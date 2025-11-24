On Reddit, someone asked , “Non-Americans, what immediately screams ‘I’m an American?’” The answers were hilarious and spot-on, from always asking for ranch dressing to joking about suing over everything. Keep scrolling to see all the quirks and behaviors that make Americans instantly recognizable!

Even in a world full of diversity, it’s often surprisingly easy to guess where someone is from: if you know what to look for. The way they talk, walk, or even dress can tell an entire cultural story .

#1 Oh, I'm Irish, my great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great great grandfather ate a potato once.

#2 “I drove myself to the hospital”.

#3 "You should sue them.".

The United States isn’t just big, it’s everywhere. Its influence stretches across politics, the economy, the military, and even pop culture, making it one of the most recognized superpowers on the planet. With around 335 million people calling it home, it’s the third most populous country in the world, which means Americans are impossible to miss. Whether they’re walking down the street, chatting in a cafe, or traveling abroad, their habits and quirks tend to stand out. From the way they talk to the way they carry themselves, there’s a whole style that’s uniquely American.

#4 Asking, on Reddit, where to buy something but not indicating what country they’re from.



Doing this screams they are from the USA

#5 This weird assumption that "The Constitution" is some kind of globally recognized universal charter of legislation. Other countries have their own constitutions, even the developed ones, and they differ from the American one.



Your arguments about "muh constitutional rights" don't hold when you're at a bar in Norway.

#6 Flags are cool and everything...just don't understand worshipping it.

Now, a lot of these American traits feel familiar thanks to TV shows and movies we’ve all seen. Whether it’s the way Penny chats in The Big Bang Theory or how the gang from Friends goofs around, we get little glimpses of everyday American life. And now, with social media, spotting these habits has never been easier, people love sharing them, just like in this post. It’s like getting a peek behind the curtain of what makes Americans, well, unmistakably American.

#7 Calling something communism/socialism when it isn't.

#8 America is the world (duh?!) and they just use an American location/state abbreviation.



American: "I'm in CA."



Rest of the world: "Where the hell is CA? Canada?".

#9 "Depends on what state you're in".

One thing people instantly notice about Americans is their tipping culture. Walk into a restaurant or grab a coffee, and those little prompts asking for 15% or 20% tips seem unavoidable. But surprisingly, not all Americans are fans of it. According to Pew Research, more people actually oppose businesses suggesting tip amounts than support it. About 40% aren’t on board, while only 24% like the idea. So while tipping feels like a given to outsiders, many Americans prefer it to remain optional. It’s part culture, part choice, and a little bit of etiquette mixed together. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Usually when someone says "y'all".

#11 Saying “sophomore, senior,” etc.

#12 Using ma'am, miss and sir.



Non of my customers use it except Americans.

In fact, automatic service charges get even more pushback. Roughly seven-in-ten adults (72%) oppose businesses adding automatic tips or fees to the bill, no matter the size of the group. Half of them strongly oppose it, and only 10% actually favor the practice. So while Americans are generous tippers, they also like having control over when and how much they give. It’s a delicate balance between maintaining tradition, rewarding service, and not feeling pressured. For many, tipping is about choice and fairness rather than obligation. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Recommending a brand of medication.

#14 Mm/dd/yyyy.

#15 European friend: why do you guys drive so much? Such a waste of gas.

American: I’m usually not in the mood to spend over an hour to get eggs from the store.

European friend: then why don’t you move closer to where everything is?

American: Then I won’t have money for those eggs.

#16 Asking for ranch dressing.

When it comes to deciding how much to tip, the quality of service takes center stage. Around three-quarters of adults (77%) say the service they receive is the main factor in determining both whether they tip and how much. Nothing else comes close, things like mood, size of the bill, or peer pressure hardly register. And it’s not just in the U.S.; globally, people tend to tip based on service quality above all else. So while tipping may seem like a rule, it’s really a personal reflection of appreciation. Good service earns good tips, plain and simple.

#17 "Why didn't you leave a tip?".

#18 Not going to the hospital because you can't pay.

I'm aware that it happens in other countries but it does scream American.

Americans’ tipping habits also vary depending on the situation. At sit-down restaurants, tipping is almost automatic, with 92% of adults saying they always or often leave a tip. Haircuts are a smaller but still significant category, with 78% tipping their stylist. Delivery orders and bar drinks get tips from 76% and 70% of adults, respectively. Even taxis or rideshares earn tips from 61%. Whether generous or calculated, tipping in the U.S. is a quirky, ever-present part of daily life that outsiders notice immediately.

#19 Anything. But at 20-30 decibels louder than anyone else around them.

#20 "Hey guys, I need minor surgery, can y'all GoFund me a trillion dollars??".

#21 Microwaving water for tea.

#22 Calling all black People African American

like we come from different places and have different cultures.

Another thing that instantly stands out about Americans is their love for the imperial system. Feet, inches, pounds, and gallons are everywhere, even though most of the world has fully switched to the metric system. From measuring your height to weighing groceries or filling up the gas tank, Americans do it their own way. For someone used to meters and kilograms, it can feel a little confusing, or even charmingly quirky. This little difference is one of those subtle cultural markers that instantly gives away where someone is from. ADVERTISEMENT

#23 "It was 90 degrees outside." (I hope that is a reasonable number.).

#24 Based on my own experience as an American abroad: realizing that other countries don't have doughnut shops open for breakfast, because doughnuts aren't a breakfast food.

#25 "I've been employed for 90 days, so I can finally sign up for insurance.".

#26 A bizarre aversion to socialized medical care.

Of course, feet and inches aren’t the only giveaways. There are countless small things that make Americans, well, unmistakably American. From over-the-top coffee orders to oversized portions at restaurants, these habits are often funny, surprising, and surprisingly easy to spot. These posts bring together all these tiny habits, showing just how easily people worldwide can spot classic American quirks. Which of these habits made you laugh the most or roll your eyes?

#27 Serving cheese out of a spray can.

#28 School spirit!! I work in an international school with lots of American colleagues. The expectation to be excited about everything is A LOT, but I see why it would be infectious if you were brought up in the states. I do like when the European teachers are all grouped together awkwardly not knowing what to do with the spirit and cheer….

#29 When I was stationed in Yongsan, South Korea I had to take part in what was known as Town Patrol, basically we wrangled up drunk soldiers who were out past curfew. You could usually tell an American soldier from any of the other folks hanging around. For those that have never been Yongsan is in the middle of Seoul, one of the biggest cities in the world and a melting pot of Culture. Most younger Americans soldiers usually ran around wearing Hoodies with various American Sports teams, kind of a dead give away. It’s even funnier when they try to fake a British accent and don’t know any British slang to go with it.

#30 Debating about who is a better president candidate in a YouTube comment section, while the video isn't even political.

#31 “The college experience”.

#32 Being on an international forum and assuming everyone understands local/regional references.

#33 “Free *speech*”



“Right to bear arms”



“Amendment”.

#34 Saying they went to Europe, know how things are there, when they were at London or Madrid. Or just simply claiming they know all of Europe and they can't even name a country in the east.

#35 The way they write dates. Eg 9/11 to everyone else in the world it would be 11/9. I’ve always thought it was odd that Americans write dates month/day/year surely it’s more logical to go day/month/year. It always takes me a couple seconds when I read an American date. I think “there aren’t 17 months in a year, oh wait it’s been written the American way”.

#36 Spelling words with z instead of s. And o instead of ou. And the big one: MOM.

#37 "I have rights!" Or something bout freedom.

#38 “Hey this guy’s from London”



No, no I didn’t say that, I said I live in England.



Geography as a whole.



Americans would states, ‘Paris, France’. Anyone else would just say ‘Paris’.



Now I know America has many places named after European cities which does excuse but nonetheless it is a telltale sign of an American.

