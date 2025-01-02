Squid Game Actor Forced To Apologize After Sharing X-Rated Version Of Hit Show: “Deeply Sorry”

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Park Sung-hoon, known for portraying transgender character player 120 Hyun-ju in Squid Game 2, apologized after mistakenly posting an X-rated parody of the Netflix hit show on his Instagram Story. The post, quickly deleted, sparked outrage among fans, especially during South Korea’s national mourning period following the recent Jeju Air crash.

Park apologized for “mistakenly” uploading adult content parodying Squid Game to his Instagram Story on Monday (December 30), his agency said on his behalf.

The 41-year-old actor reportedly uploaded a DVD cover image of a Japanese porn video on his Instagram story, which presumably looked like a parody of Squid Game.

The explicit parody, entitled “Squirt Game,” reportedly contains multiple explicit sex scenes – including simulated rape.

Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

Image credits: Netflix

Despite immediately deleting the post, the story reached many of his followers, sparking controversy, especially as the country began its seven-day national mourning period following the Jeju Air crash that happened the day before, Korea JoonGang Daily reported on Monday.

Some people consequently threatened to boycott his new series, The Tyrant’s Chef, which features K-pop star Im Yoona, directed by Jang Tae-yoo.

“Actor Park accidentally posted the image, which he received in a direct message, by mistakenly pressing the wrong button,” his agency, BH Entertainment, said on behalf of the actor. “The actor himself was also very shocked [at what happened].”

Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

“He is deeply sorry for making such a mistake in these circumstances and promises to be especially careful to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” the agency said.

Despite the controversy, messages of support poured on Park’s social media as an Instagram user commented: “Always support you. I don’t care about that “drama”. It’s just a slight mistake. Your fans understand it.”

A person wrote: “Mr. Park, you are still my favorite actor. You apologized to the people for this incident.

Image credits: Netflix

Image credits: boxabum

“Don’t pay attention to these negative comments. I am still your special fan. I hope you pass this stage of your life with success.”

Park, who was born in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, became known through the plays Rooftop Room Cat, The History Boys, and Model Students.

He began to attract attention with supporting roles in SBS’ Three Days (2014), Six Flying Dragons, and Don’t Dare to Dream.

Image credits: boxabum

The actor has become notable in recent years for his villainous roles in the dramas The Glory and Queen of Tears.

Park’s online blunder comes after on Sunday, Jeju Air Flight 2216, a Boeing 737-800, crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, killing 179 of the 181 people on board in the nation’s deadliest air disaster.

Shortly after the pilot reported a bird strike to air traffic control, the plane belly-landed without its landing gear, skidded into a concrete embankment near the runway, and burst into flames.

Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

Image credits: boxabum

The tragic plane crash has since been reported as the deadliest-ever air disaster on South Korean soil, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday (January 2).

As a result, police in South Korea have raided Muan International Airport, the offices of Jeju Air, and a regional aviation body amid investigations.

The Jeonnam Provincial Police Agency carried out the “search and seizure operation” at the three locations on Thursday morning, officials reportedly said.

Image credits: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The raids come as aviation authorities, including officials from the United States, are probing the cause of the deadly crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216, according to Al Jazeera.

South Korean authorities said on Wednesday (January 1) that they extracted the initial data from one of the Boeing 737-800’s two black boxes, with the other to be sent to the US for analysis due to damage it suffered in the crash, the Qatari news agency reported.

Image credits: Lee Geun Young/Anadolu

“As there’s great public concern about the same aircraft model involved in the accident, the transport ministry and relevant organizations must conduct a thorough inspection of operation maintenance, education, and training,” South Korean acting president, Choi Sang-mok, said on Thursday.

Aviation experts have reportedly raised a series of possible causes and contributing factors in the disaster, including a collision with birds, mechanical failure, and the presence of a hardened embankment less than 300 meters from the end of the runway.

