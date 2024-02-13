ADVERTISEMENT

One of the coolest things about traveling is that you come face to face with so many different behaviors, values, and ways of living. However, once you spend some time abroad in any country, you begin to realize that no place on Earth is ‘perfect’ and no culture is the 'best.' 

Every culture has its quirks, nuances, pros, and cons. The members of the r/AskReddit online community recently opened up about some of the most annoying and questionable things that people from their cultures do. Scroll down for a dose of reality. 

We reached out to redditor u/CanaryResearch, the author of the intriguing thread, for their thoughts on embracing travel and the importance of being open-minded about other people's cultures. You'll find Bored Panda's full interview with the OP as you read on!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Japanese ethnicity here. The dumbest thing in our culture is shame/guilt and "loosing face". It's generationally exponential too. Like if your great grandfather did something shameful, you're supposed to still feel shame/guilt for it now. It's the dumbest thing ever. This is partly why Japan has such a high suicide rate.

Grouchy-150 , Ketut Subiyanto / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sins of the parents visited on the children happens in alot of cultures but Japan takes it to the absolute extreme.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply

Bored Panda was curious to get the OP's take on what can inspire someone to travel abroad if they've never left their home country before. According to u/CanaryResearch, this inspiration can come from anywhere!

“It can be as simple as a sense of adventure or following passions you already have, such as hiking in a new land if you already do that at home,” they shared their thoughts with us.

"I also believe that placing yourself in another culture is one of the best ways to learn more about yourself, which is one of my favorite reasons I get inspired to travel."
You May Also Like:
#2

Arab culture. Boy where do I start brace yourselves :

-Get married.. but as a guy you need about 20-40000$ depending on the country. Your salary is 1000$/month , then proceed to shame you if you're late to marriage. Because relationships are not allowed that sexual frustration is used to lure you into the traditional marriage trap.

-No childfree allowed . You must have children , the more the merrier and if you don't they'll shame the s**t out of you and assume your d**k doesn't work

-Divorced women are shamed beyond belief and a lot of virgin men seeking marriage seek Virgin women exclusively and will be shamed by their family if they marry a divorced woman .

-This causes women to spend their lives being miserable because they're afraid of divorce and causes parents to see their daughters suffering but unable to divorce them due to the culture.

-Toxic masculinity like you would not believe to the point it's just accepted that men are "this way" . Men have the most insane f*****g egos and nobody is allowed to say anything especially if they're older. They have to know everything and proceed to pretend to even if they know they don't , they cannot make mistakes and even if they do it's not their fault.

-It's absolutely a man's world women are not empowered or free or anything like that don't believe the media . I got called insane for bringing up that I wanted to marry a lady with a strong personality and independent and has her own career everyone kept telling me "you won't be able to control her" Not to mention the b******t being taught to us through religion about the divinity of men and how women should obey them.

-Arab culture is probably the most racist culture in the world . Not only do we actively discriminate against people of other races but within our own we discriminate against different countries . NOT ONLY THAT within the same f*****g country wr discriminate based on city . Someone from city A marrying someone from city B may be frowned upon because city B has a problem with city A and so on .


-A distinct memory i have is some doctor where we lived married a nurse from the Philippines and was actively shunted by their friends for doing so . Later i heard someone say "I can't fathom how he can look at his children with their small eyes" .

-Moving on to religion . Everything is haram , that might not stop you from doing it but the sheer volume of trauma you being exposed to as a child about death and hell makes you feel guilty Everytime you do something "haram" even if you've left religion behind years ago . As a 6 year old I touched my w***y and was told I'd go to hell for it . I was 6 f*****g years old .

-Even now as an adult I've moved on to displaying more daring sides of my personality by wearing something akin to biker rings and those leather bracelets and I still get comments from people close to me about that . I bought a pair of magnetic black circle earrings and wore them once the amount of hate and shame i received made me throw them away . Not to mention I've had random old men telling me what I'm doing is haram and that I'm feminizing myself. And how nobody would want to marry me because I'm like this and my entire life is haram and I'm going to hell .

As if god will turn a blind eye to being nice helping others not stealing not being a shithead and send me to hell because I'm f*****g wearing rings.


