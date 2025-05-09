Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Doctor On Vacation With Husband After He Left Toddler To Pass In Hot Car While He Played Video Game
Family portrait with man, woman, and children smiling indoors highlighting marriage revelation and toddler safety concerns.
Crime, News

Doctor On Vacation With Husband After He Left Toddler To Pass In Hot Car While He Played Video Game

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

12

A 37-year-old man was convicted of first-degree m–rder after leaving his two-year-old child in the car to nap in Arizona last year — but a shocking update reveals he is now on vacation with his wife in Hawaii. 

In July of 2024, tragedy struck when Christopher Scholtes left his daughter, Parker, unattended in his 2023 Honda Acura SUV as the temperature soared to an unimaginable 109℉ (43℃), The former had been “distracted” as he gamed on his PlayStation, with the vehicle eventually shutting off.

Highlights
  • Christopher Scholtes was convicted of first-degree m*rder for leaving his toddler in a hot car that reached 109℉, causing her passing.
  • Despite his conviction, Christopher was allowed bail and traveled to Hawaii for vacation with his wife.
  • Surveillance footage showed the two-year-old was trapped for over three hours in direct sunlight.

At 4:08pm on July 9, Parker’s mother came home to find their daughter unresponsive, according to surveillance footage. She tried to perform CPR, to no avail. Just minutes later, a call to 911 was made.

RELATED:

    A father, who was convicted of k*lling his two-year-child by leaving her in a searing hot car, is now on vacation with his wife in Hawaii

    Man with mustache and short hair against dark background related to marriage revelation and hot car incident.

    Image credits: Pima County Jail

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pima County Medical Examiner recorded that the girl’s temperature was nearly the same as the outdoors, at a searing 108.9℉ (42.7℃) when first responders arrived. For comparison, normal body temperatures should usually be around 98.6℉ (37℃), with fevers hovering at 100.4℉ (38℃) or higher.

    As Bored Panda previously reported, Christopher told authorities he hadn’t brought her daughter inside for fear of waking her up. He had left the engine and air conditioner on and running — even though he knew it would shut off within half an hour, based on previous experience.

    He had also reportedly been aware of the SUV’s safety features.

    Hands holding a game controller in front of a monitor, illustrating a marriage revelation involving a man and a toddler.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Man revealing details about marriage and the incident of leaving toddler in a hot car, standing in a bathroom.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 37-year-old claimed Parker had been in the car for less than an hour after the two arrived home, but CCTV footage showed she had been left in the hot vehicle for more than three hours in direct sunlight, according to the criminal complaint. 

    It was additionally noted that his other two daughters, aged 9 and 5 at the time of the tragedy, said their father frequently left all three kids unattended in the vehicle.

    Christopher Scholtes had left two-year-old daughter Parker in his SUV for hours in direct sunlight as temperatures rose to extreme numbers

    Police tape blocks access to a residential driveway near a white car, linked to a marriage revelation and hot car incident.

    Image credits: KGUN9

    Christopher was subsequently arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center as the little girl was pronounced deceased when she was transported to Banner University Medical Center.

    “This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles,” said Marana Police Department Chief of Police Jeffrey Pridgett in an official statement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The temperature inside a vehicle can rise rapidly, even on relatively mild days, leading to potentially fatal outcomes within minutes.”

    Suburban street at sunset with parked cars and houses, related to man who left toddler in hot car marriage revelation.

    Image credits: KGUN9

    Toddler girl in colorful dress smiling and holding a drawing inside a home with wooden flooring and a dog bed.

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The father now faces a possible de–th sentence after refusing a plea deal last month. He has been on bail since soon after his arrest and applied to go on holiday to Maui — which the court gave the green light to.

    Judge Kimberly Ortiz was the one to approve the request, according to Daily Mail, despite the “strenuous objections” from prosecutors, under the proviso that Christopher stay in contact with pretrial services while outside of Arizona. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The order added, “The defendant shall further have no unsupervised contact with children.”

    But the court has approved Christopher’s request to go on vacation with his wife in Maui

    Man and toddler smiling indoors, highlighting a marriage revelation and incident involving a hot car and toddler safety.

    Image credits: Chris Scholtes

    His marriage to his wife Erika Scholtes, who also happens to be a doctor, has remained intact.

    In court, she has firmly remained by her husband’s side and called their daughter’s passing “a big mistake” and that it isn’t representative of who Christopher is, although text messages revealed she was clearly distraught during the incident.

    Family portrait showing a man, woman, and three children in white outfits, related to marriage and toddler hot car incident.

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman with long dark hair wearing a white coat and smiling, related to marriage revelation man who left toddler near hot car.

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I told you to stop leaving them in the car, how many times have I told you,” Erika messaged Christopher as Parker was being rushed to the hospital. 

