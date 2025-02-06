60 Clueless Misogynists Who Got Instantly Shut Down For Their Bad Takes (New Pics)
Being a woman is exhausting.
Not just because you have to think about your safety in ways others don’t, manage a 28-day hormonal cycle, or work twice as hard to climb the career ladder. But also because, somehow, women still have to listen to men confidently spewing nonsense about their bodies, experiences, and lives as if they’re the experts.
It happens so often that Reddit has an entire community—Not How Girls Work—dedicated to calling it out. Here, the most laughably wrong takes on women get the mockery they deserve, giving everyone a space to collectively cringe and commiserate.
See the subreddit’s best (or worst) posts below and join us in venting in the comments.
Well... It's True. Unfortunately
Vp Kamala Harris On Aspiration
This
This Doesn’t Get Talked About Enough
"Just Sharing Something That Could Be Pertinent To This Conversation."
Abortion Rights Are Human Rights. It's A Fact
Truer Words Have Not Been Spoken
Back Pain Is A Serious Issue
I'd like to hear from a guy who's balls reached their knees, let's see what they say
Double Standards
The Reply Killed Me LOL
Priorities
Women Aren’t Rehabilitation Centers For Badly Raised Men 💯
Points Were Made
This Is How Girls Work
Sometimes they are on my list.. but you have to look at the bottom not at the " alldays priorities"
In Light Of Recent Events
This One Article:
Girls Over 125 Are Obese I Guess 🤷♀️
Uh-Oh. That Sounds Like P*do-P*do-P*dophiliaaaaa 🎶
Thank God We Don't Have Ankles
Can you imagine? Ankles? Too scandalous....women actually have tentacles for feet like squidward
Excuse Me?
This Is How Girls Work. I’m So Sick Of ‘Happy Wife, Happy Life’ Nonsense Like Us Women Feed On Men’s Misery
And men are straightforward, they WILL interpret it as "sacrifice your happiness to accommodate hers". Just use happy spouse, happy house. Or be an adult and don't boil down the complexities of relationships to childish rhymes.
Nice Guys™
Thanks, Facebook
How About Not Policing What Women Wear?
It should be illegal for guys who wanna be just friends to remove their shirt in public.
I Agree With The Comment
😳 Someone Needs Anatomy Lessons
I Had To Change The Original Because It Was Too Perfectly Written
A Big Sacrifice
Nothing Screams Romance More Than This
Being Against Grooming Means You Hate The Victim!
Older women want to protect younger women. A tale as old as pedophilia.
Every Time I Think Pearl Hits A New Low, She Goes And Outdoes Herself Again
CANCER IS NOT AN STI/STD...you can't fail both biology and human decency. Pick a struggle
That’s…
Found On Facebook
I Don't Think This Holds As Threat Tbh
yeah thats the only thing all men want.. reproduce by themselves... the f**k...
So Rational
A Related Phrase Could Be “Without Your Approval.”
Biological Women Don't Have Hairy Armpits
Not Only Stupid But Also Offensive To R*pe Victims
I Admit I'm Not As Advanced As This Guy But This Doesn't Sound Right
Step Aside, Feminism—lisa’s Got It All Figured Out, One Perfectly-Timed Snack At A Time!
Girls Suck At Math
They Go Crazy When You Say This
I Thought This Was Serious At First
Why Do Men Bring Sex Into Everything? Good God
So Discharge Isn't Real And Panty Stains Are A Sign Of Infidelity!?!?
They Finally Said The Quiet Part Out Loud
When You Notice It…
Yep
this is a bit of a stretch, so many movies about women loved by everyone...
The Future Is Bright
I Didn’t Know It Was Their Job To Cook For You🤔
Wtf I Just Read?
This guy needs to stop women on dates and just hire a sex worker. Much more straightforward transaction without wasting anybody's time.
My Knife, Your Balls🤭
Women Really Are Not Safe Anywhere
Please Go To Therapy
some people dont like after sex cuddles and spooning?
Maybe I Missed It, But When Did Sabrina Carpenter Announce She's Making Music For Children?
if you bring kids to a Sabrina Carpenter concert, that is on YOU
A Man Questions Whether Forcing R*pe Victims To Give Birth Heals Them
Not How Friends Nor Big People Work
Insecure About Their Pp?
does every penis leave behind a scent? and after a certain amount it has built up so much? learning so much from this thread.
Janine Tate Appreciation Post ✨
Not Sure If This Is The Right Place To Post It But I Also Don’t Think It Fits Anywhere Else
Excuse me while I go throw up.
And scream in rageLoad More Replies...
This is shockingly depressing. Actually, it's not shocking at all, but it is VERY depressing. And it really pisses me off, and right before bed too. Dammit.
