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While everyone has at least heard a large variety of insults during their life, they are typically dumb, stock phrases yelled in anger. Which is why a well-honed verbal attack tends to stick with us for a long time after it’s actually been said.

So we’ve gathered some of the best insults people have heard and memorized or even been subjected to themselves. Get comfortable as you scroll through, add your favorites to your own arsenal, upvote the most creative examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way This was years ago, but at a bar a guy told me I would look better if I wasn’t wearing glasses.  I told him he would look better if I wasn’t wearing glasses too.

AxsonJaxson2112 , Jeanie de Klerk Report

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    #2

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way "You look like you sort your crayons by taste".

    Scareynerd , Sonya Lynne Report

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    #3

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way “The acoustics inside your head must be amazing.”.

    BigTallCanUke , www.kaboompics.com Report

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    #4

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way My 9 year old daughter to my 7 year old son at the movie theater: “when the movie starts you’re gonna have to stop talking… you should practice now.”

    dinkitnsinkit , Nadin Sh Report

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    #5

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way "I'm jealous of everyone who's never met you.".

    Anxious_Tap_8453 , Nadin Sh Report

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    #6

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way I am not saying you the dumbest guy on Earth, but you better hope nothing happens to that guy.

    blacknessofthevoid , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone on BP is fine as long as that multi account bigot troll keeps turning up.

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    #7

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way You’re not stupid, you just have bad luck when thinking.

    Salty_Elderberry6335 , Getty Images Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Patrick Stewart's twin brother in the picture.

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    #8

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way One I recently heard for the first time

    "You're the reason the Power Rangers need to shout out their colours".

    saintedward , MMPR Productions Inc. Report

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    #9

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way Old but gold....

    The famous insult exchange between Nancy Astor and Winston Churchill involved Lady Astor stating, "If you were my husband, I'd poison your tea" to which Churchill retorted, "If you were my wife, I'd drink it."

    Express-Training5428 , Yousuf Karsh Report

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    #10

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way "He could hide his own Easter Eggs.".

    firecat2666 , Czesława Grabowska Report

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    #11

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way Were you homeschooled by a pigeon?

    Martinonfire , Dawood Javed Report

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    #12

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way I have neither the time, nor the crayons to explain this to you.

    Kepathh , Veronica Lorine Report

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    #13

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way "If you look up gullible in the dictionary, you'll find a picture of you"

    "Yeah, well at least my dictionary doesn't have pictures, you idiot".

    lnc_gomes , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

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    #14

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way One time my husband was making fun of me and my 8 year old (at the time) son chimed in with, “you can’t be saying anything with your bat symbol hairline.”.

    rsm6130 , That_guy3475 Report

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    #15

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way If I had one hour to live, I would choose to spend it here because it feels like an eternity.

    killernarwhal7 , oceanng Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way "You're not stupid, you're just confidently wrong" hits different every time.

    Lydiaruss , SHVETS production Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately the bigots are just plain stupid.

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    #17

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way You're kinda like Rapunzel except instead of letting down your hair you let down everyone in your life.

    TrinSims , Walt Disney Pictures Report

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    #18

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way Toby is in HR, which technically means he works for corporate, so he's really not a part of our family. Also, he's divorced, so he's really not a part of his family.

    anon , Reveille Productions Report

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    #19

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way “You have spent your life chasing knowledge, but it has always been faster”.

    Francois_harp , MART PRODUCTION Report

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    #20

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way Did you brush your hair with a hammer this morning ?

    meaneymonster , Andrew George Report

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    #21

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way A friend of mine posted a picture of one of our coworkers in the Navy, and said "roast me." The top comment was "The only thing your mother wants for Christmas is a folded flag.".

    ILovePokemonWiener , Robert Hill Report

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    #22

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way Back in the day of Modern Warfare 2 I was playing some search and destroy when a young kid started talking, so naturally everybody in the lobby starts giving him a hard time.

    This one guy tells the kid "shut up kid, I bet you're fat" and the kid responded "I'm only fat because every time I do your mom she gives me a cupcake". I had a good laugh at that one.

    Unsatisfied_Turtle , 05 Flims Report

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    #23

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way Wow, Harold, you are dumber than a block of wood and not nearly as useful.


