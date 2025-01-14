Road Rage “Karen” Learns Painful Lesson After Punching Man Who Tried To Walk Away From Her

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman was body-slammed after a violent road rage-fueled altercation with another driver. The incident, caught on camera, began when the woman confronted a man.

The dispute, which took place in Toledo, Ohio, USA, on January 4, saw the woman throwing a punch at the man before getting viciously body-slammed onto the frozen pavement.

The incident took place on January 4 in Toledo, Ohio, USA.

The body-slammer, a male driver, attempted to calm the woman but was punched in the face.

Moreover, footage showed that the woman emerged from a blue sedan, which abruptly came to a halt.

She was subsequently filmed shouting profanities at the driver behind her. “Let’s go, get out of the f***ing car,” the woman screamed as she opened her arms toward the other driver, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (January 13).

Image credits: Doug Miller

The situation went on to intensify when the man stepped out of the passenger side of the other vehicle to engage with her.

The man seemingly tried to calm the angered lady down, however, as he walked away, the woman threw a punch from behind, smacking him in the face, TMZ reported on Monday.

“My man’s right f***ing there. Come and put your f***ing hands on me,” the woman had been yelling at him before physically attacking him.

Image credits: Doug Miller

After being punched, the man, dressed in pajamas, consequently fired back with a punch of his own. In a violent twist of events, he went on to lift her and slam her to the ground.

The brunette woman with glasses was reportedly seen lying on the ground briefly, groaning and holding her head in apparent pain. Her present condition remains unknown.

The clip sparked divided reactions as a Facebook user commented: “She had no business putting her hands on him or even getting out of the car. Ik she better not play victim.”

Image credits: Doug Miller

A person wrote: “I bet she won’t do that again.”

Someone else penned: “If this wasn’t on video she would have lied and said she never threw a punch and that he assaulted her out of nowhere and he’d be in jail facing charges.

“He’s lucky as hell this is on camera.”

Image credits: Doug Miller

“Don’t start a problem won’t be one!” a netizen added. “She made the first move and he made the last.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Don’t start nothing, won’t be nothing.”

Neither party has filed a report since the incident, which was therefore not investigated, Toledo Police told TMZ.

Image credits: Doug Miller

Prince Flores, a spokesperson with the Toledo Police Department, told WTVG that nobody called the incident in, so it has not been investigated.

He said: “We are all going somewhere when we are driving. We want you to make sure you’re getting there safely.

“When you’re rushing, you’re late, you’re trying to get through traffic and traffic is backed up you can kinda get upset with things.”

Image credits: Doug Miller

The officer continued: “’If you feel like someone is just aggressively making actions to kinda get your attention, driving too close, honking their horn, things like that.

“What we want you to do is try to get away from them as safely as you can. If it continues to be a problem call 911.”

Image credits: 19 News

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines road rage as “an intentional assault by a driver or passenger with a motor vehicle or a weapon that occurs on the roadway or is precipitated by an incident on the roadway.”

Only a few states – most recently Utah – have passed laws specifically defining and punishing road rage.

Image credits: Doug Miller

If cases are prosecuted at all, they tend to fall under broader assault or homicide laws. That makes finding data on road rage incidents particularly challenging, Pew Research Center explained.

As of October 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), data, 116 people have been killed in road rage incidents involving guns, versus 109 through the first 10 months of 2023.

According to the GVA, which is one of the few sources with some insight about road rage in the US, injuries in these incidents are running a bit lower – 302 through October, compared with 320 in the same period last year.

“Sign him in the WWE asap,” a reader commented

