Doctors Suggest Cause Of Olivia Wilde’s Recent Transformation After She Was Compared To Gollum

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Speculation about Olivia Wilde has reached new heights following her recent public appearances, sparking an intense wave of online scrutiny and concern.

From a viral interview last month, in which she was harshly compared to the character Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, to her recent appearance at the Met Gala, the actress’s noticeably changed appearance has fueled both harsh trolling and genuine concern.

Highlights Olivia Wilde’s recent appearances sparked intense online concern, with critics making cruel comparisons and questioning her health.

Medical experts have now weighed in on the actress’s dramatic transformation, suggesting several possible reasons behind the sudden change.

The controversy has reignited debate over Hollywood’s growing obsession with “extreme thinness,” as many point to shifting beauty standards across the industry.

Amid the chatter, medical experts are now weighing possible explanations behind the transformation, raising questions about whether the change is linked to cosmetic procedures, underlying health factors, or something entirely different.

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Medical experts weigh in on Olivia Wilde’s recent appearance, which has sparked intense trolling and raised concerns about her health

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The 42-year-old has recently faced intense public scrutiny following a viral red-carpet interview at the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 24.

A clip from the event amassed millions of views online and sparked a wave of debate regarding her health and physical appearance.

In the comments section, many expressed concern over the star’s appearance, with some even speculating that she may be underweight.

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In the comments section, many expressed concern over the star’s appearance, with some even speculating that she may be underweight.

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“You can see she’s losing her hair. It’s from malnutrition,” one observer claimed, while another wrote, “Why would you emphasize your eyes like that? They already look like they’re about to pop out of her head.”

Critics and social media trolls described her appearance as “gaunt” and “startling,” with some cruelly comparing her to the character Gollum and fueling rumors about possible weight-loss medication use, including GLP-1 dr*gs.

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Olivia later clarified that the viral video had been filmed with a fisheye lens, which she said significantly distorted her proportions.

In an Instagram Story, she said, “Listen, that is a fisheye lens.” When her brother teased her about the Gollum comparisons and asked whether she wanted to respond to rumors claiming she looked like a “resurrected c*rpse,” Wilde laughed and quipped, “I’m not d*ad.”

The 42-year-old has been subjected to harsh comparisons to the character Gollum from The Lord of the Rings franchise

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However, the speculation continued during Olivia’s appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, May 4, with online discussions about possible unhealthy weight loss growing even more intense.

Refuting her fisheye-lens explanation, comments such as “She definitely needs to gain some weight. That’s not a fisheye lens, it’s Oz**pic” flooded social media.

As the controversy continues, Bored Panda reached out to several medical experts for their professional opinions on Wilde’s latest appearance and the possible factors behind it.

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According to Prof. Dr. Fuat, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Turkey, and Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, a medical aesthetician in London, the Don’t Worry Darling star “may have experienced noticeable weight loss,” as there “doesn’t seem to be an obvious surgical change.”

Prof. Dr. Fuat noted that weight loss can “naturally alter facial volume and definition.”

The expert added, “Also, looking at her Met Gala look, the more prominent collarbones are noticeable, and this could be possibly associated with weight loss.”

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Dr. Gizem echoed the sentiment, suggesting that “the overall change may be linked to a reduction in fat, which can significantly affect how the face looks.”

“In my view, she may have experienced noticeable weight loss, which could potentially be linked to weight loss injections, as there appears to be a clear reduction in facial fat.”

Experts emphasized that Olivia “may have experienced noticeable weight loss,” as there “doesn’t seem to be an obvious surgical change”

Same thing that causes this 👇 pic.twitter.com/tcpjQyzAq6 — BlackApple (@BlackApple) April 29, 2026

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She added that “Wilde’s appearance could indicate that she may not have had any recent aesthetic treatments, [as] areas like the under-eyes and cheeks appear less supported than typically seen with ongoing maintenance.”

Addressing Olivia’s fisheye lens explanation, Prof. Dr. Fuat explained that “camera positioning, especially when close to the face, can distort proportions,” potentially exaggerating certain facial features.

Dr. Gizem similarly suggested that an unflattering camera angle, combined with makeup that emphasizes the eyes, “may create a more hollow or drawn look.”

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As for Wilde’s reportedly “sickly” appearance at the Met Gala, both experts suggested that it “may be less about cosmetic intervention and more about a convergence of factors – weight loss, styling choices, and photographic conditions.”

Over the past months, similar concerns have been raised on social media following red-carpet appearances by actresses like Ariana Grande, Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega, and Demi Moore, with people claiming they looked worryingly thin.

Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life. Ozempic is ruining women. pic.twitter.com/qvHEXZKoej — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) April 28, 2026

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The conversation has intensified, particularly because medications originally developed for diabetes management have increasingly become associated in pop culture with dramatic and rapid weight transformations.

High-profile figures including Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Osbourne, and Kelly Clarkson have publicly spoken about using such medications to help manage their weight.

Wilde’s controversy has also highlighted a growing industry trend that reflects a wider shift toward “extreme slimness in Hollywood”

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People have pointed to a noticeable move away from the “curvier” beauty standards that dominated the late 2010s, particularly as the presence of plus-size models on runways reportedly dropped from 11.5% to 4.6% over just two seasons by 2026.

This sentiment was also echoed by Prof. Dr. Fuat, who emphasized that transformations like Wilde’s are becoming increasingly common in Hollywood, potentially reflecting the industry’s growing obsession with extreme thinness.

Speaking with HuffPost in 2015, the mother of two emphasized that appearances can often be deceiving.

“The photos of me in this magazine have been generously constructed to show my best angles and I assure you, good lighting has been warmly embraced,” Olivia shared. “The truth is, I’m a mother, and I look like one.”

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She has also spoken about the sense of entitlement some people feel when making invasive comments about her life and appearance.

The actress told Elle, “If you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”

“It’s so interesting for me when that comes from women because I’m like, ‘Do you plan on not getting older? Or if you already are older, do you feel that you don’t deserve the same opportunities in life?’ It’s so sad to me.”

“Oh my God, is she okay? That’s worse than Ariana Grande,” one concerned commenter wrote online

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