Road Rage Driver Who Attacked Mom And Daughter Gets Beaten Up By Prison Inmates

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tesla driver who was jailed for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl and her mother was severely beaten by fellow inmates at Halawa Correctional Facility in Hawaii.

Nathaniel Walters Radimak “sustained injuries to his face and torso” and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for treatment, said public information officer Rosemarie Bernardo.

Highlights Nathaniel Walters Radimak was beaten by other prison inmates less than a month after being arrested for allegedly punching a young driver.

Radimak was accused of hitting an 18-year-old driver and her mother during a road rage incident.

He had previously been jailed for multiple road rage incidents and was released on parole in 2023.

The 39-year-old, dubbed the “Tesla road rage guy,” was photographed wearing his orange prison jumpsuit in a wheelchair with a bruised face.

On May 8, Radimak was arrested for losing his temper and allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman in Honolulu, Hawaii.

RELATED:

Nathaniel Walters Radimak, known as the “Tesla road rage guy,” was assaulted by fellow inmates

Share icon

Image credits: Honolulu Police Department

He was reportedly speeding in his gray Tesla in downtown Honolulu when he raced past the teenager, who was learning how to parallel park outside her home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen was in the vehicle with her mother, Diane Ung, and her seven-month-old baby.

Ung told KITV that Radimak was driving at 40 to 50 mph down a residential street and almost clipped her daughter’s car.

“And then her big mouth, you know local people gonna yell out their window, she said, ‘Slow down!'” the mother recounted.

According to Ung, Radimak then made a U-turn and began arguing with the women.

Radimak was arrested on May 8 for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman and her mother in Honolulu

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

He taunted, “What the F did you say to me? Say back to me,” Ung said.

“Then he got closer to my daughter’s window, reached in and punched her in the face.”

Ung got out of the car to confront the aggressive driver and threw her iced coffee at his vehicle.

The incident occurred after Radimak sped past the teenager, who was learning to parallel park with her mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

“Had my coffee in my hand, my ice coffee from McDonald’s, threw it at his car and he came running across the street, struck me like a Superman punch right inside my face.

“I fell down to the ground, big gash in my head. And I’m just like, ‘Go check on the baby. Don’t worry about me. Go check on the baby,'” she told her daughter.

“She doesn’t deserve any of that, and I was just protecting my daughter like any mom [would].”

Radimak was charged with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and two counts of assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radimak allegedly punched the teenager through the window and later struck her mother after she threw her iced coffee at his car

Share icon

Image credits: KCAL News

ADVERTISEMENT

The road rager previously faced legal troubles in 2023 after he used a metal pipe to bash more than a dozen victims’ cars throughout Los Angeles County.

The highway patrol said the attacks were recorded on a dashcam video, which showed his Tesla Model X did not have a rear license plate.

Radimak pleaded guilty to assault, vandalism, criminal threats, and elder ab*se.

Police reportedly found approximately $30,000 worth of steroids in his car during his arrest.

Radimak was charged with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and two counts of assault

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

Though he was sentenced to five years in prison, he was released on parole less than a year later.

Radimak was granted 424 days for time served while awaiting sentencing, and he was eligible for “credit-earning opportunities” while incarcerated, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation stated.

Another of Redamak’s victims, identified as Gracia, recorded him as he harassed her and followed her in his car after she tried to escape at a storage facility in Los Angeles in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man has a history of violent behavior, including a 2023 arrest for using a metal pipe to damage more than a dozen cars

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

ADVERTISEMENT

Radimak yelled at Garcia to go back to “where you came from” and hurled expletives at her.

According to ABC7, most of Radimak’s victims are women.

A victim who chose to remain anonymous told the network that the man threatened her and repeatedly told her he would “break [her] jaw.”

Although sentenced to five years in prison, Radimak was released on parole in less than a year

Share icon

Image credits: Island News

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanley Aragon, the teenage driver’s uncle, expressed concern that Radimak may escalate his criminal behavior if released from prison again.

“I would hope that HPD does prosecute him and do a better job than California of keeping him behind bars, so that he can at least learn a lesson, maybe get some sort of help,” he told ABC7.

“It seems he has anger issues; he’s lashing out.

“Who knows what he might be capable of next? It’s only escalating.”

Legal expert Lou Shapiro suggested that Radimak’s release was due to overcrowding in California’s prisons.

The teenager’s uncle fears that Radimak might become even more dangerous if released from prison again

“If someone commits a violent crime (…) they will be kept longer into their sentence, 60-80% marker,” Shapiro said.

“Anything short of that—criminal threats, vandalism—such as this case that we’re talking about, it could be only 30-50%, which would explain why he got out so much sooner than everyone anticipated.”

People reacted to Radimak being attacked by his fellow inmates

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

Share icon

Image credits: KCAL News

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: California Highway Patrol

NEW: The man released after serving less than a year of a five-year sentence for road-rage attacks in Southern California has been arrested again for a similar incident in Hawaii Nathaniel Radimak, 39, now faces charges of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, assault, and… pic.twitter.com/2Aj1hY0Eaf — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) May 9, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT