"Why did that one kid get expelled?" – this web user took to one of Reddit's favorite communities, inviting its members to recount tales of their classmates getting the boot.

Everyone had a so-called clown in their school. You know, the one that would constantly pull pranks, misbehave, and just constantly get detentions for their antics; well, the thing is, sometimes this kind of behavior can get completely out of control!

#1 Running through the cafeteria at lunch naked with a backpack on that he set on fire.

#2 This wasn’t the “official” reason but this kids dad was piping down the principles wife so the faculty basically hazed this kid into getting expelled. They would make jokes about his clothes, hygiene, and home life which didn’t make sense because this kids family had a lot of moneybags he was a clean kid. The teachers bullying him finally made him crack and in the middle of a big altercation, with the principle in class, the kid yelled, “I’m glad my daddy is f****n your wife, I’m just pissed he didn’t give me a pass at her.” The whole class lost it and the principle cried.

#3 He stabbed another kid with a letter opener he made in shop class. We didn't make letter openers in shop class after that.



EDIT - This was in junior high in the mid-90s. Y'all reminded me of the time a different kid got expelled for writing fanfic about kidnapping and torturing the cheerleading team.

#4 Peeing on a teacher who wouldn’t let him go to the bathroom

#5 Playing kickball in gym class kid kicked his shoe off and his bag of weed came flying out right to the teachers feet!

#6 He brought a gun to school and posted it on snapchat. instantly got caught and expelled. stupidest thing anyone has ever done but also a blessing in disguise

#7 He kicked my friend in the a*s so hard it broke his tail bone.



He literally broke my friend's a*s

#8 So it didn’t happen to me but my friend was expelled for taking a s**t in the teachers purse.

#9 For spraying the fire extinguisher in the principals face after he called him short 🤣

#10 Russian exchange student in high school. Chased a squirrel, caught it, it bit him, so he swung it by the tail against a tree.



He was expelled for having a detailed map of the school with locations where he wanted to place bombs and a list of students he wanted to kill and how he was going to do it.

#11 Thought he was funny and decided to grab the SRO (student resource officers) gun. Our SRO also happened to be part of SWAT. He did this as we all left end of day, crowded hall. I remember this vividly over 20 years later. This was also post Columbine by like a month. Kid got slammed into a wall put in cuffs. Arrested and expelled immediately

#12 Tackled and restrained by coaches after he grabbed a bat from the storage room with the intention of beating his pregnant math teacher with it

#13 Planned a food fight that turned into a riot with property damage and then fled from the police

#14 Stabbed a kid for mocking his dead sister.

#15 He just kept s******g his pants. There was nothing wrong with him. He just kept doing it.



Same place, same time, everyday… right after recess when we lined up to go inside he’d just let loose… the fattest and wettest fart/s**t you’d ever heard, and it would echo through the silent hallway for literally everyone in the grade to hear.



At first we thought it was just embarrassing for him, but by the time week 2 came around, we were all convinced he was doing it intentionally. I have no explanation because he was kicked out after like 3 months of consistently doing it.



Edit: I nearly forgot, he would announce to everyone he s**t himself too by saying (and I quote) “….WHOOPS….. Iiii pooped myself”.

#16 Happened in Kindergarten. There was a kid named Dexter who had severe anger issues.



Every day a small group of kids would get certain "jobs" to do around the classroom, such as line leader, table cleaner, etc.. Dexter got the table cleaner position and he was absolutely livid since he wanted to be line leader.



What started off as a screaming fit escalated into him throwing scissors around the class, biting the teachers hand, shattering a window with his flying scissors, breaking the tank that housed the class gerbils, and just trashing the entire classroom.



The rest of the students had to evacuate the class while the teacher and principle attempted to restrain him. Security had to get involved. Never saw him again after that day

#17 Walked out of English class to talk to another kid in the hall. The teacher was real lax so she didn't care he walked out to talk to this guy. Fight breaks out in the hall. Teacher runs out, other teachers come help break up the fight. One teacher asks the kid that walked out class why they were fighting and he said "He stole my weed."

Kid who left class was selling and the kid in the hall tried to walk off without paying.

Any other BS excuse would have just got him suspended.

#18 Middle school. He was really into assassins creed (video game and main character is an assassin). He also seemed like a slightly depressed/edgy kid.



I became friends with him during his last 2-3 weeks. He told me he wanted to make a cool stabby blade thing that shoots out of his sleeve like in the video game. I told him that would be cool (but I was never dumb enough to do it myself). He actually made it and brought it to school. We spent a couple of days of recess and lunch running around and I watched him terrorize some of the kids, including myself. I never thought he’d harm anyone though.



Someone must’ve told on him. School supervisor guy came in, asked for him and his backpack, and he never came back.



I think I saw him a few years later and he thought I was the one that told on him. I tried to deny it but didn’t want to risk getting into an argument.

#19 Guy grew up doing Muay Thai, boxing and wrestling. Forgot where he was during a wrestling match and threw a spinning back fist that knocked his opponent clean out. He was completely mortified once he realized what he did.



