Jack Doherty Was Just A Kid With A Camera, And Now His Net Worth Is Raising Eyebrows

Twenty-one-year-old YouTuber and Kick streamer Jack Colin Doherty has earned a reputation as one of the internet’s most notorious provocateurs. Throughout his young career, he’s sparked countless controversies, clashed with the law, and built a polarizing brand that thrives on outrage.

Doherty launched his YouTube channel in July 2016 at just 13 years old, gaining his first 100 subscribers with a simple clip titled “Marker Flip Twice in a Row!!!” His breakthrough came a year later with the viral hit “I Flipped All These,” which has since racked up over 30 million views. Today, his channel boasts more than 15.3 million subscribers.

While Doherty’s early videos were playful and low-key, his content soon escalated into over-the-top pranks and risky stunts that repeatedly landed him in trouble.

One of his most infamous moments came in October 2024, when he crashed his $200,000 McLaren supercar during a Kick livestream. The aftermath drew widespread criticism, especially when Doherty turned to TikTok to plead for donations.

With his second Kick ban and chaos in his wake, here’s how much Jack Doherty is cashing in along the way.

RELATED:

The Rise of an Internet Nuisance

Share icon Image credits: @jackdoherty

Jack Doherty was born on October 8, 2003, in Long Island, New York. He is of Polish and Irish descent and attended North Shore High School, graduating in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired by the Paul brothers, he started making YouTube content in 2016. His flipping videos slowly gained him a dedicated audience. Some of his most popular videos are “Floor is lava challenge at Walmart! (Kicked out)”, “Singing ‘Despacito’ on the Walmart intercom! (Kicked out)”, and “Flips for a Kiss at the Mall.”

He gradually grew his channel by focusing on a high-energy approach that capitalized on shock value. He started with simple flip videos and transitioned into often hazardous pranks, challenges, social experiments, and stunts.

The creator diversified his content by posting videos that flaunted his luxurious lifestyle, often showcasing his expensive cars, homes, and watch collection. Eventually, his channel featured content where he collaborated with fellow creators and influencers, though some of it did land him in controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2018, Doherty had hit his first milestone of one million subscribers (per Gigwise).

Knee-Deep in Controversies

By 2024, Jack Doherty had amassed a massive fan following across all social media platforms and dipped his toes into live streaming on Kick. A significant challenge for Doherty throughout his career has been stark criticism over the extreme measures and acts he performs for content.

Share icon Image credits: Jack Doherty

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite facing heavy criticism early on, Doherty continued to grow his channel and grab every opportunity that came his way. But as his stunts piled up, so did the legal trouble and online backlash, and things took a sharp turn when he was banned from Kick not once, but twice.

Between October 2023 and February 2025, Doherty found himself at the center of four major controversies. On February 21, 2024, TMZ exclusively reported that a man named Chase Gardella had filed a lawsuit against him following an incident at Corinna Kopf’s Halloween party.

According to court documents, the situation began as a verbal argument between Doherty and Gardella but escalated when Doherty’s bodyguard, Kane Kongg, punched Gardella in the face. Gardella later sued both Doherty and Kongg, whose real name is Justin Goslee, for assault and battery.

Share icon Image credits: @jackdoherty

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 5, 2024, Jack Doherty landed in hot water after crashing his $200,000 McLaren 570S while livestreaming on Kick. Footage from the stream showed the YouTuber appearing distracted by his phone while driving in the rain.

The backlash was swift, with critics slamming Doherty not only for the reckless driving but also for seeming more worried about his car than his injured cameraman. His decision to keep streaming after the crash only fueled the outrage, ultimately leading to his first ban from Kick (per Forbes).

Making matters worse, Doherty later took to TikTok to plead for donations to cover the damages, leaving many viewers shaking their heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just nine days after Kick lifted his permaban, Doherty found himself in another mess when a stream sniper approached him mid-stream and slapped him, triggering a street brawl. Although Doherty later claimed on stream that he acted in self-defense, Kick handed him a second ban (per Dexerto).