So yeah it's f*****g hard that's why the more free minded of us are fighting tooth and nail to gtfo of this toxic racist extremist hellhole and it's getting so much f*****g harder . Forgive us westerners but if we stay here not a single one of us will be able to resist commiting suicide

DOCTORE2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#3

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Weddings cost an arm and a leg just to impress people you barely know.

dazzling_lover , Dimitri Kuliuk Dimitri Kuliuk / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Tolerance and respect for other cultures are both essential if you plan to travel. In redditor u/CanaryResearch's opinion, you can only get there by having an open mind. 

"There isn't one culture that is the best. What might work for you culturally might not work for others. You're the visitor in their home, so try to be open to living as they do," the OP noted a few of the main things to keep in mind.

"You may learn something great, or you may learn to be more thankful for what you already have."

The OP opened up to us that they had no idea that their question would get so much attention on Reddit. In their opinion, the question resonated with a lot of people because "it allowed people to realize they share a lot of the same customs even if their respective cultures are very different in other aspects."
#4

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Caste system

Libracharya , Ishay Botbol / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is outrageous backward thinking. America has a caste system too, just hidden and sneakier about it! Religious "beliefs" are at the core of both and the main purpose is to keep the rich richer and the poor poorer!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Discriminate against menstruating women. Cannot participate in auspicious occasions / go to the temple / handle communal food / water plants considered holy. Sheesh.

silentconcher , Sora Shimazaki / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Venerate the monarchy, despite being fiercly proud of our percieved egalitarian and democratic society (Denmark)

Material_Ambition_95 , Bill Ebbesen / Wikipedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Traveling and adventuring are both awesome activities that expand your mind and give you a fresh new perspective on life. However, some people are on the fence about doing this. They want to travel, however, they might be scared about the potential challenges. For instance, they might be afraid that it's dangerous to go on trips abroad or they're worried about the potential costs.

It really helps if you directly talk to your family or friends who have more experience traveling than you. They can give you lots of great pointers and allay at least some of your fears. There are also lots of great resources all over the internet about going to specific countries.

Whatever your fears might be, if you're completely new to traveling, one of the best things that you can do is to take a series of tiny starting trips. That might mean visiting a more distant neighborhood of your hometown at first. Then you can visit nearby towns and cities until you work your way up to trips abroad. Think about the places you'd love to see near and far, and slowly move up the list.
#7

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures As an American... Gender reveal parties.

Like, it's a boy/girl. Yea. I get inviting some friends over and maybe a special cake. But things have gotten utterly INSANE! I'm worried someone will launch an actual nuke at some point for one of these damned parties!

Snowtwo , Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Try to force every young person to respect every old person even if they're literal criminals

Dapper_Sail2771 , Gül Işık / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Not necessarily my culture, but my step-family is all Cuban. They refuse to arrive on time. You have to lie to them and say the event you are planning starts 2 hours early than it actually does. Two specific cases:

1) My step-brother's wedding. Was posted to start at 2pm, but actually started at 4pm.

2) We had dinner reservations for 6:30 at a restaurant. My brother and I showed up at 6. We wait... Wait some more... Nobody else in the family has shown up. We call my stepmother who made the reservation in the first place and by this time we are both starving. Turns out they have yet to get dressed and leave the house. That was the breaking point and told them I would have to make alternate arrangements and that we had waited for 90 minutes and refused to wait a second more if they weren't even ready to leave the house.

Skyler_Nightwing , Pixabay / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Before you travel anywhere, one of the best things you can do is conduct some research about the culture of the country and area. Though books, videos, and articles won’t acquaint you with all the cultural nuances, they can be a general guideline to navigate most social encounters.

ADVERTISEMENT

You need to know the biggest dos and don’ts. You want to make sure you don’t accidentally offend someone by being too blunt, using inappropriate hand gestures, or talking about topics that might be way too sensitive. In short, you need to understand that you’re a visitor. You’re responsible for being respectful so that you’re treated respectfully in turn.

It really does help to travel with an open mind. You won’t believe how many kind and friendly people there are all over the world. At the same time, let’s not be too naive: some people, especially when they spot a tourist or a foreigner, might try to swindle others out of their hard-earned cash. Be realistic about the sorts of challenges you might face, and read up on the more popular types of scams. They vary from country to country and region to region.
#10

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures In my country, theres a group of native people where women gain ranks in the comunity based on how many children they bring to the world, so they live in poverty but have like 7 or 8 babies, then they try to sell the kids because their land is also very close to another country border.

They also tend to be heavy drinkers, is a s**t show tbh.

dimensionsanalyst , Khaled Akacha / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures We have show kitchens (marble benches, the best appliances money can buy, hardwood cabinets etc) - but actually cook in the little butlers pantry that is off the main kitchen.

