutting off.

Despite his conviction, Christopher was allowed bail and traveled to Hawaii for vacation with his wife.

Surveillance footage showed the two-year-old was trapped for over three hours in direct sunlight.

At 4:08pm on July 9, Parker’s mother came home to find their daughter unresponsive, according to surveillance footage. She tried to perform CPR, to no avail. Just minutes later, a call to 911 was made.

Image credits: Pima County Jail

Pima County Medical Examiner recorded that the girl’s temperature was nearly the same as the outdoors, at a searing 108.9℉ (42.7℃) when first responders arrived. For comparison, normal body temperatures should usually be around 98.6℉ (37℃), with fevers hovering at 100.4℉ (38℃) or higher.

As Bored Panda previously reported, Christopher told authorities he hadn’t brought her daughter inside for fear of waking her up. He had left the engine and air conditioner on and running — even though he knew it would shut off within half an hour, based on previous experience.

He had also reportedly been aware of the SUV’s safety features.

Image credits: Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

The 37-year-old claimed Parker had been in the car for less than an hour after the two arrived home, but CCTV footage showed she had been left in the hot vehicle for more than three hours in direct sunlight, according to the criminal complaint.

It was additionally noted that his other two daughters, aged 9 and 5 at the time of the tragedy, said their father frequently left all three kids unattended in the vehicle.

Image credits: KGUN9

Christopher was subsequently arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center as the little girl was pronounced deceased when she was transported to Banner University Medical Center.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles,” said Marana Police Department Chief of Police Jeffrey Pridgett in an official statement.

“The temperature inside a vehicle can rise rapidly, even on relatively mild days, leading to potentially fatal outcomes within minutes.”

Image credits: KGUN9

Image credits: Erika Scholtes

The father now faces a possible de–th sentence after refusing a plea deal last month. He has been on bail since soon after his arrest and applied to go on holiday to Maui — which the court gave the green light to.

Judge Kimberly Ortiz was the one to approve the request, according to Daily Mail, despite the “strenuous objections” from prosecutors, under the proviso that Christopher stay in contact with pretrial services while outside of Arizona.

The order added, “The defendant shall further have no unsupervised contact with children.”

But the court has approved Christopher’s request to go on vacation with his wife in Maui

Image credits: Chris Scholtes

His marriage to his wife Erika Scholtes, who also happens to be a doctor, has remained intact.

In court, she has firmly remained by her husband’s side and called their daughter’s passing “a big mistake” and that it isn’t representative of who Christopher is, although text messages revealed she was clearly distraught during the incident.

Image credits: Erika Scholtes

Image credits: Erika Scholtes

“I told you to stop leaving them in the car, how many times have I told you,” Erika messaged Christopher as Parker was being rushed to the hospital.

“Babe, I’m sorry!” he replied, to which Erika wrote, “We’ve lost her, she was perfect.”

“Babe our family,” the 37-year-old said. “How could I do this? I k–lled our baby, this can’t be real.”

Image credits: KGUN9

Christopher was set to face a 10-day trial on September 15, but this was pushed back until October. The plea deal he rejected would have dropped his charges down to second degree m–rder with a maximum of 25 years behind bars.

Comments were disgusted at the father’s negligence

