“Protect Female Athletes”: Women’s Volleyball Team Abandons Match Due To Transgender Opponent

Utah State University has forfeited a match against San Jose State amidst controversies revolving around transgender player Blaire Fleming.

A lawsuit has been filed against Fleming, a senior participating in her third season on San Jose State’s roster, for knowingly violating a law that prohibits transgender players from competing in women’s sports.

“Utah State University will not participate in its scheduled October 23, 2024, volleyball match at San Jose State University,” said the university in a statement posted on Wednesday. “The University will abide by Mountain West Conference policy regarding how this match is recorded.”

This is now the fourth university that has refused to play San Jose State, following similar announcements from Southern Utah, Boise State, and University of Wyoming.

Image credits: usuvolleyball

After Fleming was revealed to be born a biological male, more than a dozen female athletes, including fellow teammate Brooke Slusser, have turned against her.

Regarding this controversy, San Jose State issued a statement saying, “It is disappointing that our SJSU student athletes, who are in full compliance with NCAA and Mountain West rules and regulations, are being denied opportunities to compete.

“We are committed to supporting our student-athletes through these challenges and in their ability to compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment.”

Image credits: sanjosestatevb

Governor of Utah Spencer Cox also voiced his thoughts.

“I stand with the students, coaches and leadership at @SUUtbirds and @USUAggies in their decision to forgo their women’s volleyball matches against San Jose State,” he said.

“It is essential that we preserve a space for women to compete fairly and safely,” Cox continued. “Our female athletes are left grappling with this difficult issue because the NCAA has failed in its responsibility to protect female athletes and women’s sports. It’s time for the NCAA to take this seriously and protect our female student athletes.”

Fleming’s former roommate Brooke Slusser was the first person to reveal that the player admitted to being biologically male

Image credits: blaire.fleming

In the lawsuit, Slusser claimed to be concerned for her safety, especially since she was unaware of Fleming’s biological sex when they shared rooms on team trips.

Slusser’s complaint read, “Brooke estimates that Fleming’s spikes were traveling upwards of 80mph, which was faster than she had ever seen a woman hit a volleyball.

“The girls were doing everything they could to dodge Fleming’s spikes but still could not fully protect themselves.”

Riley Gaines, women’s-rights activist and critic of trans athletes in women’s sports, issued her own statement.

“I commend Boise State’s athletic department and everyone involved in the decision to forfeit their match against undefeated San Jose State,” it read. “Some principles transcend winning on the court, and the safety and well-being of female athletes is one of them.

“It’s encouraging to witness a growing number of institutions prioritizing fairness and athlete safety over forced inclusion.

“I hope to see more universities follow the lead of Boise State and Southern Utah, standing up for what’s right and protecting the integrity of women’s sports.”

Fleming is one of the top players on the team, leading the university to many of its victories

Image credits: brookeslusser04

The 6ft1in volleyball star plays as an outside and right-side hitter and has helped her team move to 10-0 this year.

She is currently listed as the second-best player, scoring 118.5 points this season and with 103 kills.

Fleming had transferred to San Jose State since her previous university — Coastal Carolina University — would have banned her from playing on female teams.

Image credits: blaire.fleming