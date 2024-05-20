Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture
News

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

Open list comments 18
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

18

ADVERTISEMENT

A 12-year-old boy of mixed heritage from the UK was punished by his school as a result of refusing to cut his long hair, defying the establishment’s “uniform rules.” He is now risking expulsion.

Farouk James has faced several detentions at his school in London since April despite the fact his hair was braided neatly for school.

Highlights
  • A 12-year-old in the UK faces expulsion for long, braided hair breaking 'uniform rules'.
  • Farouk James, a model with 250k Instagram followers, challenged the hair policy.
  • Punishment for Farouk James's hair began in April, with threats of expulsion.

The schoolboy, who models and has over 250,000 followers on Instagram, has since been threatened with expulsion if he does not chop off his locks.

Farouk reportedly said this was disrespectful, as “in Black British culture, black boys have braids,” he told First News.

A 12-year-old mixed-heritage boy in the UK faces expulsion for refusing to cut his long, neatly braided hair

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

Image credits: faroukjames

Punishments by his school began in late April, his mother, Bonnie Miller, reportedly said.

She told LBC: “Today is the first official day that Farouk James is to be punished for having long hair. 

“His request for an exemption based upon cultural and medical grounds have been refused.

“This situation is devastating for us as we have been made aware the road will lead to permanent expulsion if his hair is now not cut.”

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

Image credits: faroukjames

In a previous interview, published in February, Bonnie told Little Things: “His father’s from Ghana so culturally, his family told me not to cut it until he was three.

“Well, that was part of the cultural thing, so I agreed to not cut his hair until he’s three. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“But obviously we didn’t expect it would grow as much as it did and it just kept on growing.

“Parents have shown me they have had to chop their child’s hair off, and the devastation it has caused.

“It’s a part of their identity. 

“You are asking someone to take away a huge part of themselves, to fit in to what is socially expected.”

Farouk James argued that his hair was part of Black British culture

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

Image credits: faroukjames

Bonnie has been challenging school uniform policies since at least 2020.

In January 2020, Farouk appeared on ITV’s This Morning show alongside his mother when he was just eight years old.

At the time, the little boy, who was already working as a child model, was prepared to move to secondary school while his mom expressed being terrified he would be made to chop off his locks due to school regulations. 

Bonnie fought back and said not only were the “outdated” rules discriminatory, but she was also prepared to go as far as declaring Farouk as non-binary if it meant he got to keep his long hair.

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

Image credits: badmotherblogger

In 2022, the Equality Human Rights Commission published a non-statutory guidance aimed at governing bodies, academy trust boards, education authorities, and school leaders at all schools in England, Scotland, and Wales. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Hairstyles worn because of cultural, family, and social customs can be part of a pupil’s ethnic origin and, therefore, fall under the protected characteristic of race, the commission states.

It further explains that a school policy that bans certain hairstyles adopted by specific racial or religious groups, without the possibility of any exceptions on racial or religious grounds, is likely to constitute unlawful indirect race, religion, or belief discrimination. 

This includes hairstyles such as (but not limited to): head coverings, including religious-based head coverings and African heritage head wraps, braids, locs, twists, cornrows, plaits, skin fades, and natural Afro hairstyles.

“Leave him be,” a reader commented

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

ADVERTISEMENT

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

ADVERTISEMENT

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

“Outdated” School Uniform Rules Threaten 12-Year-Old Boy Who Keeps Long Hair Due To Culture

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Take the Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

34

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

18
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

18

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Read more »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
elfvibratorglitter avatar
ElfVibratorGlitter
ElfVibratorGlitter
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that unless his hair is hurting him or someone else, STFU. Can't we celebrate our differences and appreciate other people's cultures?

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
eaislo avatar
Panda Bear
Panda Bear
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless his hair is causing issues then it’s none of the school’s business. Uniform rules are stupid anyways.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man, schools have no say in how people look where I'm from. You could be green with a wrestlers uniform and a pink mohawk and they wouldn't be allowed to say anything about it.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
elfvibratorglitter avatar
ElfVibratorGlitter
ElfVibratorGlitter
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that unless his hair is hurting him or someone else, STFU. Can't we celebrate our differences and appreciate other people's cultures?

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
eaislo avatar
Panda Bear
Panda Bear
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless his hair is causing issues then it’s none of the school’s business. Uniform rules are stupid anyways.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man, schools have no say in how people look where I'm from. You could be green with a wrestlers uniform and a pink mohawk and they wouldn't be allowed to say anything about it.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Related on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda