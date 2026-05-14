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Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern
Britney Spears holds a knife to the camera. This relates to the Britney Spears knife incident and chaotic restaurant event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Britney Spears has once again found herself at the center of online chaos after a strange restaurant outing in Los Angeles on May 13 sparked concern among fans and diners alike.

Reports about the singer allegedly yelling, acting erratically, and carrying a knife during dinner quickly spread across social media, reigniting debate about her well-being.

Highlights
  • Reports claimed Britney Spears acted erratically and carried a knife during a dinner in Los Angeles.
  • Spears’ representative strongly denied the allegations, stating she was simply cutting a hamburger.
  • The incident followed the singer's recent completion of rehab.

As speculation intensified, Spears’ team responded, insisting the situation was exaggerated.

RELATED:

    Britney Spears’ recent restaurant outing reportedly left diners surprised and concerned

    According to TMZ, the incident took place Wednesday night at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, California, where Spears was dining with a man and a woman.

    Sources claimed the singer was “raising her voice, screaming and even barking at times” during the dinner.

    One restaurant patron alleged that Spears walked by tables holding a knife, which reportedly made some diners nervous that she could accidentally hurt someone.

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    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

    Image credits: britneyspears/Instagram

    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

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    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

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    The outlet also reported that Spears lit a ci*arette near the entrance, prompting staff to ask the man accompanying her to ask her to put it out.

    Witnesses further claimed the singer was feeding her male companion during the meal and at one point told him, “I love you,” though it was unclear whether she was joking or serious.

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    Another eyewitness described the scene at the end of the night by saying the table looked “like a toddler had been there.”

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    TMZ later reported that Spears was eventually taken home by her security team.

    After the story exploded online, Spears’ representative denied the claims

    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

    Image credits: britneyspears/Instagram

    Spears’ rep responded directly to TMZ, strongly denying the more alarming claims.

    “This has been completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard,” the statement said.

    “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors.”

    The rep further shut down speculation that Spears endangered anyone with the knife.

    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

    Image credits: SurpriseWitnes

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    “At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half.”

    The statement then compared the coverage to the intense media scrutiny Spears faced during the 2000s.

    “This constant attack on everything that she does, and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous, and it needs to stop now.”

    Following the details of the incident that spread online, netizens shared mixed reactions

    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

    Image credits: britneyspears/Instagram

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    “This woman keeps struggling mentally, and it’s sad to see,” wrote one user, while another added, “Shame on all the free Britney people! She desperately needs help.”

    Others criticized the public obsession surrounding Spears’ every move.

    “Everyone’s recording, nobody’s helping her crisis is just content now, disgusting honestly,” said one netizen, while another commented, “Leave her alone. Let Britney try to be herself.”

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    “Britney deserves to live her life without every little moment turned into a headline. Glad her team clapped back quickly. Hope she’s having better nights than this coverage suggests,” wrote a third.

    A few commenters also questioned whether the situation was being exaggerated for attention.

    “Looks like a publicity stunt, trying to be relevant again,” added a detractor.

    “Interesting -her rep speaks out now- when she’s on probation. Never heard from them before this incident.”

    The latest incident comes after Britney Spears recently admitted herself to rehab

    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

    Image credits: britneyspears/Instagram

    The latest controversy arrived only weeks after Spears’ very public legal and personal struggles earlier this year.

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    On March 4, Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California, after authorities allegedly saw her swerving between lanes.

    Officers reportedly discovered an unknown substance inside her car, and sources claimed she was believed to have been under the influence of a*cohol and dru*s at the time.

    Following the arrest, Spears voluntarily checked herself into rehab on April 12 for substance ab*se treatment.

    At the time, her rep, Cade Hudson, shared with Page Six, “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.”

    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

    Image credits: web3zumi

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    Sources later told Page Six that rehab gave the singer a chance to “ground herself” and focus on both her mental health and recovery.

    Another insider claimed she was “doing really well” after leaving treatment and continuing counseling remotely.

    Spears eventually pleaded guilty on May 4 to a reduced “wet reckless” charge connected to the DUI arrest.

    She received one year of informal probation and was ordered to complete a three-month a*cohol education program.

    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

    Image credits: Nhyphk

    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

    Image credits: britneyspears/Instagram

    Her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, also played a major role in convincing her to seek help.

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    According to insiders, the brothers staged a loving but firm intervention before she entered rehab.

    “They’re the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm,” one source said.

    Another insider claimed the conversation became “non-negotiable,” with the boys making it clear they wanted their mother healthy and stable moving forward.

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    “This woman keeps struggling mentally and its sad to see,” wrote one netizen

    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

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    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

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    Britney Spears’ Rep Breaks Silence After Chaotic LA Restaurant Incident Involving Knife Sparks Fresh Concern

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    Samridhi Goel

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    katehaslam avatar
    SkyBlueandBlack
    SkyBlueandBlack
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    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like people forget something very important: she's from Florida.

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    katehaslam avatar
    SkyBlueandBlack
    SkyBlueandBlack
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    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like people forget something very important: she's from Florida.

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