Living a good, purposeful, and meaningful life is something that most of us aspire to do. However, sometimes analysis paralysis sets in when you see so much overwhelming advice floating around online. One way to tackle this issue is to consider which things you’d probably regret (not) doing as the years roll by.

Internet user April (@a.badu_) recently went viral on Threads, Instagram’s app where everyone can share public conversations, after asking women who are 30 and over to reveal their top mistakes in life. April’s goal was to help young women out so they don’t make other people’s blunders. You’ll find everyone's helpful advice as you scroll down.

Post by katerina.foster about avoiding toxic family, with 635 likes and 15 shares.

Sue Denham
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! Think of the person and how they treat you and ask yourself "If we weren't related is this someone I'd choose to have around me?".

    Screenshot of a social media post by joyfularoma84 about common relationship mistakes women over 30 should avoid.

    Social media post highlighting a common relationship mistake shared by women over 30, with engagement icons visible.

    karenterry avatar
    Karen Terry
    Karen Terry
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This. Any one who speaks poorly of every ex… there is a common denominator

    The discussion went viral very quickly. At the time of writing, April’s post on Threads had 10k likes, over 3.1k comments, and over 785 reshares. The author said that she was surprised by how “this blew up overnight.” She said she was “overwhelmed with the responses” and promised to read through every single person’s replies.

    Bored Panda has reached out to April, and we’ll update our article once we hear back from her.
    Text post offering advice for women over 30 on life and relationships mistakes to avoid.

    Instagram post sharing dating advice about listening to your gut, related to mistakes women over 30 should avoid.

    "Social media post discussing hyper independence as a common mistake women over 30 made, advising to accept help."

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do physical things by myself. I don’t really (to an extent) have a problem sharing emotional stuff, but I like to do actual things alone. Edit: sometimes to my detriment.

    As a rule of thumb, people tend to regret the things they didn’t do rather than the mistakes they’ve made. Whatever you choose to do for work or school, there are a few non-negotiables that everyone should prioritize—your social life, health, and fitness. And they form a solid foundation that you can rely on to make the most of life. When you have a strong social circle that supports you and you’re physically and mentally fit, you can take advantage of more opportunities, bouncing back quicker after any defeats.
    Text with advice from women over 30 on top mistakes, covering planning, credit, finances, and relationships.

    Text screenshot from social media about relationship mistakes and trauma responses.

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, well, I wouldn’t do that NOW, but I’m 44. Younger Nikole should have been stronger.

    Instagram post about love and misunderstandings with insights for women over 30.

    After decades and decades of research, scientists at Harvard found that it’s your positive relationships that make you happier, healthier, and help you live longer—not exercise, healthy eating, money, or your career achievements.

    That’s not to say that looking after your health isn’t important (it is!) or that you shouldn’t budget, save, and invest (you should!), but simply that your social fitness is extremely valuable.

    In short, when you consistently invest in maintaining meaningful relationships and minimize interactions with negative people, you become more resilient to stress.
    Text from an Instagram post advising women over 30 on saying no and embracing new experiences.

    Instagram post sharing personal life mistakes to help others avoid them.

    A social media post advising women over 30 to trust their intuition and avoid common mistakes.

    Dr. Robert Waldinger, the director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, noted that there is a strong association between happiness and close relationships with spouses, family, friends, and social circles.

    “Personal connection creates mental and emotional stimulation, which are automatic mood boosters, while isolation is a mood buster.”
    Instagram post by mandys_chronicles discusses mistakes women over 30 made, emphasizing the importance of self-focus in youth.

    "Social media post discussing mistakes women over 30 make in jobs with difficult bosses."

    Instagram comment advice from women over 30: "Wear sunscreen."

    Meanwhile, when it comes to your health, aim to sleep between 7 and 8 hours every night, drink 2 to 3 liters of water daily, and aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.

    The CDC also recommends that adults need at least 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity each week.

    What you don’t do also matters. You should avoid drinking alcohol, smoking, and eating ultra-processed foods.

    Social media post by hclove92 discussing relationship mistakes and lies.

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, he has! He just hasn't informed his wife 🙄 Jeez, the popularity of polyamori is a godsend for those mfs

    User comment discussing balance between bluntness and being a pushover, related to mistakes women over 30 share.

    Woman over 30 shares advice on avoiding relationship mistakes in social media post.

    No matter who you are, the clearer you are about your values and goals in life, the easier it is for you to make better decisions. On the flip side, if you don’t know what you want or what you stand for, you’re likely to go with the flow and end up in situations that might not be optimal.