Rd28T , Curtis Adams / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Ethnically Chinese. We burn billions (in Hell dollars) of underworld banknotes to our deceased relatives. Now I'm no necroeconomist, but I can imagine King Yama having major headaches over inflation in the underworld.

AwkwrdPrtMskrt , Clemensmarabu / Wikipedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Notes as general legal tender are relatively recent, so this is superstition that has usurped tradition.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

You also can’t underestimate the power of language. If you know even a handful of common phrases, you’ll be able to connect with the locals on a whole other level. The more effort you put in, the deeper your travel experience is likely to be.

What are the biggest upsides and downsides that you’ve noticed about your own cultures, dear Pandas? What would you change if you could? What cultural quirks have you noticed the most during your travels?

Tell us all about your experiences and share your opinions in the comment section, at the very bottom of this post. We can’t wait to hear from you!
#13

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Anything and everything that proves that you are, "dominant", including but not limited to; breaking laws, disrespecting others, taking advantage of others, being disagreeable in general, violating others rights but demanding yours are respected, and trying to make people feel useless because they don't care about or value your ideas of work and/or productivity.

SommePooreChumb , Pixabay / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Taking photos of the deceased at funerals, including posing with them

Edit: some people even decide social media is a good place for these photos. So weird.
Edit#2: It's one thing to take photos and keep private for memories - which is still weird to me - I prefer to remember what they looked like while living - not in their casket, blood drawn out, discoloured, barely looking like themselves - but each to their own. And then another thing to post to social media.. gives me heebie jeebies when my family does this. I will not allow this when my parents pass away (in fact makes me angry thinking of someone putting a pic of my dead dad on social media - just NO!)

peachapplejuice , Pavel Danilyuk / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
stephanieafernando avatar
Say No to Downvoting
Say No to Downvoting
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husbands culture does this. I remember when we were dating, I was having a look through family photo album (looking at his cute baby photos) then…Agghh!!! Dead body in an open coffin. Haven’t touched those photo albums again in 23 years. (Btw, I do understand the importance of the photos to the bereft family…but it was a foreign and shocking concept for me)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Easter traditions that include beating women and/or pouring ice cold water over each other (Easter is still very cold here). Yeah and glorification of Russia.

Heidi739 , FliqaIndia / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Dowry. The effing dowry and expensive wedding.

Tottochan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Arranged marriages.
(Which often are followed by a pressure by the families to have a kid)
And yes, more often than not, you are supposed to
*Make a completely shattered marriage work*.
Both of you and your kids are left traumatized.
Welcome to India.

P.S_ this is why arranged marriages have so less of a divorce rate.

adaischerry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

According to https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arranged_marriage there's a huge difference between an arranged marriage and a forced marriage. It's the forced marriage that is universally condemned, but still practised in some countries and cultures, including in India.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures “I haven’t taken a vacation in 3 years!”

jjb1718 , Mizuno K / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures As a semi slav I can tell you that Slavic superstitions are the strangest.

Here are a few examples:

Don't whistle in the house because the money will disappear.

Don't shake hands at the entrance to somewhere because there are corpses underneath.

If you need to look for something turn a glass upside down.

If you are about to leave your house for a couple of days, before leaving make sure to sit down in silence for a minute or so so that the spirit that lives in the house would think you are not leaving and will not mess up the house.

dark_raider2004 , Mizuno K / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures cheat in relationships and brag about it, especially the whole 'side piece' bs - meaning any gender here

obediantserf , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
officialjob-p-d avatar
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder which culture could this be..? Does anyone have a hint?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

I wouldn't call it dumb per se, but definitely unecessary torture. A mountain tribe in my country serves a chicken stew meal. Prior to cooking, the live chicken is hung by its feet, it is then beaten with a small stick throughout the whole body without breaking the skin or bones. This process bruises the chicken giving the skin a different texture and flavour. That's what I find to be unecessary, since it just causes the chicken unneeded pain.

