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Haunting Autopsy Exposes Chilling Mistake Before Young Graduate’s Violent Encounter With Boyfriend’s Dad
Young graduate smiling outdoors with blonde hair, related to haunting autopsy and chilling mistake before violent encounter.
Crime, Society

Haunting Autopsy Exposes Chilling Mistake Before Young Graduate’s Violent Encounter With Boyfriend’s Dad

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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22-year-old Auburn University graduate Whitney Harlow Robeson was on the verge of fulfilling her childhood dream of building a career in interior design when her life was tragically cut short by her boyfriend Brandon Towers’ father, Jeffrey.

He discharged a bullet at her on March 7 when she was visiting their house in Alabama. 

Highlights
  • Whitney Robeson, a 22-year-old Auburn University graduate, tragically lost her life after an incident involving a firearm at her boyfriend’s family home in Alabama.
  • Jeffrey Towers, her boyfriend’s father, was arrested, with authorities stating that the incident appeared to be accidental following an initial investigation.
  • Robeson’s autopsy report has supported the said findings.

Jeffrey was arrested and charged with manslaughter on May 11, with authorities stating the tragedy appeared to be accidental at the time.

Now, an autopsy report for Robeson has corroborated the same.

RELATED:

    A chilling mistake by Jeffrey Towers costed Whitney Robeson her life

    Young blonde woman smiling outdoors portrait haunting autopsy

    Image credits: Whitney Robeson/LinkedIn

    Jeffrey Towers, according to Whitney Robeson’s autopsy report, was showing off his antique firearm without realizing it was loaded.

    Towers was holding a Colt Navy single-action revolver, which went off unexpectedly.

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    The bullet tore through Robeson’s chest, causing a fatal injury to her left lung, heart, and aorta. 

    Blonde woman smiling at night portrait haunting autopsy

    Image credits: Bliley’s

    Authorities at the time of Towers’s arrest said the move followed “an extensive investigation.” 

    His lawyers, John Amari and Dain Stewart of Amari Law Firm, denied he was criminally responsible for Robeson’s demise.

    “What happened to Ms. Robeson was a tragic event,” they said in a statement. 

    “While we understand that the justice system must play out, we know that the facts will show that Mr. Towers has no criminal history, has been a productive and upstanding citizen for his entire life, and is not guilty of these charges,” they added. 

    Serious middle-aged man mugshot haunting autopsy

    Image credits: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

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    Towers was released just hours after his arrest, after posting a $30K bond. 

    As of this writing, he is awaiting a hearing date in the case.

    Robeson, who graduated in May 2025, had just started as a trade consultant with luxury home furnishing retailer Restoration Hardware in Birmingham, Alabama.

    Robeson’s obituary described becoming a trade consultant as the realization of her lifelong dream 

    Social media comment about gun safety and haunting autopsy

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    Social media comment demanding lockup haunting autopsy

    “Whitney loved with inimitable grace; keen, quiet attentiveness and loyalty; boundless generosity and an uncanny way of always knowing just what she needed to do,” her family wrote in her obituary.

    “This marvelous independent woman was on the cusp of her successful career in interior design—the job she had wanted since she was a little girl watching HGTV.

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    “In the precious little time she had been in that role, Whitney’s new colleagues and supervisor were instantly taken by her kindness, talent, attentiveness, and interest.”

    Young man smiling in suit portrait haunting autopsy

    Image credits: Brandon Towers/Facebook

    Robeson had previously worked as a babysitter.

    To honor her love for children, her family established a campaign through LovEvolve, a nonprofit that provides tools and support to new mothers and their babies.

    Robeson’s former sorority, Delta Gamma, also posted a heartfelt tribute to her.

    “We are incredibly grateful to have shared in her friendship, and our chapter will forever cherish the memories we made together,” the tribute said.

    Netizens have called for action against Jeffrey Towers, despite the incident being unintentional

    Young couple smiling indoors portrait haunting autopsy

    Image credits: brandontowers_/Instagram

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    “You never point a g*n at someone you don’t intend to sh**t. To do so is negligent and stupid,” one said, adding, “He deserves punishment.”

    “I was always taught that you always assume the g*n is loaded. He is responsible for a d**th. They must investigate,” said another.

    “If he claims not to know the g*n was loaded and skipped g*n safety rules, why didn’t he sh**t himself? I don’t buy his story,” a third remarked.

