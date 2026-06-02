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Woman Finds Kids Alone In Hot Car And Allegedly Gets Slapped By Their Mom After Calling For Help
Woman confronts kids left alone in hot car at night, speaking passionately beside a child near a vehicle.
Entitled People, Society

Woman Finds Kids Alone In Hot Car And Allegedly Gets Slapped By Their Mom After Calling For Help

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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When a TikToker followed the voice of a crying baby, she found herself caught in a tense parking lot standoff that quickly turned violent.

The woman named Jessie shared a video of the verbal tussle she had with a mother, who left her kids in a dangerous situation at a Kroger parking lot in Memphis.

“I’m so sorry for the children,” one commented online.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A woman named Jessie shared a series of TikTok videos of her tense confrontation in a Kroger parking lot.
    • After her grocery run, Jessie followed the sound of a crying baby and found a group of kids unattended.
    • One of the kids was aged around 2-3
    • “OMG I feel so bad for those kids,” one commented online.

    A TikToker shared a series of videos online about a scuffle in a Memphis parking lot

    Woman upset after finding kids alone in hot car and getting slapped by their mom

    Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

    TikToker Jessie, who goes by @jessie2quick on TikTok, shared a series of videos online describing the events that transpired in the Kroger parking lot.

    “I was going to get Pizza Hut that night, but then the app took too long to load…” she said in one video. 

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    She then changed her mind and decided to pick up stuff from Kroger instead.

    Close-up of woman reacting to kids left alone in hot car incident

    Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

    After her shopping run, she said she was placing her own 2-year-old child in her vehicle when she heard a baby crying nearby.

    That’s when she saw a couple of children jumping around inside an SUV in the parking lot.

    Upon closer look, she realized that there was also a toddler child in the car. And there was no adult around to supervise them.

    Jessie realized there were three kids in the car, one of whom seemed like a toddler

    Night scene showing hand pointing at vehicle involved in kids left in hot car

    Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

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    “I start asking them questions like ‘how old are you?’. And then they tell me that they’re ‘five, seven and two, almost three,’” she told her viewers.

    The kids even told her that their mom allegedly leaves them unattended in the car often.

    Social media comment thanking woman for noticing kids left in hot car

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    Social media comment praising timing of intervention in hot car kids case

    Jessie then saw a couple walking behind her and asked them to alert the security about the children left unattended in the car.

    She said she decided not to call 911, but hoped the security would warn her against leaving young kids in the car.

    The shopper said she considered calling 911 but didn’t want to cause a scene

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    Woman walking outside store after kids left alone in hot car incident

    Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

    “I thought about calling 911, but I didn’t want to be that person and cause a big scene,” she said.

    As Jessie continued waiting with the kids, another concerned shopper approached her and asked her what was happening.

    Jessie then relayed the events to the fellow shopper, who then called 911 and informed the dispatcher about the kids left alone.

    Woman and children near car involved in hot car incident at night

    Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

    Finally, when the mother of the unattended children came out of the store, she began yelling at Jessie and the rest of the people who had gathered at the spot.

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    Jessie claimed the outraged mother asked her to move away.

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    “Get away from my truck,” she repeatedly said.

    Comment expressing concern about babies left alone in car at Kroger

    Comment mentioning felony charge for leaving kids in car in Tennessee

    She then slapped Jessie before eventually speeding away.

    The TikToker claimed law enforcement officials had arrived at the scene right after the mother had left the parking lot.

    They eventually issued an arrest warrant for the mother, who left her children unattended.

    “OMG I feel so bad for those kids,” one commented online

    Woman arguing with child beside vehicle in hot car incident

    Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

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    The viral videos sparked a flurry of comments online, with one saying, “What a dangerous parent!”

    “Beast mode,” one said, while another wrote, “Thank you for calling the cops.”

    “I have 6 kids. And two of them are babies,” one said. “They come with me everywhere. Never leave them in a vehicle alone.”

    Another wrote, “OMG I feel so bad for those kids.”

    Leaving kids unattended in cars could expose them to the risk of heatstroke and other safety issues

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    Comment describing woman calling 911 after finding kids alone in hot car

    Woman in maroon shirt during confrontation about kids left in hot car

    Image credits: jessie2quick/TikTok

    Leaving children alone in cars can be dangerous in more ways than many people realize.

    It is often seen as a serious safety issue and could even be a legal issue under certain circumstances.

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    For starters, the temperature inside a parked vehicle can rise rapidly, even on a mild day, consequently putting kids at serious risk of heatstroke.

    @jessie2quick#memphis♬ original sound – Torrell Tafa

    Furthermore, children left unattended may panic, attempt to get out, or accidentally put themselves in harm’s way by playing with controls, shifting gears, or getting trapped in windows or seat belts.

    There’s also the possibility of exposure to hazards inside the car, from small objects to extreme cold in winter.

    Netizens had strong reactions to the aggressive confrontation in the Kroger parking lot

    Comment asking if woman who left kids alone in hot car was caught

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    Comment praising woman for doing the right thing after finding kids alone

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    Comment noting kids in hot car weren't wearing seat belts based on hand placement

    Comment asking if the woman was arrested after finding kids alone in a hot car

    Comment praising concerned citizens for helping kids in hot car

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    Comment expressing sadness for kids found alone in a hot car

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    Comment thanking woman for protecting child left in hot car

    Comment thanking woman for calling cops on hot car child neglect

    Comment expressing concern for boy in background in hot car situation

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    Comment thanking ladies for defending baby in hot car incident

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    Comment appreciating supporters of baby left in hot car

    Comment sharing personal story about kids left in hot car at Walmart

    Comment about calling police on kids left in hot car for several minutes

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    Comment says should have called 911 about kids alone in hot car

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    Tweet defends parent, says weight irrelevant to leaving kids in car

    Image credits: JonesyMcBackfat

    Tweet calls parent dangerous for leaving kids alone in hot car

    Image credits: BMotter67454

    Tweet warns leaving 2-year-old alone will get police involved

    Image credits: DBeak

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    Tweet condemns leaving young child alone in hot car, urges calling authorities

    Image credits: levipriest777

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    Screenshot of a controversial social media post about kids left alone in a hot car and criticized parenting

    Image credits: DavidFo25871896

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was growing up this was never a problem because mom always rolled the windows down for us. 😁

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    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was growing up this was never a problem because mom always rolled the windows down for us. 😁

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