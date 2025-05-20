ADVERTISEMENT

A viral moment at a California track meet has added fuel to an already heated national debate after Reese Hogan, a high school athlete from Crean Lutheran High School, stood proudly on the first-place podium despite finishing second behind a transgender competitor.

Hogan was competing at the CIF Southern Section Finals on Saturday when she was bested in the triple jump by AB Hernandez, a biologically male athlete who identifies as female.

In a controversial move that for many symbolized the turmoil surrounding trangender participation in women’s sports, Hogan returned to the podium after the medal ceremony, stepping onto the top spot left vacant once Hernandez exited.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    A female athlete returned to stand on the first-place podium after finishing second to a transgender high school competitor

    High school girl in JVHS Jaguars gear sitting on couch, showing defiant expression after losing to trans athlete.

    Image credits: Capital & Main / YouTube

    Hernandez won the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet and 4 inches—more than four feet ahead of Hogan.

    Hernandez also claimed victory in the long jump competition and placed seventh in the high jump, securing qualification for the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet, which will take place on May 24.

    High school girl athlete sprinting on track during race with spectators behind a chain-link fence on a sunny day

    Image credits: Capital & Main / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The result triggered a wave of backlash online, especially from women’s sports advocacy groups and conservative outlets that didn’t mince words to make their thoughts known. 

    “This guy won the girls long jump and triple jump in a CA track meet over the weekend,” wrote Jennifer Sey, founder of the advocacy group XX-XY, on social media. “He won the triple jump by 8ft. He’s really crushing it!”

    “Wow, what an accomplishment. I’m sure it had nothing to do with being a biological male,” wrote Colin Rugg, co-owner of conservative site Trending Politics.

    High school girl athlete jumping during a track and field event, showing defiant spirit on the competition podium.

    Image credits: Capital & Main / YouTube

    Netizen opinions were more nuanced but still leaned towards being critical of Hernandez’ participation in the women’s competition.

    “Second place is the real champion!” one user wrote. “Good on her! This nonsense has to stop,” another replied.

    “The weakest men compete with girls, the weakest minds celebrate it,” one sign read. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m sick of this. All the fight for women’s rights is now gone by the same people who fought for women’s rights in the first place.”

    The issue has divided the public, with each side defending its own interpretation of fairness and equality in women’s sports

    High school girl stands defiantly on first-place podium at track event with medals and athletes in the background

    Image credits: Jennifer Sey

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizen opinions towards the idea of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports have soured following a string of testimonies of biologically female athletes being injured or having their achievements allegedly diminished by transgender competitors rapidly outpacing them.

    High school girl standing defiantly on first-place podium after losing to trans athlete at sports event.

    Image credits: LJKerch

    High school girl standing defiantly on first-place podium after losing to trans athlete at sports event.

    Image credits: thepoobah

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For instance, in September 2022, a 17-year-old’s dream of becoming a college athlete was shattered in a second after she was hit in the head by a high-speed volleyball spiked by a transgender player.

    High school athlete wearing first-place medal, standing outdoors at track event with a focused expression.

    Image credits: CollinRugg / X

    The impact rattled her brain, causing an instant knockout that was made even worse as she hit the floor. Payton McNabb, from Murphy, North Carolina, was unconscious for 30 seconds and woke up to her future as a player in pieces.

    Tweet from Save Women's Sports USA highlighting controversy as high school girl defies loss to trans athlete in sports competition.

    Image credits: boolou2020

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Due to the delicate nature of the subject matter, McNabb’s family was afraid to speak up out of fear of being subjected to harassment, cancellations, and accusations of transphobia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “At the time, we weren’t allowed to speak up. We couldn’t say, ‘No, she’s not playing against a boy, it’s dangerous.’” Pamela McNabb, her mother, said at the time.

    High school girl standing defiantly on first-place podium at track event after losing to trans athlete.

    Image credits: Riley_Gaines_ / X

    McNabb’s testimony was instrumental in North Carolina passing a ban on transgender athletes competing on middle, high school, and college level women’s sports teams.

    High school girl standing defiantly on first-place podium during track event with competitors in background

    Image credits: Riley_Gaines_ / X

    The ban motivated a group of more than 400 current and former Olympic athletes to sign a letter urging the National College Athletics Association (NCAA) to not issue a similar ban.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the letter, signatories called on people to be on the “right side of history,” believing the prohibition would be against the principle of sports being “for all.”

    Hernandez called the outrage “ridiculous,” arguing that being transgender offers no inherent advantages in sports

    “The mere fact that men compete against women is absurd,” one reader argued. “Trans people should have their own league, and regular, normal people can have their traditional men’s and women’s sports.”

    Tweet by Rachel Saunders stating that erasing a trans woman does not change competition results, relating to high school girl podium controversy.

    Image credits: rejserin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Kevin Dunbar expressing opinion on sports categories and competition fairness, related to high school girl and trans athlete debate.

    Image credits: KevinjDunbar666

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, some defended Hernandez’ right to compete. “She followed all the rules,” one user argued. “If people don’t like it, the problem is with the rules, not with her.” 

    “Trans girls are girls,” another followed. “Hernandez won fair and square.”

    Young high school athlete wearing JVHS Jaguars track uniform speaking in an indoor interview setting.

    Image credits: Capital & Main / YouTube

    For Hernandez, who has been defeated by biologically female athletes in the past, the claim of having an unfair advantage is “ridiculous” and “idiotic.”

    Protesters holding signs supporting girls sports stand outdoors in a sunny area advocating protection for female athletes.

    Image credits: Capital & Main / YouTube

    “I’m still a child, you’re an adult, and for you to act like a child shows how you are as a person,” the athlete said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “All I thought was, ‘I don’t think you understand that this puts your idiotic claims to trash. She can’t be beat because she’s biologically male.’ Now you have no proof that I can’t be beat.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hernandez’ victory comes at a time of heightened national attention on the participation of transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports. In March, Senate Democrats blocked a bill that would ban their inclusion at federally funded schools and institutions.

    “Sad.” Netizens took to social media to reflect on the incident and its consequences

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing responsibility related to a high school girl standing on first-place podium despite losing to a trans athlete.

    High school girl standing defiantly on first-place podium, showing determination after competing with trans athlete.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    High school girl defiantly standing on first-place podium after losing to trans athlete at competition event

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on high school girl defiantly standing on first-place podium despite losing to trans athlete, expressing disapproval.

    High school girl standing defiantly on first-place podium after losing to trans athlete in a competitive event.

    High school girl defiantly stands on first-place podium after losing to trans athlete at a track event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by John Cramer stating at least Reese looks confident despite competition with trans athlete.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sheri Moore Mcclatchy stating that the situation with the high school girl defying a trans athlete needs to stop.

    Comment praising Reese Hogan for her performance, emphasizing fairness and respect in high school girl athletic competitions.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!