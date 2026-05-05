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The 2026 Met Gala clearly had one unofficial theme: what if we just…didn’t wear clothes?

The official theme for this year’s Met Gala was “Costume Art,” and the dress code was “Fashion is Art.”

But at this point, the dress code seemed merely like a suggestion, because several stars didn't seem to agree with the concept of coverage.

The famous Met steps saw plenty of skin exposure, sheer fabric, and dresses that barely held on, making fans ask, “Is the ‘Art’ in the room with us right now?”

These 17 stars had the internet begging them to “put clothes on.”