“Red Flag”: Minneapolis School Attacker’s Mother Not Cooperating With Cops, Sparks Heated Debate
Young man wearing cap and striped shirt standing next to woman with floral top in a well-lit indoor setting
Crime, Society

“Red Flag”: Minneapolis School Attacker’s Mother Not Cooperating With Cops, Sparks Heated Debate

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

The mother of Robin Westman, who turned a Minneapolis school’s church service into a bloodbath, has chosen not to talk and hired a criminal lawyer.

Mary Grace Westman’s silence comes after her 23-year-old child went on a shooting spree during the back-to-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School.

“Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son, Fletcher, away from us,” said father Jesse Merkel, whose child was shot through the church’s stained-glass window while sitting in his pew.

Highlights
  • Mary Grace Westman has chosen to remain silent after her 23-year-old child went on a shooting spree at Annunciation Catholic School.
  • The mother hired a criminal lawyer as well in the aftermath.
  • “She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability…,” the criminal lawyer said.
  • Mary seemed supportive of Robin’s gender-identity change, but Robin expressed “regret” over the gender change.
RELATED:

    The mother of shooter Robin Westman has chosen not to talk and hired a criminal lawyer

    Community gathers at Annunciation Catholic Church memorial after Minneapolis school attacker, mother not cooperating with police.

    Image credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    Students and adults had gathered together for the Mass when the school’s former pupil Robin launched a gruesome massacre on Wednesday, August 27.

    The shooter barricaded the doors and sprayed a barrage of bullets at the children.

    Victims Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, lost their lives in the rampage and around 18 others were left injured, including 15 kids.

    Cops also found Robin’s body in the back of the church with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    People holding candles at a vigil, reflecting concern over Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating with cops.

    Image credits: KVUE

    Following the carnage, Robin’s mother Mary chose silence and has not spoken to law enforcement officials.

    Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said they conducted dozens of interviews so far with the suspect’s relatives, friends, and associates as well as witnesses to the massacre. But they haven’t managed to get in touch with the mother.

    “We have not been successful in talking to the shooter’s mother, yet, at this time,” the police chief said during a news conference Thursday. “But there continue to be efforts made to get that done.”

    “She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability…,” Mary‘s criminal lawyer said

    Woman smiling and holding a bouquet of flowers in a public setting related to Minneapolis school attacker mother debate.

    Image credits: Annunciation Catholic School

    Mary, who worked as a secretary at the Annunciation school for five years before her 2021 retirement, has also retained criminal defense attorney Ryan Garry.

    “She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this,” Ryan told Fox News when asked about why Mary had obtained a criminal lawyer.

    Close-up of Minneapolis school attacker with long hair, highlighting red flag concerns in ongoing police investigation debate.

    Image credits: WDIO

    Robin, born Robert Westman, had applied to change birth names in Dakota County at the age of 17.

    Mary seemed supportive of Robin’s gender-identity change and applied for the legal name change at the time.

    “Minor identifies as female and wants her name to reflect the identification,” she wrote in 2019, as per court documents.

    However, Robin seemed conflicted with the gender-change prior to the shooting spree.

    Mary seemed supportive of Robin’s gender-identity change and reportedly applied for the legal name change

    Three people sitting at a restaurant table, with the Minneapolis school attacker’s mother among them, blurred face visible.

    Image credits: marygracewestman

    In journal entries, the suspect spoke about “being trans.”

    “I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I’m tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,” the suspect wrote in one entry.

    Image credits: CBS News

    “I can’t cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack,” the writing continued.

    “I regret being trans. I wish I was a girl, I just know I cannot achieve that body with the technology we have today. I also can’t afford that,” Robin added.

    “I wish I was a girl, I just know I cannot achieve that body with the technology we have today,” Robin wrote

    Woman standing with three young adults in casual clothes at an airport, related to Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating.

    Image credits: marygracewestman

    Robin graduated from the Annunciation school in 2017.

    “I knew that something was off,” recalled Josefina Sanchez, who was a former classmate and friend of Robin.

    “When you see something erratic, it doesn’t leave your mind… so he would put up his hand and praise Hitl**,” Josefina told 5 INVESTIGATES.

    She also said her friendship with Robin, then Robert, was short-lived because of the unusual behavior.

    “It was just kinda triggering,” she said about Robin writing messages in code at the time. “I wish I could have said something sooner, but I was little, how was I supposed to know?”

    Young person and woman smiling indoors, related to Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating with cops.

    Image credits: marygracewestman

    Investigators still haven’t been able to determine whether the suspect was living with his parents prior to the shooting. They found three addresses linked to Robin so far.

    “I can’t verify right now which residence he was staying at immediately prior to the shooting, but that’s obviously something that will come with the investigation as it continues,” Police Chief Brian said.

    Brian also acknowledged that there was an undeniable connection between Robin and the parish.

    “The shooter’s mother was an employee of the parish previously for some time,” he said. “So, obviously there is a connection between the shooter and this particular parish.”

    Robin wrote messages dedicated to family members in a four-page handwritten manifesto

    Woman in purple dress drawing hearts with chalk at memorial site for Minneapolis school attacker victims on sidewalk with flowers.

    Image credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Prior to the shooting, Robin’s YouTube channel released videos of a four-page manifesto as well as cartridge magazines that had twisted messages scrawled on them.

    “To my Mother and Father, I am sorry I didn’t turn out as you had hoped. You did not fail me, you gave me so much,” Robin wrote in the manifesto.

    “Please do not think you have failed as parents. I was corrupted by this world and have learned to hate what life is,” the message continued.

    “Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son, Fletcher, away from us,” father Jesse said about losing his son to the shooting

    Young boy in a red sweater giving thumbs up outdoors near a metal railing, related to Minneapolis school attacker debate.

    Image credits: ABC News/Merkel Family

    While Mary has chosen silence in light of the massacre, the parents of Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski spoke about the unbearable grief of losing their beloved children.

    “Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son, Fletcher, away from us,” father Jesse said outside his slain son’s school.

    “Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him, and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming,” Jesse continued.

    Parents of slain victim Harper Moyski, 10, said their “hearts are broken”

    Smiling young girl wearing a gray hoodie outdoors, related to Minneapolis school attacker mother not cooperating with cops debate.

    Image credits: ABC News/Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin

    Harper was described by her family as a “bright, joyful, and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her.”

    “Our hearts are broken not only as parents, but also for Harper’s sister, who adored her big sister and is grieving an unimaginable loss,” her parents, Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin, told ABC Minneapolis station KSTP in a joint statement.

    “As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain,” they added.

    “She’s lawyering up first,” read a harsh comment about Robin’s mother

    Image credits: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

    Netizens speculated over Robin’s relationship with his family prior to the shooting. Many used harsh words in their comments about the mother.

    “The fact she has gone into hiding is a red flag,” one commented online, while another wrote, “She raised a real winner, MOTHER OF THE YEAR.”

    “She needs to be held for questions,” said another.

    “It is probably on advice of a very sharp attorney. She says one wrong word, and she will be charged,” said another.

    Others defended her, saying: “Maybe she’s mourning her son.”

    “Wasn’t he an adult? Why would they need to speak to the parents?” one asked online

    Comment by Duane Wood discussing red flag concerning Minneapolis school attacker's mother not cooperating with police.

    A Facebook comment by Brooklyn Rise asking Where is his Father? related to Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating.

    Comment by Ellie Henry criticizing Minneapolis school attacker’s mother for not cooperating and failing as a parent in a heated debate

    Comment from a user named Ann Smith saying Mother needs to be charged in a discussion about Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating with cops.

    Facebook comment by Darlene Bechtold expressing disbelief about the Minneapolis school attacker's mother not cooperating with cops.

    Facebook comment by Erica Sebok saying she is a major part of the problem, related to Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating.

    Screenshot of Kristen Becktel’s comment criticizing Minneapolis school attacker's mother for not cooperating with police.

    Comment by Robert Fatigate criticizing the Minneapolis school attacker's mother for not cooperating with cops.

    Comment by Craig MacDonald accusing Minneapolis school attacker’s mother of not cooperating with cops in a heated online debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating with cops sparking debate.

    Facebook comment from Linda Roberts saying she believes the Minneapolis school attacker's mother knew something and did nothing.

    Comment by Chris Chaffee stating she needs to be held for questions in Minneapolis school attacker debate.

    Comment by Andy Agree expressing concern about Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating with cops.

    Comment by Chanda Medeiros saying maybe she’s mourning her son, questioning the concept, with 12 reactions including like and angry.

    Comment on Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating with cops, sparking a heated debate online.

    Facebook comment from Juda Cate questioning why police need to speak to the Minneapolis school attacker’s mother.

    Facebook comment criticizing Minneapolis school attacker’s mother for not cooperating with cops after the incident.

    Comment by Roger Costa expressing sympathy for the Minneapolis school attacker's mother amid the controversy.

    Comment by Hams SA defending Minneapolis school attacker’s mother, sparking heated debate and red flag concerns.

    Comment by Daniel James about Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating with cops, mentioning legal caution.

    Comment on social media about Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating with cops, sparking debate.

    Comment by Johanna Wasserman-Lux expressing heartbreak over Minneapolis school attacker’s mother not cooperating with cops.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have not followed any details but unless they have evidence or reason to suspect she is hiding something, what would she talk about? The "child" was an adult and she is no longer responsible for their actions.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have not followed any details but unless they have evidence or reason to suspect she is hiding something, what would she talk about? The "child" was an adult and she is no longer responsible for their actions.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
