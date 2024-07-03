“Straight In The Trash”: Couple’s “Tacky” Wedding Invitation Blasted As Gift-Grab

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple getting married sparked “gift fishing” accusations after sending non-invitations to their wedding, asking people to join them “in spirit.” The questionable summons, which was misspelled, was exposed on a wedding-shaming Facebook group, quickly becoming a viral sensation and igniting heated debates.

The pink and flowery wedding invitation may have seemed like any other regular save-the-date. But one closer look and you will see that the couple, in fact, weren’t inviting anyone to their ceremony.

“Please join us in spirt,” the misspelled missive from the unnamed duo read, The New York Post reported on Tuesday (July 2).

As per The Post, the tactless twosome likely meant to ask friends and family to join them “in spirit,” hoping folks would send wedding gifts without actually being present on their big day, projected to take place sometime in March 2025.

Image credits: Trung Nguyen

The screenshot of the couple’s non-invitation stirred significant backlash on Facebook, as a person commented: “If you want people to know, but you’re not inviting them, send an announcement AFTER the fact.

“And stop being so f*****g greedy.”

A Facebook user wrote: “LMFAO if I got this, it would go straight to the trash.”

“We’re having a wedding [smiley emoji with hearts] you’re not invited [two white hearts],” a netizen quipped.

Someone penned: “There is no reason to send a ‘You’re not invited’ announcement unless it’s because they expect gifts.”

A commenter making fun of the misspelling added: “I spirt my drink.”

Image credits: that’s it, I’m wedding shaming

Nevertheless, an observer attempted to defend the engaged pair, arguing: “I don’t see how it’s gift fishing.

“They are just making an elopement announcement.

“This reads more to me like someone that probably sent out save the dates, got too over their head with wedding planning and said Eff it–elopement but now we gotta tell ppl.”

However, a cybernaut countered: “There would be more explanation if that was the case.

“There’s no reason to send something out telling people that you are getting married months for now and they aren’t invited, except to get gifts.”

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov

Not sending a wedding gift is among the most common faux pas guests can do, according to etiquette expert Maryanne Parker.

Last month, Maryanne told Bored Panda: “Always send a gift for the new couple.

“We are living in difficult times, and everyone needs a little help in the beginning.

“Also, make sure the gifts are not highly personal, [as] this can be inappropriate.

“Get a gift for both of them, indicating that you support their union.”

Image credits: Esra Korkmaz

But the etiquette expert was specifically describing a scenario in which a guest was invited to a wedding. In the case of an elopement, the practice may differ.

A 2022 survey including over 1,000 US-based engaged couples found that 62% of them were open to considering a scaled-back elopement style wedding, with the number being higher for females at 69%.

“Modern couples are motivated by elopements because of cost efficiency and intimacy of the environment,” Lauren Gravelyn, Helzberg Diamonds ordained associate, said.

According to the survey results, the average wedding cost in the US is up to $33,204, and 26% of couples think they are spending too much.

When respondents were asked which wedding day services they would go without in order to save money, the elimination of the top answers (flowers, alcohol, a band/DJ, and a videographer) could save couples on average $19,480.

The Facebook post continued to ignite different reactions