    For instance, if you theoretically value your family and time with loved ones but barely find any time for them due to your work, you need to either prioritize your relationships again or be honest with yourself about the importance of your financial and career goals.

    Instagram post with advice on mistakes to avoid, like love bombing and saving money.

    "Social media post advising women over 30 to seek partners who value and invest in them instead of focusing on attraction."

    lwolf1952 avatar
    lwolf1952
    lwolf1952
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I heard this expression long ago: “If women could hear what men are thinking they would never stop slapping them”.

    Social media post about relationship advice and avoiding mistakes, focusing on self-worth and toxic partners.

    Of course, it’s impossible to perfectly ‘optimize’ your life, and you’ll end up making mistakes either way. But if you see failure as a learning opportunity, you can pivot toward where you want to go instead of beating yourself up over having stumbled a bit. Newsflash—everyone, absolutely everyone, messes up sooner or later.

    It’s healthiest to embrace what’s happened and move on. Otherwise, you’ll end up feeling guilty and haunted by your past every step of the way.

    Instagram post about self-love and authenticity with 2K likes and 30 shares.

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol, i first read this as 'decanter'. Pour those men from the bottle and let them aerate.

    Social media post discussing overcoming common mistakes and breaking free from limiting beliefs.

    Social media post highlights mistakes women over 30 mention, warning against buying a house with someone you're not married to.

    veronicascoggins avatar
    Veronica Scoggins
    Veronica Scoggins
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, I did this. And all I got out of it was a husband of five years and two beautiful little boys.

    Doing things ‘well enough’ instead of ‘perfectly’ can leave you with more time, energy, and resources for other endeavors so you can enjoy yourself. Sometimes, trying to get the best possible outcome in every area of your life is, paradoxically, worse for you because you’ll end up exhausted. This approach, called ‘satisficing,’ is a decision-making strategy where you aim for satisfactory results rather than optimal solutions. And it's something that not only companies and managers do, but regular people can also apply to their lives to get good results without burning out. You can apply this when it comes to your finances, career, fitness, relationships, and, well, anything else you care about.

    “Instead of putting maximum exertion toward attaining the ideal outcome, satisficing focuses on pragmatic effort when confronted with tasks. This is because aiming for the optimal solution may necessitate a needless expenditure of time, energy, and resources,” Investopedia explains.
    Instagram post by user sharing advice about avoiding unhealthy relationships, with engagement statistics below.

    Instagram post about mistakes in partner choice, cautioning others on relationship decisions.

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ouch. This one hit TOO close to home. Love my child trying to forget who their father is, because fortunately they didn't inherit anything from him but the nose.

    Instagram comment on relationship trust, highlighting mistakes women over 30 shared to help others avoid them.

    Satisficing, as a decision-making process, was a term first coined in 1956 by US scientist and Nobel laureate Herbert Simon. The general idea is that consumers facing a large number of choices will opt for something that is ‘good enough’ and that satisfies their main minimum needs instead of wasting too much time and energy on looking for what might objectively be the ‘best.’

    However, satisficing, as a process, isn’t bulletproof. It’s not quite clear what a satisfactory result entails exactly. It’s also not clear how the end result differs from pursuing an optimal outcome. But broadly speaking, satisficers have an internal threshold in their minds that, once met, makes them choose something. Meanwhile, maximizers conduct an exhaustive search of options at a bigger cost.

    When applied to your relationships, health, career, etc., satisficing can motivate you to invest in what’s necessary without waiting for the ‘perfect’ moment to do so. Doing even a bit of a good thing is far better than doing nothing, after all.
    Instagram post from thereddRagon, discussing skincare advice for women over 30 to avoid common mistakes.

    "Advice on dating mistakes from women over 30: Take your time, prioritize safety, and let others heal on their own."

    Woman shares advice on avoiding mistakes through therapy and emotional intelligence on social media.

    What are the biggest mistakes you’ve made in life that you hope others don’t repeat? What life advice or safety tips would you give total strangers or even yourself if you could travel back in time?

    What healthy habits do you personally think are the most vital for anyone to have? Let us know what you think!
    Text image listing advice from women over 30 on avoiding common life mistakes, focusing on relationships and self-investment.

    Social media post sharing life advice, highlighting top mistakes by women over 30.

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    "Social media post by a woman over 30 sharing advice on avoiding past mistakes in relationships."