ADVERTISEMENT

In February 2025, Doherty faced yet another setback when he broke his collarbone during a failed biking stunt, which he called his “worst accident yet.” It’s just one of many moments where the creator has risked his safety, all in the name of content.

Jack Doherty’s Net Worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jack Doherty is worth $1 million, which isn’t too shabby for a 21-year-old. His YouTube channel has amassed over 5.9 billion views over the years, and he also has over 10.1 million followers on TikTok (per News Pioneer).

Share icon Image credits: @jackdoherty

His early start as a social media influencer gave him a head start in building a solid financial foundation. Today, Doherty has many income streams that keep his fortune growing.

How Jack Doherty Makes His Money

YouTube Ad Revenue, Kick Streaming, and Social Media

Doherty first made most of his money from YouTube ads, with his videos pulling in millions of views. He’s earned well despite changing ad rates thanks to his steady fan base. He also runs a second channel, Jack Live, which has already passed 1.1 million followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his Kick ban, Doherty had also built a big audience there. He also earns from his large following on Instagram, X, and Snapchat.

OnlyFans

Jack Doherty’s primary source of income is his OnlyFans account, which he joined when he turned 18. He also runs an OnlyFans management company that accounts for much of his income.

Share icon Image credits: @jackdoherty

Given that much of Doherty’s audience is young, he’s faced backlash in several Reddit threads accusing him of “corrupting children” and even implying he encourages underage girls to join the platform. However, it’s important to note that these claims are speculation, not proven fact, and should be viewed cautiously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsorships and Brand Deals

Share icon Image credits: SHUTUPKAREN.CO

Jack Doherty has also landed a handful of sponsorship and lucrative endorsement deals as a prominent influencer. These include online casino Kirgo, Wish, and streaming platform Parti.

The YouTuber briefly sold merch, a hoodie with the words “Shut up, Karen,” in 2020.

Parti is sponsoring 30 new streamers this month! Start streaming asap so you can get a deal!🎉 https://t.co/s5f5OHBc4G — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) November 9, 2024

According to IBT, he is also a brand ambassador for Nike and Adidas.

How Does Jack Doherty Spend His Money?

A huge part of Jack Doherty’s online presence involves the unabashed flaunting of his luxurious lifestyle, which is why fans were left speechless after his TikTok pleading for donations to pay for the damages of his accident.

Real Estate and Investments

In a September 2023 YouTube video by Financial Wolf, fans looked inside Jack Doherty’s lavish Miami mansion. Doherty shared that he pays $30,000 monthly in rent for the property, which boasts nine bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a movie theater, a swimming pool, a two-bedroom guest house, and six horse stables.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, he also revealed that he owns 21 houses, all paid for in cash, including several single-family homes and fireplaces. He’s also been investing significant sums in stocks since he was 15.

Luxury Cars, High-End Watches, and Jewellery

Jack Doherty is well known for his impressive car collection. It includes a Panel Van valued at $32,000, but with modifications that push its worth to $180,000. He also owns a Lamborghini worth $230,000, a McLaren 570GT priced at $94,000, and a Tesla Model X valued at $99,000.

Share icon Image credits: @jackdoherty

Beyond cars, Doherty has built an eye-catching watch collection, which he sees as an investment. His lineup includes several Rolex watches and a Richard Mille, among others. He’s also a big fan of jewelry, with a flashy assortment of diamond chains and bracelets.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Next For Jack Doherty?

Share icon Image credits: @jackdoherty

On March 27, 2025, Jack Doherty posted a YouTube video claiming that his girlfriend, McKinley Richardson, had called the police on him, accusing him of making threats.

In the video, Doherty ranted about “girls being fake” and included a clip of Richardson and her friend arriving with a police officer to collect her things. Doherty has denied the allegations.

It was just the latest in many controversies that risked his career. Still, if Doherty can channel his fame into new ventures and control his public image, he might join the ranks of top creators like MrBeast and KSI on the Forbes Content Creators list.

FAQ

How much did Jack Doherty make at 15?

Doherty told Financial Wolf that within the first year of his YouTube career, he was making over $30,000 a month, and by 15, he had hit the $1 million mark.

ADVERTISEMENT