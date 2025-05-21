Teen Girl Expelled From Christian School Over Her Trans Prom Date Sparks Fierce Debate

A private Christian school in Kennesaw, Georgia, has been inundated with press inquiries from across the political spectrum, after a senior student was reportedly expelled just weeks before graduation due to bringing a transgender date to prom.

Emily Wright, a high school senior attending North Cobb Christian School, was about to finish her studies without issue until she made the decision to bring a friend born biologically female—but identifying as male—to an off-campus event.

Highlights Emily Wright was expelled from North Cobb Christian School for bringing a transgender prom date just weeks before graduation.

The school cited the prom incident as the reason for expulsion despite the event being off-campus.

The school has remained silent amid media pressure, while Emily enrolled in a public school and will graduate on time.

Emily’s mother, Tricia, received a call shortly after, informing her of the school’s verdict.

“Ms. Wright, I’ve been informed that Emily brought a transgender guest to prom. Were you aware of that?” the representative asked. “Well, I’m sorry, Ms. Wright, we’re going to have to expel Emily.”

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

A high school student was expelled from a Christian school after bringing a transgender guest to prom

Share icon

Image credits: homes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

The call blindsided Tricia, who had signed a consent form allowing her daughter to bring her guest to the prom. According to her, the form required only age verification and did not ask about the guest’sgender identity or enrollment status.

Regardless, ten days after prom, Emily was summoned to the principal’s office. According to her, the school’s administration confronted her about her date.

Share icon

Image credits: Todd Cravens / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“Iwas asked, ‘Is there anything we should know about the guest you brought to prom?’”she recounted. “And I knew exactly what they were talking about, so I said, ‘Yes, he’stransgender.’”

Share icon

Image credits: Emily Wright / Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither the principal nor the school’s administration has issued a public statement. The case has captured the attention of all sides of the political spectrum, putting a spotlight on the controversial and delicate subject of underage students identifying as transgender and religious tolerance.

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta / YouTube

Media outlets and advocacy groups have been reportedly bombarding the establishment with press inquiries and requests for clarification over what led to their decision, but the school has remained silent.

Emily has since been enrolled in a different school and is on track to graduate on time

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 1983, North Cobb Christian School describes its mission as providing a “biblically based, academically excellent education in a nurturing environment,” with an emphasis on preparing students to “impact their world for Christ.”

Its headmaster, Todd Clingman, is a Liberty University graduate who has also served at other evangelical Christian academies.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wright family said they were caught off guard by the decision, arguing that no rule was violated because the event was held outside school grounds.

“I feared this might happen,” Tricia said, understanding the potential ramifications of her daughter’s decision.

“But I thought the worst that could happen was Emily might be asked to leave the dance. I never imagined they’d try to take away her diploma.”

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta / YouTube

Emily, on the other hand, described the moment when she was informed that she had been expelled as devastating.

“I cried very hard. I was just thinking that my entire future was in jeopardy. ‘Where am I going to go to school? Where am I going to graduate?’”

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The family took swift action, enrolling Emily at a nearby public school where she’s expected to graduate on time.

For the Wrights, the decision did not reflect the Christian values the establishment claims to uphold, a fact they made clear in a letter sent to the school administration.

The Wrights consider the school’s decision to not be in line with the teachings of Christianity

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“The school chose to kick out a senior student just four weeks before graduation simply because Emily was being inclusive and kind,” the family wrote, standing in full support of her daughter.

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Public reaction has been—as expected from controversial and delicate cases such as this—polarized. Supporters of the school say it is within its rights as a private religious institution to enforce its own behavioral and moral code.

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta / YouTube

Some netizens believe the family “played with fire” and should have consulted with the school first before making the decision. “Sounds like she asked for trouble,” one user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her sending her kid to a school run by and for bigots, then being shocked when the bigotry was directed at her kid,” another wrote, criticizing the mother.

Tricia stood firmly by her family’s choice. She believes the way in which the school expresses their Christianity is “not, in my opinion, a good example,” and that they are teaching others “not to be kind, not be loving, not be accepting, to be exclusive instead of inclusive.”

“Awful.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the school’s decision

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT