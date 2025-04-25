“I’m Just Not Equipped”: Guy Questions If He Did The Right Thing Turning To Child Services

ADVERTISEMENT

Family is supposed to help each other when the going gets tough. But when you don’t even have each other’s numbers, does that still apply, or are you just strangers who happen to share a last name?

Reddit user UsedFlight adhered to the latter. He was no longer in contact with his sister—until she dropped by unannounced and left her three-year-old on his doorstep. No diapers, and no return time—just a quick explanation that she needed to go to the hospital… and then she disappeared.

This man was estranged from his sister

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But that didn’t stop her from leaving her son with him

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Daniel Martinez/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Rameez Remy/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: UsedFlight

Quickly after, the man clarified a few things

And although the woman’s decision probably wasn’t the best one, she likely made it due to a lack of options

According to the 12th annual Care.com 2025 Cost of Care Report, parents say they’re spending a whopping 22% of their household income on child care, with the average parent depleting 29% of their savings on child care costs alone. The report also shows that:

The average weekly nanny cost is $827 (up 8% from $766 in 2023);

The average weekly daycare cost is $343 (up 6.9% from $321 in 2023);

The average weekly family care center cost is $344 (up 50% from $230 in 2023);

And the average weekly babysitter cost is $167 (down 13% from $192 in 2023).

Because of this, most parents seek government support, and 87% highlighted that credits for care expenses are really helpful. In addition, 79% believe employers should help ease the burden by offering subsidized caregiving benefits.

Her brother probably wasn’t the woman’s first option. The study says parents regularly have to find new solutions to get through everyday life for reasons like schedule changes (31%), budget changes (26%), and needing one-time help (18%), and more than half (52%) anticipate it taking two months or more to find the right care solution.

All of this can take a tremendous toll. When asked specifically about the stress outcomes of managing their caregiving responsibilities, 90% of parents report losing sleep, 80% report crying (for moms, this increases to 90%), 75% report feeling a sense of dread, and 71% say they are experiencing health issues. A staggering 29% report they have considered suicide or self-harm. Hopefully, the mom can overcome her hardships.

The replies were split; some said the man did nothing wrong

But some believe he should’ve been more understanding

