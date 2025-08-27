Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Minneapolis Catholic School Suspect Identified As Chilling Manifesto Video Reveals ‘Psychotic’ Obsession
Young person holding a document in a video linked to Minneapolis Catholic school suspect and chilling manifesto.
Crime, Society

Minneapolis Catholic School Suspect Identified As Chilling Manifesto Video Reveals ‘Psychotic’ Obsession

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

The individual behind the devastating shooting at a Catholic elementary school in Minneapolis has been identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, whose chilling online footprint revealed a deep admiration for infamous mass criminals.

Westman, who used to be named Robert before requesting a name change in 2020 citing gender identity, opened fire Wednesday morning through the stained-glass windows of Annunciation Catholic Church during a back-to-school Mass. 

Highlights
  • Robin Westman was obsessed with Adam Lamza, the criminal responsible for the infamous Sandy Hook incident.
  • The shooter’s journal showed meticulous planning, and a desire to “become a monster."
  • Gun magazines marked “for the children” and “Donald Trump” were found alongside Westman’s weapons.

The attack took the lives of two children, and injured at least 17 others.

Now a disturbing digital trail, believed to have been left by Westman in the hours before the attack, has begun to shed light on the psyche that motivated the attack.

RELATED:

    Person responsible for Catholic school shooting identified as Robin Westman, who had a documented obsession with serial criminals

    Empty classroom desks and chairs in a Minneapolis Catholic school setting reflecting a chilling suspect manifesto video.

    Image credits: MChe Lee/Unsplash

    Among the most harrowing pieces of evidence is a 20-minute YouTube video titled So long and thanks for all the fish, in which a person, believed to be Robin Westman, slowly flips through a red notebook laid out over firearm schematics

    At one point, a blueprint labeled “Ruger Mark IV” is clearly visible.

    Close-up of a young man with long red hair, linked to Minneapolis Catholic school suspect and psychotic obsession video.

    Image credits: CollinRugg

    Smoke rises from the bottom of the frame. Disjointed coughing, muttered curses, and maniacal giggling punctuate the silence as Westman reveals pages covered in scribbled English and Cyrillic, some barely legible, others disturbingly coherent.

    “I have had thoughts about a mass attack for a long time,” one translated entry reads. “I am very conflicted with writing this journal.”

    The tone fluctuates between self-pity and horrifying clarity.

    Teenage boy wearing a black cap and gray hoodie sitting outdoors with blurred person, related to Minneapolis Catholic School suspect.

    Image credits: marygracewestman

    “I need to get my thoughts out without getting on a watchlist haha!” Westman wrote in another entry.

    But the most damning passages revolve around repeated praise for other mass criminals.

    “Sandy Hook was my favorite, I think, exposure of school incidents,” Westman wrote. “I have a deep fascination with one man in particular: Adam Lanza.”

    Westman fantasied about becoming a “scary monster” that would claim the lives of “powerless kids”

    Westman’s journal goes into chilling detail about why Annunciation Catholic School was chosen as the target: it was the place where the shooter’s mother, Mary Grace Westman, had worked until retiring in 2021.

    “I am feeling good about Annunciation,” one entry reads. “It seems like a good combo of easy attack form and devastating tragedy. I want to do more research.”

    Assorted magazines, gloves, and tactical gear laid out on a surface linked to Minneapolis Catholic school suspect evidence.

    Image credits: Robin W

    The shooter methodically outlined ways to inflict maximum harm while encountering minimal resistance.

    “I have concerns about finding a large enough group,” the journal continues. “I want to avoid any parents, but pre and post school drop off. Maybe I could attack an event at the on-site church.”

    “I think attacking a large group of kids coming in from recess is my best plan,” Westman wrote. “Then from there I can go inside and do it, going for as long as I can.”

    Hand drawing of school layout in notebook, related to Minneapolis Catholic school suspect and chilling manifesto video details.

    Image credits: Robin W

    Westman’s journal then delved into the satisfaction the attack would grant, with fantasies of having the lives of innocents in the balance.

    The shooter wrote about “being that scary horrible monster standing over those powerless kids.”

    Authorities are investigating Westman’s online footprint, looking for potential links to radicalized communities

    Young person holding an electronic dryer manual in a video linked to Minneapolis Catholic school suspect manifesto.

    Image credits: Robin W

    In another video, posted just hours before the incident, Westman displays a cache of weapons.

    Ammunition magazines were defaced with phrases like “for the children” and “Donald Trump,” adding a political twist to the attack. 

    Westman ultimately met his end at the scene via self-harm.

    According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, Westman had no prior criminal record and was not known to law enforcement.

    The attack appeared to come without warning, despite the deeply disturbing material left behind across various online accounts.

    Young man in a red shirt and black cap standing next to a woman with long blonde hair, in a bright indoor setting.

    Image credits: marygracewestman

    Court documents confirm that Westman petitioned to change names in Dakota County at age 17, citing gender identity. The change was granted in January 2020.

    Family photos posted online prior to the shooting show Westman smiling alongside Mary Grace. Yet nothing in those images hinted at the violent, obsessive path that would unfold.

    Authorities are now working to verify all journal entries and videos. Investigators are also exploring the possibility of online radicalization and links to extremist communities.

    In the meantime, the city of Minneapolis was left reeling, mourning the young lives destroyed.

    “Psychotic.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the journal

    Tweet questioning the lack of help for the Minneapolis Catholic school suspect amid manifesto video revelations.

    Image credits: jaydevc

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Minneapolis Catholic school suspect and a psychotic obsession manifesto.

    Image credits: _TYNSTA

    Tweet discussing the Minneapolis Catholic school suspect’s psychotic obsession and mentions multiple personalities theory.

    Image credits: karenanner03

    Tweet discussing failed parenting linked to internet radicalization in Minneapolis Catholic school suspect’s manifesto video.

    Image credits: chorx

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing a manifesto revealing a chilling psychotic obsession linked to Minneapolis Catholic school suspect.

    Image credits: PaulWortham16

    Tweet by Vanessa expressing anger about Minneapolis Catholic school suspect’s psychotic obsession in manifesto video.

    Image credits: darealvanessa0

    Tweet reply expressing anger and shock about the Minneapolis Catholic school suspect and chilling manifesto video.

    Image credits: GratefulBruh

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on the Minneapolis Catholic School suspect's psychotic manifesto video.

    Image credits: iamtexture

    Screenshot of a social media post referencing psychotic behavior linked to the Minneapolis Catholic school suspect.

    Image credits: SandyGl88167783

    Tweet from The Duke of Kewpie reacting to Minneapolis Catholic school suspect with chilling manifesto video.

    Image credits: TheDukeofKewpie

    Screenshot of a tweet revealing chilling manifesto details linked to Minneapolis Catholic school suspect’s psychotic obsession.

    Image credits: RanDeeOne2

    Tweet comment about Minneapolis Catholic School suspect expressing opinion on violence and innocent children's lives.

    Image credits: cat557099577

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Minneapolis Catholic school suspect and his psychotic obsession.

    Image credits: LindseyHammer

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Entertainment news writer covering celebrity updates, true crime, mysteries, Hollywood news, and viral pop culture stories featured in Google News.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    ornurse avatar
    Greymom
    Greymom
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is NOT the right time for another stupid poll!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    resetgame avatar
    Reset Game
    Reset Game
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TRUMP 😡 of course. Trumpsters are violent deranged preditors.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
