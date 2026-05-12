Who Is Eminem’s Ex-Wife? Revisiting The Rappers Disturbing Marriage After Kim Mathers Pleads Guilty

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Long before their explosive split became tabloid history, Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Mathers, formerly known as Kim Scott, were locked in one of the most chaotic and emotionally charged relationships in celebrity culture.

Their turbulent marriage unfolded through decades of breakups, reconciliations, public humiliation, legal trouble, and bitter accusations.

Highlights Eminem and Kim Mathers’ decades-long relationship was marked by explosive fights, bitter divorces, substance struggles, and legal controversies.

Details of Kim’s recent DUI arrest reignited online discussion about the former couple’s famously toxic on-and-off relationship.

“No wonder he couldn’t be her superman,” one user reacted as details of the rapper and his ex-wife’s turbulent history resurfaced online.

Now, following a new development in Kim’s February DUI case earlier this year, the former couple’s nearly four-decade-long relationship has once again been thrust into the spotlight.

As details surrounding her recent arrest resurfaced online, one person bluntly reacted, “Boy did Eminem dodge a rocket on this one huh.”

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Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Mathers’ nearly four-decade-long turbulent relationship has recently gained renewed attention

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Trigger Warning: This article contains discussions of mental health struggles that some readers may find upsetting.

Earlier this year, Kim allegedly crashed her Range Rover into a parked truck in Michigan while her son and three of his friends were inside the vehicle. Instead of stopping, she reportedly continued driving to her nearby home, where she allegedly crashed into her own garage door.

A neighbor who witnessed the initial collision contacted emergency services to report the alleged hit-and-run.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the Range Rover parked outside her home with visible damage, including a smashed passenger-side headlight and a partially torn-off bumper.

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Police reports and bodycam footage, first obtained by TMZ, reportedly indicated that Kim was intoxicated at the time of her arrest on February 16.

Officers conducted a preliminary breath test (PBT) at her home, which allegedly showed a blood a**ohol content (BAC) of 0.079%.

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Although the result was just below the standard legal limit of 0.08%, she was still charged with operating while impaired due to the crash and her reported condition at the scene.

During a court hearing on May 11 at the 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore, Mathers entered a no-contest plea to two misdemeanor charges: operating while impaired and failing to report an accident.

Eminem’s most famous songs, including Kim, ’97 Bonnie & Clyde, and Mockingbird, were all heavily inspired by his relationship with Kim

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Her next court appearance for sentencing is scheduled for June 17. However, this is far from the first legal controversy surrounding Kim.

Reports suggest she has struggled with legal issues, substance a*use, and mental health crises for more than two decades, dating back to her years with the “Rap God.”

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was married to Kim not once, but twice, first from June 14, 1999, until 2001, and then briefly again in 2006.

The former lovebirds reportedly first met at a house party in 1988, when Eminem was 15 years old and Kim was 13.

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The gathering took place at a friend’s house whose sister knew Kim, and the two reportedly bonded almost instantly over their similarly troubled home lives.

At the time, Kim and her twin sister, Dawn, had allegedly run away from an a*usive household and were staying at a youth shelter.

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Shortly after meeting her, the Houdini rapper reportedly convinced his mother, Debbie Nelson, to allow Kim and her sister to move into their home, marking the beginning of their decades-long, on-and-off relationship.

The rapper was married to Kim not once, but twice, with both marriages ending in bitter divorces fueled by multiple personal struggles

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While their romance initially had the feel of a rom-com love story, it later evolved into a textbook example of a toxic, on-again, off-again relationship that inspired many of Eminem’s most famous songs, including ’97 Bonnie & Clyde, Mockingbird, and his 2017 alleged apology track, Bad Husband.

Their early relationship was marked by poverty and frequent breakups. The pair welcomed their biological daughter, Hailie Jade, on Christmas Day in 1995 before marrying for the first time as Eminem’s career skyrocketed in the late 1990s.

However, in 2000, Eminem was arrested after allegedly a**aulting a man named John Guerra with an unloaded weapon after seeing him kiss Kim outside a nightclub, an incident that reportedly became a major turning point in their first divorce.

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Around the same time, the rapper released one of his most controversial songs, Kim, which graphically depicted domestic violence.

Both Eminem and Kim were also reportedly struggling with substance misuse and a**ohol dependency during much of their relationship.

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During tours, Eminem also performed with a blow-up doll reportedly meant to represent Kim, physically “attacking” it as part of the performance.

Mathers later claimed that the public humiliation contributed to one of her earliest attempts to take her own life in 2000 after witnessing her then-husband perform the song Kim live on stage.

Kim’s DUI arrest this year has reignited public conversation surrounding her long history of mental health struggles and legal troubles

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That same year, she also sued Eminem for $10 million over the graphic lyrics in Kim, alleging defamation. The lawsuit was later settled out of court.

Following their 2001 divorce, the former couple spent several years apart before unexpectedly reconnecting and remarrying in 2006. However, the reconciliation was short-lived, as Eminem filed for divorce just three months later.

Since their final split, the two have reportedly worked to repair their once-turbulent relationship for the sake of their biological daughter, Hailie, as well as Eminem’s two adopted daughters, Alaina and Stevie.

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In a 2016 interview, Kim reflected on their relationship, saying, “We’re really close friends. We’re just trying to raise our kids together.”

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The Venom rapper has also reportedly continued supporting Kim through her struggles with a**iction and mental health, including multiple hospitalizations and legal incidents over the years.

In 2015, Kim was accused of DUI in a crash she later described as a s**cide attempt. Years later, in 2021, police and emergency responders were reportedly called to her home following reports about a “s**cidal person,” after which she was hospitalized for medical and psychological evaluation.

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Despite their painful history, the pair have continued to appear together at major family milestones, including helping to organize Hailie’s wedding in May 2024.

“No wonder he couldn’t be her superman,” one user reacted as details surrounding Mathers’ recent arrest gained attention online

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