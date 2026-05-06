“Frantic” Clip Of Jay‑Z And Blue Ivy At Met Gala 2026 Is Going Viral, And Fans Can’t Stop Talking About It

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She holds the record of winning the most Grammys in history, and he is one of the most famous rap artists on the planet. But even Beyoncé and Jay-Z can’t always get their teenager to listen.

Blue Ivy made her first trip to the Met Gala on Monday, May 4, with her parents by her side.

While posing for the cameras, the teenager ignored Jay-Z’s instructions and gave the internet one of the most relatable father-daughter moments.

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Highlights Blue Ivy made her first trip to the Met Gala on Monday, May 4.

Her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, were right by her side.

A viral father-daughter moment showed the internet that Blue Ivy is just as defiant as any other typical teenager.

“Blue had them more stressed than Beyonce did,” one commented online.

Even Beyoncé and Jay-Z can’t always get their teenage daughter to listen

Image credits: Cindy Ord/MG26/Getty Images

14-year-old Blue Ivy, the oldest of the power couple’s three children, was dressed in a billowy Balenciaga dress and a matching bomber jacket at the 2026 Met Gala.

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She also wore shades to go with her too-cool-for-school vibe.

Image credits: CBS News

Her mother posed next to her in a skeletal-inspired dress and matching headpiece. She also dragged a dramatic, feathered cape with her.

“It feels surreal because my daughter’s here,” the Lemonade singer, who returned to the Met Gala after a decade, told Vogue during the annual fashion event.

Beyoncé said it was “incredible” to attend the 2026 Met Gala with her daughter Blue Ivy

Image credits: CBS News

“She looks so beautiful. It’s incredible to be able to share it with her, and I think she looks so incredible,” said the proud mama.

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“She was ready,” she added. “She is ready.”

While the family enjoyed their big Met Gala moment, several people around them tried to get Blue to take off her shades.

Image credits: therealdestinymarilyn

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Queen Bey’s longtime bodyguard, Julius, was seen in a viral video trying to get Blue’s attention and asking her to remove her eye accessory.

But Blue continued nonchalantly posing next to her mother.

Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, and Stylist Ty Hunter were also seen repeatedly gesturing towards Blue to take her shades off.

Blue Ivy did what teens do best: ignore, thus giving the internet a very relatable father-daughter moment

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Eventually, daddy Jay-Z stepped in and stood in front of his daughter, asking her to remove them. But a cool and composed Blue made a gesture, possibly indicating that she would take them off at the top of the famous Met steps.

Ultimately, she did take them off at the top and continued posing with her parents.

Beyoncé seemed unfazed throughout, looking nothing but proud and happy to be there.

Image credits: therealdestinymarilyn

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Netizens were amused to see Blue proving that teenagers will always be teenagers.

“Blue had them more stressed than Beyonce did,” one commented on the video, while a second said, “She said imma take beyonce home if yall don’t leave me alone.”

“She is Beyoncé’s daughter… she answers to nobody,” read a third comment. “That’s what that energy was… & rightfully so!”

“Why were they so PERSISTENT?? She clearly didn’t want to take them off,” asked a fourth.

A fifth said, “They clearly forgot who’s in charge.”

“It was so nice of her to bring her parents to the Met Gala,” one sarcastically said

Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

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Blue’s presence at the Met Gala defied a major rule that barred guests under 18.

Back in 2018, organizers of fashion’s biggest night told the Hollywood Reporter that the Met Gala was “not an appropriate event for people under 18.”

But the outlet clarified that exceptions can be made if the children are accompanied by their parents.

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It is possible that Blue being an exception was partly because Beyoncé was the co-chair for the event this year, alongside Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Anna Wintour, and Nicole Kidman, who also brought her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, to the event.

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Blue has often accompanied her parents to big public events and was only 12 when she joined her mother onstage during her Renaissance World Tour.

“Blue is an artist,” Beyoncé told GQ in 2024.

The singer called her a daughter a “natural” but said she wasn’t the one who wanted her onstage during her world tour

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“She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress,” the mother said. “She has been creating characters since she was three.”

The Single Ladies called her a “natural” but said she wasn’t the one who wanted her daughter onstage during the tour.

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“Blue wanted it for herself,” she continued. “She took it seriously, and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”

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Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, spoke about how Blue is a force to reckon with during an interview with Jennifer Hudson last year.

She mentioned that Blue nudged her mother at the 2025 Grammy Awards when Beyoncé sat frozen in shock, unable to believe she was the winner of Best Country Album.

“She’s a bossy little Capricorn,” a family member said about Blue Ivy

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“It was funny because then they show Blue…and Beyoncé is sitting like this and Blue is saying, ‘Get up,’” Tina said during her interview with Jennifer.

“They call her the manager,” she added. “She’s a bossy little Capricorn like her grandma.”

“Acting just like her mama,” one commented online

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