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Olivia Wilde’s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum
Olivia Wilde with blonde hair, light makeup, and a soft smile. Met Gala appearance fuels concern after Gollum comparisons.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Olivia Wilde’s Met Gala Appearance Fuels Fan Concern After She Brushed Off Comparisons To Gollum

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Olivia Wilde has once again been put under the microscope after attending the 2026 Met Gala, as fans continue to chatter about her “gaunt” appearance.

From murmurs to memes, the actress was targeted by relentless speculation about her weight since her appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival last month.

The 42-year-old star is now facing round two of speculation over her Met Gala attendance.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Olivia Wilde’s 2026 Met Gala appearance sparked round 2 of relentless speculation about her weight.
    • The 42-year-old actress wore an off-the-shoulder black gown with what looked like a cage on her butt.
    • Her look triggered a wave of unsolicited comments about her weight.
    • Days earlier, Olivia addressed comments that compared her to a “cadaver.”

    Olivia Wilde has once again been put under the microscope after attending the 2026 Met Gala

    Olivia Wilde at Met Gala, with blonde hair and a black off-the-shoulder dress, sparking fan concern over Gollum comparisons.

    Image credits: Noam Galai/GC Images

    After her last Met Gala appearance in 2023, Olivia Wilde attended fashion’s biggest night in an off-the-shoulder black Thom Browne gown.

    From the front, it looked like an ordinary, simple gown.

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    But from the back, it looked like she had a cage on her butt.

    Olivia Wilde, with long blonde hair and an off-the-shoulder black dress, at the Met Gala. Fuels fan concern.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    The impossible-to-miss cage was not just for some extra attention.

    It was very much in line with the Met Gala’s “Costume Art” theme and was a nod to items like the bustle, worn by women under their dress during the Victorian era to push out the back portion of their skirt.

    “Mentally preparing for the Met by practicing not ever sitting down or having to pee,” Olivia joked on social media ahead of the star-studded event.

    The impossible-to-miss cage was a nod to a frame women used to wear under their skirt in the Victorian era 

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    Tweet about Olivia Wilde's Met Gala appearance, dismissing comparisons to Gollum, showing concerns over her look.

    Image credits: ChiZuniga

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    Netizens had bizarre reactions to her look, saying, “Oh look! She brought her own potty!”

    “Never wear your apple basket on your a*se,” one said, while another asked, “Does she plan to stand through the whole event?”

    Many claimed she looked “gaunt” and offered unsolicited comments about her weight, asking, “Where is there room for her internal organs?”

    “1) she looks sickly 2) fire your stylist  3) refer to the top 2,” another snarked.

    Olivia Wilde's Met Gala appearance in a black gown with a voluminous white skirt, fueling Gollum comparisons.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    “Eat some food Olivia,” wrote another. “You wouldn’t need to have whatever that is on your a** to highlight it.”

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    Some alluded to her recent comments, where Olivia blamed her “gaunt” appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival on a “fisheye lens.”

    “She definitely needs to gain some weight. That’s not a fisheye lens, it’s Oz*mpic.”

    The Don’t Worry Darling director recently addressed cruel comments comparing her to a “cadaver”

    A Twitter comment questions Olivia Wilde's appearance, bringing up fan concern and the Gollum comparison.

    Image credits: hardpassonshot

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    Olivia had attended the San Francisco International Film Festival last month to promote her directorial feature film The Invite. 

    At the time, netizens were relentless with their comments on her appearance, calling her a “cadaver” and comparing her to the wide-eyed Gollum from The Lord of the Rings.

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    The 42-year-old actress and her brother Charles Cockburn addressed the cruel comments in a social media post.

    “Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumors that you’re a resurrected corpse?” her brother asked in the Instagram Story she shared on May 3.

    Olivia Wilde with striking eye makeup against a black SFFILM background. Met Gala appearance fuels fan concern, Gollum.

    Image credits: hippojuicefilm

    A tweet by Robert Bruce Willsie replying to @OliLondonTV, discussing fisheye lenses and Olivia Wilde's Met Gala appearance.

    Image credits: bobw222

    The Don’t Worry Darling star said, “Listen, that is a fisheye lens. And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best ever look? No, it’s a startling image.”

    She laughed it off, saying she didn’t know why she was so close to the camera.

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    “Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of sh**,” she added.

    The actress blamed her appearance in the viral clip on a “fisheye lens”

    Olivia Wilde smiling under a blanket, with images of her and Gollum floating above, fueling fan concern after the Met Gala.

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    A photoshopped image of Olivia Wilde as Gollum for Lord of the Rings, fueling fan concern.

    Image credits: DrClownPhD

    A Twitter comment saying, "If Gollum found a female counterpart, I'd expect nothing less," about Olivia Wilde.

    Image credits: JmRealgamer

    A Twitter comment comparing a Met Gala appearance to Gollum, fueling fan concern for Olivia Wilde.

    Image credits: ladymoomoo95

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    Sources claimed the Babylon actress wasn’t looking healthy because she hadn’t gotten over her “very painful” breakup with Harry Styles, who recently got engaged to Zoë Kravitz.

    Olivia and Harry met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in late 2020, and they dated from January 2021 to November 2022.

    One source recently claimed her appearance was because she hadn’t gotten over her “very painful” breakup with Harry Styles

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    Another source said her recent appearance “had noting to do with him.”

    “The wide-angle lens that is circulating an unflattering photo is unfair. She’s always been skinny. She works out and eats healthy. She looks the same,” the second source told the Daily Mail.

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    The source also said that “just because she’s famous,” it doesn’t mean she isn’t affected by the speculation online.

    “Olivia has always been a bit insecure and she cares what people think about her. Everyone does and … she’s no different,” they said.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Olivia Wilde’s 2026 Met Gala appearance

    A tweet from JSYKRobert, May 5, 2026, about Ozempic, fueling Olivia Wilde's Met Gala fan concern.

    Image credits: JSYKRobert

    A tweet from G Gibbons, @mort_greg, saying Olivia Wilde is nailing that skeleton demon look, fueling fan concern.

    Image credits: mort_greg

    A tweet from @Moishe3Awesome about Olivia Wilde and comparisons to Gollum, saying "She's ready to play cartoonish villains now."

    Image credits: Moishe3Awesome

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    A tweet discussing Olivia Wilde's appearance, mentioning Gollum comparisons, Ozempic, and Blake Lively.

    Image credits: JaideBlue

    A tweet from Betsy Davis suggesting a hairstyle change for Olivia Wilde to avoid Gollum comparisons.

    Image credits: BetsyDavisTX

    A tweet expressing concern about Olivia Wilde's thinning hair and potential diet relation, fueling Gollum comparisons.

    Image credits: LL34374998

    A tweet from Metal Nana, May 5, 2026, about Olivia Wilde's Met Gala look, commenting on Gollum comparisons and a hideous dress.

    Image credits: Inadvertantview

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    A tweet by Simone mentioning Olivia Wilde and the Gollum comparison, speculating about muscle mass loss.

    Image credits: MPatrioness

    A tweet asking, And what lense is now to blame for the harsh facial contour? referring to Olivia Wilde and Gollum.

    Image credits: pixiistanbulda

    A tweet by Personal Cheeses reads, "Harry Styles had a lucky escape," potentially referencing Olivia Wilde and Gollum.

    Image credits: Kristin30247520

    A tweet from Mindyur Bisness expressing concern about women in Hollywood. Olivia Wilde's Gollum comparison is fueling fan concern.

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    Image credits: FaceMelterM66

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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