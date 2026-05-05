13 Stars Who Pushed The Limits On Revealing Outfits At The Met Gala 2026 By Exposing Their Bodies
The 2026 Met Gala clearly had one unofficial theme: what if we just…didn’t wear clothes?
The official theme for this year’s Met Gala was “Costume Art,” and the dress code was “Fashion is Art.”
But at this point, the dress code seemed merely like a suggestion, because several stars didn't seem to agree with the concept of coverage.
The famous Met steps saw plenty of skin exposure, sheer fabric, and dresses that barely held on, making fans ask, “Is the ‘Art’ in the room with us right now?”
These 17 stars had the internet begging them to “put clothes on.”
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Simone Ashley
Fabric seemed to be completely optional for Simone Ashley.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 star wore a Stella McCartney dress made of draped silver chains.
According to the fashion brand, the dress was “constructed from 70% repurposed Falabella chains and threads sourced from the Stella McCartney London atelier.”
Netizens tsk-tsked at the Bridgerton star, asking, “Is the ‘Art’ in the room with us right now?”
“Congrats she won worst dressed immediately,” one said, while another wrote, “Girl youre at a classy met not a stripcl*b.”
“Could’ve worn her Bridgerton outfits or something,” another suggested.
“She is very beautiful, but that outfit didn't flatter her at all,” wrote another.
“Now I have to like it cause it’s Simone Ashley,” one said. “But girl don't wear that to MET again.”
Lena Mahfouf
Lena Mahfouf and her four hands confidently posed on the red carpet in one of the night’s boldest looks.
The French social media personality and author wore a Burc Akyol that featured a cut-out draped skirt.
The rest of the outfit was just a pair of silver hands that quite literally carried the look.
“The designer made ZERO effort on this dress I’m sorry,” one netizen commented online.
Another wrote, “i see a vision but the vision wasn’t executed so 2/10.”
“This looks scary to be honest,” another chimed in.
One said, “This is actually on theme and beautiful but it's a terrible execution.”
“Genuinely cheapest fabric i have ever seen in my life i wouldnt mop my floor with this,” snarked another.
Tyla
“She dressed like she is going to a rave party,” one netizen said about Tyla’s outfit to fashion’s biggest night.
The Water singer, 24, marked her third Met Gala appearance in a custom Valentino outfit designed by Alessandro Michele.
“I was really inspired by a peacock. I’m basically a shiny peacock today,” she said during a red carpet interview.
Netizens felt her look was “not Met Gala worthy” and looked “like a literal mermaid.”
“It’s giving Princess Jasmine,” one said.
“Sis came to fashion’s biggest night and made it the most elegant thing anyone has ever done,” another wrote.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid posed solo without her partner, Bradley Cooper, during the 2026 Met Gala.
The 31-year-old model wore a custom sheer Miu Miu gown, prompting netizens to say, “It’s giving shein.”
“Serious question, did no one understand the theme?” one asked, while another wrote, “I do not like the revealing details. Get in the art girl.”
“She should’ve just stayed home with her sister,” quipped another.
One wrote, “Temu should’ve picked a different dress.”
“I think Gigi Hadid has lost her fashion sense,” another critic said. “Can fashion police catch her so she can get back her fashion sense.”
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk gave a skirt that simply refused to participate, and a microscopic top that was less Met Gala and more “DIY Coachella top,” fans said.
The Alexander Wang halter top was paired with a floor-length black skirt and accessorized with several pieces of jewelry.
“I was just inspired by her vibrancy,” Alexander Wang told Entertainment Tonight about the look created for the 40-year-old model.
“She's such a knockout, so I was like, ‘Let's just put her in the most decadent jewels and watches, and, yeah, it's all about the body,’” he added.
Netizens had other thoughts, saying, “This is dope for the Club just not sure why she wore this to the Met Gala!”
“Pretty soon people will just be walking around nak*d,” one said.
Another said it’s “very much a cleopatra vibe here imo.”
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer was dressed in a short, draped red dress with a long train, but what was more noteworthy was the million-dollar necklace on her neck.
The piece featured over 1,200 diamonds and was part of Wempe’s new collection.
“Kinda ate, but too basic honey,” one critic commented on the Nope actress’s outfit.
“Keke no,” said one fan, “Who did u dirty.”
Doechii
No shoes. No frills. No sleeves.
Basically, it looked like Doechii took five minutes to dress up.
The two-time Grammy winner wore a burgundy Marc Jacobs wrap dress that was meant to be a “dark, feminine look,” her makeup artist Chelsea Uchenna told Vogue.
