With today’s virtually unlimited access to entertainment, it is hard to believe that there were times when your only option was to wait for cartoons to come on TV. Remember waking up early on the weekend and dashing to the living room to catch Saturday morning cartoons? But even if you are young enough to have only watched cartoons on streaming services, you surely have seen some cartoons from the 60s.

This was the era when animated cartoons started growing in popularity, after the animation studio Hanna-Barbera introduced their first animated sitcom, The Flintstones. A lot of shows from the 60s, both short and long format, are considered classic cartoons because, despite their age, their compelling stories are still popular among children and adults alike.

Even today, Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters created back in the 60s continue to conquer the hearts of younger generations. From Yogi Bear to Scooby-Doo and the gang to the entire Jetson family, William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, along with many other incredible creators, surely gave us a lot of fantastic cartoons to watch.

What cartoons did you grow up watching? If you have a favorite cartoon or character from the 60s that we didn’t mention on this list, give us your recommendations in the comments. And don’t forget that though we compiled the list in the order published by Ranker, it is totally up to you to rearrange it. Vote for your most favorite TV shows from the 60s to help them climb to the top!