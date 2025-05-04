Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“They Arrested The Poopetrator”: Road-Raged Woman P**ps On Other Driver’s Car And Breaks The Internet
Woman involved in road rage incident walking near a car after a disturbing confrontation caught on camera
News, US

“They Arrested The Poopetrator”: Road-Raged Woman P**ps On Other Driver’s Car And Breaks The Internet

Talk about the kind of revenge never seen before.

A woman in suburban Pennsylvania was filmed defecating on another driver’s car in a jaw-dropping act of road rage after a heated confrontation.

44-year-old Christina Solometo didn’t raise her voice or attack anyone in a violent manner. She simply pulled down her pants, squatted on the hood of a silver sedan, and discharged her waste right then and there.

  • A Pennsylvania woman named Christina Solometo defecated on another car during a road rage incident.
  • Solometo now faces multiple charges including indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and harassment.
  • The incident happened after a minor traffic dispute and was widely shared and mocked on social media.
    A woman in Pennsylvania expressed her road rage be leaving a less than pleasant surprise on someone’s car

    Close-up of a smiling woman with blonde hair related to road-raged woman who p**ps on car incident.

    Image credits: Christina Solometo

    The small community of Prospect Park has been left blinking following the disgusting act of revenge as no one had seen anything quite like this before.

    Things first started escalating when Solometo and another female driver were caught in the middle of a minor traffic dispute along the intersection of 4th Avenue and Madison Street, according to Daily Mail.

    The driver let out a honk and a string of curses but Solometo didn’t bother with any of those obscenities.

    Road-raged woman outside car, blurred background of neighborhood, captured from inside a vehicle windshield.

    Image credits: greg_____ferrari

    Instead, she leaped out of her black car and headed towards the other vehicle at an alarming speed before delivering her own steaming pile of revenge, as written by the outlet.

    She then walked away, clearly smug with herself, given her grin.

    The shocked witness who captured the entire incident on camera posted the explicit video on Instagram which was unsurprisingly met with a line of stunned viewers.

    Police told TMZ that Solometo has been fully cooperative with the investigation, the 44-year-old facing multiple charges such as indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment, and depositing waste on the highway.

    The whole incident was caught on camera and uploaded to social media

    Road-raged woman crouching near a car on a suburban street, capturing a viral poopetrator incident.

    Image credits: greg_____ferrari

    Woman involved in road rage incident seen near car, related to viral poopetrator story breaking the internet.

    Image credits: greg_____ferrari

    She also allegedly told authorities, “It was a clean po–p. I didn’t even have to wipe” and explained that “the other driver called me a bad name. So I dropped a deuce instead of turning violent.”

    Following the unexpected turn, social media flocked to the comments section to poke fun at a situation that surely no one has encountered before. 

    “They arrested the poopetrator,” one person joked.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @greg_____ferrari

    “Was that a Shitsubishi Car ???” another laughed.

    A third asked, “She eat Taco Bell before this?”

    “How do you take a dump on somebody’s car then give a side eye smirk in handcuffs?” someone else questioned.

    “Po–p on demand? A lot of people would love that ability,” a fifth wrote.

    A comment on YouTube read, “It’s all just for sh–ts and giggles, until someone actually giggles and sh–ts!”

    Netizens thought the situation was hilarious

    Police officer escorting a distressed woman during arrest related to road rage incident with car vandalism.

    Image credits: CoconnellFox29

    At the end of the day, however, others were quick to remind readers that this was a serious matter that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

    “Our country is developing at an alarming rate,” one person stated. “Not much dignity or self-responsibility anymore.”

    “She’s proud of herself. That’s the disgusting part,” another said.

    One netizen echoed, “What a sick, disgusting animal. Child protective service’s [sic] needs to check up on those kids. This person isn’t right in the head…”

    “AND YOU CALL HER A LADY,” someone else exclaimed. “THEASE [sic] PEOPLE ARE SICKER THAN WE KNEW. FAR FROM FUNNY.”

    Police officer standing by as road-raged woman smiles after incident involving other driver’s car breaks internet.

    Image credits: CoconnellFox29

    The owner of the silver sedan has not yet filed an official complaint but Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna has assured everyone that the foul incident will be dealt with accordingly.

    “This can’t happen in this community,” he told NBC 10. “No town wants this to happen in their town. The recognition a town gets over this kind of thing — it’s really unwelcome. We don’t want this.”

    He concluded, “I know it’s being joked on a lot. There’s all kinds of puns and innuendos online. But bottom line, we are treating it seriously.”

    The puns online were endless

    Tweet screenshot showing user reacting to road rage incident involving poopetrator arrest, causing viral online discussion.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously questioning the charge against a road-raged woman involved in a poop incident.

    Image credits: kwhite998

    Tweet from PreludeMeta joking about a road-raged woman leaving a lasting impression and scent on a vehicle.

    Image credits: PreludeMeta

    Tweet from Jonathan Long commenting on road rage incident involving car hood pooping, sparking viral internet reaction.

    Image credits: long

    Tweet about road-raged woman who messes on car seat of copcar, involving road rage and poopetrator arrest incident.

    Image credits: 77sprinter

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a road-raged woman and viral internet reaction to the poopetrator incident.

    Image credits: Caitlynbunni

    Twitter reply from user Los reacting with disgust emoji to road-raged woman pooping on another driver’s car incident.

    Image credits: SquishChamp

    Tweet from That Southern Dude commenting on a road-raged woman pooping on another driver’s car incident online.

    Image credits: TSDmemes

    Tweet reaction to road-raged woman who pooped on another driver’s car, discussing charges and case dismissal.

    Image credits: tennspeed10

    Tweet from Los Angeles V reacting to road-raged woman pooping on a car, discussing the incident online with humor.

    Image credits: LosAngeles824

    Tweet by user Eeks replying to DailyLoud asking when the road-raged woman will get her own podcast, with engagement icons visible.

    Image credits: dr_eeks

    Tweet about road-raged woman defecating on car hood, causing outrage and viral internet attention.

    Image credits: ThemGoTalk1

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning how someone can defecate on demand, related to road-raged woman incident.

    Image credits: GaleAnn1955

    Tweet from user Joe referencing road-raged woman incident, replying to DailyLoud with a humorous comment.

    Image credits: joeguiseppe0731

    Michelle Tian

    Renan Duarte