Straight A student, star athlete, and genuinely good guy. The class president even addressed it and organized protests and walk outs until he was reinstated. Even the guy that got knocked out and his parents forgave him and supported us. He did get reinstated but wasn't allowed to wrestle or box anymore. Not sure what the coaches pulled to allow him to play football. He eventually quit football too his senior year and was never really the same.

#20 he sprayed another student with zippo fluid and was attempting to set the student on fire when he was tackled.

#21 Baited a very mentally unwell homeless man into the school for the giggles, man had a knife and after being refused fries from the school cafeteria threw a tantrum on the tables



Nobody was hurt but the kid was expelled for threatening future safety. The school made him take it down and this was in 2012 but there used to be a video on YouTube of the incident

#22 Put laxatives in a pregnant teachers coffee. She miscarried 2 days later. F****r was 12.



Or the guy who brought a shotgun to school.



Edit: Apparently, laxatives have very little correlation to miscarriages. Also, it is apparently called a stillbirth not a miscarriage, thank you for correcting me

#23 The final straw was when he lit a cigarette in French class and refused to put it out. Smoked it all. He was 13. I see him every now and again and he’s a mess

#24 He kept getting caught having sex in the gymnastic room. They literally had cameras in the room and he kept bringing girls there between classes. Got caught like 5 times before he got expelled

#25 Broke a kids legs for no reason, i was there and the pain I felt as I watch his leg go straight to bent, he kicked his knee from the side and completely dislocated his leg, the kid is in a wheelchair now

#26 Got drunk on contraband screwdrivers at lunch and went to driver's ed. Crashed into some school busses parked on the driving course.

#27 Shelly was a girl in my sister's grade when we were in high school. It was a VERY strict Christian school. Shelly and Chris got caught kissing on campus. They got expelled and all of us in junior high and high school had to congregate for a student assembly so Chris and Shelly could each publicly apologize in a speech to all of us for kissing on campus.



Years later, there was understandably a state of upset among other students as two teachers were caught French kissing on campus while others kept walking around them. And nothing bad happened to the teachers. Rules for the kids but the adults did not have to follow the same rules.

#28 He made a bomb threat online. Most of the school skipped out the day he did because they didn't want to blow up. I was one of the poor souls with no social media so I came in to school, not knowing there was a frickin' BOMB THREAT! I also had a mom who was unfazed and just told me, "You'll be fine. Go to class," when I called her.



I didn't learn until the next day that he had been apprehended and expelled. What scared me was I knew him for years and he never seemed like the kind of person to go that far. He was a class clown, but I never thought he would take that as even a joke. Apparently he did have a bomb, but it thankfully never made it to the school grounds.



EDIT: Spelling. Also, wow! I didn't imagine this would blow up like this. Thank you for the likes. However, I would like to say that while my mom made a mistake, that doesn't make her a bad parent. We have a really good relationship and I love her. She regrets the fact that she left me scared with little to no information, but she knew I would be fine. It was me who didn't know at the time.

#29 He started a fire in some backpacks. This was in elementary school like 91-92ish and we were in like 2nd grade. After that no one was allowed to go into the hall unattended (backpacks were in a weird corridor in the hallway outside the pod of classrooms).



Another one was the only male cheerleader beat someone to a pulp for making fun of him being a cheerleader. The fight was huge, interrupted all the classes and hundreds of student watched this cheerleader in uniform just pummel this other guy. They ended up outside the school in the middle of the street. Several teachers had to step in and stop the fight. I believe the cheerleader would have killed the kid if someone didn't intervene.

#30 I got expelled for a fight. Had to get a lawyer to get back into school.



25-30 people got suspended for a food fight.



Had a friend get expelled for a fight with the star quarterback. He never went back to school.



Rough year.

#31 This is one of my favorite stories:



Setting: high school in a rural area many years ago

We were seniors





I'm in welding class one day and I overhear a couple kids talking at one of the welding stations(booths with concrete on 3 sides, open top, and a curtain behind you). I hear them talking about welding an object to the metal welding table. Of course I'm curious so I peak around the corner and see they are both looking at a spray bottle of pressurized axe body spray. I immediately realize this will go poorly, being a pressurized and flammable substance. So I butt in and say that's a bad idea.



Both these idiots cut me off and tell me to f off (I played football against them and their rival high school and we never got along super well) So I said whatever f you guys too and walked across the room where I can see the teacher and their booth and made myself look busy while watching these clowns. Sure enough(I didn't think they'd actually do it)I see the curtain shut, spark spark and boom! Flames shot out the top about 10 feet and this idiot comes busting out of the booth like a character in a cartoon hair back up and schinged soot all over his face and a big look of shock on his face. Teacher was red faced and yelled at this moron for a solid 5 minutes and stormed out with both these guys. Last I heard they were expelled from that school.



I will never forget that smell. Axe and burnt hair

#32 Calling in fake bomb threats

#33 Class clown. Chemistry class. Dude caused another students experiment to react violently and blinded her. Half a dozen students saw him do it and heard him say he didn’t like her because she was smart. He was in prison 4 years later. Dead 6 years after that.

#34 He told everyone what tampons are for.