    My slavic dad telling off a dude.

    anon , Facundo Sosa Report

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    #24

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way Words can't describe your beauty...


    But numbers can.


    2/10.

    Our_Savior , Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 Report

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    #25

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way You're so stupid you couldn't pour pee out of a boot if the directions were written on the heel.

    graylightning , JSB Co. Report

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    #26

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way My favorite is

    "You look like your father would be disappointed in you.

    If he stayed.".

    Macscotty1 , Vitaly Gariev Report

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    #27

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way "If you were any stupider we'd have to water you"

    wezatron4000 , David Ballew Report

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    #28

    69 Times People Insulted Someone In Just The Right Way "If a logical thought ran through your mind it would be shot for trespassing! ".

    Salute-Major-Echidna , Alex Shuper Report

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    #29

    Tom Arnold's response to Roseanne Barr.


    Whenever the toxic relationship between Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr post break up is mentioned, the tendency is for the discussion to favor Roseanne because she's the one who went on to superstardom for a time.


    However, Arnold absolutely hit a brutal bullseye some years back when she ridiculed the size of his pp on SNL, saying it was only three inches.


    Shortly thereafter, while appearing on Letterman, Arnold delivered this scathing clap back:


    "Even a 747 looks small when you're flying over the Grand Canyon." 


    Ouch. That's how you fire back.

    Ancient_Barnacle4245 Report

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    #30

    I work in geriatrics. A resident was getting annoyed with the physical therapist and shouted "Get away from me you pickle faced jerk!".

    TuesDazeGone Report

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    #31

    “Hearing you talk is a waste of good silence.”.

    sgtedrock Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your silence bestows wisdom, your words? Not so much.

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    #32

    "You have two brains cells, and both of them are fighting for third place.".

    Long_Serpent Report

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    #33

    If your brains were dynamite it wouldn't be enough to blow your nose. Or something like that.

    funkmothington Report

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    #34

    Drill instructors can cut deep.

    Basic Training, new recruit does something stupid

    Recruit: I’m sorry, sir!
    DI: I know you’re sorry! I’m looking for a reason, not a personality trait.

    Sophisticated_Dicks Report

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    #35

    One I heard was: “You’re not the main character, you’re just an NPC with dialogue glitches.” It’s so oddly specific it’s hard not to laugh even if it stings a little.

    SweetStemz Report

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    #36

    My 5 year old daughter to her mother. "Mom, when you fly on your broom, which way does the fluffy side point?".

    skisushi Report

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    #37

    The other day I heard someone on Instagram describe their likely-highly-inbred rescue cat as "the decorative foam apple of stay-at-home apex predators".

    Serononin Report

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    #38

    My father, referring to one of his coworkers:

    "He was delivered by C-section, and he has been avoiding labor ever since.".

    Doozer1970 Report

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    #39

    Talking about someone’s girlfriend ‘I don’t know what he sees in Alice, except the back of her head through her eyeballs…’
    That made me proper laugh. She wasn’t very bright (or nice).

    Adventurous_Ad3451 Report

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    #40

    It wasn’t necessarily the insult, but the play off of what he said. We used to make fun of each other at track practice. We were piling on one of our throwers. Dude was like 5’10, 310 pounds. He finally said “guys, stop trying to belittle me!”

    I said “Ricky, nothing belittle about you.”.

    Joba7474 Report

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    #41

    "You have a keen sense of the obvious!".

    esuranme Report

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    #42

    I could agree with u, but then we'd both be wrong.

    TheGirlWhoSuckss Report

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    #43

    Your teeth are so crooked they throw up gang signs...from a 9 year old girl.

    EastLakeLisa Report

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    #44

    ‘A good friend would lend me that money’

    ‘Yes they probably would’

    ‘Can I borrow it then?’

    ‘I thought we already discussed it’.

    zephyrthewonderdog Report

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    #45

    Go brush your tooth.

    Old_Section_8675 Report

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    #46

    Heard that someone has the face for radio once. That’s a harsh one.

