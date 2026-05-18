Haunting Autopsy Exposes Chilling Mistake Before Young Graduate’s Violent Encounter With Boyfriend’s Dad

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22-year-old Auburn University graduate Whitney Harlow Robeson was on the verge of fulfilling her childhood dream of building a career in interior design when her life was tragically cut short by her boyfriend Brandon Towers’ father, Jeffrey.

He discharged a bullet at her on March 7 when she was visiting their house in Alabama.

Highlights Whitney Robeson, a 22-year-old Auburn University graduate, tragically lost her life after an incident involving a firearm at her boyfriend’s family home in Alabama.

Jeffrey Towers, her boyfriend’s father, was arrested, with authorities stating that the incident appeared to be accidental following an initial investigation.

Robeson’s autopsy report has supported the said findings.

Jeffrey was arrested and charged with manslaughter on May 11, with authorities stating the tragedy appeared to be accidental at the time.

Now, an autopsy report for Robeson has corroborated the same.

RELATED:

A chilling mistake by Jeffrey Towers costed Whitney Robeson her life

Image credits: Whitney Robeson/LinkedIn

Jeffrey Towers, according to Whitney Robeson’s autopsy report, was showing off his antique firearm without realizing it was loaded.

Towers was holding a Colt Navy single-action revolver, which went off unexpectedly.

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The bullet tore through Robeson’s chest, causing a fatal injury to her left lung, heart, and aorta.

Image credits: Bliley’s

Authorities at the time of Towers’s arrest said the move followed “an extensive investigation.”

His lawyers, John Amari and Dain Stewart of Amari Law Firm, denied he was criminally responsible for Robeson’s demise.

“What happened to Ms. Robeson was a tragic event,” they said in a statement.

“While we understand that the justice system must play out, we know that the facts will show that Mr. Towers has no criminal history, has been a productive and upstanding citizen for his entire life, and is not guilty of these charges,” they added.

Image credits: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

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Towers was released just hours after his arrest, after posting a $30K bond.

As of this writing, he is awaiting a hearing date in the case.

Robeson, who graduated in May 2025, had just started as a trade consultant with luxury home furnishing retailer Restoration Hardware in Birmingham, Alabama.

Robeson’s obituary described becoming a trade consultant as the realization of her lifelong dream

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“Whitney loved with inimitable grace; keen, quiet attentiveness and loyalty; boundless generosity and an uncanny way of always knowing just what she needed to do,” her family wrote in her obituary.

“This marvelous independent woman was on the cusp of her successful career in interior design—the job she had wanted since she was a little girl watching HGTV.

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“In the precious little time she had been in that role, Whitney’s new colleagues and supervisor were instantly taken by her kindness, talent, attentiveness, and interest.”

Image credits: Brandon Towers/Facebook

Robeson had previously worked as a babysitter.

To honor her love for children, her family established a campaign through LovEvolve, a nonprofit that provides tools and support to new mothers and their babies.

Robeson’s former sorority, Delta Gamma, also posted a heartfelt tribute to her.

“We are incredibly grateful to have shared in her friendship, and our chapter will forever cherish the memories we made together,” the tribute said.

Netizens have called for action against Jeffrey Towers, despite the incident being unintentional

Image credits: brandontowers_/Instagram

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“You never point a g*n at someone you don’t intend to sh**t. To do so is negligent and stupid,” one said, adding, “He deserves punishment.”

“I was always taught that you always assume the g*n is loaded. He is responsible for a d**th. They must investigate,” said another.

“If he claims not to know the g*n was loaded and skipped g*n safety rules, why didn’t he sh**t himself? I don’t buy his story,” a third remarked.

“No criminal history means he has/had a d**n good lawyer,” said a fourth.

“Whether intentional, accidental, or a fatal mistake, unfortunately, he is responsible,” the next asserted.

Manslaughter is categorized as a Class B felony in Alabama and carries a sentence of 2 to 20 years in state prison, along with fines.

The incident also led many to recall the infamous Alec Baldwin involuntary manslaughter case

Image credits: Bliley’s

“Assume a g*n is loaded until you prove otherwise. Alec Baldwin knows a lot about this,” one commented, while another added, “The g*n unexpectedly went off. Alec Baldwin comes to mind.”

The American actor, comedian, and producer discharged a prop firearm during the rehearsal of his western flick Rust in 2021.

It claimed the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza.

Image credits: lovevolve_/Instagram

The case sparked a major investigation into how live ammunition was brought onto the set and raised widespread concerns about on-set safety practices.

Baldwin was first charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2023, along with the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

The case went through several legal reversals, including charges being dropped and later reinstated.

It was ultimately dismissed in July 2024 after the court ruled that critical evidence had been mishandled and not properly disclosed, making a fair trial impossible.

“This is why I don’t even want to be around guns,” a social media user wrote