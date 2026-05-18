Britney Spears Turns Heads With Provocative Dance Video Following Chaotic Restaurant Drama

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Britney Spears has had a turbulent past few months, culminating in her decision to enter rehab after a DUI arrest.

Following her rehab stint, an alleged incident of erratic behavior at a restaurant reignited concern among fans.

Reports described the Princess of Pop barking, screaming, and carrying a knife from her table at the LA restaurant, leaving some customers unsettled.

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Highlights Britney Spears posted a dancing video amid concern over her alleged erratic restaurant behavior.

Reports claimed Spears barked and carried a knife at an LA restaurant, but her rep said everything was "blown out of proportion."

Spears checked herself into rehab last month following her March 4 arrest for driving under the influence.

Britney Spears tried to brush off growing concern about her alleged restaurant incident with a carefree dancing video



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But Spears appears unfazed by constant chatter about her mental well-being, as she recently posted a video on Instagram showing her modeling a pink dress.

Filmed against a sunset backdrop, the clip shows the Grammy winner slapping her bottom, running her hands through her hair, and dancing while looking straight into the camera.

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“Brighter days!!! 🏹🤷‍♀️🙄” she captioned the video on Sunday (May 17).

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The Baby One More Time hitmaker has posted several freestyle dancing videos, seemingly filmed at her home, since her DUI arrest.

She previously explained that dancing is a form of therapy for her, stating, “Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about.”

Spears recently told her fans that she was about to watch The Devil Wears Prada 2, saying enthusiastically, “I personally prefer Chanel or Gucci, but yo, if the devil says Prada, I guess we should listen, right?”

Witnesses claimed the pop icon barked, screamed, and carried a knife around an LA restaurant



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Last week, sources for TMZ alleged Spears alarmed restaurant patrons at the Blue Dog Tavern with behavior described as “chaotic.” This allegedly included screaming, barking, and carrying around a knife from her table.

A restaurant patron told the tabloid that Spears walked by their table holding a knife, sparking fear she might “accidentally stab someone.”

The witness said they believe the singer may have simply forgotten to put down the knife from her table.

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The restaurant patron later confirmed the report to Page Six, saying that they weren’t “threatened” despite Spears’ alleged “barking” and “woofing” during the dinner.

Journalist Jeff Sneider told the outlet that the songstress “kept standing up and sitting down and moving around the restaurant” while dining with a man and a woman.

One guest claimed Spears and her companions were messy and left the area under their table looking “like a toddler had been there.”

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Spears’ recent DUI arrest and subsequent rehab stint have reignited fears about her well-being



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However, a representative for Spears claimed the reports had been “completely blown out of proportion.”

“Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard,” the representative told TMZ. “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors.”

They insisted that “at no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife,” clarifying that the pop star was simply “cutting her hamburger in half.”

Britney spotted at Blue Dog Tavern yesterday 😎 pic.twitter.com/h37UwKyhCE — InTheFantasy (@OriginalFantas2) May 14, 2026

“This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person,” the rep said. “This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now.”

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The Princess of Pop was recently spotted browsing a liquor store in Sherman Oaks, as footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows.

Many fans were alarmed by the thought of Spears drinking again, given that she checked herself into a rehab facility on April 12 following her March 4 DUI arrest.



The singer’s sons are reportedly playing a major role in helping her stay on track



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On May 4, the Womanizer singer pleaded guilty to a lesser “wet reckless” charge through an attorney.

A source reassured fans that the singer got her life back on track after her arrest, telling Page Six that she’s “doing really well” following rehab.

A separate insider told People that Spears’ sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, played a “big part” in getting her mother into a treatment facility.

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The recent DUI arrest was a wake-up call for Spears and her loved ones.

“Her team has pushed for treatment since her arrest,” the source said. “People around her do care a lot and are constantly trying to support her, but it can be difficult. There have been a lot of concerns since the arrest.”

The arrest allegedly left Spears “upset and shaken,” in addition to the star being “terrified” of going back to jail.

Britney Spears has a wild Friday night lined up … complete with buttered popcorn, Slurpees and a movie theater screening of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” 🎥 IG/britneyspears pic.twitter.com/sm0sRnYWWy — TMZ (@TMZ) May 16, 2026

Following her arrest, a representative for the 44-year-old said the incident was “inexcusable” and expressed hope that she would react during this difficult time in her life, taking “the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur.”

Moreover, the representative said her two sons, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, would be spending more time with her and would guide her in the right direction.



Sources close to Spears say the pop star is rebuilding her life after rehab

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“Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being,” the rep shared.

The singer was previously placed under two psychiatric holds in 2008 before her father filed a conservatorship suit that ultimately gave him control over her life until 2021. Spears also spent more than three months in a rehab facility in 2018.

“Something in life truly broke her soul,” one fan commented

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