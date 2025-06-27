5th Grade Girls Hatch Revenge Plot To Slay Boy In School And Make It Look Like He Took His Own Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Four young girls—allegedly hungry for revenge—came up with a chilling plot to end a boy’s life inside their Arizona school.

The sinister plan included leaving a fake farewell note to make it appear as if the young victim took his own life.

“How do kids even know how to plot something like this?!?!” the internet asked.

Four girls, aged 10 and 11, allegedly conspired to end a classmate’s life over a breakup

Image credits: AZFamily

Highlights Four girls, aged 10 and 11, allegedly conspired to end a classmate’s life over a breakup.

There were claims of the boy having cheated on one of them while they were dating.

“So, she apparently wants him de*d,” the police report said.

The fifth-grade girls were arrested and charged for their cold-blooded plot, which included a fake farewell note.

Trigger warning: This story contains graphic details of violence that may be disturbing to some.

The fourth-graders, aged 10 and 11, are students of the Legacy Traditional School’s West Surprise campus in the city of Surprise.

A recent breakup led to the girls deciding to “just end him,” according to a newly released police report.

There were also claims of the boy having cheated on one of them while they were dating.

Image credits: Legacy Traditional School – Surprise

“K.I.L.L. him. K*ll him,” the girls’ admissions were quoted in the report.

The girls allegedly came up with a revenge plot to violently end the boy’s life in October 2024.

“So, she apparently wants him de*d,” according to a Surprise Police Department statement.

The cold-blooded plan included stabbing their fellow schoolmate during lunch and recess in an outdoor bathroom on campus.

The plan included a fake goodbye letter to mislead authorities into thinking the boy took his own life

Image credits: Serhii/adobe.stock.com (Not the actual photo)

Each of the girls had a role to play, and they agreed that the one handling the knife would wear gloves “to not leave their fingerprints on the knife,” the police report said.

As per their plan of action, one girl would bring the knife to school, another would keep an eye out during the planned stabbing, and another would forge the goodbye note meant to mislead others.

The fourth girl was responsible for knifing the boy in the side of his stomach. However, their recess revenge plot quickly crumbled.

Each girl had a role to play and agreed to use gloves “to not leave their fingerprints on the knife”

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Fellow students overheard their plan and alerted their parents about it, consequently leading to authorities being involved.

“[H]is daughter had overheard a conversation of a group of students planning to kill a student at school,” stated the police report.

“It was stated the plan was for the four students to lure [the boy] to the outside bathroom, located on the north side of the school building, in between the cafeteria and doors,” the statement continued.

Image credits: Legacy Traditional School – Surprise

After the girls were busted, their backpacks were searched and they were interrogated individually in the presence of their parents.

The police noted that three of the four schemers were remorseful about their actions, but the fourth appeared to be amused.

She would allegedly “smile and laugh while making excuses for their actions” during her interrogation.

About a week after the fifth-grade plotters confessed, they were arrested on charges of threatening and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The girls were eventually released to their parents and suspended from school pending expulsion.

While three girls expressed remorse, one reportedly “smiled and laughed” when questioned

Image credits: LOCAL 12

The Surprise Police Department “has not shared and does not plan to share any further details about this incident,” as per a recent update.

Travis Webb, a Licensed Clinical Therapist, spoke about how children are exposed to a lot more violence nowadays than they were a few decades back.

“2025 is different than 1995. It’s different than 1975,” he said, as quoted by AZ Family.

“They don’t really come up with this on their own. They don’t think violently,” he added. “They certainly don’t think about gloves and fingerprints and suic*de notes.”

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

The expert said parents should be cautious about the kind of content their kids consume, and keep a watch on their internet usage.

“You have to be a little more aware and a little more vigilant in talking to your kids about what they’re seeing on the Internet and really helping them,” he said.

Travis also encouraged parents to have regular, open conversations with their children, and understand if they have had thoughts about harming themselves or other people.

He stressed the importance of really listening to kids and letting them know that they won’t get into trouble if they admit to having violent thoughts.

A therapist says kids today are exposed to more violence and may not grasp the gravity of their actions

Image credits: Surprise Police Department

It is also recommended to seek professional help in case children do have such thoughts, the expert said.

In the case of the four Arizona girls who plotted to harm their schoolmate, Travis explained that their brains aren’t fully developed to understand the seriousness of their actions.

“Their brains are underdeveloped at 10, 11 years old. The female brain isn’t even quite half developed the part of the brain that regulates emotion,” the therapist said. “That kind of talks sense into this. It’s early 20s, before the female brain is finished developing.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicide ideation, help is available: International Hotlines

“What did i just read? 5th grade and all because of cheating?” one commented online

