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We’ve all been in plenty of awkward situations where we have nothing to say. Or, even worse, you end up talking a little too much, sharing a little too much information about things that really don’t matter to anyone but yourself, and probably your mom. And let’s be absolutely honest: whatever it is, it’s probably not even that funny.

Amid all these assumptions, there is actually one fact at hand: a joke ready to be launched into the stratosphere will surely lighten the mood and improve the atmosphere at any party (or… a smaller social circle—we’re not about to judge you for that). And so, Bored Panda has gathered quite a selection of funny go-to jokes that people use, all of which are bound to make everyone giggle.

More info: Reddit