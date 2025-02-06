ADVERTISEMENT

Living a good, purposeful, and meaningful life is something that most of us aspire to do. However, sometimes analysis paralysis sets in when you see so much overwhelming advice floating around online. One way to tackle this issue is to consider which things you’d probably regret (not) doing as the years roll by.

Internet user April (@a.badu_) recently went viral on Threads, Instagram’s app where everyone can share public conversations, after asking women who are 30 and over to reveal their top mistakes in life. April’s goal was to help young women out so they don’t make other people’s blunders. You’ll find everyone's helpful advice as you scroll down.