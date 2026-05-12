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“Do You Know The Verses Or Just The Chorus?”: Match 25 Opening Lyrics To ’80s & ’90s Songs
Man in sunglasses holding a white dog, both looking surprised, with flames in the background. Trivia quiz for 80s & 90s songs.
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“Do You Know The Verses Or Just The Chorus?”: Match 25 Opening Lyrics To ’80s & ’90s Songs

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Think you’re a true expert on the millennial music scene? While humming a catchy chorus is easy, naming a song from its very first line is the ultimate test for any nostalgic music fan. Whether you spent your weekends with cassette tapes, CDs, or watching early MTV, it’s time to see if those classic hits are still stuck in your head.

In this retro music quiz, we’re challenging you to match opening lyrics to the chart-topping hits and hidden gems of the 1980s and 1990s. Let’s see how many iconic tracks you can identify from just a few lines of the first verse!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    “Do You Know The Verses Or Just The Chorus?”: Match 25 Opening Lyrics To ’80s & ’90s Songs

    Image credits: Matthias Groeneveld

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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