    Social media comment on negligence and jail time haunting autopsy

    Social media comment on responsible gun ownership haunting autopsy

    “No criminal history means he has/had a d**n good lawyer,” said a fourth.

    “Whether intentional, accidental, or a fatal mistake, unfortunately, he is responsible,” the next asserted.

    Manslaughter is categorized as a Class B felony in Alabama and carries a sentence of 2 to 20 years in state prison, along with fines. 

    The incident also led many to recall the infamous Alec Baldwin involuntary manslaughter case

    Smiling young woman in white dress portrait haunting autopsy

    Image credits: Bliley’s

    “Assume a g*n is loaded until you prove otherwise. Alec Baldwin knows a lot about this,” one commented, while another added, “The g*n unexpectedly went off. Alec Baldwin comes to mind.”

    The American actor, comedian, and producer discharged a prop firearm during the rehearsal of his western flick Rust in 2021.

    It claimed the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza.

    Young woman in yellow dress and cap taking a selfie inside a boutique

    Image credits: lovevolve_/Instagram

    The case sparked a major investigation into how live ammunition was brought onto the set and raised widespread concerns about on-set safety practices.

    Baldwin was first charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2023, along with the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

    The case went through several legal reversals, including charges being dropped and later reinstated.

    It was ultimately dismissed in July 2024 after the court ruled that critical evidence had been mishandled and not properly disclosed, making a fair trial impossible.

    “This is why I don’t even want to be around guns,” a social media user wrote

    Facebook comment about intentional gun handling mistake causing injury

    Facebook comment expressing fear of being around guns due to accidental shooting

    Facebook comment urging people to check firearms carefully to prevent accidents

    Facebook comment advising to empty gun and remove bullets before handing it over

    Facebook comment on responsible weapon owners treating all guns as loaded

    Facebook comment questioning gun handling and stressing checking chambers

    Facebook comment on always treating guns as loaded with one in the chamber

    Facebook comment describing gun discharged accidentally causing chest injury

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for families after tragic loss

    Comment on gun safety fault in shooting incident

    Comment on firearm risks in homes from public health research

    Advice on emptying the gun lock for safety

    Question about gun being pointed then discharged

    Question about possible drinking involved in incident

    Comment on lack of weapon clearing and gun safety 101

    Doubt on story given gun collector pointing a gun

    Brief comment calling story fishy

    Comment describing incident as tragic

    Comment accusing shooter of acting on purpose, calling for locking up

    Comment expressing devastation for poor girl's family related to haunting autopsy story

    Comment stating dislike for guns linked to haunting autopsy story

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A properly-functioning and well-maintained revolver CANNOT "accidentally go off" or "accidentally fire". Virtually all "accidental discharge" incidents are the result of negligence, improper handling, or mechanical malfunction caused by damage or wear. This revolver should not have even been loaded. Jeffrey Towers didn't purposefully múrder Whitney with premeditation, but he is absolutely 100% responsible for her deáth and this is absolutely because of negligence on his part.

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this was a black powder revolver, it shouldn't have been loaded anyway. And honestly neither should a cartridge SA revolver. If Alec Baldwin can do it and not face charges, then so should this guy. We need one set of laws and justice for everyone and not separate the rules by perceived class. Also, don't call Baldwins gun a "prop gun". If it fired a real bullet out of the barrel, then it's a real gun. Prop guns are usually either rubber molds or modified to only fire blanks.

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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It appears to be a black powder cap and ball pistol, which seems unlikely to have remained fireable over a long time.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A properly-functioning and well-maintained revolver CANNOT "accidentally go off" or "accidentally fire". Virtually all "accidental discharge" incidents are the result of negligence, improper handling, or mechanical malfunction caused by damage or wear. This revolver should not have even been loaded. Jeffrey Towers didn't purposefully múrder Whitney with premeditation, but he is absolutely 100% responsible for her deáth and this is absolutely because of negligence on his part.

    0
    0points
    reply
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this was a black powder revolver, it shouldn't have been loaded anyway. And honestly neither should a cartridge SA revolver. If Alec Baldwin can do it and not face charges, then so should this guy. We need one set of laws and justice for everyone and not separate the rules by perceived class. Also, don't call Baldwins gun a "prop gun". If it fired a real bullet out of the barrel, then it's a real gun. Prop guns are usually either rubber molds or modified to only fire blanks.

    0
    0points
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It appears to be a black powder cap and ball pistol, which seems unlikely to have remained fireable over a long time.

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