Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Internet Trolls Transgender Athletes For Taking All 3 Medals At Women’s Cycling Championship
News

Internet Trolls Transgender Athletes For Taking All 3 Medals At Women’s Cycling Championship

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

57

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

Transgender athletes clinched a clean 1-2-3 sweep in an elite women’s cycling event.

While some were happy to see the transgender athletes dominate the podium, other fans and female competitors were soured by their wins.

During the elite women’s Madison at Washington’s Marymore Grand Prix on Friday, each of the two-person teams that made it to the winners’ podium had a transgender athlete. This was the first time transgender women managed to get a place on all the three 1-2-3 spots on the podium in any of the event’s races, according to the Daily Mail.

Highlights
  • Transgender athletes clinched a clean 1-2-3 sweep in an elite women's cycling event at Washington's Marymore Grand Prix.
  • Jordan Lothrop, Jenna Lingwood, and Eva Lin were the transgender athletes that shared the podium after their wins.
  • The venue, Jerry Baker Memorial Velodrome, stated it will not tolerate bullying or derogatory comments related to gender identity and sexual orientation.

Athlete Jordan Lothrop was pictured proudly standing on the podium in first place. She previously raced against men in the Victoria Cycling League in her native Canada.

Transgender athletes proudly wore their medals at Washington’s Marymore Grand Prix on Friday

Internet Trolls Transgender Athletes For Taking All 3 Medals At Women’s Cycling Championship

Image credits: Jerry Baker Velodrome / Instagram

It was only last year when Jordan was ranked 22nd in the men’s category.

Jenna Lingwood, who transitioned in 2017 and now competes with Oregon’s cyclo-cross squad Team S&M for women, secured second place.

A physics graduate from the University of Washington, Jenna balances her racing career with her job at Intel as a Supply Chain R&D engineer.

The bronze medal was claimed by Eva Lin, a former San Jose State men’s team racer who transitioned in 2022 to the women’s team.

Not all netizens were pleased with the athletes on the podium, with one saying, “There was no Women’s Madison at the Marymoor Grand Prix”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is so egregious I can’t imagine how people watched this happen and thought this was ok,” one person commented on the sight of the heavily built athletes standing on the podium after Friday’s event.

“There was no Women’s Madison at the Marymoor Grand Prix,” said another. “If men are racing against women it’s an Open event.”

Another wrote, “Right. Cause that additional FOOT of height, stronger legs, greater lung capacity and increased overall stamina (just to name a few obvious advantages couldn’t have *possibly* made a difference…”

Jerry Baker Memorial Velodrome, the venue that hosted the race, said it won’t tolerate “bullying or derogatory comments” related to gender identity and sexual orientation

Jerry Baker Memorial Velodrome, the venue that hosted the race, said it won’t tolerate “bullying or derogatory comments especially related to race, creed, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, physical or mental disability.”

“We pride ourselves on being an inclusive track and are following the USA Cycling rules when it comes to transgender participation,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the new rules introduced by USA Cycling in January, transgender athletes competing in top events must undergo “elite athlete fairness evaluations.” They are required to prove that their testosterone levels are below the stipulated range.

However, athletes participating at the amateur level are only expected to complete a self-identity verification request. A USA Cycling Technical Director will then evaluate the request.

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

57

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

57

Open list comments

8

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do we have "women's" sports again? Something about not competing against bigger, stronger men, wasn't it?

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
hdaven avatar
H Daven
H Daven
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was about women being excluded from sport completely you ignorant t*at.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I support transgender people. Transgender people in sports can be a tricky subject though. It is down to the sporting bodies who have all the available science and data to see if a transgender woman has a definite advantage over ciswomen. On typeface of it, in this case it seems to be a yes, although I would value any other info people might have in this particular issue. My not entirely serious/ not entirely joking suggestion is to drop the men's and women's categories of every sport, and bring in league's based on height/weight/ body mass. If a man and a woman compete in a sport with comparable height/weight/body mass then would the sport be more equal?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
khawkes80 avatar
KL Harrold
KL Harrold
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For a well-sourced article on the side of "science/ medicine can't currently remove to a sufficient degree the advantages conferred by male puberty with regards to sports and athletics" you could try https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9331831/. I've seen a suggestion of replacing the male category with 'open', which I think is better than removing both. Happy to be proved wrong though!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
jenniferbrinkman_1 avatar
jennifer brinkman
jennifer brinkman
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They need a separate category for transgender sports. This is very wrong to women!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do we have "women's" sports again? Something about not competing against bigger, stronger men, wasn't it?

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
hdaven avatar
H Daven
H Daven
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was about women being excluded from sport completely you ignorant t*at.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I support transgender people. Transgender people in sports can be a tricky subject though. It is down to the sporting bodies who have all the available science and data to see if a transgender woman has a definite advantage over ciswomen. On typeface of it, in this case it seems to be a yes, although I would value any other info people might have in this particular issue. My not entirely serious/ not entirely joking suggestion is to drop the men's and women's categories of every sport, and bring in league's based on height/weight/ body mass. If a man and a woman compete in a sport with comparable height/weight/body mass then would the sport be more equal?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
khawkes80 avatar
KL Harrold
KL Harrold
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For a well-sourced article on the side of "science/ medicine can't currently remove to a sufficient degree the advantages conferred by male puberty with regards to sports and athletics" you could try https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9331831/. I've seen a suggestion of replacing the male category with 'open', which I think is better than removing both. Happy to be proved wrong though!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
jenniferbrinkman_1 avatar
jennifer brinkman
jennifer brinkman
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They need a separate category for transgender sports. This is very wrong to women!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda