“Traumatic”: Brawl Erupts Between Parents At Kindergarten Graduation As Kids Beg Them To “Stop”

A large brawl broke out between parents at a school in West Memphis, Arkansas, during a kindergarten graduation ceremony.

A video of the incident shows multiple adult men and women fighting in the hallway of Faulk Elementary on Wednesday (May 28) as children screamed for them to “stop.”

Footage captures two men initially attempting to break up the brawl but soon joining the melee.

West Memphis School District banned the disruptive parents from the school.

Residents condemned the fight as irresponsible, stressing it sets a bad example for children on handling conflicts maturely.

Some parents removed their children from the crowded area to avoid exposing them to the conflict.

West Memphis School District Superintendent Eric Foister said the adults involved in the fight have been banned from the school.

“The only way, if you’re a parent, you can have access to obviously dropping your kid off and picking your kid up,” Foister told Fox 13 Memphis.

“We’re not going to; I don’t want to punish the child for the parents’ action.”

The altercation reportedly occurred during a kindergarten graduation ceremony

Foister announced that he is cooperating with police and intends to pursue legal action against the parents involved.

“We have our own camera system with sound. So we have gathered all that. Obviously, we are a small community, so we have the names,” he warned.

“You come into our buildings and you put the safety and well-being of our students and staff in jeopardy, I’m going to hold you to the fullest accountability. I am working with our local law enforcement, and I’m going to press any and all charges that I can.”

“The safety and security of our students, staff, and school campuses remain our top priority,” the school district stated.

“We have zero tolerance for any behavior by parents, students, staff, or visitors that disrupts the learning environment or threatens the well-being of anyone on school grounds.

“Such actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The district is fully cooperating with the West Memphis Police Department and will actively support efforts to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and secure environment at all of our schools.”

Police are investigating at least five adults who were involved in the fight

One West Memphis resident told WREG that she hoped the disruptive parents would face criminal prosecution.

“It shouldn’t be happening around children, especially, and these are grown folks at a kids’ graduation. It shouldn’t be happening at all,” she stressed.

“All of them need to be held accountable for it. Everybody who’s involved. That’s what I think about it.”

The West Memphis School District stated that it has a “zero tolerance” policy and is “fully cooperating” with police

Eric Thompson, another resident, told the outlet that he finds such behavior highly irresponsible, as it sends the wrong message to children about how to handle disagreements.

Thompson believes that the fight teaches children “that they can do the same thing, and it’s a bad influence,” he said, adding that the parents did not “handle themselves as adults.”

According to the report by WREG, the West Memphis Police Department said it would review video footage of the brawl and determine the next course of action regarding criminal charges. The cause of the brawl remains unclear.

The incident comes after at least ten adults and children were recorded fighting during a kindergarten graduation ceremony in Tennessee on May 15, 2024.



The altercation at Buckley Carpenter Elementary in Somerville began with a disagreement between two women, Tyeisha Humphreys and Kierra Smith, on the gym bleachers.

The parents have been banned from the school, except when dropping off or picking up their children

Smith reportedly got into an argument with a child she was sitting next to, during which she became aggressive. Upon hearing the commotion, Humphreys ran toward her and struck her from behind.

Humphreys, her mother, Rhonda, and a man identified as Dantavious Gilchrease were arrested following the fight. The man was arrested outside the property for allegedly threatening to “shoot” Rhonda in the face.

Tyeisha Humphreys was charged with violating an order of protection, inciting a riot, and three counts of simple assault.

People described the parents’ behavior as “embarrassing” and “selfish”