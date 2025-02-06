ADVERTISEMENT

Being a woman is exhausting.

Not just because you have to think about your safety in ways others don’t, manage a 28-day hormonal cycle, or work twice as hard to climb the career ladder. But also because, somehow, women still have to listen to men confidently spewing nonsense about their bodies, experiences, and lives as if they’re the experts.

It happens so often that Reddit has an entire community—Not How Girls Work—dedicated to calling it out. Here, the most laughably wrong takes on women get the mockery they deserve, giving everyone a space to collectively cringe and commiserate.

See the subreddit’s best (or worst) posts below and join us in venting in the comments.

#1

Well... It's True. Unfortunately

Tweet calling out misogynists for complaining about condoms, suggesting shared compromise.

sarthakgiri98 Report

    #2

    Vp Kamala Harris On Aspiration

    Two women in a podcast studio discussing misogynistic comments, responding confidently to a controversial statement.

    DiceSMS Report

    #3

    This

    Tweet calling out clueless misogynist views on women's bodies with humorous commentary.

    peachprc Report

    #4

    This Doesn’t Get Talked About Enough

    Tweet highlighting misogynists being shut down for pretending to care to sleep with women.

    Shari_Teja Report

    dlenae86 avatar
    DeeDee M
    DeeDee M
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😢 I know the pain well, and for reference I’m 38. It doesn’t get any better at my age.

    #5

    "Just Sharing Something That Could Be Pertinent To This Conversation."

    A tweet critiquing a focus on appearance over accomplishments, featuring side-by-side images of a famous singer.

    getsyvie Report

    #6

    Abortion Rights Are Human Rights. It's A Fact

    Text highlighting necessary medical treatments and the risks of not receiving them.

    sarthakgiri98 Report

    #7

    Truer Words Have Not Been Spoken

    Tweet criticizing misogynists, comparing them to mushroom haters, highlighting absurd behavior on Twitter.

    Yer_aharrywizard Report

    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I seriously don't understand how people like this can feel good about themselves. Creepy disgusting predators. How about we harass them instead?

    #8

    Back Pain Is A Serious Issue

    Tweet criticizing a New York Times article about breast reduction surgery and beauty standards with a witty response.

    oldenoughtosay Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like to hear from a guy who's balls reached their knees, let's see what they say

    #9

    Double Standards

    Twitter conversation showcasing a clueless misogynist's opinion on cheating, receiving quick backlash.

    MrEricGz , vocalcry Report

    #10

    The Reply Killed Me LOL

    Twitter post with a clueless misogynist comment about being a 23-year-old girl, followed by a witty response.

    overmolly Report

    kar_wo_li avatar
    Mr.Mister
    Mr.Mister
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just asked my sister and she wished she have 7 billion dollars in her pocket

    #11

    Priorities

    Retro woman in a kitchen with sarcastic text about putting her needs last; critiquing clueless misogynists.

    Demando12 Report

    #12

    Women Aren’t Rehabilitation Centers For Badly Raised Men 💯

    Tweet responses highlighting misogynist comments being shut down with a counter-argument.

    iamchiomaa__ Report

    #13

    Points Were Made

    Man pondering in a public bathroom, text highlights a clueless misogynist's perspective on age and maturity.

    SarahIsJustHere Report

    #14

    This Is How Girls Work

    Text about fashion choices challenging misogynists' views on women's dress decisions.

    depressedsinnerxiii Report

    naras-nest avatar
    Alexandra Nara
    Alexandra Nara
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes they are on my list.. but you have to look at the bottom not at the " alldays priorities"

    #15

    In Light Of Recent Events

    Man in red shirt holding toy guns, meme on clueless misogynists being shut down.

    uvulafart Report

    #16

    This One Article:

    Misogynist stick figure drawing gets shut down by larger group with a dismissive thumbs down.

    HxntaixLoli Report

    #17

    Girls Over 125 Are Obese I Guess 🤷‍♀️

    Questionnaire with biased weight categories targeting females, highlighting clueless misogynistic attitudes.

    CristieBerger Report

    #18

    Uh-Oh. That Sounds Like P*do-P*do-P*dophiliaaaaa 🎶

    Two wedding rings on a dictionary page about marriage, with a provocative question about early marriage above.

    MT8R1 Report

    #19

    Thank God We Don't Have Ankles

    Tweet with clueless misogynist getting shut down over comparing rolled ankle to period pain.

    Yer_aharrywizard Report

    anoushkapanse avatar
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you imagine? Ankles? Too scandalous....women actually have tentacles for feet like squidward

    #20

    Excuse Me?