    GigsGilgamesh Report

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    #47

    Heard a sorority girl get called a "frat mattress" once.

    ohlookitsdd Report

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    #48

    16 year old me trying to convince my dad to take my fiends and I to see American Pie:
    Dad: so what is it about?
    Me: a group of high school friends trying to lose their virginity.
    Dad: I can stay home and see that.

    Faultylogic83 Report

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    #49

    "You are like the end piece of bread in a loaf, everyone touches you but no one wants you.".

    SirTokes_A_Lot Report

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    #50

    "Your parents must be furious with the one child policy."

    CheeseOfAmerica Report

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    #51

    I held the door open for an old black woman at work one day (I am pasty white) and she looked at me in the eye and said "F you mayonaise monkey" and went through the door like I was not there.

    I had no idea if that was an insult or how I should take it, so I had to go find a black co-worker to get a ruling... he died laughing and started calling his friends on speaker phone.

    I am haunted to this day.

    scapeity Report

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    #52

    A coworker called another coworker with a mustache the "unwanted third Mario brother" and I spit my breakfast all over the kitchen table because he really is unwanted and looks like a Mario brother.

    Before the same (first) coworker lost 75 pounds he would call another overweight coworker "type 3" all the time.

    adamxftl Report

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    #53

    Rude lady with little kids at the store; she gets tired of waiting in line and yells "Hurry up! I have kids!" To which a guy in line behind her replied "Well ma'am, we all make mistakes, don't we?".

    DippyMcDumbAss Report

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    #54

    Some random girl in college had really bad acne. When one of my friends saw her the first time he said "Jesus Christ it looks like her face was on fire and someone tried to put it out with an ice pick"

    I felt bad for her, but that's a pretty creative insult.

    bitwaba Report

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    #55

    You will never be the type of person any dog you meet thinks you are.

    My buddy said that to an ex who cheated on him. She wanted to be a vet.

    DaLB53 Report

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    #56

    My friend called another friend a "six-piece chicken mcnobody" the other day. I love how it just rolls off the tongue.

    mwithey199 Report

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    #57

    Was playing beer pong and I shouted "f me" in frustration and my friend responded with "its been 21 years haven't you figured out no one wants to do that".

    JCIAM4 Report

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    #58

    This is more like "most brutal" rather than "best," but...

    Sixth grade math class. Ms. Teacherlady was brand new, first year, smoking hot, and kind of a jerk sometimes if we got on her nerves.

    At the desk to my right was a kid who we'll call Robbie because his name was Robbie. Robbie, sadly, obviously had some issues at home. He always smelled bad, wore the same clothes every day, etc. Worse than zero social skills. I felt bad for him, even though he was constantly obnoxious and generally a pain to be around.

    One day, Ms. Mathboobies was writing a problem on the board, made a mistake, realized it, said "Oops," and began to correct it. Robbie pounced. "Hah! Nice going!"

    Without turning around, Ms. Smokinbooty replied, under her breath but still plenty loud for everyone to hear, "At least I don't sit by myself at lunch."

    wafflesareforever Report

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    #59

    Drill Sergeants are well known for their insults. One of my favorites was to a kid in Basic with really bad acne. He said "Those aren't acne scars, those are marks from the hanger."

    Nautiwow Report

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    #60

    You're so dense, light bends around you.

    Berrybeak Report

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    #61

    "People like you are the reason God doesn't talk to us anymore".

    MrTacoSeuss Report

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    #62

    Take my lowest priority and put yourself beneath it.

    socialassassin87 Report

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    #63

    From the south. Back in highschool one of the redneck kids at school was picking on my buddy, and he turns around and says "Mike, I wonder if you'd be able to speak more clearly if your parents were second cousins instead of first.".

    anon Report

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    #64

    You stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking Nerfherder.

    cjdudley Report

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    #65

    "you're objectively unattractive."

    Gets em every time.

    attilayavuzer Report

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    #66

    My personal favorite

    "You're impossible to underestimate".

    anon Report

    3points
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    #67

    " you look like you were drawn with my left hand." "not even Noah's ark can carry you, animals".

    Dmerc51 Report

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    #68

    Letterkenny in general but i always enjoyed "you're spare parts aren't ya bud".

    Dundore77 Report

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    #69

    "Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelled of ELDERBERRIES!"

    anon Report

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