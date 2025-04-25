Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I’m Just Not Equipped”: Guy Questions If He Did The Right Thing Turning To Child Services
Family, Relationships

“I’m Just Not Equipped”: Guy Questions If He Did The Right Thing Turning To Child Services

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Family is supposed to help each other when the going gets tough. But when you don’t even have each other’s numbers, does that still apply, or are you just strangers who happen to share a last name?

Reddit user UsedFlight adhered to the latter. He was no longer in contact with his sister—until she dropped by unannounced and left her three-year-old on his doorstep. No diapers, and no return time—just a quick explanation that she needed to go to the hospital… and then she disappeared.

RELATED:

    This man was estranged from his sister

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But that didn’t stop her from leaving her son with him

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Rameez Remy/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: UsedFlight

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Quickly after, the man clarified a few things

    And although the woman’s decision probably wasn’t the best one, she likely made it due to a lack of options

    According to the 12th annual Care.com 2025 Cost of Care Report, parents say they’re spending a whopping 22% of their household income on child care, with the average parent depleting 29% of their savings on child care costs alone. The report also shows that:

    • The average weekly nanny cost is $827 (up 8% from $766 in 2023);
    • The average weekly daycare cost is $343 (up 6.9% from $321 in 2023);
    • The average weekly family care center cost is $344 (up 50% from $230 in 2023);
    • And the average weekly babysitter cost is $167 (down 13% from $192 in 2023).

    Because of this, most parents seek government support, and 87% highlighted that credits for care expenses are really helpful. In addition, 79% believe employers should help ease the burden by offering subsidized caregiving benefits.

    Her brother probably wasn’t the woman’s first option. The study says parents regularly have to find new solutions to get through everyday life for reasons like schedule changes (31%), budget changes (26%), and needing one-time help (18%), and more than half (52%) anticipate it taking two months or more to find the right care solution.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    All of this can take a tremendous toll. When asked specifically about the stress outcomes of managing their caregiving responsibilities, 90% of parents report losing sleep, 80% report crying (for moms, this increases to 90%), 75% report feeling a sense of dread, and 71% say they are experiencing health issues. A staggering 29% report they have considered suicide or self-harm. Hopefully, the mom can overcome her hardships.

    The replies were split; some said the man did nothing wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But some believe he should’ve been more understanding

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    muhammadsafi avatar
    Realistic Expectations
    Realistic Expectations
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This whole situation is just sad overall. As long as the sister could easily get the child back after improving in the hospital, I believe he did the right thing, especially since he was a student and had no way of contacting her.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    muhammadsafi avatar
    Realistic Expectations
    Realistic Expectations
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This whole situation is just sad overall. As long as the sister could easily get the child back after improving in the hospital, I believe he did the right thing, especially since he was a student and had no way of contacting her.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda