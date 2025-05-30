Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Traumatic": Brawl Erupts Between Parents At Kindergarten Graduation As Kids Beg Them To "Stop"
News, US

"Traumatic": Brawl Erupts Between Parents At Kindergarten Graduation As Kids Beg Them To "Stop"

28

1

A large brawl broke out between parents at a school in West Memphis, Arkansas, during a kindergarten graduation ceremony.

A video of the incident shows multiple adult men and women fighting in the hallway of Faulk Elementary on Wednesday (May 28) as children screamed for them to “stop.”

Footage captures two men initially attempting to break up the brawl but soon joining the melee.

  • A brawl between parents erupted during a kindergarten graduation at Faulk Elementary in West Memphis.
  • West Memphis School District banned the disruptive parents from the school.
  • Residents condemned the fight as irresponsible, stressing it sets a bad example for children on handling conflicts maturely.

Some parents removed their children from the crowded area to avoid exposing them to the conflict.

    A brawl between parents erupted in the hallway of Faulk Elementary in West Memphis
    Child wearing a black graduation cap at a kindergarten ceremony, symbolizing a traumatic brawl between parents.

    Image credits: EduLife Photos/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    West Memphis School District Superintendent Eric Foister said the adults involved in the fight have been banned from the school.

    “The only way, if you’re a parent, you can have access to obviously dropping your kid off and picking your kid up,” Foister told Fox 13 Memphis.

    “We’re not going to; I don’t want to punish the child for the parents’ action.”

    The altercation reportedly occurred during a kindergarten graduation ceremony

    Parents in a traumatic brawl at a kindergarten graduation hallway while children watch and plead for peace.

    Image credits: Aleicia Evans/WREG News Channel 3

    Foister announced that he is cooperating with police and intends to pursue legal action against the parents involved.

    “We have our own camera system with sound. So we have gathered all that. Obviously, we are a small community, so we have the names,” he warned.

    “You come into our buildings and you put the safety and well-being of our students and staff in jeopardy, I’m going to hold you to the fullest accountability. I am working with our local law enforcement, and I’m going to press any and all charges that I can.”

    Parents caught in a traumatic brawl at a crowded kindergarten graduation while children plead for peace.

    Image credits: Aleicia Evans/WREG News Channel 3

    Comment on a kindergarten event expressing disappointment, highlighting the traumatic brawl between parents during the graduation.

    Comment by Rhonda Wilson expressing sadness about kids at kindergarten graduation while parents brawl traumatically.
    The West Memphis School District has reportedly handed the names of the five adults involved in the fight to the West Memphis Police.

    “The safety and security of our students, staff, and school campuses remain our top priority,” the school district stated.

    “We have zero tolerance for any behavior by parents, students, staff, or visitors that disrupts the learning environment or threatens the well-being of anyone on school grounds.

    “Such actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The district is fully cooperating with the West Memphis Police Department and will actively support efforts to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

    “We are committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and secure environment at all of our schools.”

    Police are investigating at least five adults who were involved in the fight

    Parents in a chaotic brawl at kindergarten graduation as children try to intervene in the traumatic fight.

    Image credits: Aleicia Evans/FOX13 Memphis

    Parents involved in a traumatic brawl at kindergarten graduation with children pleading for them to stop.

    Image credits: Aleicia Evans/WREG News Channel 3

    Facebook comment by Maria Canino stating that the situation is horribly traumatic for every child at a kindergarten event.

    Facebook comment criticizing parents as bad role models after traumatic brawl erupts during kindergarten graduation.

    One West Memphis resident told WREG that she hoped the disruptive parents would face criminal prosecution.

    “It shouldn’t be happening around children, especially, and these are grown folks at a kids’ graduation. It shouldn’t be happening at all,” she stressed.

    “All of them need to be held accountable for it. Everybody who’s involved. That’s what I think about it.”

    The West Memphis School District stated that it has a “zero tolerance” policy and is “fully cooperating” with police

    Faulk Elementary school sign displaying kindergarten graduation announcement amid traumatic parent brawl at event.

    Image credits: WREG News Channel 3

    Eric Thompson, another resident, told the outlet that he finds such behavior highly irresponsible, as it sends the wrong message to children about how to handle disagreements.

    Thompson believes that the fight teaches children “that they can do the same thing, and it’s a bad influence,” he said, adding that the parents did not “handle themselves as adults.”

    Official statement from West Memphis School District addressing traumatic brawl between parents at kindergarten graduation, prioritizing safety.

    Image credits: West Memphis School District/Facebook

    According to the report by WREG, the West Memphis Police Department said it would review video footage of the brawl and determine the next course of action regarding criminal charges. The cause of the brawl remains unclear.

    The incident comes after at least ten adults and children were recorded fighting during a kindergarten graduation ceremony in Tennessee on May 15, 2024.

    The altercation at Buckley Carpenter Elementary in Somerville began with a disagreement between two women, Tyeisha Humphreys and Kierra Smith, on the gym bleachers.

    The parents have been banned from the school, except when dropping off or picking up their children

    Smith reportedly got into an argument with a child she was sitting next to, during which she became aggressive. Upon hearing the commotion, Humphreys ran toward her and struck her from behind.

    Humphreys, her mother, Rhonda, and a man identified as Dantavious Gilchrease were arrested following the fight. The man was arrested outside the property for allegedly threatening to “shoot” Rhonda in the face.

    Tyeisha Humphreys was charged with violating an order of protection, inciting a riot, and three counts of simple assault.

    People described the parents’ behavior as “embarrassing” and “selfish”

    Comment on social media post by Tom Hession stating They’ve all got detention, related to traumatic brawl between parents at kindergarten graduation.

    Comment from user expressing shock over a traumatic brawl between parents at kindergarten graduation.

    Facebook comment by Jennifer Mayer urging charges for parents involved in traumatic brawl at kindergarten graduation.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Sandra Hayden Collins urging parents to set a good example for their kids during a traumatic kindergarten brawl.

    Facebook comment saying how embarrassing in response to traumatic brawl erupting between parents at kindergarten graduation.

    Facebook comment from Vonnie Blake criticizing parents for causing a traumatic brawl at kindergarten graduation while kids beg for peace.

    Facebook comment by Heather Deken-Kuper expressing concern about adults losing control during a traumatic brawl at kindergarten graduation.

    Comment from Julie Snider criticizing adults for their behavior during a traumatic brawl between parents at kindergarten graduation.

    Comment expressing frustration over a traumatic brawl between parents at a kindergarten graduation.

    Facebook comment from Randy Mariscal criticizing role models amid a traumatic brawl between parents at kindergarten graduation.

    Facebook comment from Denise Kettler Rousseau expressing sadness for kids during traumatic kindergarten graduation brawl between parents.

    Facebook comment by Cathy Young expressing sadness over parents' behavior at kindergarten graduation.

    Facebook comment by Craig Ellis expressing disappointment about adults’ behavior during a traumatic brawl at kindergarten graduation.

    Facebook comment from Edena Dunfee expressing hope that children won’t remember a traumatic brawl between parents at kindergarten graduation.

    Facebook comment by Elizabeth G. Fonda expressing concern about traumatic impact on kids from a brawl at kindergarten graduation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about kids living with parents amid traumatic brawl at kindergarten graduation.

    Comment criticizing parents for their behavior, calling it traumatic and harmful to children at a kindergarten event.

    Comment expressing disgust about a traumatic brawl between parents at a kindergarten graduation disrupting children's celebration.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration over traumatic brawl between parents at kindergarten graduation.

    Comment from social media user expressing disappointment about parenting in relation to traumatic brawl at kindergarten graduation.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Lei RV

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    If someone lays hands on your kid, responding by laying hands on the perpetrator just tells the kid that violence is always the best response. There are so many other ways to deal with it. This is a terrible way for adults to act.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
