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The annual Met Gala once again brought together fashion’s biggest names on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but this year, the real transformation didn’t end on the iconic steps.

Celebrating the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Costume Art,” the evening explored fashion as a living, breathing art form, with the official dress code “Fashion Is Art” encouraging attendees to treat their bodies like canvases.

With a record-breaking $42 million raised and co-chair Beyoncé making her long-awaited return after a decade, the main event delivered its usual spectacle of high-concept couture and museum-worthy craftsmanship.

But once the gala doors closed, a different kind of fashion unfolded across New York City’s most exclusive and star-studded afterparties.

From Saint Laurent-hosted soirées attended by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, to GQ’s bash at The Twenty Two, and the ultra-exclusive Amber Room hosted by Venus Williams, the vibe shifted dramatically, from curated artistry to bold self-expression.

Gone were the structured corsets and towering headpieces; instead, there was a mix of sheer fabrics, plunging cuts, and more casual, laid-back ensembles.

Unsurprisingly, the dramatic outfit changes didn’t go unnoticed, as social media quickly lit up with reactions ranging from amused to outright savage.

One user joked, “I’m sorry, but Kendall looks like her dress ripped and it’s falling off her shoulder…” while another quipped, “Hailey Bieber chose to wear a diaper to the after-party?”

A third critic summed up the mood bluntly, saying, “I don’t understand all the n*kedness. Leaves no mystery at all… Ugh.”

Another added, “Wow, the whole let them eat cake mob turn out to have virtually no taste or originality even with stylists.”

From barely-there ensembles to completely unexpected outfit swaps, here are the most dramatic Met Gala 2026 afterparty transformations that had everyone talking.

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#1

Kendall Jenner: Peek-A-Boo Under The Veil

Kendall Jenner's fashion transformations from Met Gala to afterparty, showcasing elaborate looks and shedding them for a bold change.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images , XNY/Star Max/Getty Images Report

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Rali Meyer
Rali Meyer
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we get over the MET now?

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    #2

    Hailey Bieber: Deconstructed Drama Meets Sculptural Minimalism

    Hailey Bieber's Met Gala fashion transformation: from gold bustier gown to a sleek white afterparty mini-dress.

    voguemagazine , XNY/Star Max/Getty Images Report

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    #3

    Naomi Osaka: Rewriting Tennis Whites Into Fuzzy High Fashion

    Stars at Met Gala Afterparty: one in white gown with red accents, another in a feathery white dress. Fashion transformations.

    XNY/Star Max/Getty Images , Aeon/Getty Images Report

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    #4

    Hunter Schafer: Abstract Print Delivers A Red Carpet "Moo-Ment"

    A side-by-side comparison of a Met Gala attendee's fashion transformations from elaborate gown to a playful afterparty look.

    Julian Hamilton/Getty Images , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    antoinettemaldari_1 avatar
    antoinette maldari
    antoinette maldari
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The after-party dress is cute. Maybe because it's only ONE dress.

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    #5

    Imaan Hammam: Sporty-Chic Meets Lingerie Luxe

    Two images showing a Met Gala afterparty's fashion transformation. Left: Model in a voluminous red gown. Right: Model in a green top and white lace underwear.

    gala.fr , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #6

    Janelle Monáe: A Metallic Fusion Of The Little Black Dress

    Janelle Monáe's Met Gala fashion transformation: from an elaborate, tech-inspired gown to a sleek black afterparty mini-dress.

    Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images , hristopher Polk/Getty Images Report

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    #7

    Margot Robbie: The Art Of The Elevated Jean

    Margot Robbie in Met Gala afterparty fashion transformations, from elegant gown to a sparkling jacket and jeans.

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #8

    Charli XCX: The Art Of The Unfiltered Reveal

    Charli XCX in two Met Gala afterparty fashion transformations: a black strapless gown and a sheer black lace dress.

    CBS New York , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #9

    Cara Delevingne: Redefines Corporate Chic

    Cara Delevingne's Met Gala fashion transformation: elegant black gown to sleek tuxedo for an afterparty.

    Gilbert Flores/VGetty Images , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #10

    Alysa Liu: Ice Princess With A Sporty Edge

    A star's fashion transformation, shedding an elaborate Met Gala look for a casual Met Gala Afterparty outfit.

    Udo Salters/Getty Images , Aeon/Getty Images Report

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    #11

    Angela Bassett: Redefines Modern Noir With A Sculptural Twist

    Angela Bassett's Met Gala fashion transformation from a pink gown to a chic black afterparty look.

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #12

    Katy Perry: Pretty In Pink

    Met Gala Afterparty fashion transformations: Kim Kardashian in a white gown and mask, next to Katy Perry in a pink feathered dress.

    CBS New York , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    puffaroo avatar
    Patricia Steward
    Patricia Steward
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neither of those looks is her friend.

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    #13

    Adwoa Aboah: Fur, Flowers, And Fashion

    A celebrity in two different Met Gala Afterparty fashion looks: a white ornate gown then a kimono with fur trim.

    gala.fr , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #14

    Colman Domingo: A Lustrous Leather Moment

    Billy Porter's Met Gala Afterparty fashion transformations from a colorful patterned jacket to a sleek open-chested black suit.

    gala.fr , Aeon/Getty Images Report

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    #15

    A$ap Rocky: All That Glitters Is Pure Disco

    A$AP Rocky's Met Gala fashion transformation: from a pink overcoat and black tie to a shimmery coat and jeans.

    Andrea Renault/Star Max/Getty Images , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #16

    Karlie Kloss: Masters The Cut-Out Mini

    Karlie Kloss's Met Gala fashion transformation, from a unique white gown to a sleek black afterparty look.

    gala.fr , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #17

    Lena Dunham: Channels Whimsical Coquette Goth

    A Met Gala attendee in a red feathered gown and then a simpler white dress, showing fashion transformations.

    voguemagazine , Aeon/Getty Images Report

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    #18

    Connor Storrie: Redefines Modern Masculinity, Draped In Drama

    A fashion transformation: a star in a black polka dot halter top, then in a tan suit with a brown cape at a Met Gala afterparty.

    CBS New York , Aeon/Getty Images Report

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    #19

    Hudson Williams: Serving Gym-Core With A Sultry Twist

    A split image showing a man's Met Gala fashion look versus his Afterparty Fashion Transformation.

    CBS New York , Aeon/Getty Images Report

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    #20

    Rosé: Blooms In A Midnight Muse Moment

    Rosé's Met Gala Afterparty fashion transformations: on left, a long black gown; on right, a short ruffled black dress.

    vanityfairfrance , TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Report

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    #21

    Tate Mcrae: Gilded Lace Glamour

    A star in a gold gown on a red carpet, then in a sheer gold dress at a Met Gala afterparty, showing fashion transformations.

    gala.fr , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #22

    Vittoria Ceretti: Serves A Cyber-Chic Matrix Moment

    A woman in two Met Gala afterparty fashion transformations. Left: a sheer black gown. Right: a black embellished leather top and skirt.

    vanityfairfrance , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #23

    Lux Pascal: Return Of High-Fashion Faux Fur

    A woman in a flowing Met Gala gown and then in a dramatic feathered afterparty look, highlighting fashion transformations.

    Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #24

    Tessa Thompson: Fusion Of Bronze Pleats And Leather

    Tessa Thompson's Met Gala fashion transformation: from a blue gown to a dramatic gold top and shorts for the Afterparty.

    Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

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    #25

    Venus Williams: Sculpted Drama In A Silk Balloon Silhouette

    Venus Williams' fashion transformations from a dazzling Met Gala gown to a chic black afterparty dress.

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images , Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Report

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