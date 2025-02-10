“Not All Men”: Podcaster Breaks Down In Tears After Woman Rejects His “Weird” Offer

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Mcintosh, a content creator from Perth, Australia, broke down in tears after a model refused to meet with him to discuss her perspective on gender issues.

The young man explained that he had hoped to meet with the woman, named Jordan Tan, to “have a conversation” and better understand her views on feminism.

“I’m a genuinely curious person; I just didn’t see the harm in it,” he shared.

“To add context, I catch up with strangers all the time. Getting to know their story, understanding perspectives. Isn’t that what we are here to do?”

Jack added that he was “genuinely curious” because Jordan had very “strong opinions” about men.

Image credits: jackmcintoshhh

Jordan, who regularly posts content criticizing the patriarchy, previously shared—without naming any names—that she had been messaged by two men who invited her to have coffee so they could “convince [her] that it’s ‘not all men.’”

She said she turned down the invitation because she didn’t want to meet “two strangers” from the internet and was not expecting them to ask about her reason for refusing to meet.

“I don’t owe you a single thing,” Jordan, who reportedly said she has “decentred men” in her life, captioned her TikTok video, which has received over 1.3 million views.

Image credits: _jordantan_

Additionally, she shared the voice notes she received from the strangers, in which they expressed they wanted to “help each other learn something.”

She said she found the voice notes “weird” and the invitation to meet to be “vague.”

“Being the kind person that I am, I said, ‘Unfortunately, this doesn’t align with me, and I don’t picture an outcome that I am fulfilled by, but if you are really interested in my perspective, feel free to continue on following my social media journey.'”

Jack Mcintosh said he was “genuinely curious” about model Jordan Tan’s “very strong” opinions about men

@_jordantan_ Way to prove the point you were so desperately trying to argue against 😂😂 You are not heros, what you're doing is not revolutionary and I have nothing to learn from a couple of incels who don't understand that no means no. I don't owe you a single thing but since you felt I did, here you go 💅😂 BLOCKKKK 🙅‍♀️

Image credits: loomingsorrowdescentt

She added: “I wish I could say that I was surprised that two straight white men can’t understand why a woman would feel uncomfortable meeting up with two complete strangers, who are males, to talk about perspective.

“It seems that they just want to project their own deeply insecure beliefs on ‘not all men’ so that I don’t have to ‘live like this’ for the rest of my life.”

Jordan said she was not interested in meeting them for coffee and recommended a few books about feminism instead

Image credits: loomingsorrowdescentt

Image credits: loomingsorrowdescentt

The model and influencer recommended a few books that would allow the men to learn more about gender inequality, including Men Who Hate Women by Laura Bates and Boys Will Be Boys by Clementine Ford.

She also sent them links to charities that support women and a podcast about the “men’s loneliness epidemic.”

According to Jordan, the men’s content focused on mental health.

Following Jordan’s video, Jack revealed that he had been one of the men who had messaged her and apologized for causing her discomfort.

@loomingsorrowdescentt Knew this would be a dirty delete.. Here's the full Jack Mac "apology" video for those wanting it. He has since deleted his whole account I think..



“The reason I decided to message Jordan Tan was to have a conversation,” he explained.

“I’ve never read a book, so when you [Jordan] sent me these books, I don’t want to say it goes over my head, but when people tell me to read any book, whether I have a fear of reading books, I don’t know, but I’ve never read a book before.

“I learn through conversation, other people, good or bad, that’s just me.”

The Perth native admitted to previous behavior he’s not proud of but said that he “likes to think [he has] changed in the past two years.”

The interaction between Jordan and Jack quickly went viral, sparking discussions about pushy men

Image credits: abbiechatfield

“I’m taking accountability for my actions, and the way I made Jordan Tan feel and anyone else that I might have offended, my approach was very naive,” he said in a video he shared on Monday (February 10), referencing his insistence that the two meet up.

He continued: “I’ve now taken the time to educate myself and try to be better every single day. I just wanted to try and spark a conversation with Jordan and learn from her experiences.

“I would never want anyone to feel the way I made Jordan feel, and for that I’m truly sorry.”

Jack has since apologized for his “naive approach” and for insisting that the two meet up

Image credits: jackmcintoshhh



Jack is currently doing what he refers to as his One Year Experiment, which consists of getting rejected every day until he reaches one million followers.

His response to Jordan’s video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with one person commenting, “Rejection therapy isn’t working out well.”

Jack is doing a “One Year Experiment,” which consists of getting rejected every day until he reaches one million followers



“‘Messaged her to have a conversation’ Yeah but if she didn’t wanna have that conversation then so what? Keep it moving then!!” wrote someone else.

“He apologised. He wants to be better, and he said sorry. Give him a break,” said a separate user.

“Wants to be a better person refuses available resources and information that can help him do that. It’s not OUR JOB TO EDUCATE MEN,” somebody else stated.

People criticized Jack for initially refusing to take “No” for an answer

