People Shared 65 “Emergency” Jokes They Use To Save Any Conversation
We’ve all been in plenty of awkward situations where we have nothing to say. Or, even worse, you end up talking a little too much, sharing a little too much information about things that really don’t matter to anyone but yourself, and probably your mom. And let’s be absolutely honest: whatever it is, it’s probably not even that funny.
Amid all these assumptions, there is actually one fact at hand: a joke ready to be launched into the stratosphere will surely lighten the mood and improve the atmosphere at any party (or… a smaller social circle—we’re not about to judge you for that). And so, Bored Panda has gathered quite a selection of funny go-to jokes that people use, all of which are bound to make everyone giggle.
More info: Reddit
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There are several studies by different psychologists that examine the use of comedy as a social mechanism. Robin Dunbar, a well-known anthropologist, even brought up the concept of "laughter as a social lubricant." While the idea may seem funny, it actually goes beyond the belief that laughter brings people together.
This means his study shows that, in social groups, humans release endorphins through laughter and lower the group's collective heart rate. This physical reaction can foster a bond among that group of people without the need for direct physical contact.
And yes, there are studies for quite literally everything, so you can bet that safe jokes that bring a safety blanket for people have also long been studied—namely, by the University of Colorado Boulder, which pioneered the concept of "benign violation." It essentially means something is slightly wrong or threatening, yet safe.
So, in what ways does this fit the go-to joke narrative? Well, this research suggests that go-to jokes are so popular not only because they're safe, but also because they walk the line between clever and witty without being borderline offensive. It makes them a riot, because people tend to like these types of jokes.
I hope OP excels at this and really drives the point home with power. But we'll C.
A lot of the jokes being told here are what we would also consider “dad jokes.” And honestly, if it hasn’t already been confirmed that dad jokes are a timeless gimmick, it should be—because I’ve never met a dad who hasn’t made at least one of these groan-inducing jokes.
But did you know that this “groaning” is actually a sign of success? That’s right; researchers have studied brain activity related to dad jokes, and apparently, these puns engage both the left and right hemispheres of the brain to process their double meanings. So if you get a groan in response, that’s actually a good thing.
If you bring physiological reactions into the equation, there’s even a biological reason why these types of jokes work so well as a go-to way to keep the atmosphere from becoming too dull or tense. And it all comes down to cortisol versus dopamine.
While these are probably two concepts you’re already familiar with, scientists have linked cortisol, or the “stress hormone," to moments when conversations stall or become awkward. On the other hand, when a joke is told and successfully lightens the mood, dopamine, the “feel-good” hormone, is released, making people feel more relaxed and joyful almost instantly.
Sometimes, the perfect go-to joke is not about the joke itself, but actually about the delivery. You can tell a joke perfectly well, but if the timing and intonation aren't there, people might find the moment a little more off-putting than funny. It also won't work if you're saying the funniest thing in the world, but to the wrong audience.
So, if you're hoping to actually employ any of these foolproof jokes, keep in mind that you'll want to pause before a punchline, remember the context of your conversation, and those around you. And if it is a successful time, you can even mention it again as a callback later on, to double the feeling.
These types of jokes have always existed, so they’re far from a modern phenomenon. In fact, puns, dad jokes, and one-liners often differ from culture to culture depending on the context, which is something Americans, in particular, sometimes forget, because not everyone is going to understand your national references.
What everyone does seem to understand, however, is fart jokes. Unfortunately, it’s true: they’re universally considered funny. In fact, what’s believed to be the oldest recorded joke in the world dates back to Sumeria in 1900 BC, and yes, it’s a fart joke. But fair warning before you look it up: it actually isn’t that funny.
The concept of humor is also generational. We’ve all experienced those moments when we try to tell our parents something funny, only for them to have absolutely no idea what we’re talking about. And honestly, it works the other way around, too. They’ll tell a joke or pun they find hilarious, and it completely goes over your head because it sounds painfully lame.
But the truth is, humans have always used jokes to deflect uncomfortable situations, test the waters socially, and simply make others happy. Considering that the oldest recorded joke dates back around 4,000 years, it’s safe to assume that humans have always been awkward and have always tried to ease that awkwardness with humor. Oh well.
Frankly, the hardest part about making a go-to joke is actually remembering it well enough to make the delivery perfectly timed and beautifully delivered. I've never been one to remember jokes or puns, and sometimes they just happen organically, and that's also okay.
Do you happen to have any specific jokes you use in social settings? Or have you heard any fun ones lately aside from the entries on this list? We’d love to hear them, so remember to let us know your best dad jokes in the comments!
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