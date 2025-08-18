Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Stone Cold”: Horrifying Footage Shows A Truck Driver Make An Illegal U-Turn That Took 3 Lives
Two men inside a truck cabin, one driving and the other in the passenger seat during a truck driver incident.
Social Issues, Society

“Stone Cold”: Horrifying Footage Shows A Truck Driver Make An Illegal U-Turn That Took 3 Lives

Three lives were tragically cut short in a matter of seconds after a driver made a reckless U-turn on a Florida highway.

The chilling dashcam video captured the driver looking unfazed as the incoming minivan ploughed into the tractor-trailer.

“Appalled at how unbothered he was when it happened,” one commented online.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Three people lost their lives after a driver made a reckless U-turn on a Florida highway

    Firefighters attending to a crushed car after a truck driver made an illegal U-turn causing a fatal accident with three deaths.

    Image credits: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

    Highlights
    • Three lives were tragically cut short after a driver made a reckless U-turn on a Florida highway.
    • Harjinder Singh was identified as the man behind the wheel of the tractor-trailer.
    • Chilling dashcam footage showed Harjinder looking calm and unfazed when the collision took place.
    • He is currently facing charges for the incident.

    The highway horror unfolded on Tuesday, August 12, when the 2024 International tractor-trailer made a rogue U-turn on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce.

    The man behind the wheel was identified as Harjinder Singh, an undocumented migrant who is now charged with homicide.

    Emergency responders at the scene after a truck driver made an illegal U-turn causing a fatal accident with multiple victims.

    Image credits: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

    Harjinder was traveling north on the highway when he attempted to cross the median through an “official use only” pass at around 3 p.m.

    The turnaround path had a no U-turn sign, and only emergency vehicles are meant to use the path.

    The man behind the tractor-trailer was identified as Harjinder Singh

    No U-turn traffic sign displayed on a pole, highlighting illegal truck driver maneuver risks and road safety.

    Image credits: WPTV News – FL Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast / YouTube

    Footage showed the tractor-trailer blocking the northbound lanes when a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country minivan slammed into the massive vehicle.

    Harjinder watched as the black minivan barreled in and got wedged under the left side of the semi-truck.

    Two truck drivers inside the cabin, one making an illegal U-turn contributing to a fatal accident with three lives lost.

    Image credits: americantruckrr / Instagram

    Two of the three people inside the minivan lost their lives at the scene.

    The minivan’s driver, a 30-year-old Florida City man, was pulled out of the wreckage alive and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries the same evening.

    The driver of the minivan and two other passengers lost their lives due to the collision

    Truck driver making an illegal U-turn captured on dashcam, a critical moment leading to a deadly accident.

    Image credits: americantruckrr / Instagram

    Tweet from Julie McBane criticizing a truck driver making an illegal U-turn in horrifying footage causing multiple deaths.

    Image credits: julie_mcbane

    Tweet showing user Julie commenting on a truck driver’s illegal U-turn and indifferent reaction during fatal crash.

    Image credits: jules4u11

    The two passengers were identified as a 37-year-old Pompano Beach woman and a 54-year-old Miami man.

    The names of the victims were not immediately disclosed.

    Both Harjinder and his fellow passenger, another male in his 20s, did not sustain any injuries.

    “The actions taken by the Defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal,” Dave Kerner, executive director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, said in a statement.

    “Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever,” Dave added.

    Harjinder’s actions were called “criminal,” and the victims’ family “will experience the pain of their loss forever”

    Truck involved in a fatal illegal U-turn accident with sheriff vehicle on highway shoulder during daylight.

    Image credits: maybedanielleee / X

    Investigators said Harjinder had a commercial driver’s license in California.

    “When you hold a commercial license, you’re considered a professional driver, and you should know better,” Carlos Portela, a licensed truck driver with 25 years of experience and a manager at Centerport Inc., told WPTV.

    “It’s senseless. There’s no reason,” an experienced truck driver said about the reckless U-turn 

    Emergency responders at a crash scene involving a truck after an illegal U-turn causing multiple fatalities.

