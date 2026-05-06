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The annual Met Gala once again brought together fashion’s biggest names on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but this year, the real transformation didn’t end on the iconic steps.

Celebrating the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Costume Art,” the evening explored fashion as a living, breathing art form, with the official dress code “Fashion Is Art” encouraging attendees to treat their bodies like canvases.

With a record-breaking $42 million raised and co-chair Beyoncé making her long-awaited return after a decade, the main event delivered its usual spectacle of high-concept couture and museum-worthy craftsmanship.

But once the gala doors closed, a different kind of fashion unfolded across New York City’s most exclusive and star-studded afterparties.

From Saint Laurent-hosted soirées attended by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, to GQ’s bash at The Twenty Two, and the ultra-exclusive Amber Room hosted by Venus Williams, the vibe shifted dramatically, from curated artistry to bold self-expression.

Gone were the structured corsets and towering headpieces; instead, there was a mix of sheer fabrics, plunging cuts, and more casual, laid-back ensembles.

Unsurprisingly, the dramatic outfit changes didn’t go unnoticed, as social media quickly lit up with reactions ranging from amused to outright savage.

One user joked, “I’m sorry, but Kendall looks like her dress ripped and it’s falling off her shoulder…” while another quipped, “Hailey Bieber chose to wear a diaper to the after-party?”

A third critic summed up the mood bluntly, saying, “I don’t understand all the n*kedness. Leaves no mystery at all… Ugh.”

Another added, “Wow, the whole let them eat cake mob turn out to have virtually no taste or originality even with stylists.”

From barely-there ensembles to completely unexpected outfit swaps, here are the most dramatic Met Gala 2026 afterparty transformations that had everyone talking.