    A tweet displaying a clueless misogynist's perspective, suggesting infidelity is justifiable postpartum.

    HelpApprehensive2962 Report

    #21

    This Is How Girls Work. I’m So Sick Of ‘Happy Wife, Happy Life’ Nonsense Like Us Women Feed On Men’s Misery

    Tweet challenges misconceptions about relationships, highlighting reciprocity and mutual happiness.

    flawl3ssnbrwn Report

    nathanjlewis avatar
    Nathan Lewis
    Nathan Lewis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And men are straightforward, they WILL interpret it as "sacrifice your happiness to accommodate hers". Just use happy spouse, happy house. Or be an adult and don't boil down the complexities of relationships to childish rhymes.

    #22

    Nice Guys™

    Cartoon character holding a card labeled "Times I Respected Women," highlighting a clueless misogynist's mindset.

    Mercarcher Report

    #23

    Thanks, Facebook

    Post by user warning against using vacuum hoses for periods; displays instance of clueless misogynists.

    petewentz-from-mcr Report

    #24

    How About Not Policing What Women Wear?

    Screenshot of a tweet showcasing a clueless misogynist comment about women wearing sundresses.

    edgyjson Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It should be illegal for guys who wanna be just friends to remove their shirt in public.

    #25

    I Agree With The Comment

    Text post about men's household roles gets a sarcastic reply, highlighting clueless misogyny.

    plantedcactuses Report

    #26

    😳 Someone Needs Anatomy Lessons

    Misogynists corrected on anatomy; comment refutes misconception about cervix and vagina functions.

    Tinymetalhead Report

    #27

    I Had To Change The Original Because It Was Too Perfectly Written

    Anime character reacting to a situation about clueless misogynists with bold text overlay on the image.

    SmallTimeDevy Report

    #28

    A Big Sacrifice

    Tweet showing clothing photos with humorous comment on clueless misogynists.

    girlsbian_ Report

    #29

    Nothing Screams Romance More Than This

    Text screenshot highlighting clueless misogynists' dialogue about the practice of sati being a romantic concept.

    MhGreatSword Report

    #30

    Being Against Grooming Means You Hate The Victim!

    Tweet mocking misogynists with image of woman suggesting men get therapy instead of seeking younger girlfriends.

    ramzpaul Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Older women want to protect younger women. A tale as old as pedophilia.

    #31

    Every Time I Think Pearl Hits A New Low, She Goes And Outdoes Herself Again

    A comment is met with a scientific breakthrough news image about an ovarian cancer vaccine.

    pearlythingz Report

    anoushkapanse avatar
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    CANCER IS NOT AN STI/STD...you can't fail both biology and human decency. Pick a struggle

    #32

    That’s…

    Woman reacting to a misogynistic comment with disbelief, highlighting the cluelessness of the statement.

    AdProper2050 Report

    #33

    Found On Facebook

    19th-century illustration highlighting misogynists' fears of women using the Post Office unsupervised.

    SignificanceNo6761 Report

    #34

    I Don't Think This Holds As Threat Tbh

    Tweet with a robot image, mockingly suggesting its ability to give birth, exemplifying clueless misogynists.

    TyrantDL Report

    rob-kneepkens avatar
    Power puff scientist
    Power puff scientist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yeah thats the only thing all men want.. reproduce by themselves... the f**k...

    #35

    So Rational

    Tweet about using AI to analyze disagreements with women, showcasing clueless misogyny.

    OX_DAO Report

    #36

    A Related Phrase Could Be “Without Your Approval.”

    Tweet responding to a misogynist's inappropriate comment about consent and public attire.

    asadking987 Report

    #37

    Biological Women Don't Have Hairy Armpits

    Person in green checkered outfit, receiving comments online about personal choices and norms.

    joejoe2229 Report

    #38

    Not Only Stupid But Also Offensive To R*pe Victims

    Text exchange showing misogynist comment followed by a sharp rebuttal.

    paleochristcon , notashwee Report

    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is disgusting. I give up on this post now :( I'm a rape victim and this thing is making me feel like shìt.

    #39

    I Admit I'm Not As Advanced As This Guy But This Doesn't Sound Right

    Misogynist comment on social media, highlighted and criticized for being inappropriate and inaccurate.

    roofus8658 Report

    #40

    Step Aside, Feminism—lisa’s Got It All Figured Out, One Perfectly-Timed Snack At A Time!

    A person holding a note titled "Lisa's Daily Routine for Becoming a Better Wife," listing tasks and times.

    4reddityo Report

    #41

    Girls Suck At Math

    Stick figures at a board showing math bias, highlighting clueless misogynists with bad takes.

