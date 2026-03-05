“Oops, She Did It Again”: Britney Spears Arrested In California

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears was arrested in California on Wednesday, March 4, according to law enforcement records.

The 44-year-old pop icon was taken into custody late at night after being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County.

While the singer has been released from custody, she is scheduled to appear in court in the coming weeks.

RELATED:

Highlights Pop icon Britney Spears was taken into custody late Wednesday night in Ventura County.

Moments after news of the arrest broke, fans discovered the singer's entire Instagram presence had vanished.

The incident comes just as insiders revealed Spears was planning a permanent move across the Atlantic to escape the pressures of her life in California.

Britney Spears was arrested and taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol

Image credits: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

ADVERTISEMENT

At around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Spears was arrested after California Highway Patrol officers stopped her vehicle in Ventura County. Authorities confirmed that she was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to arrest records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Spears was booked early Thursday morning at approximately 3:00 a.m. She was later released from custody shortly after 6 a.m.

Officers have not yet released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop or the alleged DUI incident.

Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4 in connection with the charge.

Spears’ Instagram account disappeared shortly after her arrest

Image credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after reports of the arrest surfaced online, fans noticed that Spears’ Instagram account appeared to have been deleted or disabled.

The singer has frequently used the platform to share personal updates and videos with her followers.

The arrest also comes weeks after Spears posted several energetic dance videos that had already sparked concern among some fans.

Image credits: britneyspears

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NiqoNguyenn

In recent months, the pop star has reportedly discussed wanting to leave California and relocate to the United Kingdom.

Sources previously told The Sun that Spears felt overwhelmed by personal and family pressures in Los Angeles and had expressed interest in starting a new chapter abroad.

“Britney has said that she wants to live in England. Britney feels she has a real connection to the UK,” added the insider.

The internet called out Britney Spears’ DUI arrest, while some compared the incident to Justin Timberlake’s similar arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

News of Spears’ arrest quickly spread across social media, promoting a wave of mixed reactions from fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can anyone really say they were shocked?” one user wrote, while another added, “Hopefully the sentence is rehab.”

Some users drew comparisons to Spears’ ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest on June 18, 2025. The Mirrors singer was also arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York.

Following that arrest, Spears’ fans rallied behind her by pushing her 2011 track Criminal from the Femme Fatale album up the charts.

“Wow, she and Timberlake have more in common than we know,” said one commenter.

The arrest further reignited debate about the icon’s past legal guardianship

“Are fans ready for that conversation that maybe a conservatorship wasn’t such a bad idea?” one person commented.

Another added, “This is what happens when you: ‘FREE BRITNEY.’”

At the same time, some fans pointed out that the singer has frequently been mocked online for her social media behavior.

Image credits: OfficialJonathanRoss

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Really thought it was gonna be for dancing topless,” one commenter joked, referencing Spears’ recent Instagram posts where she has shared dance videos and photos showing wardrobe malfunctions.

However, few took a more sympathetic tone.

“I know it’s easy to poke fun at her, but clearly this woman is in pain,” another user wrote.

Before her arrest, Spears had faced several public incidents since her conservatorship ended

Image credits: Arthur604

Spears’ arrest comes after several incidents in recent years that have kept her in the headlines following the end of her conservatorship in November 2021.

The pop star spent 13 years under a court-ordered conservatorship controlled by her father and legal representatives before successfully fighting to have it terminated.

Since then, she has repeatedly been the subject of public concern due to her behavior online.

For instance, in May 2025, Spears reportedly triggered a police response after lighting a cigarette while aboard a private jet flying from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles International Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: britneyspears

Flight attendants asked her to put it out, and authorities later warned her after the plane landed.

She later apologized on Instagram, writing, “I do so apologize to anyone I offended.”

Another instance was reported in October 2025, when witnesses claimed the singer appeared to be driving erratically after leaving a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California.

According to reports, she allegedly swerved across lanes and struggled to enter the gate of her residential community.

Britney Spears – Instagram Post (03/04/2026) – Just angel… seriously though… you will know when I’m here… HALO… I fucking dare you!!!!! Ps if you really know me you know I hate dresses… I’m a tom boy sorry I had to put a shirt on pic.twitter.com/hUx1rvjhja — Pokémon Spears (@PokemonSpears) March 5, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Britney Spears

ADVERTISEMENT

A witness alleged she “nearly ran over her friend while pulling out” of the parking lot.

Spears has also experienced major personal changes in recent years. After her conservatorship ended, she married actor and model Sam Asghari in 2022, but the couple separated in 2023 and finalized their divorce in December 2024.

The singer also shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

This story is developing.

“Sometimes you got to get arrested,” wrote one netizen

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT