85 Women Over 30 Reveal The Top Mistakes They Made So Others Avoid Them
Living a good, purposeful, and meaningful life is something that most of us aspire to do. However, sometimes analysis paralysis sets in when you see so much overwhelming advice floating around online. One way to tackle this issue is to consider which things you’d probably regret (not) doing as the years roll by.
Internet user April (@a.badu_) recently went viral on Threads, Instagram’s app where everyone can share public conversations, after asking women who are 30 and over to reveal their top mistakes in life. April’s goal was to help young women out so they don’t make other people’s blunders. You’ll find everyone's helpful advice as you scroll down.
Yes! Think of the person and how they treat you and ask yourself "If we weren't related is this someone I'd choose to have around me?".
This. Any one who speaks poorly of every ex… there is a common denominator
The discussion went viral very quickly. At the time of writing, April’s post on Threads had 10k likes, over 3.1k comments, and over 785 reshares. The author said that she was surprised by how “this blew up overnight.” She said she was “overwhelmed with the responses” and promised to read through every single person’s replies.
Cohabitation has NEVER worked for me. I know it's me at this point.
As a rule of thumb, people tend to regret the things they didn’t do rather than the mistakes they’ve made. Whatever you choose to do for work or school, there are a few non-negotiables that everyone should prioritize—your social life, health, and fitness. And they form a solid foundation that you can rely on to make the most of life. When you have a strong social circle that supports you and you’re physically and mentally fit, you can take advantage of more opportunities, bouncing back quicker after any defeats.
After decades and decades of research, scientists at Harvard found that it’s your positive relationships that make you happier, healthier, and help you live longer—not exercise, healthy eating, money, or your career achievements.
That’s not to say that looking after your health isn’t important (it is!) or that you shouldn’t budget, save, and invest (you should!), but simply that your social fitness is extremely valuable.
In short, when you consistently invest in maintaining meaningful relationships and minimize interactions with negative people, you become more resilient to stress.
Dr. Robert Waldinger, the director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, noted that there is a strong association between happiness and close relationships with spouses, family, friends, and social circles.
“Personal connection creates mental and emotional stimulation, which are automatic mood boosters, while isolation is a mood buster.”
Meanwhile, when it comes to your health, aim to sleep between 7 and 8 hours every night, drink 2 to 3 liters of water daily, and aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.
The CDC also recommends that adults need at least 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity each week.
What you don’t do also matters. You should avoid drinking alcohol, smoking, and eating ultra-processed foods.
Oh, he has! He just hasn't informed his wife 🙄 Jeez, the popularity of polyamori is a godsend for those mfs
No matter who you are, the clearer you are about your values and goals in life, the easier it is for you to make better decisions. On the flip side, if you don’t know what you want or what you stand for, you’re likely to go with the flow and end up in situations that might not be optimal.
For instance, if you theoretically value your family and time with loved ones but barely find any time for them due to your work, you need to either prioritize your relationships again or be honest with yourself about the importance of your financial and career goals.
Of course, it’s impossible to perfectly ‘optimize’ your life, and you’ll end up making mistakes either way. But if you see failure as a learning opportunity, you can pivot toward where you want to go instead of beating yourself up over having stumbled a bit. Newsflash—everyone, absolutely everyone, messes up sooner or later.
It’s healthiest to embrace what’s happened and move on. Otherwise, you’ll end up feeling guilty and haunted by your past every step of the way.
Lol, i first read this as 'decanter'. Pour those men from the bottle and let them aerate.
I mean, I did this. And all I got out of it was a husband of five years and two beautiful little boys.
Doing things ‘well enough’ instead of ‘perfectly’ can leave you with more time, energy, and resources for other endeavors so you can enjoy yourself. Sometimes, trying to get the best possible outcome in every area of your life is, paradoxically, worse for you because you’ll end up exhausted. This approach, called ‘satisficing,’ is a decision-making strategy where you aim for satisfactory results rather than optimal solutions. And it's something that not only companies and managers do, but regular people can also apply to their lives to get good results without burning out. You can apply this when it comes to your finances, career, fitness, relationships, and, well, anything else you care about.
“Instead of putting maximum exertion toward attaining the ideal outcome, satisficing focuses on pragmatic effort when confronted with tasks. This is because aiming for the optimal solution may necessitate a needless expenditure of time, energy, and resources,” Investopedia explains.
Ouch. This one hit TOO close to home. Love my child trying to forget who their father is, because fortunately they didn't inherit anything from him but the nose.
Satisficing, as a decision-making process, was a term first coined in 1956 by US scientist and Nobel laureate Herbert Simon. The general idea is that consumers facing a large number of choices will opt for something that is ‘good enough’ and that satisfies their main minimum needs instead of wasting too much time and energy on looking for what might objectively be the ‘best.’
However, satisficing, as a process, isn’t bulletproof. It’s not quite clear what a satisfactory result entails exactly. It’s also not clear how the end result differs from pursuing an optimal outcome. But broadly speaking, satisficers have an internal threshold in their minds that, once met, makes them choose something. Meanwhile, maximizers conduct an exhaustive search of options at a bigger cost.
When applied to your relationships, health, career, etc., satisficing can motivate you to invest in what’s necessary without waiting for the ‘perfect’ moment to do so. Doing even a bit of a good thing is far better than doing nothing, after all.
