Doctor On Vacation With Husband After He Left Toddler To Pass In Hot Car While He Played Video Game
A 37-year-old man was convicted of first-degree m–rder after leaving his two-year-old child in the car to nap in Arizona last year — but a shocking update reveals he is now on vacation with his wife in Hawaii.
In July of 2024, tragedy struck when Christopher Scholtes left his daughter, Parker, unattended in his 2023 Honda Acura SUV as the temperature soared to an unimaginable 109℉ (43℃), The former had been “distracted” as he gamed on his PlayStation, with the vehicle eventually shutting off.
- Christopher Scholtes was convicted of first-degree m*rder for leaving his toddler in a hot car that reached 109℉, causing her passing.
- Despite his conviction, Christopher was allowed bail and traveled to Hawaii for vacation with his wife.
- Surveillance footage showed the two-year-old was trapped for over three hours in direct sunlight.
At 4:08pm on July 9, Parker’s mother came home to find their daughter unresponsive, according to surveillance footage. She tried to perform CPR, to no avail. Just minutes later, a call to 911 was made.
A father, who was convicted of k*lling his two-year-child by leaving her in a searing hot car, is now on vacation with his wife in Hawaii
Image credits: Pima County Jail
Pima County Medical Examiner recorded that the girl’s temperature was nearly the same as the outdoors, at a searing 108.9℉ (42.7℃) when first responders arrived. For comparison, normal body temperatures should usually be around 98.6℉ (37℃), with fevers hovering at 100.4℉ (38℃) or higher.
As Bored Panda previously reported, Christopher told authorities he hadn’t brought her daughter inside for fear of waking her up. He had left the engine and air conditioner on and running — even though he knew it would shut off within half an hour, based on previous experience.
He had also reportedly been aware of the SUV’s safety features.
Image credits: Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: Law&Crime Network
The 37-year-old claimed Parker had been in the car for less than an hour after the two arrived home, but CCTV footage showed she had been left in the hot vehicle for more than three hours in direct sunlight, according to the criminal complaint.
It was additionally noted that his other two daughters, aged 9 and 5 at the time of the tragedy, said their father frequently left all three kids unattended in the vehicle.
Christopher Scholtes had left two-year-old daughter Parker in his SUV for hours in direct sunlight as temperatures rose to extreme numbers
Image credits: KGUN9
Christopher was subsequently arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center as the little girl was pronounced deceased when she was transported to Banner University Medical Center.
“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles,” said Marana Police Department Chief of Police Jeffrey Pridgett in an official statement.
“The temperature inside a vehicle can rise rapidly, even on relatively mild days, leading to potentially fatal outcomes within minutes.”
Image credits: KGUN9
Image credits: Erika Scholtes
The father now faces a possible de–th sentence after refusing a plea deal last month. He has been on bail since soon after his arrest and applied to go on holiday to Maui — which the court gave the green light to.
Judge Kimberly Ortiz was the one to approve the request, according to Daily Mail, despite the “strenuous objections” from prosecutors, under the proviso that Christopher stay in contact with pretrial services while outside of Arizona.
The order added, “The defendant shall further have no unsupervised contact with children.”
But the court has approved Christopher’s request to go on vacation with his wife in Maui
Image credits: Chris Scholtes
His marriage to his wife Erika Scholtes, who also happens to be a doctor, has remained intact.
In court, she has firmly remained by her husband’s side and called their daughter’s passing “a big mistake” and that it isn’t representative of who Christopher is, although text messages revealed she was clearly distraught during the incident.
Image credits: Erika Scholtes
Image credits: Erika Scholtes
“I told you to stop leaving them in the car, how many times have I told you,” Erika messaged Christopher as Parker was being rushed to the hospital.
“Babe, I’m sorry!” he replied, to which Erika wrote, “We’ve lost her, she was perfect.”
“Babe our family,” the 37-year-old said. “How could I do this? I k–lled our baby, this can’t be real.”
Image credits: KGUN9
Christopher was set to face a 10-day trial on September 15, but this was pushed back until October. The plea deal he rejected would have dropped his charges down to second degree m–rder with a maximum of 25 years behind bars.
Comments were disgusted at the father’s negligence
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I watched one of those "bodycam footage" reports on this case a while back. He's monstrous. He tells the police that he needs a glass of icewater and then spends some time casually slurping his cup of icy cold water... after his daughter DIED IN A HOT CAR. He also says he's sweaty and needs to take a shower and tries to demand that the cops allow him to take a shower... after his daughter roasted to death in a hot car. I cannot believe his wife can even stand to be within 10 feet of him after he k!lled one of their children through neglect - and according to evidence/their past text messages, he had a HABIT of leaving their children unattended in the car. I can't even fathom what the older children must be thinking/feeling, knowing their dad a) k!lled their sister through negligent manslaughter and then b) was still allowed to go on vacation to Hawaii even though he was in jail for the crime.
LackotaWolf beats me posting the background again 😥😥😥Load More Replies...
I'm sorry, Lee! ::does the Homer Simpson "fade into the hedges" so Lee can get the next one:: XD
She should be charged too. For failure to protect if there is such a thing. She knew he was leaving kids in the car in friggin Arizona and she still let him take care of the kids? She’s just as evil as he is. And now they’re in Hawaii. Doesn’t look great for the case.
BP. You're breaking my heart. Stop these articles. Make me laugh. Do not make me wish some people didn't exist.
You see the Panda logo on the upper left of b's home page? Click the three white lines find "Contact us" They don't always read what's posted.Load More Replies...
He's a POS and she's not much better for supporting him. I wouldn't trust her as a doctor either.
No way. Something is really wrong with her that she would keep leaving her kids with a man who was leaving them in the car, in Arizona! What messed up people these are.Load More Replies...
I watched one of those "bodycam footage" reports on this case a while back. He's monstrous. He tells the police that he needs a glass of icewater and then spends some time casually slurping his cup of icy cold water... after his daughter DIED IN A HOT CAR. He also says he's sweaty and needs to take a shower and tries to demand that the cops allow him to take a shower... after his daughter roasted to death in a hot car. I cannot believe his wife can even stand to be within 10 feet of him after he k!lled one of their children through neglect - and according to evidence/their past text messages, he had a HABIT of leaving their children unattended in the car. I can't even fathom what the older children must be thinking/feeling, knowing their dad a) k!lled their sister through negligent manslaughter and then b) was still allowed to go on vacation to Hawaii even though he was in jail for the crime.
LackotaWolf beats me posting the background again 😥😥😥Load More Replies...
I'm sorry, Lee! ::does the Homer Simpson "fade into the hedges" so Lee can get the next one:: XD
She should be charged too. For failure to protect if there is such a thing. She knew he was leaving kids in the car in friggin Arizona and she still let him take care of the kids? She’s just as evil as he is. And now they’re in Hawaii. Doesn’t look great for the case.
BP. You're breaking my heart. Stop these articles. Make me laugh. Do not make me wish some people didn't exist.
You see the Panda logo on the upper left of b's home page? Click the three white lines find "Contact us" They don't always read what's posted.Load More Replies...
He's a POS and she's not much better for supporting him. I wouldn't trust her as a doctor either.
No way. Something is really wrong with her that she would keep leaving her kids with a man who was leaving them in the car, in Arizona! What messed up people these are.Load More Replies...
27
12