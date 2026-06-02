Woman Finds Kids Alone In Hot Car And Allegedly Gets Slapped By Their Mom After Calling For Help

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When a TikToker followed the voice of a crying baby, she found herself caught in a tense parking lot standoff that quickly turned violent.

The woman named Jessie shared a video of the verbal tussle she had with a mother, who left her kids in a dangerous situation at a Kroger parking lot in Memphis.

“I’m so sorry for the children,” one commented online.

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Highlights A woman named Jessie shared a series of TikTok videos of her tense confrontation in a Kroger parking lot.

After her grocery run, Jessie followed the sound of a crying baby and found a group of kids unattended.

One of the kids was aged around 2-3

“OMG I feel so bad for those kids,” one commented online.

A TikToker shared a series of videos online about a scuffle in a Memphis parking lot

Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

TikToker Jessie, who goes by @jessie2quick on TikTok, shared a series of videos online describing the events that transpired in the Kroger parking lot.

“I was going to get Pizza Hut that night, but then the app took too long to load…” she said in one video.

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She then changed her mind and decided to pick up stuff from Kroger instead.

Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

After her shopping run, she said she was placing her own 2-year-old child in her vehicle when she heard a baby crying nearby.

That’s when she saw a couple of children jumping around inside an SUV in the parking lot.

Upon closer look, she realized that there was also a toddler child in the car. And there was no adult around to supervise them.

Jessie realized there were three kids in the car, one of whom seemed like a toddler

Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

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“I start asking them questions like ‘how old are you?’. And then they tell me that they’re ‘five, seven and two, almost three,’” she told her viewers.

The kids even told her that their mom allegedly leaves them unattended in the car often.

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Jessie then saw a couple walking behind her and asked them to alert the security about the children left unattended in the car.

She said she decided not to call 911, but hoped the security would warn her against leaving young kids in the car.

The shopper said she considered calling 911 but didn’t want to cause a scene

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Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

“I thought about calling 911, but I didn’t want to be that person and cause a big scene,” she said.

As Jessie continued waiting with the kids, another concerned shopper approached her and asked her what was happening.

Jessie then relayed the events to the fellow shopper, who then called 911 and informed the dispatcher about the kids left alone.

Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

Finally, when the mother of the unattended children came out of the store, she began yelling at Jessie and the rest of the people who had gathered at the spot.

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Jessie claimed the outraged mother asked her to move away.

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“Get away from my truck,” she repeatedly said.

She then slapped Jessie before eventually speeding away.

The TikToker claimed law enforcement officials had arrived at the scene right after the mother had left the parking lot.

They eventually issued an arrest warrant for the mother, who left her children unattended.

“OMG I feel so bad for those kids,” one commented online

Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

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The viral videos sparked a flurry of comments online, with one saying, “What a dangerous parent!”

“Beast mode,” one said, while another wrote, “Thank you for calling the cops.”

“I have 6 kids. And two of them are babies,” one said. “They come with me everywhere. Never leave them in a vehicle alone.”

Another wrote, “OMG I feel so bad for those kids.”

Leaving kids unattended in cars could expose them to the risk of heatstroke and other safety issues

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Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

Leaving children alone in cars can be dangerous in more ways than many people realize.

It is often seen as a serious safety issue and could even be a legal issue under certain circumstances.

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For starters, the temperature inside a parked vehicle can rise rapidly, even on a mild day, consequently putting kids at serious risk of heatstroke.

Furthermore, children left unattended may panic, attempt to get out, or accidentally put themselves in harm’s way by playing with controls, shifting gears, or getting trapped in windows or seat belts.

There’s also the possibility of exposure to hazards inside the car, from small objects to extreme cold in winter.

Netizens had strong reactions to the aggressive confrontation in the Kroger parking lot

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