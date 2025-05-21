Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Girl Expelled From Christian School Over Her Trans Prom Date Sparks Fierce Debate
Teen girl with long red hair sitting on a couch looking down, related to trans prom date controversy at Christian school.
News, US

Teen Girl Expelled From Christian School Over Her Trans Prom Date Sparks Fierce Debate

A private Christian school in Kennesaw, Georgia, has been inundated with press inquiries from across the political spectrum, after a senior student was reportedly expelled just weeks before graduation due to bringing a transgender date to prom.

Emily Wright, a high school senior attending North Cobb Christian School, was about to finish her studies without issue until she made the decision to bring a friend born biologically female—but identifying as male—to an off-campus event.

  • Emily Wright was expelled from North Cobb Christian School for bringing a transgender prom date just weeks before graduation.
  • The school cited the prom incident as the reason for expulsion despite the event being off-campus.
  • The school has remained silent amid media pressure, while Emily enrolled in a public school and will graduate on time.

Emily’s mother, Tricia, received a call shortly after, informing her of the school’s verdict. 

“Ms. Wright, I’ve been informed that Emily brought a transgender guest to prom. Were you aware of that?the representative asked.Well, I’m sorry, Ms. Wright, we’re going to have to expel Emily.”

    A high school student was expelled from a Christian school after bringing a transgender guest to prom

    Entrance of North Cobb Christian School with signage visible, related to teen girl expelled over trans prom date debate.

    The call blindsided Tricia, who had signed a consent form allowing her daughter to bring her guest to the prom. According to her, the form required only age verification and did not ask about the guest’sgender identity or enrollment status.

    Regardless, ten days after prom, Emily was summoned to the principal’s office. According to her, the school’s administration confronted her about her date.

    Teen girls dressed for prom stand side by side, wearing corsages and formal gowns in various colors.

    “Iwas asked,Is there anything we should know about the guest you brought to prom?’she recounted.And I knew exactly what they were talking about, so I said,Yes, he’stransgender.’”

    Teen girl in a blue dress and necklace at a restaurant, related to expulsion from Christian school over trans prom date debate.

    Neither the principal nor the school’s administration has issued a public statement. The case has captured the attention of all sides of the political spectrum, putting a spotlight on the controversial and delicate subject of underage students identifying as transgender and religious tolerance.

    Teen girl in blue prom dress with corsage holding hands with a young person in vest, linked to Christian school expulsion debate.

    Media outlets and advocacy groups have been reportedly bombarding the establishment with press inquiries and requests for clarification over what led to their decision, but the school has remained silent.

    Emily has since been enrolled in a different school and is on track to graduate on time

    Teen girl and her trans prom date dressed up for prom, capturing a moment that sparked fierce debate.

    Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta / YouTube

    Founded in 1983, North Cobb Christian School describes its mission as providing abiblically based, academically excellent education in a nurturing environment,with an emphasis on preparing students toimpact their world for Christ.” 

    Its headmaster, Todd Clingman, is a Liberty University graduate who has also served at other evangelical Christian academies.

    Comment on an online post expressing strong disapproval over the expulsion of a teen girl for having a trans prom date.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a teen girl expelled from Christian school over her trans prom date.

    Text excerpt from Bostonphoenix discussing the legality and Christian values of expelling a teen girl over her trans prom date.

    The Wright family said they were caught off guard by the decision, arguing that no rule was violated because the event was held outside school grounds.

    “I feared this might happen,Tricia said, understanding the potential ramifications of her daughter’s decision.

    But I thought the worst that could happen was Emily might be asked to leave the dance. I never imagined they’d try to take away her diploma.”

    Teen girl with long red hair and green shirt sitting on a couch, involved in a debate over her trans prom date.

    Emily, on the other hand, described the moment when she was informed that she had been expelled as devastating.

    I cried very hard. I was just thinking that my entire future was in jeopardy.Where am I going to go to school? Where am I going to graduate?’”

    Teen girl and woman sitting indoors, discussing the controversy around a trans prom date at a Christian school.

    The family took swift action, enrolling Emily at a nearby public school where she’s expected to graduate on time.

    For the Wrights, the decision did not reflect the Christian values the establishment claims to uphold, a fact they made clear in a letter sent to the school administration.

    The Wrights consider the school’s decision to not be in line with the teachings of Christianity

    Screenshot of a user comment debating a teen girl expelled from a Christian school over her trans prom date.

    Comment expressing disagreement with teen girl expelled from Christian school over her trans prom date.

    Text message discussing awareness of a trans prom date related to teen girl expelled from Christian school debate.

    “The school chose to kick out a senior student just four weeks before graduation simply because Emily was being inclusive and kind,the family wrote, standing in full support of her daughter.

    Electronic sign displaying the supportive message You belong here amid teen girl expelled over trans prom date debate.

    Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta / YouTube

    Public reaction has been—as expected from controversial and delicate cases such as thispolarized. Supporters of the school say it is within its rights as a private religious institution to enforce its own behavioral and moral code.

    Entrance road to a Christian school campus surrounded by trees and fencing amid debate over teen girl expelled for trans prom date.

    Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta / YouTube

    Some netizens believe the family “played with fire” and should have consulted with the school first before making the decision. “Sounds like she asked for trouble,” one user wrote.

    “Her sending her kid to a school run by and for bigots, then being shocked when the bigotry was directed at her kid,” another wrote, criticizing the mother.

    Tricia stood firmly by her family’s choice. She believes the way in which the school expresses their Christianity is “not, in my opinion, a good example,” and that they are teaching others “not to be kind, not be loving, not be accepting, to be exclusive instead of inclusive.”

    “Awful.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the school’s decision

    Comment by Bobby Ansley reacting to teen girl expelled from Christian school over her trans prom date controversy.

    Comment from Elena Mills discussing a teen girl expelled from Christian school over her trans prom date sparking debate.

    Comment from Niki Quinlan on a social media post about a teen girl expelled over her trans prom date.

    Comment from Justin Wilhite discussing confusion over gender issues related to teen girl expelled from Christian school over her trans prom date.

    Comment by Betsy Nachbaur criticizing the Christian school for expelling teen girl over her trans prom date.

    Comment by Scott Whipple opposing discrimination by schools using public funds in a Facebook thread discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a teen girl’s trans prom date and support amid Christian school controversy.

    Comment on social media about teen girl expelled from Christian school over her trans prom date sparking debate.

    Comment by Brad Becker discussing fairness and irrelevance of sexual preference in the debate over teen girl expelled from Christian school.

    Comment on social media criticizing religious hypocrisy in schools after teen girl expelled over trans prom date controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing a prayer against hate toward human beings in a tense debate.

    Comment on social media about Christian love, related to teen girl expelled over her trans prom date debate.

    Comment on social media post discussing Christian school and love, relating to teen girl expelled over trans prom date debate.

    Comment by Giancarlos Calderon showing support related to teen girl expelled from Christian school over her trans prom date debate.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    meganhumphries avatar
    Megan Humphries
    Megan Humphries
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe a hot take, but...if you go to a Christian school what do you expect? I don't agree with the school, but people who go to a church and/or church based school and then get surprised when they are strict and conservative me laugh.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    talitha-alders90 avatar
    The Big Bad
    The Big Bad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The school I went to was Christian, there were transgenders. College I studied theology as well, I had a transgender classmate, was not a problem. It's not Christianity per se, it's people who think they are following the cross, not realizing theirs is upside down.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neither Christian nor Satanist here but from what I've learned here at Bored Panda, any Satanist would show more tolerance and benevolence than this school. So I'd be much more comfortable with something like "It's not Christianity per se but this specific school with narrow minded "rightful" nillyheads on top." (and leave the upside down cross stuff out).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahh, chris-tea-ans. So much better than the rest of us + sooo tolerant!/s

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
