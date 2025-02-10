Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Not All Men”: Podcaster Breaks Down In Tears After Woman Rejects His “Weird” Offer
Lifestyle, News

"Not All Men": Podcaster Breaks Down In Tears After Woman Rejects His "Weird" Offer

Jack Mcintosh, a content creator from Perth, Australia, broke down in tears after a model refused to meet with him to discuss her perspective on gender issues.

The young man explained that he had hoped to meet with the woman, named Jordan Tan, to “have a conversation” and better understand her views on feminism.

“I’m a genuinely curious person; I just didn’t see the harm in it,” he shared.

Highlights
  • Content creator Jack Mcintosh broke down in tears after being rejected by model Jordan Tan.
  • Jack asked Jordan to meet so she could discuss her perspective on feminism and "strong" opinion about men.
  • He later apologized for his "naive approach" and for being pushy during their exchange.

“To add context, I catch up with strangers all the time. Getting to know their story, understanding perspectives. Isn’t that what we are here to do?”

Jack added that he was “genuinely curious” because Jordan had very “strong opinions” about men.

    A content creator broke down in tears after a woman rejected his request to meet and share her perspective on gender issues
    Podcaster in a car wearing glasses and a cap, smiling while discussing a topic related to "Not All Men.

    Image credits: jackmcintoshhh

    Jordan, who regularly posts content criticizing the patriarchy, previously shared—without naming any names—that she had been messaged by two men who invited her to have coffee so they could “convince [her] that it’s ‘not all men.’”

    She said she turned down the invitation because she didn’t want to meet “two strangers” from the internet and was not expecting them to ask about her reason for refusing to meet.

    “I don’t owe you a single thing,” Jordan, who reportedly said she has “decentred men” in her life, captioned her TikTok video, which has received over 1.3 million views.

    Woman in a car wearing large sunglasses and a white tank top, gesturing as she talks about a "weird" offer.

    Image credits: _jordantan_

    Additionally, she shared the voice notes she received from the strangers, in which they expressed they wanted to “help each other learn something.”

    She said she found the voice notes “weird” and the invitation to meet to be “vague.”

    “Being the kind person that I am, I said, ‘Unfortunately, this doesn’t align with me, and I don’t picture an outcome that I am fulfilled by, but if you are really interested in my perspective, feel free to continue on following my social media journey.'”

    Jack Mcintosh said he was “genuinely curious” about model Jordan Tan’s “very strong” opinions about men

    @_jordantan_Way to prove the point you were so desperately trying to argue against 😂😂 You are not heros, what you’re doing is not revolutionary and I have nothing to learn from a couple of incels who don’t understand that no means no. I don’t owe you a single thing but since you felt I did, here you go 💅😂 BLOCKKKK 🙅‍♀️♬ original sound – Jordan Tan

    Podcaster with emotional expression, holding a microphone, referencing "Not All Men" discussion.

    Image credits: loomingsorrowdescentt

    She added: “I wish I could say that I was surprised that two straight white men can’t understand why a woman would feel uncomfortable meeting up with two complete strangers, who are males, to talk about perspective.

    “It seems that they just want to project their own deeply insecure beliefs on ‘not all men’ so that I don’t have to ‘live like this’ for the rest of my life.”

    Jordan said she was not interested in meeting them for coffee and recommended a few books about feminism instead

    Podcaster tearfully reacts during a discussion, holding a microphone, highlighting "Not All Men" theme.

    Image credits: loomingsorrowdescentt

    Podcaster in a beige shirt on a couch, visibly emotional, holding a microphone.

    Image credits: loomingsorrowdescentt

    The model and influencer recommended a few books that would allow the men to learn more about gender inequality, including Men Who Hate Women by Laura Bates and Boys Will Be Boys by Clementine Ford. 

    She also sent them links to charities that support women and a podcast about the “men’s loneliness epidemic.”

    According to Jordan, the men’s content focused on mental health.

    Following Jordan’s video, Jack revealed that he had been one of the men who had messaged her and apologized for causing her discomfort.

    @loomingsorrowdescenttKnew this would be a dirty delete.. Here’s the full Jack Mac “apology” video for those wanting it. He has since deleted his whole account I think..♬ original sound – ‧͙⁺˚*･༓☽༓･*˚⁺‧͙


    “The reason I decided to message Jordan Tan was to have a conversation,” he explained.

    “I’ve never read a book, so when you [Jordan] sent me these books, I don’t want to say it goes over my head, but when people tell me to read any book, whether I have a fear of reading books, I don’t know, but I’ve never read a book before.

    “I learn through conversation, other people, good or bad, that’s just me.”

    The Perth native admitted to previous behavior he’s not proud of but said that he “likes to think [he has] changed in the past two years.”

    The interaction between Jordan and Jack quickly went viral, sparking discussions about pushy men

    Man appearing emotional next to smiling woman; "Not All Men" podcast discussion context.

    Image credits: abbiechatfield

    @abbiechatfield :) @Jordan Tan ♬ original sound – Abbie Chatfield

    “I’m taking accountability for my actions, and the way I made Jordan Tan feel and anyone else that I might have offended, my approach was very naive,” he said in a video he shared on Monday (February 10), referencing his insistence that the two meet up.

    He continued: “I’ve now taken the time to educate myself and try to be better every single day. I just wanted to try and spark a conversation with Jordan and learn from her experiences

    “I would never want anyone to feel the way I made Jordan feel, and for that I’m truly sorry.” 

    Jack has since apologized for his “naive approach” and for insisting that the two meet up

    Podcaster in casual attire and cap, sitting indoors, during an emotional moment.

    Image credits: jackmcintoshhh

    @jackmcintoshhh♬ original sound – Jack Mac


    Jack is currently doing what he refers to as his One Year Experiment, which consists of getting rejected every day until he reaches one million followers.

    His response to Jordan’s video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with one person commenting, “Rejection therapy isn’t working out well.”

    Jack is doing a “One Year Experiment,” which consists of getting rejected every day until he reaches one million followers

    @jackmcintoshhh Day 17: Try get rejected as many times as possible in 3mins #exposuretherapy #rejectiontherapy #rejected #rejection #australia #askingstrangersquestions ♬ original sound – Jack Mac


    “‘Messaged her to have a conversation’ Yeah but if she didn’t wanna have that conversation then so what? Keep it moving then!!” wrote someone else.

    “He apologised. He wants to be better, and he said sorry. Give him a break,” said a separate user.

    “Wants to be a better person refuses available resources and information that can help him do that. It’s not OUR JOB TO EDUCATE MEN,” somebody else stated.

    People criticized Jack for initially refusing to take “No” for an answer

    Comment questioning a man's crying over rejection, highlighting "very odd behaviour.

    Social media comment discussing gender dynamics and unusual meeting requests.

    Text message criticizing inappropriate behavior, highlighting "not all men" with a firm refusal and boundary setting.

    Comment on public reactions to a podcaster's response video, referencing the phrase "no such thing as bad publicity.

    Comment discussing rejection of a "weird" offer by a woman, emphasizing persistent behavior as problematic.

    Podcaster comment questioning intentions after woman's rejection, highlighting "weird" offer discussion.

    Text comment on a post about a rejected offer, mentioning embarrassment.

    Comment from Shaun Harding about a man's reaction to comments, with emojis for emphasis.

    Social media comment criticizing a podcaster's behavior as misogynistic.

    Text comment addressing men's need to accept rejection without upset.

    Comment discussing a podcaster's reaction to rejection and feminist views.

    Comment about rejection at disco, mentioning getting rejected 47 times in 1989 by familiar people.

    Comment on podcaster's controversial offer rejection, questioning content intentions.

    Comment by Darren Lawson about an awkward situation with a podcaster's "weird" offer.

    Comment by Susan Sargent Cheeseman on "Not All Men" message.

    Comment criticizing a podcaster's reaction to rejection, mentioning "cry baby.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll speak as a cis woman. I know it's not all men, but I have no way to know which ones. I have to constantly pay attention to tiny signs, be careful to never put myself in a position when I'm alone in a place I can't leave with a man which I couldn't defend myself physically against. Never would I agree to meet with 2 strangers in an unknown environment. And for those who still wouldn't understand : If I gave you a box of 20 chocolates and told you 5 were poisoned, would you take the risk to eat any, even if it's not all chocolates ?

    kitsunenocturne avatar
    Kitsune Nocturne
    Kitsune Nocturne
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Not all men - but any man, and no way to know which is which." That's what I say. Someone once suggested that I just ask - as though it would be impossible for them to lie.

    zak_1 avatar
    zak
    zak
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He asked to talk with her, and she said "no". Both of those things are fine, so how is this a story?

    killerkittens avatar
    Amy S
    Amy S
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like there is something missing from this article unless my reading comprehension is poor. Why was he crying? Did he only message her once?

