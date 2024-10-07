YouTuber Jack Doherty Crashes His $200K McLaren While Texting Behind The Wheel During Live Stream

ADVERTISEMENT

Internet star Jack Doherty was captured crashing his supercar while live-streaming himself in the rain.

“i almost died…” read the title of a video he later uploaded, showing footage of his wrecked car.

The accident took place while the 20-year-old content creator was cruising down a slippery highway in Miami in his $200,000 McLaren on the morning of Saturday, October 5.

Jack Doherty, who has a YouTube audience of nearly 15 million subscribers, was involved in an accident with a friend over the weekend

Share icon

Image credits: Jack Doherty

Share icon

Image credits: Jack Doherty

A friend was filming in the passenger seat as the two were live-streaming on the platform Kick.

Jack, who was captured using his phone behind the wheel, lost control of the car and rammed into a roadside railing. Fellow commuters stopped to help the pair out of the car, and the cameraman was filmed bleeding in the passenger seat.

The 20-year-old content creator was filmed using his phone behind the wheel before they rammed into a roadside railing

Share icon

Image credits: Jack Doherty

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jack Doherty

Some netizens criticised the Kick streamer for being more focused on getting the wreckage filmed from multiple angles rather than the wellbeing of his bleeding friend.

“This kid is a total menace to society and I hope someday someone really teaches him a lesson,” read one comment while another said the crash was “deserved. This dude is a menace to society.”

“He crashed and continued filming too. Absolutely ridiculous!!! He’s lucky he didnt kill someone,” a social media user said

Share icon

Image credits: Jack Doherty

Share icon

Image credits: Jack Doherty

“Someone send this to his insurance company,” read a third comment.

Others agreed by leaving remarks like “Well deserved” and “This generation is beyond stupid and UNappreciative” in the comments section.

“He crashed and continued filming too. Absolutely ridiculous!!! He’s lucky he didnt kill someone,” another wrote.

The crashed McLaren is reportedly just one of several fancy cars from his nearly $787,000 collection

Crashed my McLaren… glad we’re both ok🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rn3u961Rqp — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) October 5, 2024

Jack Doherty just crashed his brand new McLaren on stream 😳 https://t.co/WNnKGbmHbD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 5, 2024

“Hands the camera to his passenger friend, who’s bleeding from the head and tells him to film him and make him look good,” one said. “I can’t even make this stuff up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, Kick took action against Jack and banned him from the streaming platform.

“Kick does not condone illegal activity, which is why we swiftly took action and moved to ban this creator from the platform,” the streamer said.

The YouTuber and Kick streamer later shared footage of himself going back home to his shocked mother after the crash

ADVERTISEMENT

The Youtube wild child is best known on the internet for his viral pranks, challenges, and vlogs. He started to his YouTube channel in 2016, when he was just 12 years old.

Today, he has a YouTube audience of nearly 15 million subscribers watching his daring stunts and high-energy content.

The McLaren that he crashed over the weekend is just one of his fleet of fancy cars. His nearly $787,000 collection includes a Lamborghini Huracan, Tesla Model X and a Mercedes Sprinter Van.