#39 I was taking a walking tour in Ireland once and the guide mentioned Notre Dame for some reason. This American guy tried to correct her pronunciation as Not-er Daym, not Not-re Daam. It was a wildly uncomfortable few minutes.

#40 Assuming everyone else is American in the comment section. I see it all the time here on Reddit or on YouTube.

#41 A conversation about tipping...



A tip is appreciated in the rest of the world, but people in the hospitallity industry here (Europe and specifically The Netherlands) make a decent living while serving you a meal or coffee. Decent enough not to be dependent on tips.

#42 Expecting to be able to pay American currency in another country. Getting mad when the currency given back in a foreign country is not American dollars (and therefore worth less).



Source: worked in city with a lot of cruise ship tourists. Happened all. the. time. we actually would accept american money (an extreme courtesy imo), but didn't have american change to give back.

#43 When asked where they are from:



Australian: "I'm from Australia"

British: "I'm from the UK"

Indian: "I'm from India"

Chinese: "I'm from China"



American: "I'm from Wisconsin".

#44 Thinking it’s normal to have your front door come directly in your living room and wear your shoes inside on carpets but then have an inexplicable urge to decorate the bathroom with a “beachy theme”.

#45 Feet, Inches, Miles, Ounces, Cups, Teaspoons/Tablespoons, °Farenheit...

#46 Whenever someone says “my civil liberties” I know immediately.

#47 When someone claims they’re Irish cause one set of their great great grand parents came from Castlebar in Mayo. And asks if I know of them.

#48 I'm American, but there's a story here that would apply. I moved to Taiwan when I was in middle school. Since my parents were Taiwanese, I grew up speaking mandarin, and it didn't take a long time for me to shake off the American accent when speaking. Initially, people would be like "Oh, an AMERICAN!" when I said literally anything, but gradually, it turned into "Oh? You're American?" And eventually, people stopped even bringing it up.



Then one day, we went to a new doctors' office, to get updates on our vaccines. The doctor was very polite and professional, we chatted a bit, she stuck me with a needle, and started filling out some paperwork... and she asked, "Are you getting these shots because you're returning to America?" ... and i was SHOOK. Hadn't heard that question in years, not from a stranger!



I said, "Aw man, yeah, that's right, I'm getting ready to travel again. What gave me away?"



And she responded, "American's, when you prick them, they say "ow". Taiwanese locals say "ah". That always gives them away.".

#49 As an American I go out of my way to put on my best clothes and a full beat every time I go out, just so I’m not immediately identified as a tourist rube.



Then I remember I’m fat and the jig is up.

#50 Thinking I have a British accent (I’m aussie).

#51 Asking about / knowing one's credit score.

#52 Whenever I hear 'Meer' instead of "Mirror".

#53 “I need to postpone my surgery because money is tight right now.”.

#54 When Americans reply to a photo of a tweet that’s dated in a dd/mm/yyyy system claiming the tweet is fake because they think everyone exclusively uses mm/dd/yyyy not realising they’re in the minority.

#55 “Speak to me in English” while they’re visiting another country.

#56 More often it comes across in what they don't say. If non-Americans mention a brand name from their country for instance, they'll normally describe the thing as well because they have an awareness that the world is a big place and other countries don't have all the same brands. Americans often just drop the brand name and don't give it a second thought.



Same thing when anyone posts a problem they're having, you'll find Americans in the comments talking about a particular US law it violates even if the OP is from India or somewhere.



It reminds me of when a child will say 'I played with Sarah today' and not for a second consider that you don't have a clue who Sarah is.



Disclaimer: obviously not all Americans, and I don't dislike Americans, it's just that your stupid people are so much annoying than other stupid people ;).

#57 I saw someone on r/historymemes say that 1864 (I think) was the worst year in human history because it was the height of the American Civil war. *sigh*

#58 "I'm driving a manual".

#59 I ask for ice in every beverage. I’ve gotten some eyerolls.

