“Stone Cold”: Horrifying Footage Shows A Truck Driver Make An Illegal U-Turn That Took 3 Lives

Three lives were tragically cut short in a matter of seconds after a driver made a reckless U-turn on a Florida highway.

The chilling dashcam video captured the driver looking unfazed as the incoming minivan ploughed into the tractor-trailer.

“Appalled at how unbothered he was when it happened,” one commented online.

The highway horror unfolded on Tuesday, August 12, when the 2024 International tractor-trailer made a rogue U-turn on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce.

The man behind the wheel was identified as Harjinder Singh, an undocumented migrant who is now charged with homicide.

Harjinder was traveling north on the highway when he attempted to cross the median through an “official use only” pass at around 3 p.m.

The turnaround path had a no U-turn sign, and only emergency vehicles are meant to use the path.

Footage showed the tractor-trailer blocking the northbound lanes when a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country minivan slammed into the massive vehicle.

Harjinder watched as the black minivan barreled in and got wedged under the left side of the semi-truck.

Two of the three people inside the minivan lost their lives at the scene.

The minivan’s driver, a 30-year-old Florida City man, was pulled out of the wreckage alive and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries the same evening.

The two passengers were identified as a 37-year-old Pompano Beach woman and a 54-year-old Miami man.

The names of the victims were not immediately disclosed.

Both Harjinder and his fellow passenger, another male in his 20s, did not sustain any injuries.

“The actions taken by the Defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal,” Dave Kerner, executive director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, said in a statement.

“Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever,” Dave added.

Investigators said Harjinder had a commercial driver’s license in California.

“When you hold a commercial license, you’re considered a professional driver, and you should know better,” Carlos Portela, a licensed truck driver with 25 years of experience and a manager at Centerport Inc., told WPTV.

Stressing on how Harjinder should not have taken the U-turn to enter the pass, Carlos said, “Nobody is supposed to use it except the Florida Highway Patrol and other emergency vehicles.”

Grant Maxey, who has been driving commercial trucks for about three decades, was also stunned by Harjinder’s actions.

“It’s senseless. There’s no reason,” Grant told CBS12.

“He could’ve gone down to the next exit, went over the overpass or underpass whichever it is, got back on the road and go in the opposite direction,” he added.

Harjinder was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and placed in custody, officials said.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer was also put out for him due to immigration violations.

If found guilty, the accused driver will most likely serve his sentence in Florida and then be deported.

“Harjinder Singh is in custody…,” Dave said. “At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported.”

Footage of the fatal collision left netizens stunned, with one saying: “That guy didn’t even flinch when he saw the car!”

“Looked like he didn’t care at all in the dash cam footage,” another said.

“The driver needs to be in prison for sure, he saw that car behind him while making the u-turn and his reaction after the car hit was nothing,” one wrote.

“The guy didn’t seem to even have normal empathic reactions to seeing a vehicle smash into his truck let alone being the cause of it,” one said. “He just acted like nothing happened. That’s scary!!”

