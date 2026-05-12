“I’m Confused”: Meghan Markle’s Disneyland Pics Raise Suspicion After Fans Notice Glaring Contradictions

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Meghan Markle dropped what looked like a wholesome Disneyland family album, but the internet wasted no time picking it apart.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, took her kids to the theme park and included her mother, Doria Ragland, in the family outing.

Her posts online had all the ingredients for a feel-good story, but viewers found it “performative” and “so manufactured.”

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Highlights The internet picked apart Meghan Markle's photos of their family outing to Disneyland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their kids to the theme park to celebrate both their birthdays, a source said.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was also part of the outing.

Viewers found the picture-perfect day “performative” and “so manufactured.”

Meghan Markle dropped what looked like a wholesome Disneyland family album

Image credits: Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with their son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet.

Sources claimed the outing was to celebrate the children’s birthdays together, as Archie turned 7 on May 6 and Lilibet will turn 5 on June 4.

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Image credits: meghan

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also part of the family outing on Monday, May 11.

“They were celebrating the kids’ birthdays together,” a source told People.

“The kids did lots of rides, and it was a special way to extend Mother’s Day for Meghan and her mom,” they added.

A source claimed the family was celebrating the kids’ birthdays together

Image credits: meghan

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Meghan’s snaps showed the family enjoying sweet, candid moments, starting with Doria getting a kiss from her daughter.

The pictures also showed Lilibet meeting Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora and getting a tight hug from Cinderella.

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Image credits: Capricorn song/unsplash

Archie, meanwhile, was seen hiding behind a pillar in one photo.

While the post seemed to capture a picture-perfect family day, netizens zeroed in on a few details that they claimed didn’t add up.

Netizens wasted no time in picking apart the picture-perfect family snaps

Image credits: meghan

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Some claimed the Suits alum appeared to be wearing the same exact outfit from a previous Disneyland visit and wondered if the pictures were rehashed.

Others speculated whether the images were also meant to double as a last-minute Mother’s Day tribute to Doria, since Meghan didn’t share any post publicly wishing her mother on the special day.

Why are Harry and Meghan wearing what looks like the same outfits that they wore to Disneyland a year ago? The first pic was posted 2025. The second was posted today as clap-back for us noticing that there was no Mother’s Day post from Meghan yesterday 🧐 #SmokeandMirrorspic.twitter.com/g1LJsbm9wH — Hilltop Jennifer (@hilltopjennifer) May 12, 2026

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Image credits: tattoojunkie30

“She wore the same outfit she wore the first time just without her mom there……..” one said, while another wrote, “Ancient pics… Does the Royals have a upcoming trip or something?”

“Why is she posting this today? Isn’t this trip from last year?” one claimed.

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“Mother’s Day Damage Control,” one netizen branded the photos

Image credits: meghan

“Oh she definitely follows social media. People have been commenting about no Doria for weeks, and ta da, there she is,” said another.

One called the photos “Mother’s Day Damage Control.”

Image credits: meghan

Others questioned how there wasn’t a single bystander who managed to capture a candid photo of the heir to the British throne and his kids.

“I’m confused – they were at Disneyland and no one took a sneaky pic? Rightio!!” read one comment.

Some found it strange that onlookers didn’t sneakily snap a photo of the famous family

“Why has no one ever taken a photo of these kids and shared with the media. A school parking lot? Park? Disneyland?” another asked. “It’s so bizarre.”

There is no rule outright banning visitors from taking photos of other guests, but Disney can step in if guests are seen intruding, stalking, or causing a scene.

Image credits: meghan

California’s Disneyland is a hotspot for celebrities, and photographing minors without consent, especially celebrity children, falls into a legal and ethical gray area.

Celebrities also often go for VIP tours, which allow them to avoid crowds, access private entrances, and backstage routes.

High-profile guests normally opt for the VIP tours at California’s Disneyland

Image credits: meghan

It is also likely that high-profile visitors have security teams that discourage onlookers from taking sneaky pictures.

Last year, Meghan shared a sweet Mother’s Day photo with one kid on each arm.

Image credits: Brandi Alexandra/unsplash

“Happy Mother’s Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy!” she wrote in the caption, “And to these two gems — who still attempt to climb ‘mama mountain,’ smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure … being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life.”

The caption ended with her saying, “I, too, ‘love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.’”

Last week, Meghan celebrated Archie’s 7th birthday with a touching post on Instagram.

One of the pictures showed newborn Archie lying on his father’s chest after they welcomed the little one in May 2019.

The second picture showed the grown-up boy enjoying some outdoor adventures with his little sister.

“7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy,” the former actress wrote in her caption.

“An actress is always an actress,” one commented online