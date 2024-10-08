Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Jack Doherty Sparks Outrage By “Begging” For Donations After Crashing His McClaren While Texting
News

Jack Doherty Sparks Outrage By “Begging” For Donations After Crashing His McClaren While Texting

Internet star Jack Doherty, who recently crashed his $200,000 McLaren, leading to a ban from Kick, renewed controversy. Following his accident prompted by dangerously texting and driving while in wet weather, the 21-year-old was seen asking for money during a live stream on TikTok

In the absence of his now-infamous Kick page, Jack went on TikTok live on Monday (October 7), where he reportedly spent his time pushing for gifts.

Highlights
  • Jack Doherty crashed his $200,000 McLaren while texting and driving in the rain.
  • Post-accident, Jack asked for TikTok donations, sparking outrage.
  • Kick indefinitely banned Jack, with a $300,000 reinstatement demand.
  • Jack owns a fleet of cars including Lamborghini, Tesla, and Mercedes.
  • Jack expressed gratitude for surviving the crash with minor injuries.

TikTok gifts are virtual tokens viewers purchase as they watch live streams and scroll through posts. Users buy them with TikTok coins, which are part of the app’s thriving virtual currency system. 

TikTok coin price is equal to 1.4 US cents. Additionally, TikTok gifts can be converted to real money.

    Internet star Jack Doherty, who recently crashed his $200,000 McLaren, leading to a ban from Kick, renewed controversy

    Image credits: jackdoherty

    In a brief response to a question about crashing his McLaren, Jack gave his explanation for the accident, Dexerto reported on Tuesday (October 8).

    “I hydroplaned,” the YouTuber said. “I literally hydroplaned. I’m in a McLaren in the pouring rain. What did you guys expect? You guys have never [driven] a McLaren.”

    The McLaren that he crashed is just one of his fleet of fancy cars. His nearly $787,000 collection includes a Lamborghini Huracan, a Tesla Model X, and a Mercedes Sprinter Van.

    Image credits: jackdoherty

    The streamer made no mention of texting while driving or the speed at which the vehicle was traveling when the crash occurred, as per Dexerto.

    Jack’s TikTok live sparked outrage, as a person explained on Reddit: “1 galaxy costs $20 to send and Jack receives roughly half of the value. The Tok pockets the rest.”

    According to TikTok’s official page, a Galaxy on TikTok is a gift that costs about 1,000 coins, which is about 13 dollars and 50 cents. However, the creator is not getting that full amount since TikTok takes a 50% commission.

    Following his accident prompted by dangerously texting and driving while in wet weather, Jack was seen asking for money 

    Image credits: jackdoherty

    The influencer’s livestream left many people bewildered, as a Redditor asked: “What does Jack even provide to his fans? I don’t understand how he’s so popular.”

    Another Reddit user commented: “We’re living in the stupidest timeline.”

    A person wrote: “This is actually sad. He was being a moron in the first place for texting while driving and then he milks his followers for more money. 

    “He is also a millionaire so he can easily afford another car.”

    Image credits: scubaryan_

    Someone else penned: “It’s sad for humanity as a whole, but anyone giving them his money deserves to lose every cent given to him. 

    “I certainly don’t feel bad for the people giving him money.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “This kid is an absolute piece of s**t. He doesn’t deserve a damn penny. 

    “Cares more about himself and views rather than his injured cameraman.”

    In the absence of his now-infamous Kick page, Jack went on TikTok live where he reportedly spent his time pushing for gifts

    Video credits: scubaryan_

    On Saturday (October 5), Jack Doherty was captured crashing his supercar while live-streaming himself in the rain.

    The accident took place while the content creator was cruising down a slippery highway in Miami, Florida, USA, in his $200,000 McLaren, Bored Panda reported on Monday.

    A friend was filming in the passenger seat as the two were live-streaming on the platform Kick. Jack, who was captured using his phone behind the wheel, lost control of the car and rammed into a roadside railing.

    Image credits: jackdoherty

    As Bored Panda previously reported, fellow commuters stopped to help the pair out of the car, and the cameraman was filmed bleeding in the passenger seat.

    Following the incident, Kick, a live-streaming platform, took action against Jack and banned him. Moreover, Kick co-owner Adin Ross confirmed the ban would be indefinite unless the internet star paid him $300,000.

    On Sunday (October 6), just one day after the crash, Jack posted an update on X (formerly known as Twitter). 

    Jack’s TikTok live sparked outrage

    He wrote: “Going to post a more detailed response today but it’s been 24 hours since the accident and I just want to say how grateful I am that Michael and I are alive. 

    “I’m so sorry Michael for putting you [through] that. Thank you to all the first responders and everyone who helped us get out of the car. 

    “This could’ve been so much worse and it’s a huge learning lesson.”

    On Tuesday, Jack was seemingly busy posting on social media about his birthday. Upon turning 21, the influencer will get to enjoy the legal drinking age in Florida, hopefully not behind the wheel.

    Image credits: jackdoherty

    The McLaren that he crashed is just one of Jack’s fleet of fancy cars

    Jack is best known on the internet for his viral pranks, challenges, and vlogs. He started his YouTube channel in 2016 when he was just 12 years old.

    He has a YouTube audience of nearly 15 million subscribers watching his daring stunts and high-energy content.

    Bored Panda has contacted Jack’s representative for comment.

    “Donating money to a kid that drives multiple super cars is wild,” a reader commented

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    simon_53 avatar
    Fabulous chocolate cookie
    Fabulous chocolate cookie
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact this kid forced his injured friend to film him afterwards instead of letting the friend get treated for his injuries as well, speaks enough about what kind of person this wannabe influencer is.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    simon_53 avatar
    Fabulous chocolate cookie
    Fabulous chocolate cookie
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But what is also depressing is the realization some people from his fanbase will actually gift him money.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I commented on the other thread that he was going be stuffed because no way insurance would pay out for this wrecklessness, losing alot of money and end up in jail over this...so far, so good. "You guys have never driven a Mclaren ". Yes, and that's just o e reason us guys ain't giving you a penny for your stupidity, we need it so that maybe one day we can afford to ride a Mclaren and treat it, the road and other road users with respect and gratitude when we do.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
