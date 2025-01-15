Road Rage “Karen” Who Got Body-Slammed In Viral Video Comes Forward

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman who went viral after being body-slammed by a man amid a road rage–fuelled incident has broken her silence, revealing she has “learned her lesson.”

A viral road rage incident in Toledo, Ohio, USA, earlier this month saw a woman, who has now been identified as 36-year-old Katreena Aiken, being body-slammed after attacking a male driver during a heated confrontation.

The altercation began when Katreena exited her car to confront the man and escalated as she threw an unprovoked punch at the man, who responded by slamming her to the ground.

According to reports, Katreena voluntarily identified herself as the “Karen” seen in the now-viral incident.

Image credits: Katreena Nichole

A “Karen” is slang that refers to a middle-class white woman who is perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.

Katreena consequently took to her local community Facebook page to confirm her identity as the driver of the distinctive blue Ford sedan seen in the video that exposed the incident, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday (January 14).

Her admission reportedly sparked a slew of questions from other members, including whether she managed to “learn that day.”

Image credits: Doug Miller

She responded: “Sure did! Hopefully, we all learned a lesson! Ifktr [I know that’s right].”

In the video capturing the dispute that took place on January 4, Katreena is seen emerging from her blue sedan, which abruptly came to a halt.

She was subsequently filmed shouting profanities at the driver behind her. “Let’s go, get out of the f***ing car,” the woman screamed as she opened her arms toward the other driver, Bored Panda previously reported.

Image credits: Doug Miller

The situation intensified when the man stepped out of the passenger side of the other vehicle to engage with her.

The man seemingly tried to calm Katreena down; however, as he walked away, she threw a punch from behind, smacking him in the face.

“My man’s right f***ing there. Come and put your f***ing hands on me,” Katreena had been yelling at him before physically attacking him.

Image credits: facebook

After being punched, the man, dressed in pajamas, consequently fired back with a punch of his own. In a violent twist of events, he went on to lift Katreena and slam her to the ground.

The mom-of-one was reportedly seen lying on the ground briefly, groaning and holding her head in apparent pain.

Nevertheless, this is not Katreena’s first encounter with legal issues; online records reveal she received a 60-day suspended jail sentence in 2011 for obstructing a business, The Mail reported.

Image credits: Aiken Katreenas

She reportedly pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge and was fined $1,000 along with court costs. Additional details about the case remain undisclosed.

Neither party involved in the viral altercation has filed a report since the incident.

Prince Flores, a spokesperson with the Toledo Police Department, told WTVG that nobody called the incident in, so it has not been investigated.

Image credits: Doug Miller

Image credits: Doug Miller

He said: “We are all going somewhere when we are driving. We want you to make sure you’re getting there safely.

“When you’re rushing, you’re late, you’re trying to get through traffic and traffic is backed up you can kinda get upset with things.”

The officer continued: “If you feel like someone is just aggressively making actions to kinda get your attention, driving too close, honking their horn, things like that.”

Image credits: facebook

Image credits: Doug Miller

“What we want you to do is try to get away from them as safely as you can. If it continues to be a problem call 911.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines road rage as “an intentional assault by a driver or passenger with a motor vehicle or a weapon that occurs on the roadway or is precipitated by an incident on the roadway.”

Only a few states – most recently Utah – have passed laws specifically defining and punishing road rage.

If cases are prosecuted at all, they tend to fall under broader assault or homicide laws. That makes finding data on road rage incidents particularly challenging, Pew Research Center explained.

As of October 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) data, 116 people have been killed in road rage incidents involving guns, versus 109 through the first 10 months of 2023.

According to the GVA, which is one of the few sources with some insight into road rage in the US, injuries in these incidents are running a bit lower – 302 through October, compared with 320 in the same period last year.

