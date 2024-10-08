Jack Doherty Sparks Outrage By “Begging” For Donations After Crashing His McClaren While Texting

ADVERTISEMENT

Internet star Jack Doherty, who recently crashed his $200,000 McLaren, leading to a ban from Kick, renewed controversy. Following his accident prompted by dangerously texting and driving while in wet weather, the 21-year-old was seen asking for money during a live stream on TikTok.

In the absence of his now-infamous Kick page, Jack went on TikTok live on Monday (October 7), where he reportedly spent his time pushing for gifts.

Highlights Jack Doherty crashed his $200,000 McLaren while texting and driving in the rain.

Post-accident, Jack asked for TikTok donations, sparking outrage.

Kick indefinitely banned Jack, with a $300,000 reinstatement demand.

Jack owns a fleet of cars including Lamborghini, Tesla, and Mercedes.

Jack expressed gratitude for surviving the crash with minor injuries.

TikTok gifts are virtual tokens viewers purchase as they watch live streams and scroll through posts. Users buy them with TikTok coins, which are part of the app’s thriving virtual currency system.

TikTok coin price is equal to 1.4 US cents. Additionally, TikTok gifts can be converted to real money.

In a brief response to a question about crashing his McLaren, Jack gave his explanation for the accident, Dexerto reported on Tuesday (October 8).

“I hydroplaned,” the YouTuber said. “I literally hydroplaned. I’m in a McLaren in the pouring rain. What did you guys expect? You guys have never [driven] a McLaren.”

The McLaren that he crashed is just one of his fleet of fancy cars. His nearly $787,000 collection includes a Lamborghini Huracan, a Tesla Model X, and a Mercedes Sprinter Van.

The streamer made no mention of texting while driving or the speed at which the vehicle was traveling when the crash occurred, as per Dexerto.

Jack’s TikTok live sparked outrage, as a person explained on Reddit: “1 galaxy costs $20 to send and Jack receives roughly half of the value. The Tok pockets the rest.”

According to TikTok’s official page, a Galaxy on TikTok is a gift that costs about 1,000 coins, which is about 13 dollars and 50 cents. However, the creator is not getting that full amount since TikTok takes a 50% commission.

The influencer’s livestream left many people bewildered, as a Redditor asked: “What does Jack even provide to his fans? I don’t understand how he’s so popular.”

Another Reddit user commented: “We’re living in the stupidest timeline.”

A person wrote: “This is actually sad. He was being a moron in the first place for texting while driving and then he milks his followers for more money.

“He is also a millionaire so he can easily afford another car.”

Someone else penned: “It’s sad for humanity as a whole, but anyone giving them his money deserves to lose every cent given to him.

“I certainly don’t feel bad for the people giving him money.”

A separate individual chimed in: “This kid is an absolute piece of s**t. He doesn’t deserve a damn penny.

“Cares more about himself and views rather than his injured cameraman.”

Jack Doherty is currently on TikTok Live begging for gifts after crashing his McLaren and getting banned on KICK 😭 pic.twitter.com/sNOf1kuTx0 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) October 7, 2024

On Saturday (October 5), Jack Doherty was captured crashing his supercar while live-streaming himself in the rain.

The accident took place while the content creator was cruising down a slippery highway in Miami, Florida, USA, in his $200,000 McLaren, Bored Panda reported on Monday.

A friend was filming in the passenger seat as the two were live-streaming on the platform Kick. Jack, who was captured using his phone behind the wheel, lost control of the car and rammed into a roadside railing.

As Bored Panda previously reported, fellow commuters stopped to help the pair out of the car, and the cameraman was filmed bleeding in the passenger seat.

Following the incident, Kick, a live-streaming platform, took action against Jack and banned him. Moreover, Kick co-owner Adin Ross confirmed the ban would be indefinite unless the internet star paid him $300,000.

On Sunday (October 6), just one day after the crash, Jack posted an update on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He should be begging for forgiveness from his followers for his behavior. He could have killed somebody in that accident. pic.twitter.com/rjD5ivqbNJ — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) October 7, 2024

He wrote: “Going to post a more detailed response today but it’s been 24 hours since the accident and I just want to say how grateful I am that Michael and I are alive.

“I’m so sorry Michael for putting you [through] that. Thank you to all the first responders and everyone who helped us get out of the car.

“This could’ve been so much worse and it’s a huge learning lesson.”

On Tuesday, Jack was seemingly busy posting on social media about his birthday. Upon turning 21, the influencer will get to enjoy the legal drinking age in Florida, hopefully not behind the wheel.

Crashed my McLaren… glad we’re both ok🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rn3u961Rqp — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) October 5, 2024

Jack is best known on the internet for his viral pranks, challenges, and vlogs. He started his YouTube channel in 2016 when he was just 12 years old.

He has a YouTube audience of nearly 15 million subscribers watching his daring stunts and high-energy content.

Bored Panda has contacted Jack’s representative for comment.

“Donating money to a kid that drives multiple super cars is wild,” a reader commented

