Chicago High School Senior Has Her Diploma Withheld After Viral Moment During Graduation

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A high school graduate says her diploma was withheld because authorities disapproved of her on-stage celebration.

Tyvion Campbell, a recent graduate of Chicago Tech Academy, decided not to go the traditional route of simply smiling, shaking hands with a school official, or waving to a loved one.

Instead, the cheerleader performed a celebratory dance move after crossing the stage—a move that raised eyebrows among school authorities.

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Highlights Tyvion Campbell, a graduate of Chicago Tech Academy High School, had her diploma withheld because of her celebration.

The 18-year-old performed a split after crossing the stage to accept her diploma, which she ultimately did not receive.

Campbell said she was left “hurt” and “disappointed” by the disciplinary action.

One graduate’s memorable stage moment quickly turned sour when her celebration left her without a diploma

Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

A viral video shows Campbell dressed in a purple gown with a matching graduation cap. After waving to the crowd, she performs a split, causing the audience to erupt in cheers.

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The student then appears visibly confused when she is not handed her diploma.

“I tried to reach for my diploma, and I didn’t get it,” she told Fox Chicago. “I was confused at first. I thought they mixed up my name.”

Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

Campbell said many people at the school were aware that she planned to perform a split during the special ceremony.

“I told my friends, family, and I told my peers, my teachers, I said, ‘I’m gonna do a split on stage.’ When I did it, everyone was shocked.”

The 18-year-old said she was escorted away and met with school administrators, including the principal.



Tyvion Campbell says school officials withheld her diploma due to her cheerleader-style celebration

Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

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She then learned that school authorities had withheld her diploma as a disciplinary measure.

“They told me I need to think of a way to make up for what I’ve done,” Campbell said. “This was supposed to be a celebratory moment and I made it about myself.”

The teenager stressed that the school never stated that celebratory dances were forbidden at the graduation ceremony.



Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

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“We did receive rules, but the rules had nothing to do with what you can and cannot do while you walk across the stage,” she said. “There wasn’t any written rule about what you can and cannot do.”

The message sent to graduates and their families allegedly included restrictions on balloons and guidance for those taking photos in the crowd, but did not specifically mention dance moves or on-stage celebrations.

Campbell said she has not yet received the diploma she worked four years to earn. She has reportedly been told that she must find a way to make amends for her actions in order to receive it.



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The Chicago student’s celebration has sparked a heated debate

Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

The case divided opinions among viewers, with some questioning the graduate for deviating from traditional graduation celebrations and others praising her for marking the milestone in her own style.

“Is there a problem with just walking across the stage, shaking a hand, and graduating?” one critic wrote.

“Take your earned diploma with style and grace…that’s not a runway,” said another, while a separate viewer agreed that the celebration was “in poor taste.”

“You can’t control people and how they want to celebrate,” someone else argued.

Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

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“It was HER moment and she should NOT have been punished for that. She did what she was supposed to do,” one viewer chimed in.

Others said the disciplinary action was disproportionate to the celebration.

“Why would you withhold a diploma for a split? It’s not like she started fighting. And there were NO rules that she broke.”



Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

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For Campbell, the incident ruined what would otherwise have been one of the most cherished moments of her life.

“I feel disappointed overall and I feel hurt,” she told Fox Chicago.

“This is my graduation, this is my last day, and for you to take that away from me because I did what I thought was fun—it really hurt my feelings.”

Campbell stood by her actions despite the consequences



Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

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Despite the controversy, the longtime dancer and cheerleader, who plans to study Business Administration at Georgia State University, has no regrets about how she celebrated the milestone.

“I hope everyone stays true to themselves and never change for anybody,” she said.