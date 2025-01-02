Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Squid Game Actor Forced To Apologize After Sharing X-Rated Version Of Hit Show: “Deeply Sorry”
Movies&TV, News

Squid Game Actor Forced To Apologize After Sharing X-Rated Version Of Hit Show: “Deeply Sorry”

Actor Park Sung-hoon, known for portraying transgender character player 120 Hyun-ju in Squid Game 2, apologized after mistakenly posting an X-rated parody of the Netflix hit show on his Instagram Story. The post, quickly deleted, sparked outrage among fans, especially during South Korea’s national mourning period following the recent Jeju Air crash.

Highlights
  • Actor Park Sung-hoon apologized for posting an X-rated Squid Game parody.
  • Controversy arose during South Korea's national mourning for the Jeju Air crash.
  • Park's accidental post sparked outrage and some fans threatened to boycott his upcoming show.

Park apologized for “mistakenly” uploading adult content parodying Squid Game to his Instagram Story on Monday (December 30), his agency said on his behalf.

The 41-year-old actor reportedly uploaded a DVD cover image of a Japanese porn video on his Instagram story, which presumably looked like a parody of Squid Game.

The explicit parody, entitled “Squirt Game,” reportedly contains multiple explicit sex scenes – including simulated rape.

    Actor Park Sung-hoon, known for portraying transgender character player 120 Hyun-ju in Squid Game 2, apologized 

    "Squid Game actors in green tracksuits running in a colorful room with carousel horses.

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    Squid Game actor in a white shirt, expressing apology, with a colorful background.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Despite immediately deleting the post, the story reached many of his followers, sparking controversy, especially as the country began its seven-day national mourning period following the Jeju Air crash that happened the day before, Korea JoonGang Daily reported on Monday.

    Some people consequently threatened to boycott his new series, The Tyrant’s Chef, which features K-pop star Im Yoona, directed by Jang Tae-yoo.

    “Actor Park accidentally posted the image, which he received in a direct message, by mistakenly pressing the wrong button,” his agency, BH Entertainment, said on behalf of the actor. “The actor himself was also very shocked [at what happened].”

    "Squid Game actor with short hair, wearing a green tracksuit, number 120 displayed.

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    “He is deeply sorry for making such a mistake in these circumstances and promises to be especially careful to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” the agency said.  

    Despite the controversy, messages of support poured on Park’s social media as an Instagram user commented: “Always support you. I don’t care about that “drama”. It’s just a slight mistake. Your fans understand it.”

    A person wrote: “Mr. Park, you are still my favorite actor. You apologized to the people for this incident. 

    Park’s apology came after mistakenly posting an X-rated parody of the Netflix hit show on his Instagram story

    Squid Game actor in green tracksuit looking concerned in a crowded room.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Actor with a poster for Squid Game special dinner event, wearing a beige coat and posing indoors.

    Image credits: boxabum

    “Don’t pay attention to these negative comments. I am still your special fan. I hope you pass this stage of your life with success.”

    Park, who was born in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, became known through the plays Rooftop Room Cat, The History Boys, and Model Students

    He began to attract attention with supporting roles in SBS’ Three Days (2014), Six Flying Dragons, and Don’t Dare to Dream.

    Actor apologizes for sharing X-rated Squid Game version, featuring blurred images from the controversial adaptation.

    Image credits: boxabum

    The actor has become notable in recent years for his villainous roles in the dramas The Glory and Queen of Tears.

    Park’s online blunder comes after on Sunday, Jeju Air Flight 2216, a Boeing 737-800, crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, killing 179 of the 181 people on board in the nation’s deadliest air disaster. 

    Shortly after the pilot reported a bird strike to air traffic control, the plane belly-landed without its landing gear, skidded into a concrete embankment near the runway, and burst into flames. 

    The post, quickly deleted, sparked outrage among fans

    "Squid Game actor in a tense scene, wearing a green tracksuit with number 120.

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    Squid Game actor in pinstripe suit, giving thumbs up at Netflix event backdrop.

    Image credits: boxabum

    The tragic plane crash has since been reported as the deadliest-ever air disaster on South Korean soil, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday (January 2).

    As a result, police in South Korea have raided Muan International Airport, the offices of Jeju Air, and a regional aviation body amid investigations.

    The Jeonnam Provincial Police Agency carried out the “search and seizure operation” at the three locations on Thursday morning, officials reportedly said.

    Image credits: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

    The raids come as aviation authorities, including officials from the United States, are probing the cause of the deadly crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216, according to Al Jazeera.

    South Korean authorities said on Wednesday (January 1) that they extracted the initial data from one of the Boeing 737-800’s two black boxes, with the other to be sent to the US for analysis due to damage it suffered in the crash, the Qatari news agency reported.

    Outrage grew especially during South Korea’s national mourning period following the recent Jeju Air crash

    Image credits: Lee Geun Young/Anadolu

    “As there’s great public concern about the same aircraft model involved in the accident, the transport ministry and relevant organizations must conduct a thorough inspection of operation maintenance, education, and training,” South Korean acting president, Choi Sang-mok, said on Thursday.

    Aviation experts have reportedly raised a series of possible causes and contributing factors in the disaster, including a collision with birds, mechanical failure, and the presence of a hardened embankment less than 300 meters from the end of the runway.

    “The new cast is making it really hard to watch,” a reader commented

    Comment questioning the idea of an adult version of Squid Game, highlighting confusion over intended audience.

    Squid Game Actor Forced To Apologize After Sharing X-Rated Version Of Hit Show: "Deeply Sorry"

    "Comment discussing criticism and mistakes in life related to Squid Game actor's apology.

    Squid Game actor controversy comment screenshot with humorous tone.

    Text conversation about Squid Game actor's apology after sharing X-rated show version, suggesting it was accidental.

    Text comment on X-rated version of Squid Game highlighting adult content aimed at entertainment.

    Comment mentioning Barbie error with scan code; relates to Squid Game actor's apology.

    "Squid Game actor apology comment on social media, expressing regret over controversial content.

    Comment praising Squid Game actor's courage and acting, despite controversy.

    Text bubble discussing cancel culture related to a Squid Game actor.

    Tweet reacting to Squid Game actor's accidental X-rated post with crying emojis.

    Tweet reacting to Squid Game actor's apology for sharing inappropriate content.

    Tweet from Shiro joking about ordinary Korean men with a profile picture on display.

    Tweet discussing a Squid Game actor's apology over controversial content, expressing surprise at the actor's decision.

    Tweet reacting to a Squid Game actor's apology for sharing an X-rated version of the show.

    Tweet reacting to Squid Game actor's apology after sharing inappropriate content.

    Social media post questioning authenticity of an image related to Squid Game actor's apology.

    Squid Game Actor Forced To Apologize After Sharing X-Rated Version Of Hit Show: "Deeply Sorry"

    Tweet response discussing public reaction to Squid Game actor's apology.

    Social media comment regarding Squid Game actor's apology after sharing inappropriate content.

    Tweet referencing Squid Game actor's apology over controversial content.

    Social media post about a Squid Game actor's apology, mentioning influence by co-stars with laughing and skull emojis.

    A tweet discussing an accidental post related to a Squid Game actor apologizing for sharing inappropriate content.

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

