5th Grade Girls Hatch Revenge Plot To Slay Boy In School And Make It Look Like He Took His Own Life
5th grade girls bullying boy at school, revenge plot implied, boy sitting on floor with distressed expression
Crime, Society

5th Grade Girls Hatch Revenge Plot To Slay Boy In School And Make It Look Like He Took His Own Life

Four young girls—allegedly hungry for revenge—came up with a chilling plot to end a boy’s life inside their Arizona school.

The sinister plan included leaving a fake farewell note to make it appear as if the young victim took his own life.

“How do kids even know how to plot something like this?!?!” the internet asked.

    Four girls, aged 10 and 11, allegedly conspired to end a classmate’s life over a breakup

    Legacy Traditional School building and sign outside with clear sky, related to 5th grade girls revenge plot in school incident.

    Image credits: AZFamily

    Highlights
    • Four girls, aged 10 and 11, allegedly conspired to end a classmate’s life over a breakup.
    • There were claims of the boy having cheated on one of them while they were dating.
    • “So, she apparently wants him de*d,” the police report said.
    • The fifth-grade girls were arrested and charged for their cold-blooded plot, which included a fake farewell note.

    Trigger warning: This story contains graphic details of violence that may be disturbing to some.

    The fourth-graders, aged 10 and 11, are students of the Legacy Traditional School’s West Surprise campus in the city of Surprise.

    A recent breakup led to the girls deciding to “just end him,” according to a newly released police report.

    There were also claims of the boy having cheated on one of them while they were dating.

    Legacy Traditional School building exterior with cars and flags, related to 5th grade girls revenge plot at school.

    Image credits: Legacy Traditional School – Surprise

    “K.I.L.L. him. K*ll him,” the girls’ admissions were quoted in the report.

    The girls allegedly came up with a revenge plot to violently end the boy’s life in October 2024.

    “So, she apparently wants him de*d,” according to a Surprise Police Department statement.

    The cold-blooded plan included stabbing their fellow schoolmate during lunch and recess in an outdoor bathroom on campus.

    The plan included a fake goodbye letter to mislead authorities into thinking the boy took his own life

    Two 5th grade children with backpacks walking hand in hand outside school, holding books and smiling at each other.

    Image credits: Serhii/adobe.stock.com (Not the actual photo)

    Comment by Topher Davis discussing the impact of unfiltered media on children's harmful thoughts and behavior.

    Each of the girls had a role to play, and they agreed that the one handling the knife would wear gloves “to not leave their fingerprints on the knife,” the police report said.

    As per their plan of action, one girl would bring the knife to school, another would keep an eye out during the planned stabbing, and another would forge the goodbye note meant to mislead others.

    The fourth girl was responsible for knifing the boy in the side of his stomach. However, their recess revenge plot quickly crumbled.

    Each girl had a role to play and agreed to use gloves “to not leave their fingerprints on the knife”

    Two 5th grade girls whispering a revenge plot in classroom while a boy looks distressed sitting at his desk.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Comment expressing shock about how kids know to hatch a revenge plot in school, highlighting 5th grade girls planning.

    Fellow students overheard their plan and alerted their parents about it, consequently leading to authorities being involved.

    “[H]is daughter had overheard a conversation of a group of students planning to kill a student at school,” stated the police report.

    “It was stated the plan was for the four students to lure [the boy] to the outside bathroom, located on the north side of the school building, in between the cafeteria and doors,” the statement continued.

    Police vehicles parked outside a school related to 5th grade girls' revenge plot involving a boy in school incident.

    Image credits: Legacy Traditional School – Surprise

    Comment by Karlie Graham emphasizing societal failure to support kids, related to 5th grade girls' revenge plot involving a boy.

    After the girls were busted, their backpacks were searched and they were interrogated individually in the presence of their parents.

    The police noted that three of the four schemers were remorseful about their actions, but the fourth appeared to be amused.

    She would allegedly “smile and laugh while making excuses for their actions” during her interrogation.

    About a week after the fifth-grade plotters confessed, they were arrested on charges of threatening and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

    The girls were eventually released to their parents and suspended from school pending expulsion.

    While three girls expressed remorse, one reportedly “smiled and laughed” when questioned

    Legacy Traditional School building exterior with parked cars and trees in front on a sunny day, related to 5th grade girls revenge plot.

    Image credits: LOCAL 12

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a 5th grade girls' revenge plot involving a boy at school.

    The Surprise Police Department “has not shared and does not plan to share any further details about this incident,” as per a recent update.

    Travis Webb, a Licensed Clinical Therapist, spoke about how children are exposed to a lot more violence nowadays than they were a few decades back.

    “2025 is different than 1995. It’s different than 1975,” he said, as quoted by AZ Family.

    “They don’t really come up with this on their own. They don’t think violently,” he added. “They certainly don’t think about gloves and fingerprints and suic*de notes.”

    5th grade boys bullied by girls in school, showing a tense moment of confrontation and peer aggression indoors.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    The expert said parents should be cautious about the kind of content their kids consume, and keep a watch on their internet usage.

    “You have to be a little more aware and a little more vigilant in talking to your kids about what they’re seeing on the Internet and really helping them,” he said.

    Travis also encouraged parents to have regular, open conversations with their children, and understand if they have had thoughts about harming themselves or other people.

    He stressed the importance of really listening to kids and letting them know that they won’t get into trouble if they admit to having violent thoughts.

    A therapist says kids today are exposed to more violence and may not grasp the gravity of their actions

    Police car and motorcycle from city of Surprise investigating 5th grade girls' revenge plot to slay boy in school case.

    Image credits: Surprise Police Department

    It is also recommended to seek professional help in case children do have such thoughts, the expert said.

    In the case of the four Arizona girls who plotted to harm their schoolmate, Travis explained that their brains aren’t fully developed to understand the seriousness of their actions.

    “Their brains are underdeveloped at 10, 11 years old. The female brain isn’t even quite half developed the part of the brain that regulates emotion,” the therapist said. “That kind of talks sense into this. It’s early 20s, before the female brain is finished developing.”

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicide ideation, help is available: International Hotlines

    “What did i just read? 5th grade and all because of cheating?” one commented online

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning how 5th grade girls hatch a revenge plot to slay a boy in school.

    Comment by Melissa Temple Hull questioning why 10 or 11-year-olds are charged with misdemeanors in school revenge plot case.

    Comment on 5th grade girls hatch revenge plot to slay boy in school and make it look like a suicide.

    Comment about 5th grade girls and boys involved in revenge plot and serious consequences for their actions in school.

    Comment praising someone as a hero for exposing a 5th grade girls revenge plot to slay a boy in school.

    Comment by Sandra Klein discussing lack of supervision leading 5th grade girls to hatch revenge plot against boy in school.

    Screenshot of a comment by Jason Lewis about a parent letting their child watch too many horror movies.

    Comment by Tara Armstead discussing society’s challenges in addressing youth consequences and parental roles in discipline.

    Comment about 5th grade girls plotting revenge to slay a boy and making it look like he took his own life.

    Comment by Mary Primeau expressing concern about rising crime in the Surprise neighborhood, related to 5th grade girls revenge plot.

    Comment expressing shock at 5th grade girls' revenge plot to slay boy and make it look like his own death.

    Comment by Sue Lee expressing that a story about 5th grade girls' revenge plot sounds like a Lifetime movie.

    Comment by Eric Triplett saying they had a better plan than seasoned adult criminals with shocked emojis.

    Comment on social media from Dianna L Haskell discussing 5th grade girls' revenge plot involving a boy at school.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has anyone proposed banning the use of mobile phones in the classroom and before a certain age yet? It's an issue that is now being discussed seriously in a number of European countries.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pathiatt avatar
    Patty Panda
    Patty Panda
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But in the US, if kids don't have their cell phones, how are they going to call 911 when there's a shooter in their school? Or to text their parents that they love them while hiding from a shooter?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree that these girls need to have rehabilitation consequences beyond a misdemeanor that will just get expunged when they turn18. They should all have mandatory counseling for 6 months minimum. Plus they need to do at least a year of public service in a place where they come into contact with people who are victims of violence. Maybe that second one can wait until they are 14 or 15. But they should still be required to do it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has anyone proposed banning the use of mobile phones in the classroom and before a certain age yet? It's an issue that is now being discussed seriously in a number of European countries.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pathiatt avatar
    Patty Panda
    Patty Panda
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But in the US, if kids don't have their cell phones, how are they going to call 911 when there's a shooter in their school? Or to text their parents that they love them while hiding from a shooter?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree that these girls need to have rehabilitation consequences beyond a misdemeanor that will just get expunged when they turn18. They should all have mandatory counseling for 6 months minimum. Plus they need to do at least a year of public service in a place where they come into contact with people who are victims of violence. Maybe that second one can wait until they are 14 or 15. But they should still be required to do it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