Young_Old_Grandma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a good thing that you don't know how fugu is prepared for eating. The unnecessary torture of that fish in the kitchen still gives me nightmares.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

we Filipinos have this thing called "utang na loob" or loosely translated to "debt of gratitude." This is where enormous guilt is forced upon someone if they do not respond as expected to someone's request, be it unreasonable, because "remember that time I lent my car to you? Now lend me $20k."

gogobridgefour Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

While my parents don't do this as we don't live nor were we born and raised in the country, children are raised as investment policies and once you get them through school, parents would quit their jobs and expect that all their financial needs will be covered by the eldest who graduated...so, paying parents rent, school expenses of siblings etc. The worst part is that they would guilt you if you don't give in to their demands...."I gave up everything for you....don't you know what I needed to do to get you through school?!" *puke*

mr_anthonyramos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Argue over the origin of Pavlova

disappointed_shrew_ , Blake Johnson / flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Obsess over any western celebrity with even a h i n t of local blood.

Also obsess over and worship (usually white or east asian) foreigners who are barely or semi-fluent in our language.

fortmeines , 1D19 / youtube Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Rub a chicken egg on people to "cure" them.

thisaccountisgarabge , Klaus Nielsen / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
edwardschofield avatar
Dingooo
Dingooo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as you rub some bacon and toast on me too! Cured!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Drinks alcohol at every opportunity.

Totallycasual , Tembela Bohle / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Dismiss and avoid people with mental health issues, even if they're close family and friends.

Ticky21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

"If you are not obey your parents, you are ungrateful bastard"

hanayumeflowerdream Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Fox hunting. Rich a******s on horses using packs of dogs to hunt down and tear apart a defenceless fox. Then smear the fox blood on their children.

sweetprince686 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
lauralawson_3 avatar
Laura Lawson
Laura Lawson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is in the United Kingdom, England especially, real foxes haven't been used in decades. They get a towel that has been wiped over ripe male fox bits or been urinated on by a female in heat & pay some poor sod to 'drag it' through the hunt area. Mostly it's tied to a jeep but sometimes on horseback or even by hand in some iffy areas. The dogs are excited by the scent & chase it. The more elaborate the 'drag', the better the hunt. There is a prize of sorts for the dogs when they get to the end of the drag. No foxes are killed. It actually made a new trade in stinky towels/rags! Now I've never heard of fox blood being smeared on children's faces, generally young children aren't encouraged unless they can keep up with the horses. If this is for another country/kingdom, well just ignore this. 😁

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

German here:

I'm stuck between "giving bombastic side eye if you just mention not having beer in your house because you dislike it overall" and "Screeching like a banshee whenever car drivers are faced with a minimum of discomfort"

AlcoholicCocoa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Fight each other for politicians that are clearly stealing from them

PrudentPermission222 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Treating the number 4 with extreme superstition like it's a plague/curse and replace it with 3A. IT'S JUST A BLOODY NUMBER, MOVE THE F ON ALREADY.

ho4X3n Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures There is this thing in Iranian culture which is called Tarof. The definition goes something like this: Tarof is the act of offering something in a manner sufficient to demonstrate sincerity, but is simply a facade to appear more genuine than one actually is. It can be shown by conduct, an offer, or by any means in which there appears to be an intent to tender to another.
You see it pretty much everywhere and it’s just annoying to deal with.

Background-Grab-5682 , Gustavo Fring / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell me more, what is offered? A coffee a d biscuits? Your first born?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures In the orthodox community, men and women are made to sit apart. Fyi; I’m not orthodox , but I am Jewish 

Thatspuggedup , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
bogdanchelariu avatar
Bogdan Chelariu
Bogdan Chelariu
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Additional information: "are made to sit apart" in churches! Men usually sit on the right side and women on the left side! OP's original comment makes it seem like they get married and never sit together or touch each other for the rest of their lives! Never the less, an useless rule!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

40 People Reveal The “Dumbest” Parts Of Their Cultures Talk excessively loud all the time.

Previous_Store_3553 , Yan Krukau / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Work yourself to death. If you don't, you're lazy.

Sometimes I can't believe how crazy work culture gets in germany. Bragging about going to work no matter how sick you are, infecting coworkers.
You get called lazy for working less than a 40 hour week.

ThinkBug3947 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Leaving the last of every bit of food at a party/work gathering/event. Someone has got to eat that!

Muselayte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Hey how ya doing?

Not bad, how about you?

Well alright then.

random123121 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#40

going to work sick, despite there being basically infinite paid sick days off with very strong worker’s rights protections in place and also basically ignoring all sports except men's football ( the soccer kind) when it comes to the broad public. maybe except tennis when there’s a great german player or F1 when someone like schumacher or vettel is around… bit apart from that…

lemoche Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!