"Object," "Mid,": Private School Students Expelled Over “Appalling” List Ranking Female Classmates

Two students at an Australian private school have been expelled over a list in which they ranked their female classmates using categories described as “disgraceful” by the institution.

The list created by the Year 11 boys—aged between sixteen and seventeen—from Yarra Valley Grammar School in Ringwood, an eastern suburb in Melbourne, was posted on Discord and discovered by the school on May 1.

The post featured photos of the female students and ranked them from top to bottom as “wifeys,” “cuties,” “mid,” “object,” “get out,” and, most shockingly, “unr**able.”

The teenagers were initially suspended on Friday (May 3). Yarra Valley Grammar Principal Dr. Mark Merry has since confirmed his decision to expel the boys in a letter sent to parents on Tuesday (May 7) morning.

Two Year 11 boys at Melbourne private school Yarra Valley Grammar have been expelled over a "disgraceful" list in which they ranked their female classmates



Image credits: Yarra Valley Grammar School

“A number of our students had been targeted in a cruel and highly offensive online post which caused great hurt to them and their families and distress to their friends,” Merry said in the letter.

“I am saddened that the actions of a few individuals can cause so much harm as social media has the power to amplify the damage that can be done and the anguish inflicted.”

The principal emphasized that the problem extended beyond the school walls and was a reflection of broader societal issues.

“Sexism and misogyny are ever-present in our society, and it is the responsibility of all of us; families, teachers, the media, workmates, and friends to stand up and make it clear that this is not acceptable anywhere.”

Other students involved in the incident are also facing disciplinary action over the document, which contained references to sexual violence.

“As a father, I find it absolutely outrageous, disgraceful, and offensive. As a principal, I need to make some decisions [as to] what we [should] do about all of this,” the Yarra Valley Grammar principal told 9News.

“My first impulse and concern is about the wellbeing of the girls concerned. I want to make sure they feel assured and supported by the school.”

The girls listed on the sickening spreadsheet were “too upset” to attend school the day after learning about their classmate’s actions.

Yarra Valley Grammar contacted the police after finding the list. In a statement, Victoria Police said it was “assessing the information to determine if it’s a matter for police” and whether the reference to r*pe constitutes criminality.

“It really strikes me to the core that any of our young people here, who we really do hold dearly, can be treated in such a way,” Merry added.

“I think the shock has been that this could happen here. If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere.

“We as a community need to own the fact that these vicious attitudes are out there. It’s up to all of us to tackle this head-on.”



Yarra Valley Grammar announced that it will review its programs aimed at promoting respectful relationships.

Federal Education Minister Jason Clare, who referred to the list as “appalling,” said the incident “demonstrates that there is still a lot more work to do.”

“It’s a job not just for schools, but for parents and political leaders like me as well.

“Part of that is providing funding to schools right across the country for respectful relationship courses and consent courses.

“I’m signing agreements with all states and territories at the moment to do that, and that’s about $77 million [50.6 million US dollars] that will roll out across the country.”

Furthermore, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said she was “utterly devastated” by the “disgraceful” list.

“To think that you’re sitting in a classroom with classmates who not just hold these views, but write them down and share them,” Allan told reporters.

“This is no joke. Respect for women has to be at the forefront of every classroom, of every household, of every part of our community, because too many women [are] subjected to violence, too many women [are] losing their lives.”

On Monday (May 6), an assembly was reportedly held at the school with the entire year level, including the parents of the women named in the document.

“ Expelling for this type of behavior needs to happen more often,” a social media user said

