Food Ministry Pleads With South Koreans To Stop Eating Fried Toothpicks After Trend Goes Viral
Food, Health

As it turns out, eating fried toothpicks made of starch is not a healthy snack, health authorities have warned.

South Korea’s food ministry reportedly issued a health warning urging people not to eat fried toothpicks made of starch in a shape resembling curly fries after the practice went viral on social media.

Video clips showcased adventurous eaters consuming the deep-fried starch toothpicks with seasoning such as powdered cheese, amassing thousands of likes and shares on TikTok and Instagram, NBC News reported.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday (January 24), the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety wrote: “Their safety as food has not been verified. Please do not eat (them).”

South Korea’s food ministry reportedly issued a health warning urging people not to eat fried toothpicks

Image credits: 배츗츄/Naver

Image credits: 배츗츄/Naver

Viral videos of the toothpicks, which are meant to be sanitary products, show them being fried in oil and eaten. Food coloring has reportedly been used to impart a green hue to the toothpicks, made from sweet potato or corn starch, which are seen as being environmentally friendly and biodegradable, as per NBC news.

The toothpicks in question are often used in restaurants in South Korea, often utilized to pick up finger foods.

According to local media, an ingredient called sorbitol is used — and while it is harmless in small amounts, it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and inflammation if overconsumed, as per Sky News.

Video clips showcased adventurous eaters consuming the deep-fried starch toothpicks with seasoning such as powdered cheese

Image credits: 배츗츄/Naver

Image credits: 배츗츄/Naver

“Their safety as food has not been verified. Please do not eat (them),” the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety warned

Image credits: 배츗츄/Naver

As a result of the viral trend, it’s been claimed that young children have been requesting toothpick fries as a result.

South Korea has produced many food-related trends on the internet, with the biggest known phenomenon being “mukbangs.”

You can watch a clip of the trend below:

Image credits: ABC-CBN News

A mukbang, also known as an eating show, is an online audiovisual broadcast in which a host consumes various quantities of food while interacting with the audience. 

Fame and food-hungry Koreans have become famous through mukbangs, with thousands of Koreans tuning into these online broadcasts and even sending money to performers if entertained, CNBC reported back in 2015.

“Looks like sour gummy worms candy to me,” a reader argued

deborahbrett avatar
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay... if people want to eat this, just make some food quality starch things for them to fry, and sell them for the same price. "Don't eat that, it's bad for you" has not worked with any other junk food, so try "Those ones are toxic, these ones are safe"

derkommissar avatar
Der Kommissar
Der Kommissar
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

eating a starch toothpick cannot possibly be as bad as eating a real wooden toothpick

binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Fame and food-hungry Koreans have become famous through mukbangs”: What? Fame has become famous through mukbangs? Argh! My brain is caught in an infinite loop! My brain is caught in an infinite loop! My brain is caught in an infinite loop! My brain is caught in an infinite loop! My brain is caught in an infinite loop! My brain is cau …