    9rost Report

    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a woman and yes I suck at maths. However my sister is also a woman and she's effing brilliant at maths. Also I know plenty of men who 'suck' at maths. But I don't humiliate them.

    #42

    They Go Crazy When You Say This

    Comic showing clueless misogynist's argument and a counterpoint about monogamy, leaving him speechless.

    AnonymousNeverKnown Report

    #43

    I Thought This Was Serious At First

    Baby with pacifier and a hand on their head, surrounded by text addressing maternal instincts and parenting opinions.

    Guppywithnolife Report

    #44

    Why Do Men Bring Sex Into Everything? Good God

    Cartoon woman challenges expectations on dating, addressing clueless misogynists' perspectives.

    Dayjja Report

    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do people think that if they're nice to someone they'll immediately want sèx? If anyone does this to you, escape them immediately.

    #45

    So Discharge Isn't Real And Panty Stains Are A Sign Of Infidelity!?!?

    Misogynist comment about cheating refuted with a factual explanation regarding female health.

    Captionedaccidents Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Says he who was born "knowing it all" and never looks anything up...and then hits the jackpot on followers on Incel forums

    #46

    They Finally Said The Quiet Part Out Loud

    Misogynists getting shut down on social media for controversial comments.

    youngbutnotstupid Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well at least the police don't have to work so hard to find the rapists any more, thanks internet

    #47

    When You Notice It…

    Cartoon mouse family at Disney World in matching Gucci outfits, humorously captioned about a baby getting a BBL. Misogynists shut down.

    Beebz05 Report

    #48

    Yep

    Person wearing headphones with text discussing societal views on women's representation in media; critiques misogynist perspectives.

    Shoddy-Smile-6903 Report

    rob-kneepkens avatar
    Power puff scientist
    Power puff scientist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this is a bit of a stretch, so many movies about women loved by everyone...

    #49

    The Future Is Bright

    Tweet satirizing misogynists in 2030 with a fictional dialogue about relationships and technology.

    gmshivers Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The market for females using toys ain't dying any time soon and will likely get better too, just saying...

    #50

    I Didn’t Know It Was Their Job To Cook For You🤔

    Tweet with a clueless misogynist comment questioning why female neighbors haven't cooked for him.

    Important-Gate4151 Report

    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop pretending to be an alpha and get off your butt and make a sandwich. You're not better than them.

    #51

    Wtf I Just Read?

    A comment from someone expressing a sexist view about dating expectations and sex, reflecting clueless misogyny online.

    HistoricalArmadillo4 Report

    emily-tennent avatar
    Novel Idesa
    Novel Idesa
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy needs to stop women on dates and just hire a sex worker. Much more straightforward transaction without wasting anybody's time.

    #52

    My Knife, Your Balls🤭

    Cartoon frog making a clueless misogynistic comment, captioned "Your body, MY CHOICE."

    Important-Gate4151 Report

    #53

    Women Really Are Not Safe Anywhere

    Misogynist doctor makes inappropriate comment after medical procedure, highlighting the issue of clueless misogynists.

    Decent-Place-3398 Report

    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ewww. These people should not be allowed to be doctors. Or be around other people.

    #54

    Please Go To Therapy

    Cartoon character holds sign about cuddles, while comments reflect clueless misogynists getting swiftly shut down.

    Knox-Noel1 Report

    #55

    Maybe I Missed It, But When Did Sabrina Carpenter Announce She's Making Music For Children?

    Misogynist tweet criticizing a performer on stage in a pink outfit with long blonde hair.

    mandc1754 Report

    #56

    A Man Questions Whether Forcing R*pe Victims To Give Birth Heals Them

    Tweets from clueless misogynists discussing abortion, faced with backlash for their insensitive comments.

    always-complaining Report

    #57

    Not How Friends Nor Big People Work

    A group of women talking outside; comic shows a clueless misogynist getting shut down in conversation.

    Ksjdhfgnxbcv Report

    #58

    Insecure About Their Pp?

    Social media post displaying clueless misogynist comment shut down in replies.

    dicklicker12345 Report

    rob-kneepkens avatar
    Power puff scientist
    Power puff scientist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    does every penis leave behind a scent? and after a certain amount it has built up so much? learning so much from this thread.

    #59

    Janine Tate Appreciation Post ✨

    Woman lawyer confidently smiling, dressed in a dark blazer, with text highlighting her as feminist and women's rights activist.

    GuadalupaJacobs Report

    #60

    Not Sure If This Is The Right Place To Post It But I Also Don’t Think It Fits Anywhere Else

    Misogynist post gets shut down showing chicken wings on a pad with ranch dressing bottle on counter.

    PookiesParadise Report