#60 When you are on a trip and ask someone where they are from, they usually answer with their country first. "I'm from France", "I'm from Colombia", etc.



If someone answers with something weirdly specific like "I'm from [place] in the [area] County, close to [town]"... They are from the US. Bonus 'Merica if the fella gets a bit offended you don't know where their town is.

#61 Calling women ma'am and men sir in normal conversation.

#62 Assuming everything’s the same between countries.

#63 For me it's not particularly what they're saying, rather how loudly they're saying it.

#64 Seeing compromise as a weakness.

#65 American flag clothes.

#66 Red. Solo. Cups.



Edit: Thanks for the award! For context I’m in 🇨🇦 and we mostly use the clear plastic cups for large outdoor events. (My personal experience)



I grew up watching us movies where if there was a party, everyone would be drinking from red solo cups.



Cheers!

#67 Excessive usage of bumper stickers.

#68 “When my country went to the moon..”.

#69 American here that use to live in China, and the worst thing I’ve seen other entitled spoiled Americans do is to yell at people to speak English.

#70 My British friend sitting here says:



Starting sentences with the word LIKE.



Starting sentences with the word SO.



Saying. I KNOW, RIGHT?



Saying OH MY GAWD!



Saying TOTALLY.



Saying FOR SURE.



Saying DUDE.



Saying BRO.

#71 Tips in the restaurants.

#72 Wearing clothing with the name of a president/presidential candidate outside of election day.

#73 Describing where they're from using regional, state abbreviations.

#74 I distinguish american tourists from the way they dress and the places they go to eat, they have this uncanny power to choose the shittiest restaurants in the city. To be honest I don't blame them, Ligury scams tourists in any way possible, especially when it comes to food.

#75 When they’re seeking help on Reddit and their country/region is a required piece of information for the particular question, they usually don’t specify that they live in America. They just assume everyone else in the sub is American. I think I’ve never seen any individual from any other nationality do that.

#76 How much is this item with tax?

#77 If someone is African American could they not be white? Quite confusing actually.

#78 Not knowing simple geography, thinking any foreign language is spanish(someone thought my hebrew is spanish like its not even close).

#79 Not knowing the difference between Switzerland and Sweden.



And for some reason all americans I met here in sweden always have a frown on their face.

#80 “Can I have a refill?”.

#81 My turkish&british best friend was so confused by why each person in my family had a car. They say there are way too many cars and owning cars is super American, which i’m not inclined to disagree



edit: you’re not a bad person for owning a car! public transit isn’t really established and the US is huge, but the question was asking what nonamericans think is a big american tipoff, and i listed mine.

#82 I’ve been living in the states for over a decade. I bought my mom this cleaning product that was cinnamon and clove scented and I told her “it smelled like Christmas”.

She just looked at me weird and said “wow I guess you really are an American now”.

#83 I think I'll use my creditcard.

#84 Speaking in euphemisms. I’ve lived in America so long I hardly notice it, but Americans, for being awfully nosy people, are very indirect in the way they speak.

#85 I dont see why sweet 16s exist. Yes u can drive yes ur at legal age but okay? Surley it would be better to have a big party at 21 when u can drink and when ur a proper adult yes ik some will say ur a adult at 18 but i think thats still a teen.

#86 Having a conversation about History and all they talk about is either WW2 or the American Civil War. Like those we're the only historical events to occur.

#87 When they say everyone else has an accent and they do not.

#88 When they say "we" when reffering to an american spesific problem.

#89 On Canada day Americans like to come north either to visit friends/family or to party. You can always tell who the Americans are by how much of their clothing is covered in maple leaves. The more articals of clothing the more likely they are to be American.

#90 Soccer.

#91 When my American cousin come over an a holiday I asked whether she has seen any kangaroos yet. She replied ‘Yeah, we saw a whole bunch of those guys’. An Aussie would typically say ‘heaps’ when describing any large quantity.