It matches the rapper’s “very bohemian, very goddess vibes,” she added.
But to fans, it looked like she gave a very simple brief to her team. “She said wrap me in fabric,” one said.
“Put clothes on,” snarked one netizen, while another asked, “Are you wearing a bedsheet, dear?”
“Looks tacky,” another said.
“How is she going to sit?” some wondered. “Ain’t enough cloth to cloak that a**!”
“I thought it was provocative, but I still couldn't help thinking that it looks like she grabbed a bedsheet and wrapped herself in it,” commented another.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne was seen on the red carpet in a black halter-neck dress by Ralph Lauren, featuring black illusion-mesh cap sleeves.
“Wrong fashion show,” one netizen commented on her outfit.
“Are we just gonna ignore the theme??” one asked, while another said, “Just stay at home lmao what is this underwhelming outfit.”
Kate Moss
Returning to the Met Gala for the first time since 2023, Kate Moss made a strong case for the sheer trend, wearing a design by her friend Anthony Vaccarello.
The black floor-length gown had a lace bodice underneath, and she topped off the look with a classic red lipstick and heels.
One netizen said they were “Boreddd” of her look.
“I’d say yawn but she does look good I guess idk,” one said.
Another wrote, “It feel more like celebrity marketing event now. but when did Met Gala shift from art to pure publicity?”
Vittoria Ceretti
Vittoria Ceretti, who has been romantically linked with Leonardo DiCaprio since August 2023, showed up in a sculptural look designed by Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera.
“The theme pushed me toward sculpture, but more as a way of thinking than as a mood board,” Gordon told WWD.
The designer said every element of the ensemble was “deliberate.”
“The fabric moves with the body rather than sitting on top of it. And the cutout is where the balance shifts slightly, giving the dress a sense of tension that keeps it feeling modern,” Gordon added.
Not everyone agreed with the outcome, with one asking, “Where is the clothing?! Maybe as an American I just don't get it.”
“I was hoping for another dress, it’s beautiful but out of theme,” another said.
Vera Wang
Skin-baring was the theme for Vera Wang’s 2026 Met Gala outfit, making fans say, “I’m convinced she found the fountain of youth.”
The bridalwear designer, 76, wore a black dress, designed with a bandeau top and skirt that had a single strap wrapped around her neck.
“For a designer, her outfit looks ridiculous. Yuck,” one netizen commented on her look, while another said, “What is that strap supposed to hide? This is sadness.”
“What do you mean 76!! Whaaat! 🙌🏾that body is of a 20 something year old!” wrote another.
“76??? That's like a 16-year-old body...what have the elite got ??” asked one.
Gee, I thought her "upper frontals" were being censored., but apparently it's part of the outfit. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Isla Johnston
Former The Queen's Gambit child star Isla Johnston wore a custom Loewe look, featuring a wispy, pale blue sheer dress that felt quite minimal in comparison to all the other loud fashion statements on the red carpet.
“I believe it is 50,000 glass beads all knitted together, handmade. So I believe anything that takes time and love and dedication to the craft is art,” the British actress said in a red carpet interview.
“So the piece I’m wearing is art,” she added.
Odessa A'zion
“I can’t breathe that much right now,” Odessa A’zion said as she wore a revealing Valentino dress, with blue and pink bedazzled leafy cut-outs covering her chest.
The Marty Supreme star, 25, said she did her hair and makeup herself.
“I just have a problem with too many people touching me at once. I don’t like it. And I also just am so specific,” she told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the event.
She also said the best part of the glitzy night would be “when we can all relax” and she could take her dress off.
Netizens claimed, “she always looks a mess” and said, “She gotta stop trying to be a s*x icon bc it is not working.”
“How dirty does everything get from dragging?” one asked.
Another wrote, “I hate an underboob look. It looks tacky sometimes.”
“Women can’t stay dressed to save their lives,” said another.
I didn't read this article, but I was just wondering if we could perhaps have like 400 more articles about what some rich people wore to an event that only rich people go to. I don't feel like you've successfully covered every nuance. Edit: Sorry, I spelled nuisance incorrectly.
I think it is nice to be out of touch with pop culture. I have no idea who most of these people are! I would never want to hang out with people so obsessed with demanding attention all the time.
I didn't read this article, but I was just wondering if we could perhaps have like 400 more articles about what some rich people wore to an event that only rich people go to. I don't feel like you've successfully covered every nuance. Edit: Sorry, I spelled nuisance incorrectly.
I think it is nice to be out of touch with pop culture. I have no idea who most of these people are! I would never want to hang out with people so obsessed with demanding attention all the time.