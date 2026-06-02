Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Chicago High School Senior Has Her Diploma Withheld After Viral Moment During Graduation
Chicago high school senior in purple cap and gown doing a split during graduation ceremony with diploma withheld afterward.
Social Issues, Society

Chicago High School Senior Has Her Diploma Withheld After Viral Moment During Graduation

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
4

27

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A high school graduate says her diploma was withheld because authorities disapproved of her on-stage celebration.

Tyvion Campbell, a recent graduate of Chicago Tech Academy, decided not to go the traditional route of simply smiling, shaking hands with a school official, or waving to a loved one.

Instead, the cheerleader performed a celebratory dance move after crossing the stage—a move that raised eyebrows among school authorities.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Tyvion Campbell, a graduate of Chicago Tech Academy High School, had her diploma withheld because of her celebration.
    • The 18-year-old performed a split after crossing the stage to accept her diploma, which she ultimately did not receive.
    • Campbell said she was left “hurt” and “disappointed” by the disciplinary action.

    One graduate’s memorable stage moment quickly turned sour when her celebration left her without a diploma Chicago High School Senior Has Her Diploma Withheld After Viral Moment During Graduation

    Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

    A viral video shows Campbell dressed in a purple gown with a matching graduation cap. After waving to the crowd, she performs a split, causing the audience to erupt in cheers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The student then appears visibly confused when she is not handed her diploma.

    “I tried to reach for my diploma, and I didn’t get it,” she told Fox Chicago. “I was confused at first. I thought they mixed up my name.” 

    Chicago High School Senior Has Her Diploma Withheld After Viral Moment During Graduation

    Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

    Campbell said many people at the school were aware that she planned to perform a split during the special ceremony.

    “I told my friends, family, and I told my peers, my teachers, I said, ‘I’m gonna do a split on stage.’ When I did it, everyone was shocked.”

    The 18-year-old said she was escorted away and met with school administrators, including the principal. 

    Tyvion Campbell says school officials withheld her diploma due to her cheerleader-style celebrationChicago High School Senior Has Her Diploma Withheld After Viral Moment During Graduation

    Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She then learned that school authorities had withheld her diploma as a disciplinary measure.

    “They told me I need to think of a way to make up for what I’ve done,” Campbell said. “This was supposed to be a celebratory moment and I made it about myself.”

    The teenager stressed that the school never stated that celebratory dances were forbidden at the graduation ceremony.

    Chicago High School Senior Has Her Diploma Withheld After Viral Moment During Graduation

    Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We did receive rules, but the rules had nothing to do with what you can and cannot do while you walk across the stage,” she said. “There wasn’t any written rule about what you can and cannot do.”

    The message sent to graduates and their families allegedly included restrictions on balloons and guidance for those taking photos in the crowd, but did not specifically mention dance moves or on-stage celebrations.

    Campbell said she has not yet received the diploma she worked four years to earn. She has reportedly been told that she must find a way to make amends for her actions in order to receive it. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Chicago student’s celebration has sparked a heated debateChicago High School Senior Has Her Diploma Withheld After Viral Moment During Graduation

    Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

    The case divided opinions among viewers, with some questioning the graduate for deviating from traditional graduation celebrations and others praising her for marking the milestone in her own style.

    “Is there a problem with just walking across the stage, shaking a hand, and graduating?” one critic wrote.

    “Take your earned diploma with style and grace…that’s not a runway,” said another, while a separate viewer agreed that the celebration was “in poor taste.”

    “You can’t control people and how they want to celebrate,” someone else argued.

    Chicago High School Senior Has Her Diploma Withheld After Viral Moment During Graduation

    Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It was HER moment and she should NOT have been punished for that. She did what she was supposed to do,” one viewer chimed in.

    Others said the disciplinary action was disproportionate to the celebration.

    “Why would you withhold a diploma for a split? It’s not like she started fighting. And there were NO rules that she broke.”

    Chicago High School Senior Has Her Diploma Withheld After Viral Moment During Graduation

    Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For Campbell, the incident ruined what would otherwise have been one of the most cherished moments of her life.

    “I feel disappointed overall and I feel hurt,” she told Fox Chicago.

    “This is my graduation, this is my last day, and for you to take that away from me because I did what I thought was fun—it really hurt my feelings.” 

    Campbell stood by her actions despite the consequences
    Chicago High School Senior Has Her Diploma Withheld After Viral Moment During Graduation

    Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

    ADVERTISEMENT
    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by T I A|E W I N G (@tiaontv)

    Despite the controversy, the longtime dancer and cheerleader, who plans to study Business Administration at Georgia State University, has no regrets about how she celebrated the milestone.

    “I hope everyone stays true to themselves and never change for anybody,” she said.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    4

    27

    4

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every event is not about *you.* Have some dignity. Sorry to be a Scrooge, but I agree with the school.

    2
    2points
    reply
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just attended a college graduation. Yes, they said “no onstage celebrations”. Yes, they happened anyway. They just moved on and those antics were pretty much forgotten because audience was really only focused on their own graduate (two of ours just got their degrees… so proud of my kiddos!).

    1
    1point
    reply
    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is everything “me! me! me!” now? What if everyone decided to do a cartwheel or juggle chainsaws on the stage?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every event is not about *you.* Have some dignity. Sorry to be a Scrooge, but I agree with the school.

    2
    2points
    reply
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just attended a college graduation. Yes, they said “no onstage celebrations”. Yes, they happened anyway. They just moved on and those antics were pretty much forgotten because audience was really only focused on their own graduate (two of ours just got their degrees… so proud of my kiddos!).

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is everything “me! me! me!” now? What if everyone decided to do a cartwheel or juggle chainsaws on the stage?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT