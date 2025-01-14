Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Road Rage “Karen” Learns Painful Lesson After Punching Man Who Tried To Walk Away From Her
Entitled People, News

Road Rage “Karen” Learns Painful Lesson After Punching Man Who Tried To Walk Away From Her

A woman was body-slammed after a violent road rage-fueled altercation with another driver. The incident, caught on camera, began when the woman confronted a man.

The dispute, which took place in Toledo, Ohio, USA, on January 4, saw the woman throwing a punch at the man before getting viciously body-slammed onto the frozen pavement.

Highlights
  • A woman was body-slammed after a road rage altercation caught on camera.
  • The incident took place on January 4 in Toledo, Ohio, USA.
  • The body-slammer, a male driver, attempted to calm the woman but was punched in the face.

Moreover, footage showed that the woman emerged from a blue sedan, which abruptly came to a halt.

She was subsequently filmed shouting profanities at the driver behind her. “Let’s go, get out of the f***ing car,” the woman screamed as she opened her arms toward the other driver, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (January 13).

    A woman was body-slammed after a violent road rage-fueled altercation with another driver

    Road Rage "Karen" Learns Painful Lesson After Punching Man Who Tried To Walk Away From Her

    Image credits: Doug Miller

    The situation went on to intensify when the man stepped out of the passenger side of the other vehicle to engage with her.

    The man seemingly tried to calm the angered lady down, however, as he walked away, the woman threw a punch from behind, smacking him in the face, TMZ reported on Monday.

    “My man’s right f***ing there. Come and put your f***ing hands on me,” the woman had been yelling at him before physically attacking him.

    Road Rage "Karen" Learns Painful Lesson After Punching Man Who Tried To Walk Away From Her

    Image credits: Doug Miller

    After being punched, the man, dressed in pajamas, consequently fired back with a punch of his own. In a violent twist of events, he went on to lift her and slam her to the ground.

    The brunette woman with glasses was reportedly seen lying on the ground briefly, groaning and holding her head in apparent pain. Her present condition remains unknown.

    The clip sparked divided reactions as a Facebook user commented: “She had no business putting her hands on him or even getting out of the car. Ik she better not play victim.”

    The incident, caught on camera, began when the woman confronted a man

    Road Rage "Karen" Learns Painful Lesson After Punching Man Who Tried To Walk Away From Her

    Image credits: Doug Miller

    A person wrote: “I bet she won’t do that again.”

    Someone else penned: “If this wasn’t on video she would have lied and said she never threw a punch and that he assaulted her out of nowhere and he’d be in jail facing charges. 

    “He’s lucky as hell this is on camera.”

    Road Rage "Karen" Learns Painful Lesson After Punching Man Who Tried To Walk Away From Her

    Image credits: Doug Miller

    “Don’t start a problem won’t be one!” a netizen added. “She made the first move and he made the last.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “Don’t start nothing, won’t be nothing.”

    Neither party has filed a report since the incident, which was therefore not investigated, Toledo Police told TMZ.

    The dispute took place in Toledo, Ohio, USA, on January 4

    Road Rage "Karen" Learns Painful Lesson After Punching Man Who Tried To Walk Away From Her

    Image credits: Doug Miller

    Prince Flores, a spokesperson with the Toledo Police Department, told WTVG that nobody called the incident in, so it has not been investigated.

    He said: “We are all going somewhere when we are driving. We want you to make sure you’re getting there safely.

    “When you’re rushing, you’re late, you’re trying to get through traffic and traffic is backed up you can kinda get upset with things.”

    Road Rage "Karen" Learns Painful Lesson After Punching Man Who Tried To Walk Away From Her

    Image credits: Doug Miller

    The officer continued: “’If you feel like someone is just aggressively making actions to kinda get your attention, driving too close, honking their horn, things like that.

    “What we want you to do is try to get away from them as safely as you can. If it continues to be a problem call 911.”

    The woman threw a punch at the man before getting viciously body-slammed onto the frozen pavement

    Image credits: 19 News

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines road rage as “an intentional assault by a driver or passenger with a motor vehicle or a weapon that occurs on the roadway or is precipitated by an incident on the roadway.” 

    Only a few states – most recently Utah – have passed laws specifically defining and punishing road rage. 

    Image credits: Doug Miller

    If cases are prosecuted at all, they tend to fall under broader assault or homicide laws. That makes finding data on road rage incidents particularly challenging, Pew Research Center explained.

    As of October 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), data, 116 people have been killed in road rage incidents involving guns, versus 109 through the first 10 months of 2023.

    According to the GVA, which is one of the few sources with some insight about road rage in the US, injuries in these incidents are running a bit lower – 302 through October, compared with 320 in the same period last year.

    “Sign him in the WWE asap,” a reader commented

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    nicolaroberts avatar
    Nicola Roberts
    Nicola Roberts
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In a country where a shoplifter can be shot. Or a kid shot for ringing a doorbell, you'd think people would be less confrontational?

    alexmartin_2 avatar
    Alex Martin
    Alex Martin
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That guys better think twice before attempting that again. He put a lot of pressure on his lower spine when he lifted and that could cause some serious back issues in later years.

