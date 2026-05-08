Surgeon Has Bizarre Excuse For Fatally Removing The Wrong Organ From Patient

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A shocking medical case has recently gained widespread attention after newly released deposition transcripts revealed the bizarre explanations a Florida surgeon allegedly gave following a fatal surgical mistake.

What began as a malpractice lawsuit has now spiraled into a criminal prosecution, fueled by viral body-camera footage showing surgeon Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky being arrested at g*npoint last month.

Highlights Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky is facing criminal charges after allegedly removing the wrong organ during a fatal surgery on Navy veteran William Bryan.

Newly released deposition transcripts revealed the surgeon’s bizarre explanations for the catastrophic mistake, sparking intense backlash online.

The case took another dramatic turn after body-camera footage showed the suspended surgeon being arrested at g*npoint while working as a Lyft driver.

As disturbing details from the case continue to emerge, the public has been left stunned by explanations that many online are calling almost impossible to believe.

“…Bottom line, he screwed up and tried to hide it. Now he is making excuses,” one netizen fumed.

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Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky allegedly offered bizarre explanations after fatally removing the wrong organ from a patient during surgery

Image credits: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

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In August 2024, a 70-year-old Alabama man named William Bryan was admitted to Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital after experiencing severe abdominal pain while visiting Florida.

Bryan, a Navy veteran, had reportedly been visiting a rental property when he sought medical care.

Despite the family’s initial reluctance to proceed with surgery in Florida, they were allegedly persuaded by Shaknovsky.

Image credits: FirstCoastNews

On August 21, the fatal operation took place, during which Dr. Thomas allegedly removed Bryan’s entire liver instead of the intended spleen, resulting in his demise.

The following month, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo issued an emergency order immediately suspending Shaknovsky’s medical license in Florida.

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According to reports, the surgeon also voluntarily surrendered his medical license in Alabama after regulators there moved to revoke it. In January 2025, his medical license in New York was also suspended.

That same month, William’s widow, Beverly Bryan, who is a registered nurse, reportedly filed a wrongful d**th lawsuit on behalf of her late husband’s estate.

Image credits: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

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The civil lawsuit names Dr. Thomas, his former medical practice, and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital (Sacred Heart Health System, Inc.) as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges medical malpractice and a subsequent “cover-up” by the doctor and hospital staff.

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According to the complaint, Shaknovsky “wrongfully omitted any reference to Mr. Bryan’s liver being removed in order to ‘cover up’ his gross negligence/recklessness and to hopefully avoid the embarrassment due to such derelict care.”

During an August 2024 operation, Navy veteran William Bryan lost his life after Shaknovsky allegedly removed his liver instead of his spleen

Image credits: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

As part of the civil case, Thomas sat for an eight-hour deposition in November last year, during which he answered questions under oath.

For months, the deposition and details surrounding the tragedy remained undisclosed until they were released publicly on Thursday, May 7.

According to the deposition transcript obtained and reported by NBC News, the accused surgeon said, “That was an incredibly unfortunate event that I regret deeply, and I’m forever traumatized by it and hurt by it.”

He added, “I can’t explain to you what it’s like for a surgeon to lose a patient on a table and how demoralizing it is and how devastating it is.”

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Image credits: FirstCoastNews

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Addressing the accidental organ mix-up, Thomas stated, “And I couldn’t tell the difference because I was so upset.”

“It’s a devastating thing, which I will have to live with the rest of my life, and I think about it every single day.”

During the operation, when William began bleeding profusely on the operating table, Thomas allegedly claimed he could not determine the source of the bleeding.

“And I couldn’t tell the difference because I was so upset,” the suspended surgeon said during an eight-hour deposition

Image credits: stefamerpik/magnific (not an actual photo)

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“It was like a overflown sink that’s clogged up, and I am looking for a fork at the bottom, trying to feel and find the bleed, and I was not able to do so,” he said.

“After 20 minutes of struggling, desperately trying to save his life, that’s when the wrong-site event took place.”

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During questioning, Thomas also claimed that he first learned the anatomical difference between a liver and a spleen “in junior high, probably during science class.”

Following failed efforts to resuscitate Bryan, Shaknovsky reportedly broke down in tears in the hospital library.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection/magnific (not an actual photo)

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He said, “It’s a quiet place, and I went there — I went there to cry because I was devastated. I didn’t want the staff to see me like that.”

Just weeks before the deposition was released publicly, Shaknovsky was dramatically arrested in Miramar Beach on April 13.

At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly working as a Lyft driver under his middle name, “Jacob.”

During that period, he reportedly completed more than 3,000 Lyft rides and maintained a five-star rating while his medical licenses remained suspended.

The deceased’s widow, Beverly Bryan, initially filed a civil lawsuit, but Thomas is now also facing criminal charges

Image credits: DC Studio/magnific (not an actual photo)

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Deputies from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a high-risk traffic stop at a busy intersection, surrounding his Mitsubishi SUV with weapons drawn.

According to reports, two female tourists were sitting in the back seat of the vehicle during the arrest.

Body-camera footage shows a visibly confused Shaknovsky being pulled from the driver’s seat and handcuffed while asking, “May I ask what this is about?”

According to media reports, Thomas was arrested after a Walton County grand jury returned a second-degree manslaughter indictment against him.

The indictment followed a nearly two-year investigation into William’s demise. Following the arrest, Shaknovsky was booked into the Walton County Jail before later being released on a $75,000 bond.

Officials reportedly noted that the former surgeon was aware he had an active felony warrant against him and nevertheless continued picking up passengers, effectively risking a high-profile public arrest.

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He is currently awaiting trial and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 19. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

“The spleen is a lot more smaller than the liver. How did he manage that?” one social media user questioned

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