    Image credits: americantruckrr / Instagram

    Stressing on how Harjinder should not have taken the U-turn to enter the pass, Carlos said, “Nobody is supposed to use it except the Florida Highway Patrol and other emergency vehicles.”

    Grant Maxey, who has been driving commercial trucks for about three decades, was also stunned by Harjinder’s actions.

    “It’s senseless. There’s no reason,” Grant told CBS12.

    Truck driver standing near a large blue semi-truck involved in a shocking illegal U-turn accident on a busy road.

    Image credits: americantruckrr / Instagram

    “He could’ve gone down to the next exit, went over the overpass or underpass whichever it is, got back on the road and go in the opposite direction,” he added.

    Harjinder was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and placed in custody, officials said.

    Harjinder committed immigration violations and is facing vehicular homicide charges

    Fallen no U-turn traffic sign next to highway guardrail, relating to illegal U-turn and truck driver crash incident.

    Image credits: WPTV News – FL Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast / YouTube

    Tweet discussing the need for stricter CDL verification after a truck driver’s illegal U-turn caused fatal accident.

    Image credits: DigitalConAlma

    An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer was also put out for him due to immigration violations.

    If found guilty, the accused driver will most likely serve his sentence in Florida and then be deported.

    “Harjinder Singh is in custody…,” Dave said. “At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported.”

    Image credits: WPTV News – FL Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast / YouTube

    Footage of the fatal collision left netizens stunned, with one saying: “That guy didn’t even flinch when he saw the car!”

    “Looked like he didn’t care at all in the dash cam footage,” another said.

    “That guy didn’t even flinch when he saw the car!” read one comment online 

    Emergency vehicles and a truck on a highway following a horrifying illegal U-turn accident involving a truck driver.

    Image credits: WPTV News – FL Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast / YouTube

    “The driver needs to be in prison for sure, he saw that car behind him while making the u-turn and his reaction after the car hit was nothing,” one wrote.

    “The guy didn’t seem to even have normal empathic reactions to seeing a vehicle smash into his truck let alone being the cause of it,” one said. “He just acted like nothing happened. That’s scary!!”

    “His eyes say he did it on purpose,” one commented online

    Comment from Angie Little stating his eyes say he did it on purpose with 57 likes on a social media post about a truck driver illegal U-turn.

    Comment on social media reading Not too far from Alligator Alcatraz by James Panzo with 79 likes.

    Comment from user Mike Dugan expressing anger and frustration over a truck driver's illegal U-turn causing fatal accident.

    Comment from Aboubakar Sidiki Jabateh discussing how proceeding to the next exit could have saved lives after a truck driver’s illegal U-turn.

    Facebook comment from Sue Wyatt expressing disbelief with the phrase stone cold regarding a truck driver’s illegal U-turn incident.

    Comment from Kym Smith expressing irritation at a truck driver standing outside the vehicle looking clueless after an illegal U-turn accident.

    Comment saying Give him the chair in response to horrifying truck driver illegal U-turn footage that caused multiple deaths.

    Comment on a truck driver making an illegal U-turn causing a fatal accident and lack of reaction after the crash

    Comment by Bill Thomas criticizing the ease of obtaining a CDL license, relating to truck driver illegal U-turn incident.

    Comment from Gerri Miller criticizing truck drivers for unsafe actions and lack of accountability, related to illegal U-turn incident.

    Comment expressing a demand for a life sentence or death penalty for the truck driver involved in the illegal U-turn crash.

    Comment from Albert Singharath Attiya questioning why the van didn’t see the truck involved in a fatal illegal U-turn accident.

    A social media comment by Riley McDonough reacting to a truck driver’s illegal U-turn that caused multiple tragic deaths.

    Comment from Bee Juan expressing condolences for victims, mentioning tragedy related to a truck driver's illegal U-turn incident.

    Comment from Fred Schimmel expressing prayers and sympathy for a family affected by a stone cold truck driver illegal U-turn accident.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

