“They Arrested The Poopetrator”: Road-Raged Woman P**ps On Other Driver’s Car And Breaks The Internet

Talk about the kind of revenge never seen before.

A woman in suburban Pennsylvania was filmed defecating on another driver’s car in a jaw-dropping act of road rage after a heated confrontation.

44-year-old Christina Solometo didn’t raise her voice or attack anyone in a violent manner. She simply pulled down her pants, squatted on the hood of a silver sedan, and discharged her waste right then and there.

A woman in Pennsylvania expressed her road rage be leaving a less than pleasant surprise on someone’s car

The small community of Prospect Park has been left blinking following the disgusting act of revenge as no one had seen anything quite like this before.

Things first started escalating when Solometo and another female driver were caught in the middle of a minor traffic dispute along the intersection of 4th Avenue and Madison Street, according to Daily Mail.

The driver let out a honk and a string of curses but Solometo didn’t bother with any of those obscenities.

Instead, she leaped out of her black car and headed towards the other vehicle at an alarming speed before delivering her own steaming pile of revenge, as written by the outlet.

She then walked away, clearly smug with herself, given her grin.

The shocked witness who captured the entire incident on camera posted the explicit video on Instagram which was unsurprisingly met with a line of stunned viewers.

Police told TMZ that Solometo has been fully cooperative with the investigation, the 44-year-old facing multiple charges such as indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment, and depositing waste on the highway.

The whole incident was caught on camera and uploaded to social media

She also allegedly told authorities, “It was a clean po–p. I didn’t even have to wipe” and explained that “the other driver called me a bad name. So I dropped a deuce instead of turning violent.”

Following the unexpected turn, social media flocked to the comments section to poke fun at a situation that surely no one has encountered before.

“They arrested the poopetrator,” one person joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @greg_____ferrari

“Was that a Shitsubishi Car ???” another laughed.

A third asked, “She eat Taco Bell before this?”

“How do you take a dump on somebody’s car then give a side eye smirk in handcuffs?” someone else questioned.

“Po–p on demand? A lot of people would love that ability,” a fifth wrote.

A comment on YouTube read, “It’s all just for sh–ts and giggles, until someone actually giggles and sh–ts!”

Netizens thought the situation was hilarious

At the end of the day, however, others were quick to remind readers that this was a serious matter that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“Our country is developing at an alarming rate,” one person stated. “Not much dignity or self-responsibility anymore.”

“She’s proud of herself. That’s the disgusting part,” another said.

One netizen echoed, “What a sick, disgusting animal. Child protective service’s [sic] needs to check up on those kids. This person isn’t right in the head…”

“AND YOU CALL HER A LADY,” someone else exclaimed. “THEASE [sic] PEOPLE ARE SICKER THAN WE KNEW. FAR FROM FUNNY.”

We were there when the “Delco Pooper” road rage suspect was arrested at her home. She was taken into custody after an incident went viral on Tuesday afternoon in Prospect Park. Accused of defecating on another car. Says she “has a sickness” @FOX29phillypic.twitter.com/BGxlmBiAd6 — Chris O’Connell (@CoconnellFox29) May 1, 2025

The owner of the silver sedan has not yet filed an official complaint but Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna has assured everyone that the foul incident will be dealt with accordingly.

“This can’t happen in this community,” he told NBC 10. “No town wants this to happen in their town. The recognition a town gets over this kind of thing — it’s really unwelcome. We don’t want this.”

He concluded, “I know it’s being joked on a lot. There’s all kinds of puns and innuendos online. But bottom line, we are treating it seriously.”

The puns online were endless