    “Babe, I’m sorry!” he replied, to which Erika wrote, “We’ve lost her, she was perfect.”

    “Babe our family,” the 37-year-old said. “How could I do this? I k–lled our baby, this can’t be real.”

    Man in glasses and suit standing in courtroom during marriage revelation case involving toddler left in hot car.

    Image credits: KGUN9

    Christopher was set to face a 10-day trial on September 15, but this was pushed back until October. The plea deal he rejected would have dropped his charges down to second degree m–rder with a maximum of 25 years behind bars.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comments were disgusted at the father’s negligence

    Comment by Helene Norman calling someone a disgusting human being in a social media post about marriage revelation.

    Comment by Kaye Sheen expressing concern about people who leave toddlers in hot cars, related to marriage revelation and the incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a parent involved in a marriage revelation about leaving a toddler in a hot car.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Lisa Williams saying Sad in a social media post related to marriage revelation about man who left toddler in hot car.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Message from Leto Pele expressing strong emotion about the sick world, related to marriage revelation man who left toddler in hot car.

    Comment by Cynthia Ackley-Owens saying some people should not be parents, related to marriage revelation and man leaving toddler in hot car.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Steven Norman discussing understanding time and mentioning a child in relation to a hot car incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing anger about the man who left toddler to pass hot car.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Richelle Pollack-Keeley expressing shock and frustration about a man who left a toddler in a hot car resulting in tragic consequences.

    Comment by Klaire Douglass expressing anger and sympathy related to a man who left toddler to pass hot car incident.

    Comment expressing anger towards a man who left his toddler to pass in a hot car, criticizing the wife as well.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by L Roxanne Driggers expressing skepticism about CPR knowledge and accountability in a marriage revelation involving a man who left toddler in hot car.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Beverley Cadwell Roach saying "Lock dad up" in a social media post related to marriage revelation and hot car incident involving toddler.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment warning against leaving toddlers in hot cars with a car emoji included.

    Comment from Lorraine May Spicer expressing strong disapproval of behavior related to marriage revelation man who left toddler in hot car.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading Rest in peace Beautiful Girl with an emoji, related to marriage revelation man who left toddler to pass hot car.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter Dimna Valentin Castro expressing outrage about a man leaving a toddler in a hot car, calling for charges.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    12
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    12

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watched one of those "bodycam footage" reports on this case a while back. He's monstrous. He tells the police that he needs a glass of icewater and then spends some time casually slurping his cup of icy cold water... after his daughter DIED IN A HOT CAR. He also says he's sweaty and needs to take a shower and tries to demand that the cops allow him to take a shower... after his daughter roasted to death in a hot car. I cannot believe his wife can even stand to be within 10 feet of him after he k!lled one of their children through neglect - and according to evidence/their past text messages, he had a HABIT of leaving their children unattended in the car. I can't even fathom what the older children must be thinking/feeling, knowing their dad a) k!lled their sister through negligent manslaughter and then b) was still allowed to go on vacation to Hawaii even though he was in jail for the crime.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LackotaWolf beats me posting the background again 😥😥😥

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP. You're breaking my heart. Stop these articles. Make me laugh. Do not make me wish some people didn't exist.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You see the Panda logo on the upper left of b's home page? Click the three white lines find "Contact us" They don't always read what's posted.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's a POS and she's not much better for supporting him. I wouldn't trust her as a doctor either.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tyranamar_1 avatar
    Tyranamar
    Tyranamar
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No way. Something is really wrong with her that she would keep leaving her kids with a man who was leaving them in the car, in Arizona! What messed up people these are.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watched one of those "bodycam footage" reports on this case a while back. He's monstrous. He tells the police that he needs a glass of icewater and then spends some time casually slurping his cup of icy cold water... after his daughter DIED IN A HOT CAR. He also says he's sweaty and needs to take a shower and tries to demand that the cops allow him to take a shower... after his daughter roasted to death in a hot car. I cannot believe his wife can even stand to be within 10 feet of him after he k!lled one of their children through neglect - and according to evidence/their past text messages, he had a HABIT of leaving their children unattended in the car. I can't even fathom what the older children must be thinking/feeling, knowing their dad a) k!lled their sister through negligent manslaughter and then b) was still allowed to go on vacation to Hawaii even though he was in jail for the crime.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LackotaWolf beats me posting the background again 😥😥😥

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP. You're breaking my heart. Stop these articles. Make me laugh. Do not make me wish some people didn't exist.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You see the Panda logo on the upper left of b's home page? Click the three white lines find "Contact us" They don't always read what's posted.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's a POS and she's not much better for supporting him. I wouldn't trust her as a doctor either.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tyranamar_1 avatar
    Tyranamar
    Tyranamar
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No way. Something is really wrong with her that she would keep leaving her kids with a man who was leaving them in the car, in Arizona! What messed up people these are.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda