Minneapolis Catholic School Suspect Identified As Chilling Manifesto Video Reveals ‘Psychotic’ Obsession

The individual behind the devastating shooting at a Catholic elementary school in Minneapolis has been identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, whose chilling online footprint revealed a deep admiration for infamous mass criminals.

Westman, who used to be named Robert before requesting a name change in 2020 citing gender identity, opened fire Wednesday morning through the stained-glass windows of Annunciation Catholic Church during a back-to-school Mass.

Highlights Robin Westman was obsessed with Adam Lamza, the criminal responsible for the infamous Sandy Hook incident.

The shooter’s journal showed meticulous planning, and a desire to “become a monster."

Gun magazines marked “for the children” and “Donald Trump” were found alongside Westman’s weapons.

The attack took the lives of two children, and injured at least 17 others.

Now a disturbing digital trail, believed to have been left by Westman in the hours before the attack, has begun to shed light on the psyche that motivated the attack.

Among the most harrowing pieces of evidence is a 20-minute YouTube video titled So long and thanks for all the fish, in which a person, believed to be Robin Westman, slowly flips through a red notebook laid out over firearm schematics.

At one point, a blueprint labeled “Ruger Mark IV” is clearly visible.

Smoke rises from the bottom of the frame. Disjointed coughing, muttered curses, and maniacal giggling punctuate the silence as Westman reveals pages covered in scribbled English and Cyrillic, some barely legible, others disturbingly coherent.

“I have had thoughts about a mass attack for a long time,” one translated entry reads. “I am very conflicted with writing this journal.”

The tone fluctuates between self-pity and horrifying clarity.

“I need to get my thoughts out without getting on a watchlist haha!” Westman wrote in another entry.

But the most damning passages revolve around repeated praise for other mass criminals.

“Sandy Hook was my favorite, I think, exposure of school incidents,” Westman wrote. “I have a deep fascination with one man in particular: Adam Lanza.”

Westman fantasied about becoming a “scary monster” that would claim the lives of “powerless kids”

BREAKING: Youtube just removed the alleged manifesto video of the Minneapolis Catholic School Shooter, Robin Westman. Here are several screenshots from the video of the manifesto. Absolutely evil. pic.twitter.com/UcvXwAtOND — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) August 27, 2025

Westman’s journal goes into chilling detail about why Annunciation Catholic School was chosen as the target: it was the place where the shooter’s mother, Mary Grace Westman, had worked until retiring in 2021.

“I am feeling good about Annunciation,” one entry reads. “It seems like a good combo of easy attack form and devastating tragedy. I want to do more research.”

The shooter methodically outlined ways to inflict maximum harm while encountering minimal resistance.

“I have concerns about finding a large enough group,” the journal continues. “I want to avoid any parents, but pre and post school drop off. Maybe I could attack an event at the on-site church.”

“I think attacking a large group of kids coming in from recess is my best plan,” Westman wrote. “Then from there I can go inside and do it, going for as long as I can.”

Westman’s journal then delved into the satisfaction the attack would grant, with fantasies of having the lives of innocents in the balance.

The shooter wrote about “being that scary horrible monster standing over those powerless kids.”

Authorities are investigating Westman’s online footprint, looking for potential links to radicalized communities

Image credits: Robin W

In another video, posted just hours before the incident, Westman displays a cache of weapons.

Ammunition magazines were defaced with phrases like “for the children” and “Donald Trump,” adding a political twist to the attack.

Westman ultimately met his end at the scene via self-harm.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, Westman had no prior criminal record and was not known to law enforcement.

The attack appeared to come without warning, despite the deeply disturbing material left behind across various online accounts.

Court documents confirm that Westman petitioned to change names in Dakota County at age 17, citing gender identity. The change was granted in January 2020.

Family photos posted online prior to the shooting show Westman smiling alongside Mary Grace. Yet nothing in those images hinted at the violent, obsessive path that would unfold.

Authorities are now working to verify all journal entries and videos. Investigators are also exploring the possibility of online radicalization and links to extremist communities.

In the meantime, the city of Minneapolis was left reeling, mourning the young lives destroyed.

“Psychotic.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the journal