    Advice from women over 30 on life mistakes; focus on freedom, supportive relationships, and family time.

    Post by annabeljbrooks with advice for young women on saving money and self-esteem.

    "Text advice on avoiding mistakes in relationships for women over 30, emphasizing patience and understanding challenges."

    "Social media post about overcoming fear of judgment, shared by a user discussing past mistakes."

    Instagram post text about noticing subtle shade and responding quietly; advice to avoid common mistakes by women over 30.

    Instagram comment citing women over 30 sharing advice on avoiding career mistakes.

    Instagram post on family boundaries, encouraging trust in instincts, related to mistakes women over 30 want to help avoid.

    Instagram post sharing advice on avoiding relationship mistakes by trusting your instincts and valuing self-worth.

    "Text post from a woman over 30 reflecting on past relationship mistakes and personal growth."

    "Text post on toxic friendships advice, highlighting mistakes women over 30 should avoid."

    Instagram comment about career challenges after maternity leave and the importance of balanced decisions for family roles.

    Text post on relationship advice, highlighting importance over age.

    Text post by sotiria__atha on education advice and career security.

    Instagram comment discussing life changes and priorities for women over 30 before marriage.

    Instagram post from madara_ivane, sharing mistakes women over 30 made to help others avoid them.

    A woman's lesson on finances over 30 years: manage your own money to avoid mistakes.

    Advice on job progression mistakes from women over 30 shared in a social media post.

    Text post about avoiding mistakes with emphasis on detachment in relationships and living arrangements.

    Instagram post advising women over 30 to avoid wasting time on disrespectful situations.

    "Social media post by queen_i.am about overcoming fear and living life, related to women's life lessons over 30."

    "Social media post highlighting mistakes women over 30 make, emphasizing self-prioritization over people pleasing."

    "Social media post advising women over 30 to invest in themselves, follow dreams, and know their worth."

    Social media post about valuing support and community, emphasizing mindfulness in relationships.

    "Social media comment advising to get a degree, a common mistake women over 30 share to help others."

    Women-Share-Lessons-Life-Mistakes

    Instagram post advising women over 30 to invest in mental health and address traumas early to avoid future issues.

    A comment about relationship mistakes by a user named soul_artiste.

    Comments about avoiding mistakes: start investing early, travel on a budget.

    "Advice from a woman over 30 on career mistakes, emphasizing stress management and job market realities in a social media post."

    Instagram comment cautioning to heed friends' advice to avoid mistakes in relationships.

    Text post discussing relationship mistakes over 30, advising caution before leaving a stable long-term relationship.

    "Comment on financial literacy mistakes by women over 30, highlighting the importance of investing in new skills."

    Instagram post discussing common mistakes women over 30 make, warning against lending money to friends or dating partners.

    Social media post discussing mistakes and reflections inspired by Steve Lacy lyrics.

    Social media post by jessica.guel advising women over 30 to ignore negative opinions for better decisions.

    Instagram post by crypt.essence sharing relationship advice for women over 30 to avoid common mistakes.

    Text post with advice on avoiding top mistakes shared by women over 30.

    Social media post about relationships and self-discovery shared by a woman over 30.

    Text post about avoiding mistakes by trusting intuition and not people-pleasing.

    Instagram comment on mistakes, says "Oversharing, over trusting," from user profile image and username.

    Instagram comment discussing relationship mistakes learned from TikTok experience.

    #75

    "Advice on avoiding car dealership mistakes in your 20s, emphasizing credit score and managing APR."

    a.badu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Text post discussing mistakes in relationships, emphasizing personal choice for mental well-being.

    a.badu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Instagram comment from user expressing a life lesson to avoid certain mistakes.

    a.badu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Social media post by ksacco66 highlighting a relationship mistake over 30.

    a.badu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Instagram post by franciathegreat_ about acting without waiting, reflecting on mistakes women over 30 should avoid.

    a.badu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #80

    Instagram post by tarayarlagadda sharing advice about avoiding mistakes in relationships.

    a.badu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    "Advice from women over 30 on recognizing red flags in friendships to avoid common mistakes."

    a.badu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Instagram post sharing advice on dating mistakes from women over 30 to help others avoid similar errors.

    a.badu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    A post by anywherenutrition with a verified badge discussing a mistake about birth control use.

    a.badu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Comment on egg freezing advice from a woman over 30 to avoid fertility mistakes.

    a.badu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Instagram comment advising to avoid financial help from parents and establish boundaries early.

    a.badu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!