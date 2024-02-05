Three Awards And A Mugshot For Rapper Killer Mike After Grammy Altercation

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapper Killer Mike went from winning three Grammys and proudly waving his trophies on stage to being escorted out in handcuffs.

Shortly after triumphing at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4), winning best rap performance, rap song, and rap album, the rapper, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was arrested in connection with a physical altercation at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the ceremony took place, the police said.

In a post on social media, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) revealed that Michael had been booked on a misdemeanor battery charge and that he was being released.

The Recording Academy, which presents the awards, referred questions to the police, The New York Times reported.

Killer Mike was arrested in connection with a physical altercation at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the Grammys took place

Share icon

Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Less than an hour before the Grammys was to be broadcast, a video posted on social media by a journalist for The Hollywood Reporter showed the 48-year-old musician in handcuffs and being led through the Crypto.com Arena by a police officer.

The LAPD said the artist was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that took place in the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court, which is adjacent to the Arena, before being placed under arrest and taken to the LAPD Central Division, CNN reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Killer Mike won three Grammys: best rap performance, rap song, and rap album

Share icon

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Share icon

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

The rapper had reportedly just been on the Grammys stage waving a gramophone trophy and celebrating his win at the preshow, which is not televised, for his work on Michael, his first solo album in more than a decade, according to The Times.

His new album paints an autobiographical portrait of the southern rap ciphers, Sunday church services, and barbershop discourse that shaped who the Georgia native is today, according to the Grammy official website.

“You cannot tell me that you get too old. You can’t tell me it’s too late,” Killer Mike said upon receiving his awards.

Los Angeles Police Department revealed that the rapper had been booked on a misdemeanor battery charge and that he was being released

Share icon

Image credits: KTLA 5

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KTLA 5

Killer Mike, who is one half of the legendary rap duo Run the Jewels, continued to say during his acceptance speech at the pre-televised ceremony: “For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, b******t.”

“I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, Make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

Shortly after his victory, the rapper was seen being escorted through the arena, according to the video.

Many fans were shocked upon learning about the arrest news

ADVERTISEMENT